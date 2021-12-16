Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

KILLAVULLEN CHRISTMAS DECORATION:

Over the last few years Killavullen Christmas Lights Committee have sold a commemorative Killavullen Christmas Decoration which has graced the Christmas trees in our Parish and have been sent to trim the Christmas trees of those who hold Killavullen in a special place in their hearts around the world. This year is no different. 2021 is marked with a Christmas Reindeer.

The decorations will be for sale over the coming weeks and you can arrange to get one by contacting Marie 086/8071807, Roseanna 087/1320325 or Gillian 086/3845655 Decorations are €5 each, p&p extra if required. We have a limited supply available and would encourage you to get yours before they are gone, particularly if you are sending them overseas.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA:

This year the annual family photos with Santa will be much more difficult to take. With this in mind, we will have a life sized Santa picture in the village if you wish to stop there and take a photo. This will be up for a few days and we would encourage you to feel free to take your Festive Family Photo.

Killavullen Christmas Lights Committee would like thank those who attended for their generous support on the night. It was so easy to run when every car adhered to the strict guide to remain in cars without question or fuss. The event was a donation only event and the kindness you expressed by digging into your pockets has meant Killavullen can be lit up again in the future.

Covid-19 could not dull the Christmas sparkle in our Community. It has given us, the organisers, the boost of confidence needed to know the hours of work put in behind the scenes is not in vain. We wish you all a very happy, safe and peaceful Christmas season and hope the Killavullen Lights have helped to lift the spirits of all who travel by at the end of a year that Killavullen will never forget.

Beannachtaí na Nollag Daoibh Go Leir Committee: Roseanna, Paddy Looney, Marie & Tommy Cremin, Mick & Mary Taylor, Nicky & Roche, Paul Stafford, Alan Brennan, John O’Reilly and Gillian Forde.

School raffle

Killavullen NS is holding a Christmas raffle this year once again as they are unable to hold their annual flag day in Mallow. There are many prizes to be won and you can buy tickets online at www.ecomm-pay.com/killavullen-ns Please state raffle as the reason for payment. Tickets are €5 for one or €12 for 3. First prize is €150 shopping voucher.

Killura Gun Club

Killura Gun Club are holding their Christmas Draw for a monster hamper, money prizes and much more. Tickets are available from all club members and at The Haven Bar.

Covid-19 is a very important issue in all Communities. We as a Community need to make sure that our more vulnerable people and those who are isolated or live alone, those who cannot drive or who cannot get supplies as easily as some of us can are looked after. In our own neighbourhoods we can check with others around us to ensure that they have all the essentials they need. It is also important to check in with these people to ensure that they are feeling well and to reassure them they have supports if required. Postcodes are a vital piece of information all the time but in particular at the moment. Keep yours written by your phone. For those who are checking in on older or more vulnerable people at this time make a note of their postcodes also.

Buy Local, Think Green:

It’s a good idea to be mindful of our local businesses as we approach Christmas and the prospect of Christmas shopping. If we all could try to keep our spending more locally it could help make the next few weeks less worrisome for the people who own and work such places. Remember these are often the businesses who we turn to for spot prizes and vouchers for our local events. It is time to express our gratitude by our support.

Farmers’ market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market takes place every second Saturday. Social distance guidelines are taking

place at every market and all attending are being compliant and adhering to all safety measures

which makes the market a wonderful and safe place to be. The stallholders are looking forward to

seeing you all at their next market.

Defeat in League Semi Final brings 2021 playing season to a close

The adult playing season for 2021 concluded last Sunday with defeat by Charleville in the Cavanagh’s of Fermoy sponsored League Semi Final, and the defeat was a heavy one.

Short a great deal of players with either injuries, or exam commitments, or work, or love and shopping obligations, this close to Christmas, Paudi Lankford, our football manager did well to get a team on the field. Charleville are an impressively physical team though, and that gulf in physicality made a telling difference, in and around the middle of the field. If James in our goals went long, we invariably conceded possession, and if we went short, we had to work very hard to get the ball, into an area, that James could have hit, in the first instance.

Try as hard as we could, we were behind by the first water break, on a score of 0-06 to 0-00, with Charleville having scored four of those scores from their lively and impressive corner former, but not from play, but rather from dead ball situations. That said, the same player was probably fouled to prevent him scoring from open play. We had some chances though, but shooting under pressure, we skewed our kicks.

We tried resolutely in the 2nd quarter to make inroads, but with little joy, and Charleville tacked on some more points, before the inevitable goal came with about 5 minutes remaining in the half. It simply was a case of overlapping players from the Charleville midfield powering through, and whether our defenders pressed or stood off, we were outnumbered.

The second Charleville goal came in a rather bizarre fashion, when they were awarded a penalty, which they converted. The bizarreness of the decision, was two fold, the Killavullen defender stripped the ball from the Charleville forward, and if you concede that that could be a foul, the issue was compounded when the attacking player was not even inside the square.

We move on, but those decisions lead to frustrations, from players and supporters. Eddie Cotter did manage to eke out a point for us, before the break after a good flowing move, and ball retention, to leave the score at the break 2-10 to 0-01 against us. We had six wides in that period, as against three for our more economical opponents.

After the resumption, we held the ball better, but Charleville, assured of being in the final, had withdrawn some players as well, though their substitutes were not small men either. We added Declan Dorgan and Ian O Gorman to our team.

Charleville tacked over another point, before we lost a player for utterances of profanities but it is not as if we were the only team to say anything, and that is the frustrating and galling item. It did spark an improvement in our general play though, and we worked Charleville an awful lot harder with some ball retention, even if some of it was lateral, and not forward. It did lead to another point for Eddie Cotter and Seamus O Mahony in this quarter though.

In the final quarter, Charleville tacked over another point, and a goal right at the dead to conclude the game.

Afterwards, in the sanctity of their dressing room, the Charleville club were thanked for hosting the game, and wished well in the final.

For Killavullen, the players deserve a lot of credit for their endeavours and commitments to the club for 2021, and especially to Padraig Lankford and his selectors during the year.

Aidan Dorgan, as coach was also thanked for his efforts in 2021, in which we were defeated in the Championship quarterfinal and League Semi Final, by Charleville.

The size and physicality of Charleville is a telling factor in those defeats, but by no means, the only factor. They are a fine team, playing to a system that suits their calibre of player available, and would be a formidable opponent to any junior team, in North Cork or the County, if they concentrated on football.

The team was James Angland, Liam Eoin Nagle, Billy Norris, Ian O Gorman , Michael Cagney, Fionn Magner, Ronan Barry, Liam Cronin, Liam Fox , Sean Woulfe, Eddie Cotter, Mark Nagle, Patrick Cronin, Padraig Looney, Seamus O Mahony; substitutes:Seamus Fox for Ian O Gorman, Declan Dorgan for Sean Woulfe, Ian O Gorman for Patrick Cronin

Killavullen GAA Club would like to take this opportunity to thank all of their supporters and friends, who travel faithfully to the games, week in, week out. We wish all of our players, officials, supporters and friends a peaceful and safe Christmas, and hopefully Santa will deliver all that is asked of him.

Now, where is that strength and Conditioning gym, that we put on our list for him to provide.

Merry Christmas.

Fabulous Hampers and other prizes for juvenile draw.

Killavullen GAA Juvenile club is running a Christmas hamper draw this December. This is the only fundraiser for the Juvenile club with money raised to support the purchase of equipment and strategic objectives planned for 2022.

We really need a huge effort from all to get raffle lines sold. There are some beautiful hampers and loads of prizes to win, and a special prize draw for all full cards received back. Cards will be distributed over the coming days, watch this space for further updates on our great selection of prizes.

Thank you all for your support!!!

Tickets can also be brought a single ticket, (€2) or in bundles of 5 (€10) or 10 tickets (€20) from the Killavullen GAA Website - Killavullengaa.com / Fundraisers Tab / Juvenile GAA Hamper Draw 2021

Post Santa Visit Lotto survives

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot last Wednesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 16, 18, and 32.The jackpot on the night was, at €3,600. The draw had been postponed from the proceeding Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra.

The next jackpot, will be drawn on the 14th December will be for €3,700

The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows;

- €50 – Helen Sheehan – Seller – E-Sales

- €30 –Eric Piggott – Seller – Billy Feore

-€30 –Fionn, Jamie & Eoin Magner – Seller – Rosemaria Taylor

-€30 –Tina Sheedy – Seller – John Angland

-€20 – Robbie Walsh – Seller – The Haven Bar

-€20 – Emily Walsh – Seller – John Beechinor

-€20 – Catherine Canavan – Seller – John Angland

For the next few weeks, there will be additional lucky dip prizes (from 3 to 7) for the festive season, so more good reasons to play.

Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or from our website- Killavullengaa.com.

Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

AGM postponed until early January

The 2021 AGM of Killavullen GAA Club will now take place in early January, postponed from last Friday night, due to Covid concerns.

Rebel Bounty draw for 2022, tickets now on sale.

The Rebel Bounty Draw for 2022 has now been launched, just in time for the Christmas holiday period. If there is someone in your life, and you do not know what to give him or her, a Rebel Bounty ticket for 2022 may not be a bad idea. The big winner in 2021, Damien O Connor, from the Nemo Rangers club was gifted his ticket, by his Dad, so it turned out to be, so much more than they could have anticipated.

The Rebel Bounty tickets will be on sale until the 24th of February 2022.

For 2022, Killavullen GAA Club has earmarked the development of a strength and conditioning Gym, as the Project that will benefit from the profits of the sales.

A distinct and separate organising committee for the Strength and Conditioning (S&C) gym has been tasked with drawing up the necessary plans for the gym. Past playing stalwarts, Liam Dorgan and Brian O Driscoll, in conjunction with Paddy Gleeson, and Gary Lane will spearhead that effort.

Killavullen GAA players and the public in Killavullen will benefit enormously from an S & C Gym. Whether you are into yoga, Pilates, general fitness or GAA games, the fact of the matter is that building strength matters. In order to achieve your fitness goals and get tougher on the field of play, you need to have a strong core. This is why strength and conditioning is so important. Because of all its incredible benefits, strength and conditioning is a critical addition to any fitness routine.

It is hope with good early sales that the gym, spearheaded by the Males and Female players, will be ready for the end of January 2022, in time for use before the serious games of 2022 start, in earnest.

We hope that all participants in 2021 will partake again in 2022. We achieved great results in 2021 with the money that was raised;

-Improvement of the entrance to the GAA facility

-Improved lights in the 2nd field

-Clean up of the lower bank of the main field.

-An upgrade of the car park surface, with the cooperation with Roadstone.

-Enhanced sewage facilities, carried out in cooperation with Cork County Council (Ongoing)

We want to give the players a key or Fob (preferable) for entry at any stage that suits them.

Payment by Revolut– 086-3934232 is also facilitated.

Club sponsor: Howard Farm Feeds