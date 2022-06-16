Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market at the Nano Nagel Birthplace is on this coming Saturday and along with all the regular stall holders there have been some new additions in recent weeks. All are welcome to come along and browse or buy.

Leaving and Junior Cert

Our thoughts and best wishes are with the young people of our community who are currently sitting their state exams and who have been working diligently in preparation. The community are thinking of you all and wish you well in your future paths, wherever they may take you.

On holidays

We wish all second level students a safe and happy summer holiday from school. When you are out and about on the roads please be safe, and be seen. Wear your high-vis jackets and helmets when cycling. We wish the secondary school staff among us a restful and healthy summer break too.

Bus drivers – thank you. We are fortunate to have a wonderful and efficient bus service bringing our second level students to and from school on a daily basis. We wish you a lovely summer break too and thank you for all your kindness to our young people on their daily commute.

Chiropody service

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, July 16, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Dumping

Recently people happily gave up their time and energy to boost the beauty of our locality by picking up litter, and recently others have been out in force undoing it. Residents are monitoring their areas and the advice to dumpers is to be careful.

Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence which can result in the on the spot fine of €150 or a maximum of €3,000 if you are convicted in the District Court. It might be financially worth disposing of your waste correctly rather than pay the fine.

Stop expecting the good nature of residents who live where you dump, and those who use the walkways for exercise to pick up after you. If the waste was going to look unsightly at the end of the garden, dumping it on the way to the homes of other people is not kind or fair. Leave nothing but your footprints as you leave our area.

Tom Barry Monument day

The Tom Barry Monument day last Sunday was to mark the events of August 19, 1906. A brochure on the day is available at church doorways. The inscription on the monument reads: ‘In affectionate memory of Tom Barry, patriot, friend and defender of the oppressed, who throughout more than 20 years of struggle for the abolition of landlordism and the freedom of Ireland led the people of his native district to victory with heroic courage and with all the enduring virtues of a Christian Irishman, this memorial is erected by his grateful countrymen. Born 23.3.1850 Died 9.5.1904. God Save Ireland.’.

Come Walk With Us

Come Walk With Us on Saturday, June 18, in Nano Nagle Birthplace, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a packed lunch. It is an opportunity to walk, talk, share and reflect on the path God has marked out for each one of us. It is a Camino type walk with Presentation Sisters and others and is open to religious, single and married people. For further details please contact Concepta at enquiry@presprone.com.

GAA club notes

Killavullen into league final – Killavullen overcame a stuttering start, and recent form between these two teams, in this Avondhu Division 1 Football semi-final to advance to the final, after a fine, feisty game of football played out, in Shanballymore, last Sunday night.

Buttevant opening the scoring in the second minute of the game and scored a good goal from the impressive Diarmuid Dooley, now playing his club football outfield, and he previously a high-class goalkeeper to race into a quick fire lead. Particularly down the left side, Buttevant looked very lively and dangerous, and Mark Linehan scored a long range point in the eighth minute to push out the margin further.

Killavullen rallied though, typified by the tenacious play of Joe Cagney in the corner back berth, who though given several inches in height and years of experience to his opponent, never gave his man room or space to turn him. We got a nice point from play from Mikey O’Connor, in the 10th minute but Buttevant cancelled out that score in a quick fire manner. Liam Cronin scored a very good long range point, from a free against the wind, only for Mark Linehan to catch a disputed inside mark, and scored from the resultant kick.

Buttevant scored again in the 15th minute to have a commanding lead 1-05 to 0-01 after the mid-way point of the opening half. Killavullen grew more into the game, and Liam Cronin lead the fight back. He scored another more than reasonable point from a free in the 17th minute, and though we missed a score-able close in free, by Jamie Magner at our next opportunity, the same player could not be faulted for his determination to atone.

We got a lovely intricate point from Eddie Cotter in the 22nd minute and the game became a stellar contest when Colm Looney stripped his man of possession out by the sideline, and raced in on goals. His bullet like shot cannoned off the crossbar but his brother, Pádraig was on hand to catch the rebound, and coolly slot into the net. Jamie scored another free, that he created himself, and suddenly by the 25th minute, and playing against the win, we were on a co-score situation. Buttevant took the slenderest of leads into the interval with a free, just before the break, that was converted from a considerable distance out. 1-06 to 1-05 at the interval.

Killavullen opening the scoring in the second half, from a close in shot from Jamie after Colm Looney’s effort on goal had initially been blocked down. At the other end, our goal was kept intact by a fine save by our custodian James, and Buttevant did not capitalise on the resultant 45 metre shot. Buttevant did score next though, another point but we took the lead when Pádraig Looney gathered a ball out on the wing, and he went on a mazy run, that seemed destined to end with nothing, till he fired an unstoppable shot into the top left hand side of the net. Darragh O’Grady was introduced for Billy Norris, and Michael O’Neill, scored an impressive free for Buttevant to bring the margin down to a single point.

The referee then issued a straight red to a Buttevant player, and Killavullen seemed to grow in belief that they could upset the odds and win this game. Pádraig scored another point from play in the 20th minute, and converted a free after Brian Cotter was fouled, and then another free after great play from Cian O’Connor, to set up Eddie Cotter. Eddie was fouled and Pádraig converted. Buttevant were forced to chase the game now, and this left gaps at the back. Pádraig took possession of a booming kick out by James, that evaded all, in midfield thanks to the hard work of Mikey O’Connor, and through on goals, Pádraig fisted the ball over the bar.

Buttevant got another point back, in their valiant effort to try and engineer a goal, but the Killavullen backs were tenaciously tackling and swarming the man in possession, often resulting in a numerical overload for us, and that takes an incredible amount of work to achieve. Gary Lane was introduced for Mikey O’Connor, and he was instrumental in running hard late on in the game, and off-loading to Jamie, who slotted over the final point of the game. Final Score. Buttevant 1-09; Killavullen 2-11

Killavullen await the victors of Charleville and Ballyclough in the final, which is earmarked for June 21. The game last Sunday night certainly wetted the appetite for when these two teams, Killavullen and Buttevant meet in the championship in July.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, the seventh in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 25, 26 and 28. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,600. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,700. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Chloe and Lucy Linehan (seller – Michael Linehan); €30 Mick Carroll (seller – Online Sales); €20 Christine and Ella Barrett (seller – John Angland Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Forthcoming Adult Fixtures – Killavullen V Glanworth, Division 1 Hurling in Glanworth at 7.30 PM on Friday, June 17, Killavullen V Ballyclough or Charleville, Division 1 League Football Final on Tuesday the 21st – Time and Venue to be announced. All fixtures, both juvenile and adult are available on our website.

U7 Player of the week – Conor O’Hanlon was chosen this week, as the under-seven player of the week, Conor was excellent this week on taking his four steps, kicking, tackling and giving his very best Congratulations, Conor.

Juvenile Blitzes – Fantastic morning of hurling and football for our under-eights in Killavullen on Saturday morning against Buttevant, both teams displayed great skills and enjoyed their well-deserved treats afterwards, well done players and coaches Equally to our under-sevens who were in Mallow on Saturday at another blitz.

Then, another big day on Sunday for our under-10s, headed off early that morning for a match away against Passage West, then on to McDonalds to refuel and next stop Pairc Ui Chaoimh for Cork V Limerick. Great day had by all and great results. Well done to everyone and a massive thanks to the coaches for organising the day.

Score na bPáistí – 2022 is definitely Ballygown’s school year as far as Scór is concerned. Children from fifth and sixth class made the trip to Ovens on Saturday to represent Ballygown in seven competitions in the final of Scór na bPáistí. Even though they had to manage without Mr Hannon, the children performed really well in the figure, recitation, solo dance, ballad group, instrumental music, set and quiz.

The Ballygown contingent waited in anticipation for their results and were absolutely thrilled to come away with wins in the figure, set and solo dance and second place in the recitation. Ballygown’s participation in all the events also contributed to them also coming away with the shield again for best school. So they not only retained the cup and shield they won earlier in the year, but they added two more victories.

Ballygown School are so grateful for the support they got from all the teachers in Ballygown, with special thanks to Ms Walsh for her help with the ballad group, Ms O’Leary for her support for the musicians and Ms O’Dwyer and Nicola for their guidance for the dancers. Most of all though, Ballygown school are proud of all the children who worked so hard and really shone on stage. What a day.

Contact

If any club or organisation has information they wish to share on the community notes please submit them to Killavullennews@gmail.com.