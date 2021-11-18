Around the Districts: Killavullen

Cullen National School 1st Class pupils Darragh Dennehy, Kate Fitzgerald and William O' Sullivan working on their STEM Science Week challenge, where they each designed and made a boat that will successfully float on water out of household materials. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

KILLAVULLEN

Buy Local, Think Green

It’s a good idea to be mindful of our local businesses as we face another lockdown and the prospect of Christmas shopping. Many people have had to shut their doors during the pandemic. If we all could try to keep our spending more locally it could help make the next few weeks a bit brighter for these people and those who work directly or indirectly for them.

Remember these are often the businesses who we turn to for spot prizes and vouchers for our local events. It is time to express our gratitude by our support.

Santa Invitation

The Killavullen Lights Committee would like to extend an invite to the older people living among us to book in to drive around to see the lights. Last year, the committee realised that some people thought it was only for families with younger children and this is certainly not the case.

If you would like to drive by later in the evening when the buzz has quietened down, or join in from the pitch you are more than welcome. Please contact Marie at 086 8071807 to make sure you are on the list to drive by. The event is free and it is a breathtaking transformation of Monanimy for one night only, one that is worth seeing.

Drive with caution

The Christmas Lights are being put in place over the coming few evenings. Please adhere to the stewards directing traffic. So far Killavullen bridge and Barrett’s Terrace has been prepared for lighting up and there is more to be done. Sincere thanks to those who generously volunteer their time to do this for our community.

Santa Claus is coming to town

Back by popular demand – we are delighted to announce our Killavullen Santa Drive By on December 4 at 5.30 p.m.

Santa seriously considered meeting families face to face as in previous years but the safety of our community, Santa and his helpers is our main priority. The drive by will keep our festive families safe while bringing our community together.

The Plan: On Saturday, December 4, Santa will drive through Killavullen and switch on our lights.

Respecting all Covid Guidelines families are asked to follow Santa on a short magical trail in their cars.

Santa has kindly gifted us his time and will stop along the route and wait for each car to pass him by. Cars will have the chance to drive by, have a quick word with him from the window and are then free to drive through the village once again to see Killavullen lit up. You can also post your Christmas letter and get your unique Killavullen magical reply.

Make the experience magical for yourselves and your family. Wrap up in blankets, bring travel mugs of hot chocolate, crank up the wireless and sing Christmas songs, decorate your car.

The small print: one. This event is not just for families with children, we extend a warm welcome to all. Santa knows we have all tried our best again this year and has a little time to spare for us all. There is no expiry age for the magic of Santa – he was delighted to meet car loads of grown-ups as well last year. Please, book in your car and enjoy the fun – you are never too old for the magic of Christmas. We extend a huge welcome to all our community members to please come along on the night and have a drive through to experience the magic and beauty.

Two. As this year has been extraordinary we will not be holding our usual fundraisers which defray costs. We will have donation buckets on the evening and all contributions would be appreciated. At all times people are kindly asked to remain in their cars for the health and safety of us all.

Three. To book in your car please contact our car valet elf at 086 8071807 with: a contact name ; your car registration; the number of children per car if applicable.

Please note booking in your car does not reserve your place in numerical order in the drive by. It will be a queue system so your patience is appreciated. We don’t want anybody going on the naughty list because they are pouting.

There will be a raffle and one lucky car will be selected to be the very first car to have the drive by visit.

Community Centre

Killavullen Community Council have decided in light of the most recent Covid-19 guidelines to reopen Killavullen Community Centre. For any club or organisation which needs further details on this please contact killhallbookings@gmail.com.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council weekly lotto is being relaunched. Wednesdays sheet is full and there are still people looking to join so we there will also be a Saturday draw as well. If anyone wants to join the Saturday lotto please contact Marion Regan. The cost is €2 per week with people paying €10 monthly. Prize is €50 per draw.

GAA club news

Remembering Avondhu’s success in 1996 – During the eagerly anticipated Senior Hurling County Final, next Sunday, between Midleton and Glen Rovers, Cork GAA will acknowledge the winners of the County Final 25 years ago, when Avondhu overcame Imokilly in the decider. Killavullen GAA Club were proud to have two representatives in the Avondhu panel in 1996, Brian O’Driscoll and Pat O’Donovan. Those Avondhu players will be introduced to the crowd at half time in the big game.

At that time, with lesser amounts of senior teams, the Avondhu team contained players from the Avondhu Hurling strongholds of Newtownshandrum, Fermoy, Mallow and Kilworth, interspersed with the best players from the stalwart junior clubs in the Division.

Divisional teams were strong at that time, with Carbery winning the Seán Óg Murphy cup in 1994, followed by Avondhu in 1996 and Imokilly in 1997 and 1998. Avondhu defeated Cork RTC in the opening round, and followed up with wins over Carbery, St Catherine’s and Glen Rovers after a replay on the way to the final. The team was captained by Aidan Kenny from Kilworth, after their divisional win in 1995. Pat Mulcahy was at centre back; Fergal McCorkmack was at Centre Forward – two players who went on to have tremendous success with Cork.

The final went to a replay, with both sides scoring 1-12 in the initial decider, but Avondhu prevailed in the replay on a score on 0-13 to 0-11.

The Avondhu team of that 1996 season was: Seanie Clifford (Newtown); Niall O’Donnell (Fermoy), Conor Hannon (Shanballymore), John McCarthy (Newtown); John Walsh (Mallow), Pat Mulcahy (Newtown), Trevor Cooney (Fermoy); Diarmuid Lynch (Ballygiblin), Fergal McCormack (Mallow); Aidan Kenny (Kilworth), Brian O’Driscoll (Kilavullen), Ray O’Connell (Mallow); Shane Kileen (Fermoy), Dave Moher (Ballygiblin), Ronan Sheehan (Mallow). Substitutes: Will O’Donoghue (Kilworth), Jody Hayes (Mallow).

It is great that Brian and Pat are still involved with the GAA in Killavullen with their families and coaching and guiding the next generation. The format of the Senior Hurling competition makes it hard for Avondhu to compete at the moment, but with a buoyant and very strong Junior Hurling championship in the division, perhaps, a strong team can be built again, in the division.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 22, 23, and 34. The jackpot on the night was, at €3,200. The next jackpot, will be drawn on November 16 will be for €3,300 the winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Eoin O’Neill (seller – Mary Mellerick); €30 – Catherine and Eddie Carey (seller – Mary Mellerick); €20 – Eddie O’Neill (seller – Mary Mellerick. Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Killavullen play Charleville in under-21 B Football championship, next Sunday, the 21st at 11.30 AM in Buttevant. Check our website for details, as fixtures cane be quite fluid at the moment.

County Finals for fellow Avondhu Teams – Killavullen GAA Club wish Ballygiblin the very best in the County Junior A Hurling final, where they will play against Dromtariffe. Last weekend, Dromtariffe posted a big winning margin against St Ita’s and Séamus Harnedy, while Ballygiblin won another tight game, which has become their trademark method of winning against a Cian O’Connor inspired Passage West. Hard to call, but Ballygiblin could just succeed.

Similarly, we wish Mallow the best after they are back in another Cork GAA County final in football, in the Senior A Football decider after their impressive semi-final win against Beal Athan Ghaorthaidh. Mallow will play against St Michael’s in the final.

Sewage works – With the weather last week being mild and not so inclement, there was good progress made with the installation of the sewage sump tank and pumping chamber as part of the upgrade works of the sewage issues of Killavullen GAA.

The civil contractors are Murlyn Civil Engineering, and Avonmore Electrical will install the pumps. John O’Leary – Civil contractor has already laid the pipes underneath the pitches, from the existing dressing rooms to access the public sewer in Ross Street, at the far end of the village.

The ground conditions are quite soft at the moment, and there will be tidy up works that will have to be done later in the Spring time, but it is fantastic that the sewage issues are being addressed, with the wholesome cooperation of Cork County Council. This is significant progress and will pave the way to allow Killavullen GAA submit plans for additional dressing rooms in the near future.

Local Representation on St Colman’s team – Jamie Magner from this parish was a key figure as St Colman’s overcame Blackwater Community School last Friday in Lismore in their opening game of this year’s Premier Schools hurling competition. Jamie bagged 1-7 on the day, 1-03 from open play. St Colman’s will take on St Joseph’s, from Tulla in round two on November 24 with Blackwater facing Midleton CBS.

Exercise Classes for over-60s

The exercise classes that the GAA Club organised in the community hall, and were scheduled to cease will now continue due to popular demand. These classes occur every Monday at 10.00 AM, and please contact John Morrissey at 083 1053666 for any further details.