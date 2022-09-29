Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Upcoming dates for your diary

Mondays – Parish Choir Rehearsal in Killavullen Church at 8 p.m. Tuesdays – Killavullen Patchwork and Crafter Group 7.30 p.m. in Killavullen Community Centre. Wednesdays – Killavullen Art Group meet at 10.30 a.m. Saturday, October 8 – Killavullen Farmer’s Market. Saturday, October 22 – Chiropody Service in Killavullen Hall.

Road Closures

The L1223 Ballymacmoy Road will be closed from Monday, October 3, till Friday, October 14, to facilitate the repair, rebuild work of a collapsed stone bridge. The N73 road will be closed between Oliver’s Cross Mallow and Mitchelstown from September 28 and March 15, 2023. Traffic will be diverted from Oliver’s Cross towards Castletownroche and onto Ballyhooly.

Guided Life Story Classes

Have you ever thought of putting pen to paper and recording your life story? Avondhu Blackwater is offering free classes to older people who wish to tell their life story through the medium of writing. Classes commence on September 26. For more information contact Mary Gubbins at 022 46580; maryg@avondhublackwater.com.

Patchwork and Crafters group

Killavullen Patchwork and Crafters group has recommenced since Tuesday, September 6, in Killavullen Community Centre. New members are welcome. The group meets at 730 p.m.

Killavullen Arts Group

The art group will resume meetings on Wednesday mornings from 10.30 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. New members and the artistically curious are welcome to attend. Meeting at Killavullen Community Centre.

Chiropody

A chiropody service conintues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, October 22, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Farmers market

Killavullen farmers market will be held again in October, on Saturday the eighth and takes place every fortnight from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is based in the Nano Nagle Birthplace, a 30 acre organic farm with walks down to the river Blackwater and benches set along the river to enjoy the views and a picnic if notion takes your fancy.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners was Liam Dorgan on Wednesday, and Marie Lane was once again the lucky winner on Saturday, two weeks in a row. Congratulations to you both and thank you to all for your continued support.

Parish Choir

The parish choir resumed meetings on September 5 at 8 p.m. in Killavullen. New members are especially welcome. The choir normally leads the singing at the 11.30 a.m. Mass and meets fortnightly (on Mondays) for a rehearsal.

GAA club nites

Defeat in Junior A semi-final – Killavullen’s long wait to be in a North Cork Hurling Junior A final goes on, after been the vanquished side in a hard fought game against Kilshannig on Sunday last in Castletownroche. We started brightly but ultimately the physicality of the Kilshannig players, especially in and around their half back line stifled, principally, in the second half was our undoing, and lead to a comprehensive win, by five points in the end for the Kilshannig team.

Killavullen lead by a point with 12 minutes to go, but Kilshannig finished with real purpose, and killed off our ambitions for 2022.

We opened with a score from a side line ball in the very first minute, scored by Jamie Magner and Eddie Cotter broke free from a midfield ruck situation to score a lovely point from distance in the seventh minute. Kilshannig were wayward with their shooting at this stage, but Eanna O’Hanlon scored a point for them, in the eighth minute.

Jamie scored another score for us, after Michael Cagney was fouled in the ninth minute, but Kilshannig got a score back from a needlessly conceded free in the 10th minute. We went two points ahead, with a long range free from Jamie in the 12th minute, and we were playing well at this stage of the game, and it was a fine, fine spectacle, for the huge crowd in attendance.

Jamie clipped over a nice point for us, after being found by Liam Cronin, who was immense over the hour, to push us further ahead in the 13th minute and further ahead by 0-06 to 0-02 with another long range free from the midfield area, after Eoghan Buckley was chopped down. Our last score of the first half was another free from Jamie after Colm Looney was fouled, but this was in the 20th minute of the opening period.

For the next 10 or so minutes to the interval, we did not score, but the hurling was brilliant, enthralling the crowd in the stand, and spread right around the perimeter of the famed field in Castletownroche. Kilshannig got a point back from a free in the 27th minute, and then picked off another free when one of our puck outs went astray and the incoming player was fouled. The final score was another free for Kilshannig just before the break, to leave the score at 0-07 to 0-05 at the short whistle.

The huge crowd was entertained at the break by two games involving the 10-year-olds from both clubs, and these young players did not disappoint in the spectacle they provided, with lovely skills on display, in two games. This is a welcome development, that takes organising to accomplish, but is very worthwhile.

Kilshannig had momentum now, with their strong finish to the opening half, carrying on into the second period. They had the lead reduced to the minimum by the fourth minute, with another converted free, and they had equalised by the fifth minute. We sprung Paul O’Sullivan from the bench for Darragh O’Grady to try to impact the game, and we regained the lead in the seventh minute with another Jamie Magner converted free, only for Kilshannig to get a free at the other end, that incensed the Killavullen crowd.

Kilshannig were the dominant team now though, propelled on by their momentum, which has seen them work their way into the County Intermediate football semi-final as well. Their physical strength in their half back line was thwarting everything we threw at them, and only magnificent defending by our full back line in particular in which Brian Cotter was inspirational, and Mike Cronin in goals with two if not three point blank saves keeping us afloat.

Kilshannig took the lead in the eighth minute and went further ahead from open play in the 12th but we did not lie down. Time and time again, the sliotar ebbed and flowed, up and down the pitch, mesmerising the crowd. We wrestled back the lead in the 17th minute, when Charlie Lillis scored a goal for the ages, from distance, with power and venom and a ricochet off the butt of the post, it was that well placed.

Kilshannig responded though, as good teams do, and reeled off three points in a row in the 18th, 20th and 22nd minutes to edge back in front again. We needed something different in attack to try and break them, down, and we called on Barry Murphy and Séamus O’Mahony to try to save us. Kilshannig had our measure though, and by crowding the midfield area, their physicality came to the fore, and we could not get on the ball. Barry did get a contact on one high ball into the goal mouth area, by Eoghan Buckley, who was excellent in our stellar half back line, of Liam Fox, Liam Cronin and himself, but Barry’s effort flashed wide.

Kilshannig scored again in the 26th and 28th minute, the second from Paddy Walsh, whom once decided to train with us, when he came down first from Clare, before choosing Kilshannig to play with. Ronan Barry and Patrick Angland came on for Mikey O’Connor and Charlie Lillis, but it was not to be, and Kilshannig got the final score to win out, on a margin of 0-16 to 1-08.

In a game that Killavullen showed great intent, and no little skill, it is perhaps a year or two too soon yet for us – we have to be phlegmatic about missing out, on a final berth. However, we feel we are coming along, but have more to achieve if we are to progress into a final, and ultimately win it. Against Kilshannig, we had 10 under twenty one players on the starting 15.

For 2022, there is the small matter of a league semi-final, against Glanworth yet to be played for, and the under under-21 football and hurling championships. Loads of positives on a difficult day.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, September 20, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 13, 26 and 27. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,200. Next week, the jackpot be at be €1,300. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Connie O’Callaghan (seller – Mary Mellerick); €30 Pat Hayes (seller – Michael Linehan); €20 Kieran Sheedy (seller – John Angland). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Gerard Owens Blitz – Killavullen GAA Club were delighted to be able to host this blitz once again, played in memory of Gerard Owens: an enthusiastic and dedicated juvenile player, sadly gone from his family and club, but a lad whose name is familiar and spoken about by children who never had the opportunity to meet him or watch him play. His love of hurling is remembered annually through this blitz and we are thankful to his family for their support in running this event, and for coming along to present the medals, trophies and the Perpetual Cup.

Our thanks too to Ballyhooly GAA, Fermoy GAA and Liscarroll – Churchtown Gaels GAA clubs for bringing teams along yesterday and for their sporting and skilful displays of hurling. While any team can win, it is particularly special when Gerard’s own club win, there is an edge to their play in the hope they bring the cup home in his memory.

In a nail biting finish of the final match, extra time was played and Killavullen triumphantly came out on top, bringing tears to the eyes of players, coaches, mentors and spectators.

Jerry and Deirdre Owens presented the Gerard Owens perpetual cup at the conclusion, to the nominated joint captains of the Killavullen in Abbie Griffin and Abbie Fitzpatrick, who both were brilliant throughout the blitz in effort and tenacity. Special thanks also, to the two referees who gave up their Saturday morning, in John O’Leary and Dave Twomey.

Thank you to those who organised the event, prepared the pitches, brought refreshments and made tea and coffee on the day. We appreciate the photos John Hannon took. We thank the players who respectfully honoured Gerard yesterday. You were all a credit to your families and your club.

Finally, a word of thanks to Gerard, for the memories and for his legacy. May he rest in peace.

Rebel Óg North Fé15 Division 3 Hurling championship final – Killavullen under-15 Hurlers played Newmarket in the Rebel Og North Division 3 plate final in Ballyhea on Sunday evening last. The teams had already played each other in the round robin competition and Killavullen had come out on top in that fixture by two points.

A heavy shower before the throw in made conditions difficult and advantaged the physically stronger Newmarket team early in the game. Killavullen started the game well and scored the first two points before a single reply from Newmarket. Newmarket then grew into the game and scored the next three points with a single reply from Killavullen. Newmarket then got a fortuitous goal when a shot deceived the Killavullen goalkeeper and ended up in the net. This score put Newmarket up by four points. Points were swapped equally between both teams for the rest of the first half to leave the half time score, 1-7 to Newmarket to 0-6 to Killavullen.

Strong words were spoken at half time by the Killavullen Management and two substitutions were made before the start of the second half. Killavullen really got to grips with the game and scored the first three points of the second half quite quickly. There was a lull in the scoring before the elusive equaliser was secured and the lead achieved. The team really upped their performance in the second half and restricted Newmarket to very little with a dominant full and half back line, a strong running midfield and a forward line taking their chances.

Killavullen had achieved an eight point turnaround since half time scoring nine points from play and frees and restricting Newmarket to a single reply. As with all good finals there was a drama to come when in the last minute a shot from Newmarket bounced awkwardly and ended up in the Killavullen net. This score brought the Killavullen’s lead back to a single point. Newmarket had another opportunity with time almost up to level and send the game into extra time but the opportunity was missed. The ball was pucked out and the referee blew the final whistle.

The final whistle was greeted with both relief and joy. The shield was presented by the referee on behalf of Rebel Og North to the Killavullen captain Niall Fitzgerald, our winning captain, who was very gracious and eloquent in his acceptance speech.

The result was achieved by a brilliant team performance particularly in the second half, when all players upped their performance and got to grips with their opponents.

The victory was a fitting finale to a long session with a huge effort put in by the players with excellent attendance and commitment given at training. The final score was Killavullen 0-15, Newmarket 2-8.

U7 Player of the Week – Congratulations to Timo Watroba on being our under-7 player of the week this week. An awesome block in the match at the end, well done Timo.

U6 games against Clyda Rovers – Well done to our under-6’s who were back out footballing again on Saturday with a match away to Clyda Rovers, super stuff guys.