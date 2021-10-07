Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Ladies’ GAA Club looking for your help

Killavullen Ladies’ GAA Club are looking for your help. Over the last few years the number of girls involved in our club has grown beyond our wildest expectations. We currently have over 150 girls playing and training regularly. We are absolutely delighted with this but it does bring about some challenges.

In 2021 we have put out under-six, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 teams and have also introduced an under-21 and a junior team to cater for girls of all ages.

Each team has their own training and match equipment which is spread out among all of our coaches, It lives in car boots, garages and under stairs but this needs to stop. We need our own storage area where all of our coaches can work from and leave their gear safe in the knowledge that it will be there when its needed.

Killavullen GAA Club have very kindly agreed to let us erect a shed on their grounds and this is where we need your help.

Our fundraising efforts have been totally curtailed for the last 18 months so we are asking our friends and supporters to make a donation towards the cost of this project. We are aiming to raise €3,000 which will get our storage problem sorted and also help us to offset some of the money we have spent in the last two years running our club.

Our Go-Fund me page is now up and running and we will welcome donations of any size by going online at gofund.me/a5af26e7.

Thank you so much to everyone that has donated to this fund so far. We are overwhelmed by the good will towards our club.

Under-16 girls North Cork League Winners

Our girls took to the field in Killavullen to take on Abhainn Dalla last Sunday morning. After previously meeting this team during our league campaign we knew we had a tough task ahead of us. Weather conditions were not the best, cold and with heavy showers giving us the tell-tale signs that the winter was approaching.

We knew the girls had to bring their A game and play to the best of their ability. They did not disappoint us. They did everything and more of what was asked of them.

At half time the score line was Killavullen 1-5 to Kilshannig 2-0. Both teams showed great determination.

It was evident that we had to stay focused and further increase our work rate in the second half to achieve our goal.

Throughout the pitch our girls showed great teamwork. Our defence and midfield stayed strong and our forwards battled hard for every score.

It was a hard-fought game throughout, however Killavullen were victorious on a score line of 3-11 to 5-2 at the final whistle. As always Abhainn Dalla gave us a great sporting game and I would like to wish them all the best for the future. No doubt we will meet again.

Well done to both players and management and it was great to see supporters at the game.

Congratulations James

Congratulations to James O’Mahony for his part in playing with Doneraile Golf Club at the Mix Foursome winning the all-Ireland last weekend in Strand Hill Golf Club in Co. Sligo. Well done to all involved.

Over-60s Exercise Classes

Exercise class for over 60’s has moved to the hall. It’s on at 10 a.m. on a Monday morning. We are asking for a donation of €2 to cover cost of the hall. Contact John at 083 1053666 to book a place.

Community Council meeting

Killavullen Community Council will host its October meeting on Monday, October 11, at 9 p.m. and all are welcome.

Church news

Station Masses: Friday, October 8, Station Mass Killavullen 7.30 p.m. Station for Gurranachole, Ballingurrane, Killisane, Shonee Carrig, Lower Kilcanway.

Saturday, October 9, Station Mass Annakisha 10 a.m. Station: Castlekevin, Killuragh, Upper Kilcanway; Grandy, Clenor, Annakisha, Clashnabrook; Lacknamona; Lissanisky; Ballysheehan, Mountnagle; Cooldorougha.

Weekend Mass: Sunday Vigil Killavullen 7 p.m. Sunday Annakisha 10 a.m. Killavullen 11.30 a.m.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market will take place again on Saturday, October 16, at 10.30am

GAA club news

Junior A Football – Charleville advanced with ease past our challenge in the Junior A Football Championship quarter final, played last Saturday in Shanballymore. Charleville were excellent in the middle of the field and down the central spine of their team, and our young team could not cope with their strong running and physicality.

The game was cagey at the start, with both teams’ defences repelling a number of chances, before Charleville took the lead in the seventh minute, and they added to that tally with another point in the 10th minute. We squandered good possession on several occasions when we took the ball into crowded areas, and were turned over. Charleville added a pointed free in the 12th minute and went further ahead in the 15th minute.

We were living dangerously at this stage, unable to hold onto possession in the middle of the field, and unable to penetrate the well-organised Charleville rear guard, in which Danny O’Flynn was first-rate at full back. We finally got undone for the goal, which had been threatening in the 17th minute of the game, when Charleville exploited a one on one situation in our full back line, and finished to the net.

1-04 to 0-0 was the score at the end of the first quarter as we trundled off the field. The second quarter saw an improved showing from Killavullen, when we sacrificed a forward, and played in a sweeper to repel the Charleville raids right down our centre. We finally got on the score sheet, when Pádraig Looney scored from a dead ball situation but Charleville scored a point in the 30th minute to leave the score at the half time whistle 1-05 to 0-01.

We made a number of substitutions to try to get back into the game, and though we played with a greater sense of urgency, and commitment, it did not always manifest itself as a score. Charleville got the opening three scores of the second half before we converted a chance at last from open play, in the 20th minute from Liam Fox. We got a significant score when Mikey O’Connor scored a goal after good initial play from Noah Butler Eoin Birchill kicked over another point from a free, and suddenly and briefly, there was only five points between the teams.

That was as good as it was got, and forced to abandon the sweeper to try to get back into the game, Charleville scored the remaining scores of the game, a goal and two points.

The final score was 2-10 to 1-3, which makes for painful reading. Charleville showed a level of commitment and no shortage of skill, that they executed to the maximum within their small squad. We were ponderous on the ball, gave away possession too often, and ran down Cul de-sac’s, and stayed too narrow against a well organised defensive unit from Charleville, and can have no complaints with the score, and final outcome. Some soul searching required, as we are better than this score, but loads of lessons to learn.

Well-Earned Win for ladies – Killavullen Ladies had a well-earned win over Ibane Gaels on home turf in Round three of the championship in Killavullen on Saturday evening. Killavullen bossed the second half and finished as comprehensive winners but the result was far from obvious at half-time.

The starting team showed a number of enforced changes due to injuries but every single player made an outstanding effort to ensure victory. Ibane Gaels were first to score with a point from a free, before Kate O’Keeffe opened the Killavulllen account. The visitors raised the next white flag, before Alice O’Flynn raised a green flag with a rasping shot off the crossbar. Kate O’Keeffe won the kick-out and added a point. Ibane responded with a point, as if to remind the home team that this was going to be hard fought.

Killavullen were ready for the battle however. Sarah Brosnan, playing her first game in goal for this team, was showing her previous experience between the posts, with an assured performance. Olivia Cahill and Clare Brennan were the lynch-pins of a strong defence, with Siobhán Sheehan and Erica O’Connell highly effective in the corners. Andrea Fresh and Shania Butler ran themselves ragged up and down the flanks, defending valiantly and adding impetus to attacks, while Niamh O’Regan and Caoimhe O’Riordan put in a massive shift in the engine room.

Killavullen needed such a performance as Ibane were contesting every ball. A Niamh Buckley point from a free was answered with a pointed free from Ibane. Then it was the turn of the two full forwards to score a goal each, with Alice O’Flynn showing she wasn’t going to be outdone by her Ibane counterpart. A goal separated the sides at half-time 2-4 to 1-4 in Killavullen’s favour.

Killavullen stepped it up a gear on the resumption and worked some excellent points. Niamh Buckley kicked three in a row, benefitting from the hard work of the half forward line of Clara Walsh, Kate O’Keeffe and Claire Nagle. Caoimhe O’Riordan and Kate O’Keeffe contributed valuable points to the cause before Ibane squeezed one over the water break. Killavullen went back to work straight away and added points from Caoimhe O’Riordan, Clara Walsh and Jessica Scuffins. The backs were very solid and though Ibane’s honest endeavour was rewarded with a goal, it was only their second score in the second half. Any hint of a comeback was quickly extinguished with an excellent point from Niamh O’Regan, a second point from Jessica Scuffins and two more from Kate O’Keeffe. Niamh Buckley rounded off a superb team performance with a fine goal, bringing the final tally to 3-15 for Killavullen to Ibane’s 2-5.

Under-15 Final Defeat – Killavullen and Liscarroll/Churchtown played out a very entertaining and enjoyable under-15 Division 2 North Cork hurling championship final in Mourneabbey Liscarroll/Churchtown opened the scoring from play after two minutes with a well worked point from their centre forward, who was to go on to have a fine game. Liscarroll/Churchtown held this one point lead till the first water break 0-4 to 0-3 with the side trading three free each. Colm O’Mahony striking Killavullen’s three points.

After the second break Killavullen came more into the game out scoring Liscarroll/Churchtown five points to two with Colm O’Mahony (frees) and Owen Magner getting our scores. However, during this period of dominance Killavullen registered a number of wides which playing with the aide of the breeze needed to be scored to build a lead for the second half. Half time Killavullen 0-8 Liscarroll/Churchtown 0-6

The second half started as the first half finished, with neither team giving an inch. Every ball was fiercely contested. Liscarroll/Churchtown began to gain dominance around the middle of the field and were able to win frees which were duly converted to eat into Killavullen’s lead. Liscarroll/Churchtown’s ability to gain scores from play was a major factor in strangling the lead from Killavullen, who lived off Colm O’Mahony’s frees. The final water break Liscarroll/Churchtown 0-12 Killavullen 0-10.

The last quarter was a tense battle with both teams knowing a goal would be the dagger blow to the opponent. Defences were tight and space at a premium. Four points a piece in the final quarter saw Liscarroll/Churchtown run out winners on a scoring line 0-16 to Killavullen’s 0-14

Under-14 Ladies Success – In this Ladies’ Football, under-14 Grade D game, the match started slowly but eventually Killavullen got on the scoreboard, thanks to a Ciara O’Grady point. She added two more in the first quarter. Killavullen dominated with a lot of possession in the first quarter but did not turn it all into scores. At the end of this 15-minute spell, they led three points to no score.

The second quarter came more alive with two great goals by Geri Buckey. Mallow also got a goal of their own and a couple of points, which proved to be Mallows strongest quarter. However, Killavullen battled hard, fighting for every breaking ball and never gave up. Clodagh Cronin also added a point of her own. Killavullen led by a goal at half time, half time score two – 4, 1-4.

Killavullen started the second half stronger with some more points from Ciara O’Grady and Anna Cotter. A couple of subs were also brought onto strengthen the side. The match was really put from Mallow’s grasp when Hazel Vaughan made a run from centre forward and put the ball in the back of the net. At the closing of the third quarter, the score was Killavullen 3-8, Mallow 1-6.

Killavullen started the fourth quarter like the third with more points from Clodagh Cronin and Hazel Vaughan. In the last quarter, Killavullen emptied the bench with all eight subs getting some match time. Then Hazel stepped up again with another fine goal finishing off a fantastic team performance. Ciara added another point before the whistle was blown.

Anna Cotter and Hazel Vaughan sharing dual captaincy on the night were presented with the shield. Celebrations continued back in Killavullen with Pizza and cake.

Gerard Owens Memorial Cup Success – Congratulations to Killavullen’s under-12 hurlers for winning the Gerard Owens Memorial cup on Sunday last, for 2021. In a tightly fought contest against St Kevin’s they found themselves a few points ahead at half time. By the midpoint of the second half that lead had been erased with Kevins fighting to get the upper hand. However Killavullen finished the stronger of the two teams scoring a few critical goals to just get them over the line by the slimmest of margins in a thoroughly entertaining game for all those present. There was huge commitment shown by both sides with every broken ball being fiercely contested by both sides. Thanks to Kevin’s for providing such a memorable match. The skill level of the players were fantastic and that skill level, matched with fantastic endeavors was fantastic to witness.

Deirdre and Gerry Owens were on hand after to present the Gerard Owens Cup to the victorious Killavullen team.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 5, 18, and 29. The jackpot on the night was, at €2,600. The next jackpot, will be drawn on October 5 will be for €2,700. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows:

€50 – Pauline O’Riordan and Betty Roddy (Seller – Gary’s Bar) €30 – Helen Cagney (Seller – Michael Linehan) €20 – John Beechinor (Seller – Online Sales)

Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. E-Sales to be valid must be completed before 8.00 PM on the night of the draw. Any ticket purchased after that time goes forward to the draw, of the following week. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Forthcoming fixtures – Killavullen play Fermoy in Junior A Hurling Championship, on Sunday, October 10, in Mitchelstown at 7.30p. Always check out our website, for updates.