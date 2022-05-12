Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

New fly fishing shop

Arnold Angling Centre is being launced this weekend. Conor Arnold would like to extend a warm welcome to one and all to the official opening of his new fly fishing shop at Ballymacmoy, Killavullen on Saturday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flycasting and fly tying demonstrations will be given during the day.

There will also be a draw on the day of a days fishing including lunch for two at Bridgetown Salmon Fishery. Entry is at the shop. We wish Conor all the best in this new venture.

Tom Barry Monument at Annakisha.

Scaffolding will be erected around the monument this week and a biocide applied to its surface in preparation for the cleaning of the structure over the coming weeks. The restored railing will then be reinstalled. On June 12, from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. an event will take place at Annakisha to mark the renovation. Micheál Magner will speak on the life of Tom Barry (1850-1904); Barry Linehan will recount events from the Civil War in the area and Graham Hull will present the findings of a recent archaeological dig at Annakisha.

The events of August 19, 1906, will also be recalled: William O’Brien MP and the Thomas Davis Pipe Band led a procession of thousands from Mallow to Annakisha Church, on that day, for the unveiling of the monument. The same band will be present on June 12. Mr Conor Nelligan, the Cork County Heritage Officer will cut the ribbon on the restored monument. Donations towards the 20% local contribution to the restoration project will be welcome.

Blackwater Cycling Club

Blackwater Cycling Club is a non-competitive club started in our community for cycling enthusiasts in Killavullen and the surrounding areas. With the weather continuing to be nice throughout the week we have some mid-week club activity ahead also.

On Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. there will be some groups leaving the hall in Killavullen for the Tuesday evening spins. All new members welcome – this will be a relaxed pace and a nice route. Depending on numbers and abilities there may be a few groups.

And on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. will have our second week of our Killavullen Circuit. After a very successful first week we are expecting a few more members, old and new to take part. It is a bit of fun and a great way to challenge yourself. All members of all abilities are welcome to be part of this.

We hope to see you all there... and as always... no helmet no spin.

Chiropodist

A chiropody service is starting in Killavullen Community Centre starting on this coming Saurday May 14 and will bethere on a monthly basis going forward. Appointments can be made with Patricia on086 3225052.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday Rita Broderick was the lucky winner and on Saturday, May 7, it was won by Kitty Canavan. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Boil Water Notice

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Killavullen Public Water Supply with immediate effect to protect public health. Here is the tect of the notice.

Monday, May 2: Irish Water and Cork County Council are issuing a Boil Water Notice with immediate effect to protect the health of consumers supplied by the Killavullen Public Water Supply.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website: water.ie/?map=supply and-service-updates, and enter the property’s Eircode. Customers can also call our customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

The Boil Water Notice has been put in place due to high levels of turbidity in the borehole supply causing the Killavullen Water Treatment Plant to shut down. The notice affects approximately 810 people supplied by the Killavullen Public Water Supply.

Irish Water and Cork County Council continue to work to rectify the issues at Killavullen Water Treatment Plant with a view to lifting the notice as quickly and as safely as possible. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil their water before use till further notice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice.

Irish Water’s Operations Lead, Pat Britton said: ‘Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority and we appreciate the impact that this notice will have on the community in Killavullen. However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. Irish Water and Cork County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it safe to do so.’.

Vulnerable customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for: Drinking; Drinks made with water; Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating; Brushing of teeth; Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads); Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water; Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or ‘Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

Irish Water is working closely with Cork County Council to lift the notice as soon as it is safe to do so. Updates will be available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IW

Care and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278. Further information in relation to the Boil Water Notice is available from water.ie/water-supply/water-quality/boil-water-notice/

GAA club notes

Killavullen win again in Division 1 Hurling – Killavullen, with a fair sprinkling of enforced changes in personnel due to injuries, exams, Leaving Certificates and other commitments, won out against the previously impressive Charleville, earlier today in Charleville, in a game where a referee was necessary from Limerick, due to the shortage in the Avondhu Region. That referee was Mike Sexton, and he was very good, strong, firm, fair and decisive. When a player gave a foul away, what they had done wrong was explained to them, so that there was no uncertainty. Excellent.

We started with a Colm Looney point, before Charleville got one back, but we went ahead, and stayed ahead for the hour when Jamie Magner and Barry Murphy scored quick points, that was followed up by a fine point from way out the field from Pádraig Looney, and then another point, from a dead ball situation from Jamie. Our movement, and intelligent runs were creating the space for the forwards and we were playing well, but with the aid of a decent breeze. Charleville got a score from a 65 Metres shot after a Killavullen player touched a ball over the line, and then, our home opponents scored again, to reduce the arrears to two points. Colm Looney, who was brilliant in the opening half, turned his man, and sent a long range point over the bar to open up our lead further.

Danny O’Flynn, was orchestrating the Charleville rear guard, and this fine player was given a virtuoso display from his centre back position, and one of his arrow like deliveries saw a Charleville player bearing down on goal. His bullet like shot cannoned off the cross bar and away to safety. We took good head of the warning, and isolated Jamie Magner at the other end of the field, and his shot, high into the top right hand corner was not for saving. Colm, tormenting his man, with pace and power, and no shortage of panache scored another fine long range point, before the same player, bearing down on goal, with Charleville players chasing valiantly, found the left hand corner of the net to open up a commanding lead. Charleville replied with two rapid-fire points, beefore Barry Murphy forced the Charleville player to clear off the line and away for a 65. Jamie converted that opportunity and another before the short whistle, and Charleville had a white flag of their own, to leave the score, 2-10 to 0-06 in our favour at the interval.

Cian O’Connor was introduced from the numerically small bench for Pa Cronin, for the second period. Charleville, were playing with the aid of a breeze that had picked up somewhat at the start of this half, kind of threatening rain, that thankfully never materialised. Our opponents scored three long range frees in a row to bring them further into the game, before we opened our account from a lovely Jamie Magner point from play, after being found in space, by our junior debutant, Conor Brennan. We were awarded a penalty after Barry Murphy was fouled inside the square, but we did not capitalise of the chance as Jamie’s shot was saved well by the Charleville custodian. We made some amends though, when Paudie Looney and Jamie scored a brace of points from play while Charleville answered one of those back with another converted free. Our back line was being tested more seriously now, but we held firm, with Brian Cotter, excellence personified at the full back berth.

Fionn Magner, the elder of the line at 21, and the youthful, but very quick Conor Breenan in the corner very capably assisted him. Outside them, Liam Cronin was very good at centre back, and our strongest line of defence all year did not falter in this instance either with Eddie Cotter and Ronan Barry scarcely putting a foot wrong. Our midfielders are nothing but honest, and Michael Cagney and Liam Fox put in a great effort. Perhaps, the distribution was not all it should be, from this duo, but no lack of toil and endeavour. When a high probing ball from Pádraig Looney dropped short of its intended destination, over the bar, Barry Murphy had watched it all the way, and flicked it, in the air, into the net. Class goal, class player.

Pádraig scored a great point from the wing, that started in the full back line with a lovely intelligent clearance from Conor, before Charleville got another score back. Cian, strong and brave as always in the tackle was released by Barry Murphy to score a point of distinction before Charleville got the next three points, from play. Jamie got another to being our tally to 3-16 while our opponents sent three points over the bar before then, and the end of the game. 3-16 to 0-17 was how the game finished. For an early start to the game, there was a nice crowd in attendance, including one Katie Kehoe from Wexford. Asked for her opinion after the game and keen to make sure, that he would get a good dinner in Castlekevin, Katie said that he was impressed, but said as much, with a wry smile. Final item, vote for Kristene Hunter in the National Hunt Breeder of the month for April after Kristene’s heroics with Noble Yeats in the Grand National.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot, but we did see an unusual occurrence when Leslie Dunne, scooped two of the three lucky dips prizes. The numbers drawn were 6, 11 and 28. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,100. Next week, the jackpot will be €1,200 the winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Leslie Dunne (seller – John Magner); €30 Helen and Michael Linehan, CTR (seller – John Angland); €20 Leslie Dunne (seller – John Magner). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Valiant Effort from ladies – A strong second half performance from Killavullen was not enough to achieve victory in a hard fought game on Sunday evening. The home team laid siege on the Banteer goal for a long spell around the three-quarter mark and though they reduced Banteer’s eight point half-time lead to six points the goal that would have brought them to within touching distance eluded them.

Killavullen started brightly with an early point from the boot of Orla O’Regan. Banteer soon took control and for the remainder of the first half outscored Killavullen by 2-5 to two points from Eva Lankford. Eva had commenced the game in goals, but switched to the opposite end of the field after just seven minutes, when the selected goalkeeper Claire Nagle arrived after an unavoidable delay.

Despite the lack of reward on the scoreboard, there were signs during the opening half that it could be a closer affair and Killavullen certainly showed intent on the resumption with a Niamh Buckley point. Eva Lankford responded in equal measure to a Banteer point. There was a greater intensity to the game at this stage and though Banteer got the next two points, the Killavullen backs were gaining the upper hand, with Lily Sheahan in particular in inspirational form. The momentum clearly swung Killavullen’s way and the blue army surged forward. Points in quick succession from Eva Lankford, Niamh Buckley and Caoimhe O’Riordan ate in to the Banteer lead but a number of goal chances were snuffed out by an unyielding Banteer backline. The final 10 minutes were a complete stalemate and Banteer hung on for a deserved win. Great credit to the Killavullen ladies, however, for a much improved second half performance.

Star player getting wed – The very best of luck from all involved in Killavullen GAA Club to Ian O’Gorman, and his intended bride, Melisa Dunne, who are getting married next Saturday in Annakissa church, and are having their reception afterwards in the Brehon hotel in Killarney. Known to be very dapper on occasions, I am sure that this is one occasion where Ian will be in the shade compared to the lovely Melissa. That the sun may always shine for this lovely couple, and that there will always be work for hands to do. May their purse always hold a coin or two. Best Wishes from Killavullen GAA Club.