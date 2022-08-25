Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Upcoming dates for your diary

Saturday, August 20 – monthly chiropody service

Saturday, August 27 – Killavullen Farmers Market 1030 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 18 – Killavullen annual Vintage Tractor Run.

Chiropody

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, August 20, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Back to school

Best wishes to all the young people of our parish as they return to school after another historical school year. It will be great to hear the voices and laughter of the children in our schools, to hear the buildings come alive again. To all the staff in both our schools, Killavullen NS and Ballygown NS, who have been extremely busy over the last while preparing for a safe return to school we say ‘go raibh maith agaibh’ and wish you all a safe and healthy year ahead.

Best wishes to all the Junior Infant children who are starting primary school this week, and good luck to all the First years as they embark on the next stage of their education in our local secondary schools.

Farmers market

Killavullen farmers market is running this Saturday and every fortnight from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vintage Tractor Run

Killavullen’s annual Vintage Tractor Run is back. This wonderful spectacular, dedicated to the memory of John O’Sullivan this year, will take place on Sunday, September 18, Leaving Killavullen hall at 10.30 a.m. the route will see the tractors travel to Doneraile (11.30 a.m.) Buttevant (12.30 p.m.) Mallow (1 p.m.) and arriving back to Top Shop, Killavullen at 3 p.m.

All vintage and classic tractors are welcome on the day and spectators are invited to come along to each stop to see the style. This event is being run in aid of Mallow General Hospital and all support is appreciated. For further information please contact Timmy at 086 3127679 or Dave 086 8211081.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners were Kieran Forde on Wednesday and Mary Mellerick was the lucky winner on Saturday. Congratulations to you both and thank you to all for your continued support.

Welcome home

It’s been heart-warming over the last while to see families reunited and visitors retuning once again to our parish. A true sign that by staying apart we could once more be together. We hope all those who have returned to sweet Killavullen have enjoyed their stay as much as those of us around enjoy seeing familiar faces return.

GAA club news

Under-19s lose to Ballygiblin in championship – Killavullen will rue missed chances, particularly in the second half as they went under to Ballygiblin, in the North one Divisional under-19 championship semi-final, on Sunday morning last, in Glanworth. Without knowing the exact nature of the Ballygiblin team, it seemed very like the Killavullen team, in that you could see who is hurling week in, week out with their intermediate team, and who have not made a whole lot of training sessions or practices.

Killavullen, were forced to play without Jamie Magner, who was playing later in the day with Avondhu, in the Senior Divisional colleges final, and he was sorely missed. We opened the scoring from a free from Kian Lane in the fifth minute before the same player did the same, from another dead ball situation in the eighth minute. Ballygiblin got a point back from play but Killavullen stretched out their lead with a fine point from midfield from Michael Cagney, and further again with two further Kian Lane frees. Ian O’Mahony was unlucky that a scuttled shot of his was cleared off the line and away by the accomplished Ballygiblin full back and goalkeeper partnership.

Ballygiblin got their second point in the 17th minute from their ace free taker, Eoin O’Flynn, who was very good from open pay and placed balls on the day. Kian got another score from a placed ball, but then Ballygiblin rattled off three quick points on the bounce, two from placed balls, between the 21st and 24th minute to leave us over a point ahead, and we were the dominant team at that stage.

Kian got two more points from play in the 25th and 27th minute, the second being a glorious point on the run, but the over reliance on one forward/player was to prove costly for us, when Kian picked up a nasty dead shoulder injury, to limit his involvement thereafter. Ballygiblin went on another three-point burst again, between the 27th and 30th minute, again two from placed balls, to leave the teams on a co-score at the interval 0-08 apiece.

At half time, Colm O’Mahony was introduced for Conor Brennan. Shane Walsh opened our scoring right at the start of the second half, but Ballygiblin retaliated with another converted free. A decisive goal for Ballygiblin was scored in the third minute when their full forward cleverly rounded our full back, by letting the ball run outside him, and in on goals, he made no mistake, with an accomplished finish. Séamus O’Mahony replied with a score for us, in the fifth minute from a crowded situation but Ballygiblin got that point back from another converted free.

Ballygiblin scored again from open play, while we missed several opportunities to close the gap, when Kian clearly injured could not strike the ball as before, and the prospects were spurned. Séamus scored again in the 10th minute of the half, to leave a goal between the teams. For the next 10 minutes, their was no score, in a game that was becoming more fractious. One player was dismissed with a red card, and others, from both sides could count themselves lucky. We hit five wide balls in that period, and Ballygiblin seized the initiative to score further points in the 20th and 23rd minutes to open up a five point lead.

We fought gallantly to the end, but the Ballygiblin read guard had our measure and kept us as bay. We did get another point right the death from the industrious Michael Cagney, but were repelled in our goal seeking efforts and we thus lost out.

The last game in this completion in either league or championship for Killavullen was on April 10, and the powers that be, in Cork GAA need to look closely at this age group and secondary competition, that failed dismally to ignite.

It has not bridged the gap at all, between the 17-year age group, that played quite a lot of games, in league and championship, and the under-21 age group whose competition status is unknown. Too many players are not playing with the junior team, only four of the Killavullen team on the day, and the rest are cast aside, or choose not to partake.

Poor competition, desperately poor organisation from Cork GAA, when the teams that choose to participate do not know from one week to the next, when they are out. How could Valley Rovers get to a P1 final, the flagship game of this age group, without ever playing a game? The problems with the competition, its structure and timing, should not detract from the meritorious win of Ballygiblin, and we wish them well in the final.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, August 16, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot, but there was a number of persons, who had two numbers and were close with the third. The numbers drawn were 6, 8 and 29. The jackpot on the night was, at €2,600. Next week, the jackpot will be €2,700., which is a glorious sum, matching our glorious weather. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 John Magner, Bridgetown (seller – Mary Mellerick); €30 Seán Turner (seller – John Magner); €20 James Hunter (seller – Michael Linehan). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Scoring Spree in Championship Opener.

Junior Ladies Football – Killavullen Junior Ladies got their championship campaign off to a flying start with an impressive win over Keelameela on Sunday evening, Killavullen 5-21 Keelnameela 1-6.

With the Michael Collins centenary celebrations attracting huge crowds at nearby Béal na mBláth, Killavullen made the long journey to West Cork wary of an ambush. But with Niamh Buckley in blistering form from the start, posting a point and a goal in the opening 90 seconds, the omens were good. Emma Nagle looked dangerous too and raised an early white flag.

When the ball ventured to the other side, the full back line of Edwina Dingivan, Lily Sheahan and Emma Taylor quickly closed down the opposition. The forwards were getting excellent supply from the midfield pairing of Erica O’Connell and Andrea Fresh and two further points from Niamh Buckley and one each from Emma Nagle and Ellie Coughlan meant that Killavullen had opened up a nine-point lead before Keelnameela’s opening score. A surging run through the centre by Caoimhe O’Riordan led to a Niamh Buckley point.

Keelnameela pounced for a goal at the 20 minute mark to reduce the margin to six points, but this was as close as it got. The half back line, led by Niamh O’Regan in the centre, with Clara Walsh and Siobhán Sheehan on the wings, took command and were a springboard for a flurry of attacks. Emma Nagle added a point and a goal to her tally, the major score coming at the end of a clever move by Niamh O’Gorman and Hannah Martin, the latter having been introduced for the injured Niamh Buckley.

Ellie Coughlan gave the goalie no chance with a well taken goal and Caoimhe split the posts with two points from her trusty left leg. Siobhán Sheehan intercepted a pass on the wing and the ball was played through to Hannah Martin, who made no mistake with a point. Jessica Scuffins frustrated the backs’ efforts to clear their lines with numerous turn overs and had regularly supplied the assisting pass that led to scores.

Emma Nagle finished the opening half with a flourish with her second goal, just before Erica O’Connell put Caoimhe O’Riordan through for a point.

The second half opened with points from Emma Nagle, the first with her left, the second with her right, either side of a Keelnameela point. Eirann Lane, Orla O’Regan and Leonie Noonan all entered the fray and showed the value of a strong panel. Eirann Lane was rewarded for her hard work with a point before Emma Nagle once again proved her accuracy in front of goal.

Keelnameela posted three points in a row at this stage, the middle one notable for a fine save from Emily Fresh that she parried over. Minutes later she was called in to action again and she brought off another excellent save. Hannah Martin’s determination and skill yielded a great goal. Caoimhe O’Riordan and Ellie Coughlan scored a point each and Orla O’Regan added two before Keelnameela had the final point of the game.

The day belonged to Killavullen, however. Fine goal-keeping and defending, fluid movement of the ball through the lines, admirable work rate and impressive accuracy in a super team performance should all inspire confidence for stiffer tests ahead.

Forthcoming Games – The forthcoming championship date for the Junior A Hurling and Football championship is as follows: Junior A Hurling championship – Killavullen V Castletownroche, on Sunday, August 28, at 6.30 p.m. in Ballyhooley. Rearranged Junior A Football Q-Final – Killavullen V Kilworth – on Tuesday, August 30, in Castletownroche at 7 p.m.

Golf classic – Killavullen GAA will be running or annual golf classic in Doneraile Golf Club on September 16 and 17. We are asking individuals and local business for support for this event. The golfing slots are nearly all full on Saturday, but some slots are available yet, on Friday afternoon.

If you would like to play or advertise, we would be delighted to have you involved. You can revert to any committee member or directly to Dave Brosnan – Mobile 086 0558173 Ian Roche – secretary Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3979833 John O’Donovan, PRO Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3934232 simply reserve a slot for your team to killavullengolfclassic@outlook.com Never mind the thunder and lightning – determined group win under-11 Football League

U11 girls – The Killavullen under-11 girls’ team had to overcome adversity when their initial North Cork Football League game had to be abandoned after 15 minutes on August 14 last, due to thunder and lighting. However, refixed, for last Wednesday night, this group, under the guidance of Diarmuid Butler won out. This is a very good bunch of girls to train, and when you put in the work, you reap the rewards. Well Done.

No shortage of blitz action – Killavullen teams were certainly not idle last weekend, with our under-nines hosting Kanturk in a blitz in Killavullen, while we are grateful to Doneraile for inviting us to a under-eight blitz.

U7 Player of the week – Congratulations to Tadgh Lenihan, who is our under-7 player of the week who was tackling like a tiger and ran his heart out for his team, well done Tadgh.