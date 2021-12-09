Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

A magical evening

The committee would like to acknowledge and thank the following for their extra kind contribution to the smooth running of last Saturday evening, without these kind-hearted, community spirited people and families, the event would have fallen flat.

Before Santa left we made sure he put an extra tick beside their names on the good list. All the residents on the street in Killavullen Village, who moved their cars to allow us to have access to the village, as well as the householders who have plugged the street lights into their homes for the festive period.

The residents of Monanimy: The Richter Family, The O’Suilleabhain Family, The three Dorgan Households, The Fitzgerald Family, Julia Sheahan and family, ‘Nannie Ann’ and Noel Burns, Maura Murphy, John and Jackie Sheahan and the Shanahan Family deserve to be praised too. They were more than kind and obliging allowing the committee to take over their roadway last Saturday, giving us power to light the features and being more than willing and obliging to offer help and assistance. The stewards, the decorators Santa’s tea ladies, Ballygown NS and Killavullen NS, John Hannon for the PA for our karaoke, Killavullen GAA Club, Timmy O’Sullivan and the Vintage Tractor Club, Fr Condon, Fr Hegarty, Sile O’Reilly and Kate Murphy, Jack Sheehan, Mick Rea, David Brosnan, Brian Larkin, Elaine Cronin, Kevin and Marion O’Regan. the Gardaí, Hannah Martin, Katie Turner, Aideen Cagney, Molly Taylor, Caoimhe Griffin, Ellie Looney, Elizabeth Palmer, Ryan Roche, Charlie Cremin, Seán Taylor and the decoration sellers: Marie Lane, Siobhán Luddy, Noelle Flynn and Denise Hanrahan.

We would also like to thank Darren O’Brien for taking fantastic photographs and to 80 Media for making a video of the night.

Finally a word of thanks to those who dressed up on the night to make it all come alive: Eoghan ‘Naughty Elf’ Forde, Elf Steven Rea, Elf Ronan Lankford, Niamh O’Regan the dancing tree, Orla O’Regan the Christmas Turkey, Abbie Snowman O’Shea, Paul the Grinch O’Sullivan, Mary ‘Postal Elf’ Taylor, and a special word of thanks goes to Santa. We hope he enjoyed his trip to Killavullen and made it safely back to the North Pole. We are already counting down the sleeps to Christmas Eve.

Killavullen Christmas Decoration – Over the last few years we have sold a commemorative Killavullen Christmas Decoration which has graced the Christmas trees in our parish and have been sent to trim the Christmas trees of those who hold Killavullen in a special place in their hearts around the world. This year is no different. 2021 is marked with a Christmas Reindeer. The decorations will be for sale over the coming weeks and you can arrange to get one by contacting Marie 086 8071807, Roseanna 087 1320325 or Gillian 086 3845655 Decorations are €5 each, p and p extra if required. We have a limited supply available and would encourage you to get yours before they are gone, particularly if you are sending them overseas.

Photos With Santa – This year the annual family photos with Santa will be much more difficult to take. With this in mind, we will have a life sized Santa picture in the village if you wish to stop there and take a photo. This will be up for a few days and we would encourage you to feel free to take your Festive Family Photo.

Lastly, The committee would like thank those who attended for their generous support on the night. It was so easy to run when every car adhered to the strict guide to remain in cars without question or fuss. The event was a donation only event and the kindness you expressed by digging into your pockets has meant Killavullen can be lit up again in the future. Covid-19 could not dull the Christmas sparkle in our community. It has given us, the organisers, the boost of confidence needed to know the hours of work put in behind the scenes is not in vain. We wish you all a very happy, safe and peaceful Christmas season and hope the Killavullen Lights have helped to lift the spirits of all who travel by at the end of a year that Killavullen will never forget. Beannachtaí na Nollag Daoibh Go Leir Committee: Roseanna, Paddy Looney, Marie and Tommy Cremin, Mick and Mary Taylor, Nicky and Roche, Paul Stafford, Alan Brennan, John O’Reilly and Gillian Forde.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running on a bi-weekly basis, with the bonus ball in the National Lottery being the lucky number in each draw. The winners for last week were Donie Mellerick on Wednesday, December 1, and Pakie Mansfield on Saturday, December 4, Thank you to all who support this fundraising drive.

Christmas raffle

Killavullen NS is holding a Christmas raffle this year once again as they are unable to hold their annual flag day in Mallow. There are many prizes to be won and you can buy tickets online at ecomm-pay.com/killavullen-ns Please state raffle as the reason for payment. Tickets are €5 for one or €12 for three. First prize is €150 shopping voucher.

Christmas Draw

Killura Gun Club are holding their Christmas Draw for a monster hamper, money prizes and much more. Tickets are available from all club members and at the Haven Bar.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market takes place every second Saturday. Social distance guidelines are taking place at every market and all attending are being compliant and adhering to all safety measures which makes the market a wonderful and safe place to be. The stallholders are looking forward to seeing you all at their next market on December 11 th.

GAA club notes

Juvenile draw – Killavullen GAA Juvenile club is running a Christmas hamper draw this December. This is the only fundraiser for the Juvenile club with money raised to support the purchase of equipment and strategic objectives planned for 2022. We really need a huge effort from all to get raffle lines sold. There are some beautiful hampers and loads of prizes to win, and a special prize draw for all full cards received back. Cards will be distributed over the coming days, watch this space for further updates on our great selection of prizes.

Thank you all for your support. Tickets can also be brought a single ticket (€2) or in bundles of five (€10) or 10 tickets (€20) from the Killavullen GAA Website – Killavullengaa.com/Fundraisers Tab/Juvenile GAA Hamper Draw 2021.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 2, three, and 24. The jackpot on the night was, at €3,500. The next jackpot, will be drawn on December 7 will be for €3,600 the winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Mikey Joe Healy (seller Mary Mellerick); €30 – Joe Howard (seller Redmond Lane); €20 – Michael Cronin (seller Michael Linehan).

For the next five weeks, there will be additional lucky dip prizes for the festive season, so more good reasons to play. Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Killavullen play Charleville in the Junior A league semi-final in Football next Saturday at 1.00 PM night, December 11. The venue has not been decided yet. Check our website for details, as fixtures cane be quite fluid at the moment.

Club AGM – The 2021 AGM of Killavullen GAA Club will take place in the community centre on Friday night, December 10 at 8.00 PM With it having being a busy but truncated year, due to Covid restrictions, Finian Magner as chairperson has presided over a busy campaign. Come along on the night to hear the 2021 review from secretary Joe Howard, and to hear of the state of the club finances from Seán Turner, club treasurer.

Rebel Bounty draw – Congratulations to Denis and Nuala Cronin from this parish who won €250 in the last and concluding Rebel Bounty draw for 2021. Damien O’Connor won the super prize of One Hundred Thousand Euro from the Nemo Rangers club, that is certainly a nice prize to win, just before Christmas.

The Rebel Bounty Draw for 2022 has now been launched, just in time for the Christmas holiday period. The Rebel Bounty Draw for 2022 will be open for sales from December 32021 till February 2022, with the draws for January and February 2022 taking place on February 24, 2022.

The benchmark for Killavullen GAA Club, in line with all Junior Clubs in Cork, is 55 ticket sales (same as 2021) at €100 each, which goes directly to Cork GAA and any advance of sales of that number of 55, stays entirely with Killavullen GAA Club.

For 2022, Killavullen GAA Club has earmarked the development of a strength and conditioning Gym, as the project that will benefit from the profits of the sales. A distinct and separate organising committee for the Strength and Conditioning (S & C) gym has been tasked with drawing up the necessary plans for the gym. Past playing stalwarts, Liam Dorgan and Brian O’Driscoll, in conjunction with Paddy Gleeson will spearhead that effort.

Killavullen GAA players and the public in Killavullen will benefit enormously from an S & C Gym. Whether you are into yoga, pilates, general fitness or GAA games, the fact of the matter is that building strength matters. In order to achieve your fitness goals and get tougher on the field of play, you need to have a strong core. This is why strength and conditioning is so important. Because of all its incredible benefits, strength and conditioning is a critical addition to any fitness routine.

It is hope with good early sales that the gym, spearheaded by the Males and Female players, will be ready for the end of January 2022, in time for use before the serious games of 2022 start, in earnest. We hope that all participants in 2021 will partake again in 2022. We achieved great results in 2021 with the money that was raised;

Improvement of the entrance to the GAA facility Improved lights in the second field Clean up of the lower bank of the main field. An upgrade of the car park surface, with the cooperation with Roadstone. Enhanced sewage facilities, carried out in cooperation with Cork County Council (Ongoing)

Congratulations to Araglen – Killavullen GAA Club extend a sincere congratulation to Araglen on winning the Junior C County championship, over the weekend. Well done.