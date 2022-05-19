Around the Districts: Killavullen

Killavullen Juvenile GAA group started a nursery training group on Monday 16th May from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for boys and girls born in 2017. It is planned to run each and every Monday, and we would love to get parents to help out, in coaching roles. No need for any experience, most of the winning Ballygiblin team, that won County junior Honours in Cork last year, started out, being coached by a person, whose only previous experience of field games was cricket. All the necessary training and coaching badges will be organised by Killavullen GAA Club. To book a place for your child please message Rosemaria Taylor 087-6411959 or Brian O’Driscoll 085-1744420 with your child’s name, address and date of birth.

KILLAVULLEN

Chiropody service

A chiropody service is starting in Killavullen Community Centre started in Killavullen Community Centre last Saturday. The next clinic will be on Saturday, June 11, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

New fly fishing shop

Arnold Angling Centre launched last weekend. Conor Arnold opened his new fly fishing shop at Ballymacmoy, Killavullen. We wish Conor all the best in this new venture.

Old magazines

Norma Roche is doing a four-week course with women and she plans on doing some creative work using old magazines. If anyone has spare old ones lying about she would be very happy to take them. Feel free to contact her for any questions 087 7586300, or if people have them they can also drop them off to her home, Roche’s Main Street, Killavullen. Thank you.

Tom Barry Monument at Annakisha.

On June 12, from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. an event will take place to mark the renovation of the monument, presently under way.

Micheál Magner will speak on the life of nationalist politician Tom Barry (1850 – 1904); Barry Linehan will recount a local events from the Civil War (1922) and Graham Hull will present the findings of a recent archaeological dig at Annakisha. Nora Moroney will present vignettes from local lore and history.

The Thomas Davis Pipe Band which played at the original unveiling on August 19, 1906, will again be present at Annakisha on June 12. Mr Conor Nelligan, the County Heritage Officer will cut the ribbon on the restored monument. Donations towards the 20% local contribution to the restoration project are welcome.

Blackwater Cycling Club

Blackwater Cycling Club is a non-competitive club started in our community for cycling enthusiasts in Killavullen and the surrounding areas. With the weather continuing to be nice throughout the week we have some mid-week club activity ahead also.

On Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. there will be some groups leaving the hall in Killavullen for the Tuesday evening spins. All new members welcome – this will be a relaxed pace and a nice route. Depending on numbers and abilities there may be a few groups and on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. will have our second week of our Killavullen Circuit.

After a very successful first week we are expecting a few more members, old and new to take part. It is a bit of fun and a great way to challenge yourself. All members of all abilities are welcome to be part of this. We hope to see you all there... and as always... no helmet no spin.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday, May 1, Gillian Forde was the lucky winner and on Saturday, May 14, it was won by Patsy O’Gorman. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Boil Water Notice

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Killavullen Public Water Supply with immediate effect to protect public health. Here is the text of the notice.

Monday, May 2: Irish Water and Cork County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Killavullen Public Water Supply. For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: water.ie/?map=supply and-service-updates, and enter the property’s Eircode. Customers can also call our customer care helpline on 1800 278 278. The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to high levels of turbidity in the borehole supply causing the Killavullen Water Treatment Plant to shut down.

GAA club notes

Draw in Division 1 Football – In balmy Ballyclough last Sunday morning, in weather that would be more akin to the seaside and Ballybunion, Killavullen and Ballyclough served up a good game of football, that ended with honours even at the end of the hour. Ballyclough were first to score from a Tom O’Neill point, but after a good exchange of passes, Mark Nagle found himself in on goal, facing the Ballyclough custodian, and made no mistake to raise a major. Ballyclough replied with a pointed free, before we scored the second goal of the opening period, when Eddie Cotter this time, found himself close in on goals.

The running off the shoulder of the Killavullen players was causing problems for our hosts and for this goal, a good interception of a Ballyclough turn over led to the goal. Ballyclough replied with another from Tom O’Neill, and then, two points from Adam and Dylan Finnegan. We were wasteful enough with some poor shot selections, and allowed Ballyclough into the game, in a period, when we were possibly dominating. Mark scored another point, but Ballyclough got another one back, before Brian Cotter on one of his tradename forays forwards split the posts to leave us in the lead at the interval 2-02 to 0-06.

Damien Buckley was sprung from the numerically strong Ballyclough bench, and this fine player was to have a bit say, in the destination of the honours in the second period. Killavullen were without any player with exam commitments, either college or Leaving certificate. Ballyclough took the two-point margin, down to one, with a Damien Buckley point from his left leg, before Pádraig Looney and Eddie Cotter added two points for us.

Ballyclough got another point back, and then Colm Looney scored from an acute angle, before Liam Fox punished some hesitancy in the Ballyclough rear guard at a free conceded out the field, by being cleverly picked out, and scored a long range point. Ballyclough then scored a goal, again from Damien, that gave James in our goal no chance, and the game was on an even score when Dylan Finnegan equalised for Ballyclough.

Possession and ball retention was key now, and we kicked some bad wides, with shots from nowhere in this period. Pa Cronin was introduced for Pádraig Looney. We worked a great goal scoring chance, but the strong shot from Gary Lane was pushed around the post, by the alert Colm O’Neill in the Ballyclough goal. Liam Cronin stepped up, and curled the resultant 45 metre shot over the bar, to place us ahead by a solitary point, with three minutes to go. Ballyclough scored though, again from Damien Buckley, when he bravely went in along the end line and fisted the ball over the bar.

As Ballyclough pressed up for the winning opportunity, it was Killavullen, who broke through, and we had a chance at the dead to win it, but with Colm O’Neill racing backwards, Mark Nagle shot from distance was got to, before it could bounce into the empty net. The referee, Michael Sheahan, who had a fine game throughout, assisted by two teams that tried to play attacking football blew the final whistle, and perhaps, on reflection, a draw was a fitting result. Killavullen were to the fore in the opening half, but Ballyclough came very much back into it, in the second period. Final Score. Ballyclough 1-10; Killavullen 2-07

Development squad – Last Wednesday night, Killavullen’s development squad went under to a very strong Kildorrery team in Division 3 football, on a final score of 3-18 to 2-05. No lack of effort on our behalf though, but there was a big gulf in class, with Kildorrery having some players, that will play intermediate level football later in the year the big difference between the teams.

Ladies’ Football – Killavullen 4-12 Ballincollig 2-6. On a day when the Rebel hurlers made a powerful statement in Walsh Park, the Killavullen ladies showed real intent with an emphatic victory over Ballincollig in Round three of the county league. Playing in close proximity to the Gunpowder Mills, Killavullen were in explosive form early on, with Niamh Buckley recording three points in the opening minutes.

Caoimhe O’Riordan looked equally dangerous from the start and she added a point. Ballincollig recovered somewhat and opened their account with a pointed free before Ellie Coughlan set up Niamh Buckley for another point. A Ballicollig point, followed by a goal, brought the game back to parity. Killavullen responded in style. Caoimhe O’Riordan raised a white flag after combining well with Niamh Buckley. Andrea Fresh marked her birthday with a well take goal after being put through by Orla O’Regan.

The forwards were in impressive form and Caoimhe O’Riordan sent an excellent kick pass through to Niamh Buckley and ever youthful corner forward needed no encouragement to round her marker and rattle the net.

Ellie Coughlan caught the kickout and played a clever one-two with Niamh Buckley before splitting the posts. Kate O’Keeffe was a strong presence in front of goal and was frequently involved in attacks, while outside her Caoimhe O’Riordan kept the scoreboard ticking with another well taken point. While many of the scores came from high intensity from the forwards who notably won the majority of the opposition kickouts, a notable feature of the game was the athleticism and clever distribution by the midfield pairing of Erica O’Connell and Claire Maguire, who ran themselves to a standstill over the hour.

The final score of the opening half, a well taken point by Andrea Fresh, had the finger prints of most of the team on it as Killavullen moved the ball from deep with great effect.

The second half resumed with Killavullen intent on keeping up the momentum. Claire Maguire made a driving run through the middle and found Niamh Buckley, who set up Orla O’Regan for a super goal. Before the dust had settled in the goalmouth, Clara Walsh won a free and played a quick ball to Kate O’Keeffe, who selflessly laid it off to Niamh Buckley, who took the opportunity to add another goal.

To their credit Ballincollig didn’t throw in the towel and responded with a point. The Killavullen backs were in mean form, however, and inspirational blocks from Emma Taylor and Lily Sheahan, who were outstanding all through, must have deflated their mid-Cork opponents.

In fact all the Killavullen backs can be extremely proud of their contribution to this game. Niamh O’Regan controlled the game from centre back and Clara Walsh and Camille Ní Shúilleabháin were unyielding on the wings, and all three frequently put the Ballincollig half forwards on the back foot. Just as impressive was corner back Edwina Dingivan, who dispossessed forwards at regular intervals.

Evelyn Buckley and Hannah Martin were introduced and both made an immediate impact, setting up Caoimhe O’Riordan for a point. At the other end Claire Nagle brought off a fantastic save to underline her very reliable goalkeeping ability.

Ciara Jones slotted in effectively in the backline, having replaced Clara Walsh, who was unfortunate to take a heavy fall. Kate O’Keeffe deservedly got Killavullen’s final score after maintaining her customary work rate to the end. A late goal and two points for Ballincollig were but consolation scores and in no way took the gloss off a fine team performance by Killavullen, who were delighted to head back up the N20 with valuable league points in the bag.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Killavullen V Kilshannig – Division 1 – Hurling – in Killavullen Tuesday, May 24, at 7.30 p.m.

