Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Walk with Charlie

You might have seen Charlie Bird on the Late Late Show recently, or read articles about his diagnosis. Last weekend Walk With Charlie was launched encouraging people to climb with Charlie on April 2, 2021, to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease Ireland, and Pieta House.

Killavullen are going to walk with Charlie on this date, with the finer details still to be ironed out. For some a stroll to the mast might be an option, for others the hill up Monanimy or Carrigacunna might be enough or a walk around Nano’s might be just right to join in solidarity with others on this day.

It is all about walking a hill, for some it may be an actual hill, for others it may be a challenge inside. There are about 12 weeks to get prepared, walk a little and get ready so save the date.

Community Council

Killavullen Community Council have decided to postpone the January meeting while Covid cases are high for the health and safety of all involved.

Dog fouling

This is becoming an issue on our pathways and some walkways in our area which are being used much more at the moment given our 5km restriction. It is an offence to allow a dog under your control to foul a public place. If it does happen you, or the person in charge of the dog is required to remove the matter and dispose of it in a suitable, sanitary matter.

Parish office

The parish office at Ballygriffin is open. The weekly newsletter, together with other ideas for prayer and spirituality are emailed to parishioners each week. If you know of someone who would like to be added to the email database please contact parishofkillavullen@gmail.com it may also be an act of kindness to a neighbour or family member who isn’t online to print this off weekly and deliver it safely to those cocooning or isolating.

GAA club notes

Every Steps Count Challenge – The Irish Life Every Step counts challenge is back this year and is starting on January 12 till February 23. In Killavullen, we aim to enter all three distinct groups within the GAA club, Killavullen GAA, Killavullen juvenile GAA and Killavullen Ladies’ Football Club. There are vouchers for O’Neill’s to be won, but we all need t o’clock up 4,000km for each group to enter this draw.

For people new to this, all you have to do is download the App, My Life by Irish Life =85. then find Every Step counts and follow Munster and then find Killavullen, and select which of the three groups that you wish to be associated with, or which ever of the three groups need you most.

Please spread the word on this great initiative that will improve our mental health and physical health. Further details of required are available from our healthy club officer – Helen Cagney

Notice of Revised AGM – The AGM of Killavullen GAA Club will be held online using Microsoft Teams this year at nine PM on Friday, January 28, All members wishing to attend will need to submit an email address to secretary.killavullen.cork@gaa.ie the move online is due to the ongoing restrictions. If anyone needs any help getting set up, let us know and we will do our best to get you set up.

Nominations are invited and Members may also suggest motions/topics for discussion at the meeting. Nominations/Suggested Motions need to be received by club secretary (Joe Howard) by Sunday, January 16, to secretary.kilavullen.cork@gaa.ie Please note that voting or speaking on motions at the AGM is restricted to paid-up members only.

Scrap Saturday fundraiser – Put the date in your diary of January 22 to clear out the shed, the garden, or the attic or yard and get rid of unwanted scrap. Drop off point is the GAA grounds for all your domestic, farmyard and machinery scrap. No item too big or too small. For further information please contact any committee member.

Collection of items can also be arranged, prior to the day. The club contacts will be chairman Finian Magner, 086 8135799 or club PRO, John O’Donovan 086 3934232.

The general rule is that we accept any item which is predominantly steel or metal. The environment will also be a benefactor of the event, as all of the material will subsequently recycled. Fridges, freezers, timber or plastic will not be accepted. Further information available from club committee members.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, the first lotto of 2022, when the numbers drawn, were 5, 32 and 34. The jackpot on the night was, at €4,000 That all means that the next jackpot, will be drawn on January 11, will be for €4,100, if there was to be a winner. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – John Beechinor (seller eSales) €30 – Michael Barry (seller John Beechinor); €20 – Olive Feore (seller Billy Feore). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Membership 2022 – Membership for all aspects of the club is now due for 2022, and the club would be gracious if persons will pay the appropriate fee on the new Central GAA App – Foireann and select Cill An Mhuilinn as your club.

Any person experiencing difficulties on the platform can play their subscription to any committee member, or make arrangement to pay directly, to the club treasurer Seán Turner at 086 6015779 or membership officer John O’Donovan, at 086 3934232.

It is also possible to pay via the club website now – killavullengaa.com. Juvenile membership is collected through the Foireann App as well.

Rebel Bounty Draw – Tickets are now on sale for the Rebel Bounty Draw. The first draw is on February 24 and on that night, the draw for January and February will be made. Killavullen GAA have till February 24 to sell tickets.

Tickets are available on the website gaacork.ie/rebels bounty. Tickets cost €100 each, and tickets will be sold directly by clubs or online at corkgaa.ie/rebelsbounty.

It is now possible to buy the tickets, via the club Website – Killavullengaa.com where a tab has been placed on the extreme Top of the page, Right Hand Side.

The draw coordinators in Killavullen are John Magner, Carrigacunna John Magner, Bridgetown John Beechinor Brian Mellerick John O’Donovan Seán Turner Finny Magner Juvenile committee of Liam Vaughan, Gillian Forde and Tommy Cremin.

For 2022, Killavullen GAA Club has earmarked the development of a strength and conditioning Gym, as the project that will benefit from the profits of the sales.

Strength and Conditioning Gym – Work continues in the gym area to improve the cosmetic aspects of the existing gym area, prior to the fit out. Niall Hanrahan and Liam Dorgan are spearheading the painting of the gym, prior to laying the heavy rubber mats on the floor. The lock mechanism on the door will change from a key to a fob, and Tommy Cremin is engaging with a suitable vendor to do that work. The provider of the gym equipment is on track to deliver and fit out the gym in mid January.

Congratulations Mickey – Congratulations to Mickey Looney from this parish, and former underage player with Killavullen GAA Club, who rode his first winner in a Point to Point in Dromahane recently. The horse was called O’Mio Babbino and was trained by Paddy Cronin from Doneraile. Mickey was a teak tough half back underage, who loved the physical side of the game, and had a great engine to motor forward and track back. We wish Mikey further success, with the horses, and we will follow his career intently.

Congratulations Ballygiblin – Congratulations to Ballygiblin, who have now reached the giddy heights of Munster Junior Hurling Champions, after their win over the Tipperary champions, and their very near neighbours (eight miles between the two pitches) Skeheenarinky on Sunday last, in Mallow.

That the game had to be delayed by 15 minutes by the referee due to crowd congestion tells every one of the huge level of interest in the game. Kildorrery were the last Avondhu team, to achieve similar honours in 2012. Again, as they have been doing right through the year, Ballygiblin finished very strongly to win the title on a final score of 2-14 to 1-09.