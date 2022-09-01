Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Upcoming dates for your diary

Sunday, September 4 – Clíona Callanan Memorial Orienteering Event in Doneraile Park. Friday, September 9 – Killavullen Ladies’ Club table quiz in the Haven Bar. Saturday, September 10 – Killavullen Farmer’s Market. September 16 and 17 – GAA golf classic in Doneraile Golf Club. Sunday, September 18 – Killavullen annual Vintage Tractor Run. Saturday, September 24 – Chiropody Service in Killavullen Hall.

Clíona Callanan Memorial Orienteering Event.

On Sunday, September 4, this annual event takes place one again. Clíona is fondly remembered by many in our parish and beyond and this event is a lovely tribute to her memory. The event takes place in Doneraile Park between 10.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and no orienteering experience is required. It is a fun event with courses to suit all the family. All proceeds of this event will go to the Cork Children’s Leukaemia Association. All support on the day is appreciated.

Leaving Certificate

Leaving Certificate results will be received this week. The whole community are sending all students awaiting results every good wish. Whatever you want from life, remember it is possible. You might think it is out of your reach, but it’s not. Never give up on your dreams. Numbers do not define your future or your worth. In your future be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart, and strong enough to live the life you’ve always imagined. Go n-eirí libh go léir.

Cuisle Avondhu

Enrolment night for new students which will take place on September 9 at Nano Nagle Birthplace for beginners from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Follow in the steps of so many before you playing Concertina, Tin Whistle, Flute, Uilleann Pipes, Accordion, Banjo, Fiddle, Guitar.

Killavullen Loop Trail sign

Huge thanks to Eddie Roche of Coillte for helping to rectify the spelling of the Killavullen trail header panel which is at the entrance to Killavullen GAA Club. The trail head for Killavullen Loop now begins at the GAA complex in Killavullen. We will have further details coming shortly on this fabulous 13.8 KM Loop Walk.

New Map/Information Boards have been erected along the route and two new seats have been installed along the route to give walkers a chance to take a break and enjoy the views.

Chiropody

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, September 24, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Farmers market

Killavullen farmers market will be held again on September 10 and every fortnight from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is based in the Nano Nagle Birthplace, a 30 acre organic farm with walks down to the river Blackwater and benches set along the river to enjoy the views and a picnic if notion takes your fancy.

Vintage Tractor Run

Killavullen’s annual Vintage Tractor Run is back. This wonderful spectacular, dedicated to the memory of John O’Sullivan this year, will take place on Sunday, September 18, Leaving Killavullen hall at 10.30 a.m. The route will see the tractors travel to Doneraile (11.30 a.m.) Buttevant (12.30 p.m.) Mallow (1 p.m.) and arriving back to Top Shop, Killavullen at 3 p.m.

All vintage and classic tractors are welcome on the day and spectators are invited to come along to each stop to see the style.

This event is being run in aid of Mallow General Hospital and all support is appreciated. For further information please contact Timmy at 086 3127679 or Dave 086 8211081.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners was the very lucky Mary Linehan on Wednesday, having won the GAA lotto the previous evening and Marie Lane was the lucky winner on Saturday. Congratulations to you both and thank you to all for your continued support.

GAA club news

Win over Castletownroche – In the excellent venue that is Ballyhooley, with their new concrete pathway between the two fields so that the old and infirm can drive to a location, and view the game, Killavullen overcame our nearest of neighbours, Castletownroche in a comprehensive manner in the Avondhu Junior A Hurling championship.

A fast start was necessary to quell any doubts in this young team, short of some key regulars, with Liam Cronin, Kian Lane and Colm Looney all out injured, and an injury list added to, after last night.

Our first score came from a converted 65 metre shot from Jamie Magner, after Jonathon O’Callaghan had to be alert in the CTR goal, to prevent a goal effort from the same player. Jamie scored another point from a free in the third minute before Barry Murphy pounced on a through ball from Eoghan Buckley in the fourth minute, and Barry, made no mistake, and billowed the net. Jamie scored two more frees in the fifth and sixth minutes, before Gary Lane turned sharply in the seventh minute, and got inside his man, and popped another point over the bar. Pádraig Looney and Mikey O’Connor, both of two were causing considerable consternation in the CTR rear-guard scored two great scores in the eighth minute, Mikey’s from out in the wing after a great fetch from the air and Pádraig from the resultant puck out. Darragh O’Grady scored and then Pádraig again, and Killavullen were 1-09 ahead by the 10th minute of the half.

Castletownroche got their opening score, after a sloppy pass out of defence went into the centre of the field rather than down the tram lines, and Patrick Sheehan, from CTR picked up the stray pass, and ran and placed a fine shot, on the run beyond Michael Cronin in our goals. CTR scored next with a converted 65 metre shot before Eoghan Buckley, and he just back from injury, intelligently took a quick free, from his defensive berth, right into the palm of Jamie, and over the bar went the resultant shot.

Mark O’Callaghan got two mores converted frees by the 19th minute before Mikey O’Connor scored another fine point after another great catch in the 20th minute. Pádraig repeated his earlier point scoring exploits in the 23rd minute, before CTR brought their tally to 1-05 with another free. Jamie scored from play in the 24th minute, but CTR replied with two more scores to bring the margin down to six points, 1-13 to 1-06. That score line did not reflect the dominance of Killavullen, and spurned on by the very large travelling support from Killavullen, Killavullen added five points on the bounce, just before the half time interval to give a more superior look to the scoreboard.

Mikey O’Connor scored again, before Michael Cagney, the forager in midfield went through a gap, which tame people would avoid to score a great point. Jamie added another from play, then from a free and Pádraig scored the last point of the half to leave the score at the interval, 1-18 to 1-07. Killavullen had five wides in that period.

After the break, Barry Murphy scored from a tight situation and Jamie had three frees in a row by the eighth minute, while CTR answered that back with another point. Mark O’Callaghan scored another point before Séamus O’Mahony was introduced for Barry Murphy. Barry out on the line met that there was very few jellies for the rest of the players, after the game. Mikey O’Connor caught a great possession from the air in the 12th minute, and though after receiving a blow, offloaded the ball to Padraic Looney in space, and his shot from distance had a real zip about it, and flew past Jonathan in the CTR goals.

Unfortunately, Mikey had to leave the field with a hand injury, which we hope will not be too severe, though it did not look great on the night. Paul O’Sullivan replaced Mikey. CTR had another converted free but Jamie answered that back with another from play in the 17th minute. Pádraig got another, before Charlie Lillis, thrust into defensive duties on the night to shore up the defence, in the absence of Liam Cronin, could not the resist the urge to go forward and he scored a fine point in the 19th minute. Another concern for Killavullen was to see their centre back, Ronan Barry go off shortly afterwards, with a suspected hamstring injury, and with a football Q-final, only two days away, that is a major loss. Ronan had been exemplary on the night, very composed and accomplished. Seán Palmer replaced Ronan. Jamie scored another free before he departed to be replaced by Pa Cronin, and Joe Cagney came on, for Seán Bartley, who was very tidy, cool and collected over the 50 minutes on the field. Joe Cagney replaced Seán. Killavullen got one more score, a free from the tramlines, well, not quite, from Padraic Looney and shackled with this task, and Jamie not having missed a single free all night, Padraic was equal to the assignment, and the sliotar sailed between the posts. Mark Lenihan got the final score of the game from a free, to bring the final score to 2-27 to 1-11.

Killavullen would have been pleased with the win, pleased to get through to the hurling Q-finals, as group winners. We will play Ballyhooley next. The big concern, and it is a concern for all teams this year, with the rock hard surface, is the amount of injuries. Our treasurer is not happy with the medical bill – it is considerable.

The draw for the Quarterfinals of the Junior A championship are as follows: Harbour Rovers V Kilshannig Dromina V Shanballymore Killavullen V Ballyhooley Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels V Clyda Rovers.

Lotto jackpot won – Last Tuesday night, August 23, in the community centre, there was one winner of the lotto jackpot when the numbers chosen by one of our sellers, Mary Lenihan, as her own numbers came up. Mary sells books every weeks for us, in Nano Nagle Place, after the local shop closed down.

With family home from Australia just now and grandchildren to be entertained, and perhaps stretching to a pint for Denis, Mary will have no shortages of outages for her very nice win.

The numbers drawn were 3, 12 and 13. The jackpot on the night was, at €2,700. Next week, the jackpot will start again at be €1,000.

The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Peter Tancred, Carrigacunna (seller – Online Sales); €30 Mia O’Neill (Seller – John Angland); €20 Joe Browne. Seller – John Angland. Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Junior Ladies’ Football – Killavullen 2-4 Kilworth 3-12. After the joy of a high-scoring victory for the Killavullen Junior Ladies last weekend came the disappointment of a sobering defeat to Kilworth in the second phase match of the Junior Championship round robin.

The game opened under glorious sunshine, but it was the visitors to who had the brighter opening. Despite our best efforts, Kilworth chalked up a goal and four points in the opening quarter. Two Eva Lankford points gave Killavullen a welcome foothold. Emma Nagle was fouled close to goal and Eva Lankford coolly slotted the resultant penalty low to the corner to put us right back in contention.

The feeling was that another flag of either colour for Killavullen would surely have rattled Kilworth nerves, but instead a Kilworth goal reignited their supremacy. Two further points stretched their lead to seven points, a margin they took to the break. Eva Lankford had added a point shortly before the short whistle but Kilworth still managed a reply.

It was proving a below par performance from Killavullen, but the necessary improvement in fortunes failed to materialise. Though it was far from one-way traffic, our attacks were regularly snuffed out, while Kilworth plundered a further goal and five points.

To Killavullen’s great credit the team battled to the end, inspired by an excellent save from a penalty by custodian Emily Fresh. Her sister Andrea wasn’t going to be outshone and she popped over a point. Of course, the lady of the Freshes with the brightest sparkle was the ever-youthful Liz, who interrupted birthday celebrations to make herself available yet again for medical duties.

A late goal by Niamh Buckley, after quick thinking and a neat pass from Niamh O’Gorman, was just reward for a gallant effort by the nineteen ladies that took the field and the extended panel that offered wonderful encouragement throughout. Hopefully this spirit will bear fruit on better days with big games looming against Ibane Gaels and Grenagh.

Golf classic – Killavullen GAA will be running or annual golf classic in Doneraile Golf Club on September 16 and 17. We are asking individuals and local business for support for this event. The golfing slots are nearly all full on Saturday, but some slots are available yet, on Friday afternoon.

If you would like to play or advertise, we would be delighted to have you involved. You can revert to any committee member or directly to Dave Brosnan – Mobile 086 0558173 Ian Roche – secretary Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3979833 John O’Donovan, PRO Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3934232 simply reserve a slot for your team to killavullengolfclassic@outlook.com.

No shortage of blitz action – Killavullen teams were certainly not idle last weekend again, with our under-nines travelling to Fermoy to partake in a 4-team blitz. In addition, we are grateful to Buttevant for inviting us to a under-eight blitz, and a chance to play in the Batt Thornhill memorial tournament, great effort players and coaches and a big thank you to Buttevant, for the invite.

Tough week for our under-12s – Last week was a tough week for our under-12 group, when they contested, and tasted defeat in two under-12 Shield finals, in both Hurling and Football. While it is great to be in finals, it would be nice if we were to win one, but nevertheless, defeat was our lot, and we carry on.

Congratulations to this fine bunch, and their coaches, and if they continue with their good application, they surely will win some silverware soon.

U7 Player of the week – Congratulations to Hugh Crean, who is this week’s under-7 player of the week because of his excellent solo skills and point scoring, well done Hugh.

Table quiz in aid of the Ladies’ Club – Why not aid a worthy fundraiser for the Killavullen Ladies’ Football Club by participating in the organised table quiz, in the Haven Bar, on Friday, September 9. Proceedings get under way, at 8.00 PM when the rapid-fire quizmaster, Tom Lane will get the show on the road. With Tom’s keen interest in equine matters, a person might be well advised to read the Racing Post, between now and then.