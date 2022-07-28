Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Road closure

There are plans to close the Killavullen to Ballymagooly road to facilitate the repair of the damaged bridge between August 2 nd and September 2 nd. More details of this will be known soon and communicated.

Farmers Market

Killavullen Farmers Market is taking place on Saturday, July 30, th and every fortnight thereafter from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come along.

The market is based in the Nano Nagle Birthplace, a 30 acre organic farm with walks down to the river Blackwater and benches set along the river to enjoy the views and a picnic if notion takes your fancy.

Why not treat yourself to a smorgasbord of local organic fruit, flowers and vegetables, seasonal preserves and cordials, smoked fish and great a selection of Arbutus breads and bakes. Freshly brewed coffee, tea delicious cakes and homemade baked goods. A great range of seating to come and sit and enjoy your freshly made pizza from the clay pizza oven. The tunnel houses a charity book stall where you can bring your old books and peruse their great selection on offer.

A range of locally made crafts is also on offer, handmade wooden toys, native Irish woodcraft, beautiful aprons and cushions and unusual hand printed Delph and fabrics the market hosts the Killavullen community buyers stall where you can get refills of your eco detergents, dried goods herbs and spices and stock up your dry larder with healthy goods at competitive prices.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners. Last Wednesdays winner was Pat Hegarty. Our Saturday winner last week was John Beechinor Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Avondhu Way

A series of long walks are being organised in our area over the summer. Details below.

Avondhu Way Day 2: Mourneabbey — Killavullen €30.00 DAY 2 — Saturday 6th August (17km) Check in Killavullen 9.30-10am, bus to Mourneabbey, walk to Killavullen Starting from Mourneabbey, Day 2 (17km) has a gradual ascent into Knockaraura Woods. The trail then continues through a network of woods with a wide variety of native trees on display before descending to pick up the Killavullen loop trail before finishing in Killavullen.

Avondhu Way Day 3: Killavullen — Ballyhooly€30.00 DAY 3- Saturday 20th August (17km) Check in Ballyhooly 9.30-10am, bus to Killavullen, walk to Ballyhooly. This predominantly woodland trail begins with picking up the Killavullen loop as it ascends through Corran Wood. The trail continues through Ballydague Woods with the soothing sounds of streams along the route as the Ballyhoura and Galtee mountain ranges appear across the valley. The trail descends towards and then crosses the river Blackwater with Ballyhooly Castle a picturesque backdrop. There are many more walks available to join on the website www.siuleile.com

Litter Bug (s) Strike Again

It was appalling to see the amount of rubbish being left at the bottle bank lately. It is probably a waste of time asking those responsible to return and clean-up, but they might ask themselves ‘who is going to clean up your rubbish?’.

Our community is very lucky to have these facilities BUT they may be withdrawn if the small few disrespecting individuals keep dumping. If the banks are full anyone can ring Cork County Council and request them to be emptied. Please stop dumping at the bottle bank. Take your rubbish home.

Garda Advice in relation to bogus phone calls.

We are all being asked to be extra cautious and more alert to phone calls we may get from people claiming to be from financial institutions e.g. Banks, post office or government agencies who are trying to get information so that they can take money from our bank accounts.

If you get a call that you are worried about, or makes you suspicious in any way at all, or if you are unsure if the call is genuine it is a good idea to hang up, look up the number of the organisation in a phone book, from old statements or letters you have got in the post or online (do not ring the number back as this may be a false number) and ask for assistance. Explain to them that you got a call from them looking for personal information and you wanted to check out the matter.

You can also ring your local garda Station and tell them of your concerns if you get calls from a financial or government agency looking for your bank details for money. The calls may sound very real, and often use scaremongering to deduct money from you. It is ok to hang up and redial the agencies with their genuine, official number for help. You will not be in trouble for double checking the validity of any such call, but it could be costly if you do not.

Church news

The Natural Stone Carpet has been successfully installed in Killavullen Church last week. The product gives a fresh clean appearance to the parish church and will improve both the cleanliness of the church and the dignity that is fitting to a sacred space. The same colour has been used throughout the church to create a sense of the unity of the entire church around the altar.

What to Do If You Are Feeling Unwell during Covid-19: if you are having symptoms of illness or health concerns it is as important as ever to make sure you look after your health. Please ring your GP surgery and you will be advised on what to do. There is a concern that people are not attending GP’s as they are worried about contracting Covid-19. The best thing to do is ring your surgery and you will be looked after in the safest way.

GAA club news

Colm Looney impressive in comeback victory – Killavullen, overcame being behind by as much as five points at one stage of the opening half, for the second game in a row to win again in the Junior A football championship, last Thursday night in Doneraile, against Ballyclough.

Killavullen opened smartly and could have had a goal in the fourth minute, only for Paul O’Sullivan to drag his shot well wide, and he through on the goals, but we did open the scoring in the sixth minute after Mikey O’Connor scored a nice point. Colm Looney then scored in the seventh minute only for Ballyclough to gain their opening score in the eighth minute. The game was relatively open, but though we scored two frees in quick succession in the ninth and 10th minutes, we had not racked up the scores at this stage that our dominant period of possession should have yielded.

Ballyclough were dangerous when they attacked at pace, none more so, than what Aaron Finnegan in the corner forward berth did for them. They pulled a point back, and then they scored another in the 12th minute. Darragh O’Grady kicked a monster point from long range, that spent an entirety in the air, before just dropping over the bar in the 12th minute, but then, Ballyclough got two points back to draw level in the 18th minute from dead ball situations.

Ballyclough, as they had done in their previous games against Buttevant and Ballyhooley belied their underdog status and scored a well-worked goal, past Niall in the 19th minute and scored another point in the 20th minute when Damien Buckley caught an inside mark, and slotted over the resultant free shot. We had gone out of the game, and Ballyclough were winning most of the breaks in the congested middle third of the field.

Aaron Finnegan scored another free in the 25th minute to push their lead pout to five points, 1-07 to 0-05. Crucially though, for the outcome of the game, we clawed our way back into contention, with the last three points of the half, from a Jamie Magner free, and then two from play, from Eddie Cotter and Paul O’Sullivan to leave the score at the break 0-08 as against 1-07.

A quick start to the second period was required, and we got the opening salvo, from Séamus O’Mahony, who made a very telling contribution when introduced into the game. We also brought on Mark Nagle for Joe Cagney and rejigged our back line to be tighter to counteract Ballyclough. Jamie scored a free to bring parity to the game in the fifth minute.

Colm Looney then scored a decisive goal for us, in the sixth minute after a quick exchange of passes involving Ronan Barry and Jamie Magner found Colm in space, and he made no mistake from close in, on the famed goalkeeper of Ballyclough, the mercurial Colm O’Neill. Nothing Colm could do about that, but it was a finish, the same player would have been proud of, when he was in his prime. Ronan Barry then added to the scoring himself with a lovely point in the seventh minute followed by Kian Lane in the 12th and it looked that the lethargic first period was well behind us now.

Darragh O’Grady added to his score that he got in the 13th minute after another lung bursting run from his half back berth, when he fisted the ball over the bar. When Eddie Cotter bore down on goals in the 15th minute, we decried that he carried the ball into a congested area, but under pressure, he spilled the ball, and he fell to Colm Looney, who finished to the net again, through a crowd of players. Ballyclough, to their credit rallied and scored a good point back in the 17th minute and then a converted free in the 18th from a free taker, in Aaron Finnegan, that scarily missed one, all night.

Colm was in unstoppable form now though, and he scored another point in the 19th minute and again in the 21st when he used his very considerable strength to make space for himself. Interspersed between those scores, Ballyclough got another point to bring their tally to 1-10. We made more changes, in introducing Billy Norris and Charlie Lillis for Paul O’Sullivan and Eddie Cotter, who had put in a fine shift each. Ballyclough added another free in the 25th minute and then, their 12th point on the night in the 26th before Colm, said enough with that, and scored another point in the 28th minute.

Mark Nagle added to our tally in the 29th minute, to be followed up by a Brian Cotter point that was very much deserved, after him doing an immense amount of running, off the shoulder supporting other players all night long. Ballyclough brought down their Junior A Football season when a fine point, from their young team in the 30th minute. The final score was fitting, that he came and fell to Colm, who again found the net from close range to bring his impressive tally on the night to 3-04. Final Score. Ballyclough 1-13; Killavullen 3-18

The teams remaining in the championship are now as follows: From Group one – Winners Fermoy – Runners-up – Kilshannig From Group two – Winners Buttevant – Runners-up – Killavullen From Group three – Winners Charleville – Runners-up – Kilworth

The draw for the next stages, the Quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place on Wednesday night, of this week.

The forthcoming championship date for the Junior A Hurling championship is as follows. Hurling – Killavullen V Clyda Rovers – on Saturday, August 6, in Glantane at 7.30 p.m.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, the 19th in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 11, 23 and 36. The jackpot on the night was, at a sizzling €2,200. Next week, the jackpot will be €2,300. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Helen Cagney (seller – Michael Linehan); €30 Colin O’Gorman (seller – Edmund O’Gorman) €20 Mary Mellerick (seller – Mary Mellerick). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Golf classic – Killavullen GAA will be running or annual golf classic in Doneraile Golf Club on September 16 and 17. We are asking individuals and local business for support for this event.

There are a number of ways to support this event. Enter a team of three people for €120; the format is Champagne Scramble and there are times available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are a number of excellent prizes for the winners and a meal is included. Sponsor a Tee Box for €50; Have your family name/company name displayed on a tee box sponsor a Landing Green for €100; Have your family name/company name displayed in and around the landing green area.

If you would like to play or advertise, we would be delighted to have you involved. You can revert to any committee member or directly to Dave Brosnan – Mobile 086 0558173 Ian Roche – secretary Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3979833 John O’Donovan, PRO Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3934232 simply reserve a slot for your team to killavullengolfclassic@outlook.com Thank you again and regards. Thanks for your Help.

Thank you – Thanks to all those who prepared the field and assisted on the night for the intermediate game, last Friday night, between Kildorrery and Glenville. While taking in an outside game involves a great deal of work, and commitment, it is nice then, to reflect back on a job well done, and to receive compliments from both teams.