Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

First Holy Communion

This coming weekend the very patient and understanding Communion Class of 2021 will celebrate the occasion of their First Holy Communion. The ceremony this year will be a little different to other years but it will still be a momentous occasion in the lives of the families who are celebrating.

May you all have a wonderful time and make many happy memories. We congratulate you on your First Holy Communion and pray that you will continue to feel God’s light, God’s warmth, and God’s love within you.

Hall reopening

Killavullen Hall is reopening on Monday and bookings can be placed once again by clubs or groups who wish to avail of the facilities by contacting killhallbookings@gmail.com.

Church news

Covid-19 has not gone away: The capacity of our churches has been increased to 50%. Please continue to observe all safety protocols we have in place.

Mass for this weekend: September 17 Killavullen 7.30 p.m. Saturday the 18th Vigil Mass Killavullen 7 p.m. Sunday19th Annakisha 10 a.m. Killavullen 11.30 a.m.

autumn Stations: The autumn Stations will be celebrated in our two churches this year, or at other public venues.

Young Christian Workers: The group meets on Sunday afternoons on a regular basis. New members, aged TY and older, are welcome. Email Seán at ycwkillavullen@gmail.com for details.

Parish History Notes: killavullenparish.ie: now includes a section for parish history notes. If you would like to contribute a short piece (150-200 words/photos) on a tidbit from our parishes Christian heritage, please get in contact.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market will take place again Saturday, September 18, at 10.3Oam with a range of products from locally grown veg, handcrafted baked goods, breads, jams, chutneys, cordials, smoked salmon, fresh raw milk and yogurts. More stall holders are attending and new ones have joined too.

It is one of the oldest markets in Ireland, located at the Birthplace of Nano Nagle. The market has spent a lot of time working out best practice in the current Covid-19 situation, consulting with the.

HSE and relevant authorities. The organisers would also welcome any tips or advice you may have for improvement or adjustment to how it is run in the current climate.

GAA club notes

Disappointing Junior Hurling defeat – Ballygiblin defeated Killavullen in the opening round of the Junior A Hurling championship on Sunday last in Doneraile. This was a gamer that Killavullen had serious aspirations of winning, after a very good league campaign, but ultimately, the concession of two-second half goals was to be our undoing.

Ballygiblin opened the scoring inside the opening minute but Jack O’Connor had us level in the third minute from a free and we took the lead in the sixth minute when the same player fired over a point from open play. Ballygiblin equalised on the eighth minute, and took the lead again, in the same minute, again from open play. Eddie Cotter then received a fine clearance out of defence from Liam Cronin, to race through the middle and finish to the net emphatically, which was a great boost to our young team, in the 12th minute of the game. Ballygiblin got the crucial score back though, in the 14th minute and the scores were on parity again, when Ballygiblin equalised from a free in the 16th minute.

We regained the initiative with a fine catch and score from Eoghan Buckley, using all of his considerable height only for Ballygiblin to score again, before we hit a purple patch and hit three scores in a row. Two of those points coming from Jack on the free taking duty to open up a 3-point lead.

Ballygiblin forced another score back, but we went in at the break leading by three points again after Jack converted another free, to leave the score 1-07 to 0-07 in our favour. In the stop start nature of the game, it was an OK place to be, but crucially, we had left a number of scores out there, and had not taken all of the available chances. Those missed opportunities, we would come to rue in the second period.

Ballygiblin came flying out of the rest period at half time and Mark Keane, probably their most dangerous forward on the day scored a fine goal in the second minute, to bring parity to the score line once again. Ballygiblin then took the lead with a pointed free, only for Jack O’Connor to equalise again in the fourth minute, with a converted free of his own.

Our defence was under pressure in several areas, and we coughed up another score in the fifth minute for Ballygiblin to go in front again. Our liveliest forward on the date, Jack scored again from play in the seventh minute to bring us level again, after an initial good play from Brian Cotter found Jack in space. Ballygiblin though are seasoned campaigners at this Junior A Level and tacked over two quick fire points, to be leading by two, after 11 minutes, 1-11 to 1-09.

We had missed some opportunities though, and in a tight game, those spurned chances are crucial. Barry Murphy got a point back for us, in the 13th minute from a difficult free, but Ballygiblin went into the water break with their two point lead restored after raising the white flag in the 15th minute, from open play. Ballygiblin lost a player to a shoulder injury at this juncture and we wish him well, in his recovery.

We needed a big final quarter if we were to triumph. This opening couple of minutes after the break were very cagey, and it was not till the 21st minutes that a score was raised, when Liam Cronin, so impressive over the hour for us, scored a long range free. One point game, but Ballygiblin were to score next in the 22nd minute and crucially were to be three points ahead with 26 minutes gone in the half.

We eked a point back from a Jack O’Connor free in the 30th minute but that man Keane strung with the decisive score, another goal to seal our faith. We plugged on, till the very end, got a point back from Eoghan Buckley, but never, in honesty, threatened to breach the determined rear guard of Ballygiblin, and get in for another goal. Final Score 2-14 to 1-13

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 10, 26 and 32. The jackpot on the night was, at €2,300. The next jackpot, will be drawn on September 14 will be for €2,400. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Deirdre O’Callaghan (Seller – online) €30 – Emma, Sarah and Darragh Taylor (Seller – Rosemaria Taylor) €20 – Mary Mellerick (Seller herself. Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. E-Sales to be valid must be completed before 8.00 PM on the night of the draw. Any ticket purchased after that time goes forward to the draw, of the following week.

Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

A Winning return for under-17s - The under-17 Division One Championship resumed last Wednesday night in what was wet and gloomy conditions in Fermoy. Killavullen took on the home team in a terrific match-up from start to finish.

Killavullen showed early signs of control with the majority of ball possession taking place in the Fermoy back line. Killavullen were awarded for their pressure with two points from the midfield pairing of Colm O’Mahony and Jamie Magner. However, Fermoy showed incredible pace in their counter-attacks, one of which led to a ball which escaped over the heads of the Killavullen full back line allowing the Fermoy corner forward an open shot on goal, which he finished well. This lifted the spirits of the Fermoy players who were able to secure two more points from play before the water break. Killavullen 0-2, Fermoy 1-2.

The second quarter saw both teams defensive displays come to the forefront. For Killavullen, Cork minor Patrick O’Grady conducted the play masterfully from centre back. The full back line of Ferghal Hogan, Donal Cronin and Dan Cronin saw off any goal threats that presented themselves in this period. Killavullen’s only score of this quarter came from Kian Lane, who had a massive night at wing forward showing the dangers a player with pace can cause. Fermoy were also kept to one score which they gained just before the half time break. Killavullen 0-3, Fermoy 1-3.

The third quarter saw a continuation of high action but low scoring. Killavullen introduced Chris O’Callaghan for Stephen Rea, who gave everything for his forty-five minutes on the field. Although Killavullen pressed hard at the Fermoy defence through sources such as Barry Cotter and Eoghan O’Hanlon, Fermoy stayed sturdy at the back, with Killavullen’s only score again coming from Kian Lane this time from a free. Fermoy likewise were kept quiet by the Killavullen defence, only accumulating two points similarly from free kicks. Killavullen 0-4, Fermoy 1-5.

With 15 minutes left in what is an important game for both sides’ futures in this competition. It was Killavullen, who came out the gates swinging. Both Evan Magner and Owen Magner were introduced, both having a massive impact in this closing period. This was no more evident than a loose ball in the Fermoy full back line falling to the foot of substitute Evan Magner, who riffled the ball off the ground leaving the keeper with an unstoppable shot. This was the beginning of an onslaught by the Killavullen forwards as the scores became to fly over and the Fermoy lead quickly diminished. Points came from the outstanding Colm O’Mahony as well as Rory Regan and Kian Lane. Once Killavullen gained their lead they showed great heart and fight to keep it, and they were rewarded for their efforts. Killavullen 1-9, Fermoy 1-6.

Forthcoming fixtures – Killavullen play Araglen in Junior A Hurling Championship, on Sunday the 19th, in Mitchelstown at 3 p.m. Always check out our website, for updates.

Blitzes galore – Killavullen under-7s had a super hurling blitz on Saturday morning in Mallow. Many thanks to Mallow GAA Club for organising the event and for the lovely treats after which were enjoyed by the players. Coaches were very proud of every single player. Well done.

Our super under-8s had a home blitz last Saturday playing visiting teams Charleville, Mallow and Kilshannig, great display of skills from our Killavullen boys, well done to all and to our coaches in organising the event and providing treats afterwards.

Killavullen under-10s were out last Saturday in Glantane.

Kilshannig GAA for hurling matches against Kanturk, Mallow and Killshannig. Well done lads, great performance by the team.

Well done to our fabulous under-12 hurlers who defeated Millstreet on Monday night in a thrilling Plate final in Castlemagner, well done boys and coaches. Barry Murphy, who played on the Junior Team against Ballygiblin may have been disappointed with the defeat of that team, but he is a proud manager of the under-12 team, which would have pleased him no end, to see his charges winning.

Keep Fit Classes for over-60s

As part of the ongoing, healthy club initiative, Killavullen GAA has organised to have Keep Fit classes for the over-60s cohort on the Astra turf, in the Killavullen GAA facility for each of the four Mondays in September, starting on September 6 at 10 a.m. These classes will be free to attend, and available to either male or female participants. The instructor on the day will be John Morrissey. To Book please contact John at 083 1053666.