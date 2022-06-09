Around the Districts: Killavullen

Teacher Michael Linehan with Boherbue Comprehensive students Aoidhbe Ducey, Emma Herlihy, Charlotte Murphy and Kate O’Connor. The TY class at Boherbue CS took part in aArtificial intelligence and machine learning programme this year. With the support of Huawei Ireland, the programme was developed by Science Foundation Ireland Centre for Research Training in Machine Learning (ML-Labs) based in UCD and Technological University Dublin. The programme was delivered via CSinc, a national research group based in TU Dublin.

KILLAVULLEN

Leaving and Junior Certificate

Our thoughts and best wishes are with the young people of our community who are currently sitting their state exams and who have been working diligently in preparation.

The community are thinking of you all and wish you well in your future paths, wherever they may take you.

Students on holidays

We wish all second level students a safe and happy summer holiday from school. When you are out and about on the roads please be safe, and be seen. Wear your high-vis jackets and helmets when cycling.

We wish the secondary school staff among us a restful and healthy summer break too. Bus drivers – thank you.

We are fortunate to have a wonderful and efficient bus service bringing our second level students to and from school on a daily basis. We wish you a lovely summer break too and thank you for all your kindness to our young people on their daily commute.

Chiropody service

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, June 11, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Virtual Pilgrimage to Lourdes

The Cloyne Virtual Pilgrimage to Lourdes is currently under way (June 3 to June 8) with live transmissions via the Cloyne Lourdes Facebook page @cloynelourdes

Cork City Sports

Cork City Sports were held last Friday and congratulations are due to all participants for representing their schools so well. There are a lot more trophies adorning homes in the parish after a busy day in Cork.

A huge amount of thanks goes to all in the two schools Ballygown NS and Killavullen NS who train the children and organise taking them to Cork for this event.

Dumping

Recently people happily gave up their time and energy to boost the beauty of our locality by picking up litter, and recently others have been out in force undoing it. Residents are monitoring their areas and the advice to dumpers is to be careful.

Leaving or throwing litter in a public place is an offence which can result in the on the spot fine of €150 or a maximum of €3,000 if you are convicted in the District Court. It might be financially worth disposing of your waste correctly rather than pay the fine. Stop expecting the good nature of residents who live where you dump, and those who use the walkways for exercise to pick up after you.

If the waste was going to look unsightly at the end of the garden, dumping it on the way to the homes of other people is not kind or fair. Leave nothing but your footprints as you leave our area.

Tom Barry Memorial at Annakisha.

The restored railings will be installed this week, just in time for the unveiling of the monument next Sunday afternoon by the County Mayor, or her representative.

An interesting afternoon (2.45-4.45) of local history and music is promised, focusing on Tom Barry (1850-1904). A brochure on the day is available at church doorways.

Come Walk With Us

Come Walk With Us on Saturday, June 18, in Nano Nagle Birthplace, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a packed lunch. It is an opportunity to walk, talk, share and reflect on the path God has marked out for each one of us. It is a Camino type walk with Presentation Sisters and others and is open to religious, single and married people.

For further details please contact Concepta at enquiry@presprone.com.

GAA club notes

Best of luck in Exams – With many of our minor and young players now taking the Leaving Certificate exams on June 8, we wish them all well, in their endeavours, from Killavullen GAA Club, and the Killavullen Community.

This is the age cohort whose final years in school was disrupted in 2020 and in 2021 is also severely curtailed and restrained. All that change could not have been good, so here’s hoping that they can focus, and give of their best.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, the 31st, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 11, 22, and 33. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,500. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,600. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Emily Walsh (seller – John Beechinor); €30 Colin O’Gorman (seller – Mary Mellerick) €20 Sarah O’Farrell (seller – Online Sales). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Forthcoming Adult Fixtures; Adult games in Avondhu, for clubs who have players on Avondhu hurling or football panels, Games that were fixed from May 30 are postponed to facilitate Avondhu teams preparation for forthcoming championships.

Currently Killavullen have four players on the Avondhu Senior Hurling Team Panel: Liam Cronin, Eddie Cotter, Darragh O’Grady, Jamie Magner.

Avondhu play Carberry on Tuesday night of this week in hurling, and play Beara in Football., on Thursday night. After those games, there is a possibility of the Division 1 league semi-final, being played on Sunday, June 12. We will know more after Thursday night. All fixtures, both juvenile and adult are available on our website.

Under-7 Player of the week – Leo Healy was chosen this week, as the under-seven player of the week, for his hard work in trying to utilise his left foot. Congratulations, Leo.

Cork Primary School Sports – Congratulations to all those that took part in the Cork Primary Schools Sports last week, from Killavullen and Ballygown schools, and well done to those, that brought home trophies and medals.

107km Walk

The social enterprise group, Siul Eile are walking the Avondhu Way from Bweeng in Co Cork to Clogheen in Co. Tipperary in six stages. Stage 2 concludes at Killavullen, at the GAA grounds that will be available for parking, toilets and facilities where people could use to sit down after the walk for tea and food. Stage 2 is set for Saturday, August 6. We would expect 100-150 on the walk.

The group would be arriving in Kilavullen at 8.30 a.m., check in for the walkers will take place 9 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. Walkers then bussed to start of walk and walk back to Killavullen (17km). Walk will start about 10 a.m. take them 3.5-4 hours to walk back, so arrive in Killavullen 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m., all gone by 3 p.m.

Also if there is interest in the Killavullen area on developing a sustainable walking culture, Siul Eile would be more than happy to facilitate a free walking program that would benefit the whole community.

More detail of the group, and of the walk are available from Liam Fleming at 087 2268651 email info@siuleile.com. Visit Siuleile.com | facebook.com/siuleile

Contact

If any club or organisation has information they wish to share on the community notes please submit them to Killavullennews@gmail.com.