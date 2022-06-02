Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Junior Cert/Leaving Cert

Our thoughts and best wishes are with the young people of our community who are sitting exams in the coming weeks and who have been working diligently over the last few unprecedented years in the most unusual of circumstances.

It is the first formal Junior Certificate to be held in the country since this current bunch of third years were in sixth class. The parish wish you well as you sit your exams next week.

Leaving Cert Students ~ we wish you well, the community are thinking of you all and wish you well in your future paths, wherever they may take you. Congratulations on completing your second level education. Best wishes to you all.

Bus drivers – thank you!

We are fortunate to have a wonderful and efficient bus service bringing our second level students to and from school on a daily basis. We wish you a lovely summer break too and thank you for all your kindness to our young people on their daily commute.

Cork City Sports

Cork City Sports takes place this Friday, June 3, We wish the runners from Killavullen NS and Ballygown NS the best of luck as they represent their school in this completion which is held in MTU Cork.

Chiropodist

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, June 11, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Church news

The weekend of June 4 to June 5 marks Pentecost Sunday, the end of the Easter Season and the birthday of the church when the Holy Spirit came upon the disciples making them courageous witnesses to Jesus. We invite those recently Confirmed with the gift of the Holy Spirit to attend any of the Masses that weekend. The Vigil Mass will include Evening Prayer; the 11.30 a.m. Mass, that Sunday, will be celebrated at Nano Nagle Birthplace.

Come Walk With US: on Saturday, June 18, in Nano Nagle Birthplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring a packed lunch. It is an opportunity to walk, talk, share and reflect on the path God has marked out for each one of us. It is a Camino type walk with Presentation Sisters and others and is open to religious, single and married people. For further details please contact Concepta at enquiry@presprone.com.

Knitters and crochet fans

A group of ladies who are into doing knitting, crochet, etc meet in the Mercy Centre on Tuesday night. Currently they are focusing on a project to knit up hats, scarves, and mittens for the vulnerable within Mallow town, and surrounding areas.

They would be more than happy to have more knitters and even happier with all and any donations of oddments, full balls of wool of any kind. These would be appreciated as indeed would any offers to knit at home and donate to the project. These can be handed into Pauline O’Grady Noonan at Le Cheile House. Fair Street. Mallow.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday, May 18, Nora Roche was the lucky winner and she is also the lucky winner again on May 28 and on Saturday, May 21, it was won by Seán Browne. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Tom Barry Monument at Annakisha.

The cleaning of the monument has been carried out Eoghan Daltún Sculpture Conservation this week; Conor Hannon will now carry repoint the monument with a lime-based mortar and the restored railings will installed in time for the unveiling on June 12. You are invited to attend from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. that afternoon, when local historians will speak on the life of Tom Barry (1850-1904); an incident from the War of Independence that occurred at nearby Lisanisky in 1921; and the results of the archaeological dig conducted by TVAS in advance of the long anticipated road realignment of the N73: 5,500 years of Human Activity at Annakisha.

Nora Moroney will present vignettes from local lore and history. The Thomas Davis Pipe Band, which played at the original unveiling of the monument on August 19, 1906, will again be present. The restored monument will be unveiled by Conor Nelligan, the County Heritage Officer. Donations towards the 20% local contribution to the restoration project are welcome.

GAA club notes

Win against Ballyhooley – With an impressive haul of 5-05 from the brother Looneys, from Ballybane, Killavullen concluded the league stages of Division 1 Football League with a win, and ended up in the top four of the league, and a qualification spot for the semi-final’s. Ballyhooley were first to score when Diarmuid Linehan broke the line, and raced through our rear guard and scored a fine goal and then they added a point for an impressive start. Eddie Cotter got a point back for us, before Pádraig Looney scored a free, after Colin Carey had been fouled. Ballyhooley got a lucky escape when Pádraig Looney rounded the goalkeeper, but their youthful corner back Mark Burdett got back on the line, and pushed his shot around the post, for the concession of a 45 metre shot.

Pádraig got a point from play before Colm Looney, got in on the scoring act, and got a point of his own. Both teams were playing nice football, with neat exchange of passes, being the hallmark of the style. Ballyhooley responded to our scores with two further points before Pádraig Looney forced the ball over the line, for our opening goal, after a centre from his brother. Some of the Ballyhooley players vigorously contested that the ball was over the line, but their goalkeeper, Adrian O’Driscoll admitted as much, yet some protests and distasteful comments remained directed the home umpire. Unpleasant and unnecessary.

Ballyhooley got another point back, but right before half time, Pádraig raced onto a pass from Eoghan Buckley after a neat exchange of hand passes, and hit a delightful low daisy cutter of a shot, into the bottom of the net, on the left hand side. There could be no disputing that goal, and it meant that Killavullen, despite kicking seven wides in the opening half, led at the interval 2-04 to 1-04.

After the players took on water that was very necessary on a warm day, at the interval, Ballyhooley opened brightly in the second half, with a point from open play and then a free, to bring the margin down to a solitary point. Ballyhooley took the lead when they were awarded a penalty that was expertly dispatched, past James in our goals. Joe Cagney was introduced for Colin Carey and he was immediately involved in the game, when he was fouled, and Pádraig converted the free. Colm then brought the teams to a co-score situation with a nice point. A feature of the Killavullen game was the strong running of Brian Cotter on the Killavullen half back line, time after time, he was bombing up and down the field, providing overlap solutions to our midfielders and forwards. Diarmuid Linehan pointed a lovely long range point, form his trusty right foot, but that was equalled by a left footed shot from Mark Nagle for us. Killavullen worked an overlap situation, involving a neat exchange of hand passes, that eventually worked its way to Colm, and he, close in on goals. Rather than shooting immediately, he side stepped the advancing goal keeper and shot into an empty net.

Ballyhooley responded with a point, but Colm and Pádraig, now exploiting the additional space that was available in the latter parts of the game combined by the end line, with Pádraig centring and Colm fisting the ball into the net. Colm was not done yet either, and in a similar fashion, and again, with his brother instrumental in the build up, he finished again to the net to win out the game for Killavullen, and perhaps with a score line that was harsh on Ballyhooley Final Score. Ballyhooley 2-08; Killavullen 5-07

At the conclusion of the league, Killavullen played seven games, won four, drew one and lost to Buttevant and Charleville, the two powerhouse teams in Avondhu at the moment. The format of the semi-finals and when, will be agreed at the Divisional meeting on Wednesday night of this week. The championship is earmarked for early July, and in the interim, there is the small matter of the leaving certificate exams, and then, the obligatory holidays for these that took exams.

Impressive Kilshannig spoil winning sequence – Kilshannig ended our winning sequence in the Avondhu Division 1 Hurling league game number six, for us, in Killavullen last Tuesday night. The foundations for the Kilshannig win, was a very impressive display from their halfback line, which were dominant on the night, and gave them a great platform.

We opening the scoring with a fine Pádraig Looney point, from his new position in the half-back line, and he adapted very well throughout the 60 minutes to this unorthodox position. Mickey O’Connor stretched out our lead with a crisp strike, but Kilshannig responded with a pointed free, and a converted 65 metre shot, and took the lead with another point, from a dead ball situation.

Their half back line was clearing impressively and gave good possessions to the inside forward line, who could then run at the Killavullen backs. Kilshannig got two more points, before Jamie Magner, scored a fine point from a dead ball situation, out on the wing, and scored the next point from play. Kilshannig responded well through with points from Paddy Walsh, their import from Clare, who is well known to us, as he used to train with us, and then another point from play, and two dead ball situations, to have the lead at 0-09 to 0-04 midway through the first half. Liam Fox, reacted quickest to a breaking ball, in and around the middle of the field and scored a nice point, but that man from Clare, Paddy Walsh scored again for Kilshannig.

Our own Clare man, Barry Murphy did not like to see his county compatriot steal all of the headlines, and when a free from Jamie rebounded off the upright, Barry was quickest to react, turned inside his man, and got a fine goal. Kilshannig responded with a point, before their goalkeeper somehow managed to get his stick to a goal bound effort from close quarters, and pushed it aside for the 65.

Jamie scored the resultant 65 metre shot. Kilshannig got another point from a dead ball, before Barry scored from play, and then, Billy Norris, our sub-keeper, but pressed into outfield service tonight, was released by Darragh O’Grady to score another goal. Eoin O’Sullivan scored for Kilshannig in response, before Eoghan Buckley scored a point for us. Just before the interval in a lively opening 30 minutes, Kilshannig scored another point, and then a free to leave the score at the interval 2-08 to 0-15, Kilshannig with a slender one-point lead.

Kilshannig scored the opening score of the second period, and then scored a decisive goal, from their young corner forward, who expertly, but not strongly hit a lovely shot right into the corner of the goals. Jamie responded with a free, but Kilshannig maintained the advantage that they had, with another point from open play. Jamie scored again, after Mikey O’Connor was fouled, and then from open play, but Kilshannig were to score the next point. Gary Lane was unlucky with a close in effort that he bravely attacked only to see his shot hit the side netting. Kilshannig got another pointed free, but Jamie again responded, with another free. We had strong claims for a penalty waved aside but we did get the next two points, from Jamie for a free, and another from Mikey O’Connor to leave only two points between the teams, 2-15 to 1-20.

We pressed hard to get back in the game, but Kilshannig as they did all night, thwarted our efforts, and scored two points from close by the end line themselves, in identical fashion to press for home. Our race was run when Kilshannig got a decisive closing goal to put the margin out to seven points between us, with time almost up. Jamie got a free, but Paddy Walsh got his third of the night for Kilshannig. We ended the game pressing for a goal, but we were repelled by an excellent Kilshannig rear guard. So momentum checked, and the league table has now got very congested at the top end, as a result of the weekend games. We currently reside in fourth position, with tricky games against Clyda Rovers, Shanballymore and Glanworth to follow. #

Ladies’ football – Given that Killavullen led by five points at the half-way mark, there was no escaping the disappointment of losing away to Grenagh in the latest instalment of the County League.

Despite having to field without a considerable number of key players, Killavullen were good value for their lead, with Caoimhe O’Riordan (2), Orla O’Regan, Claire Nagle and Niamh Buckley raising white flags and Niamh Buckley adding a goal for good measure. The concession of only three points in the opening half was testament to some great defending from the six backs and brave goalkeeping by Eva Lankford.

In the second minute of the second half, Orla O’Regan forced a turnover and set up Niamh Buckley for her second goal, to open up an eight point lead. That was as good as it got, unfortunately, as Grenagh went on a rampage and reeled off three goals and four points without reply. Killavullen tried hard to lift the siege but two further points was all they could muster, and Grenagh finished strongly to end the game as convincing winners. Killavullen will surely look to regroup now and will hope to soon welcome back players sorely missed through injury.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, the 24th, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot but again. The numbers drawn were 19, 25, and 34. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,400. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,500. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Dan O’Sullivan (seller – John Magner); €30 Frances O’Donovan (seller – online Sales); €20 Marion Larkin (seller – Michael Linehan). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Your news

If any club or organisation has information they wish to share on the community notes please submit them to Killavullennews@gmail.com.