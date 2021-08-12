Around the Districts: Killavullen

KILLAVULLEN

Clay pigeon shoot

Killura Gun Club will hold a clay pigeon shoot on September 5, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., for further information contact Eugene at 087 8390744.

National Heritage Week

National Heritage Week 2021 will take place from Saturday, August 14, to Sunday, August 22. National Heritage Week projects can involve creating something new, such as developing research about a particular place in your locality, or developing an oral history collection about a moment of history in a community. Projects can also involve revisiting or building on a heritage project that you have already worked on, such as showcasing research you have done on a monument, waterway or traditional skill, and finding new ways to grow awareness of it.

On Wild Child Day, The Heritage Council encourages kids and families to drop the devices, jump off the couch and get outdoors to explore the heritage in their locality. This year’s Wild Child Day will take place on Wednesday, August 18.

Water Heritage Day will take place on Sunday, August 22, as a collaboration between the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme. As an island nation, our history and heritage have been shaped by the sea and the great Irish rivers, lakes and wetlands. Water Heritage Day will highlight projects that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Further information can be found online at heritageweek.ie/projects.

Litter Bug (s) strike again

It was appalling to see the amount of rubbish being left at the bottle bank lately. It is probably a waste of time asking those responsible to return and clean-up, but they might ask themselves who is going to clean up your rubbish. (This time a kind hearted local did)

Our community is very lucky to have these facilities BUT they may be withdrawn if the small few disrespecting individuals keep dumping. If the banks are full anyone can ring Cork County Council and request them to be emptied. To the person who left a bag of Schweppes plastic bottles did you know you can put these in your own recycling bin? There are no facilities for plastic bottles or any type of plastics at the bottle bank. Please stop dumping at the bottle bank. Take your rubbish home.

Garda Advice re bogus phone calls.

We are all being asked to be extra cautious and more alert to phone calls we may get from people claiming to be from financial institutions e.g. Banks, post office or government agencies who are trying to get information so that they can take money from our bank accounts.

If you get a call that you are worried about, or makes you suspicious in any way at all, or if you are unsure if the call is genuine it is a good idea to hang up, look up the number of the organisation in a phone book, from old statements or letters you have got in the post or online (do not ring the number back as this may be a false number) and ask for assistance. Explain to them that you got a call from them looking for personal information and you wanted to check out the matter.

You can also ring your local garda Station and tell them of your concerns if you get calls from a financial or government agency looking for your bank details for money.

The calls may sound very real, and often use scaremongering to deduct money from you. It is ok to hang up and redial the agencies with their genuine, official number for help.

You will not be in trouble for double checking the validity of any such call, but it could be costly if you do not.

Church news

Mass for the weekend ahead: Friday Killavullen 9.30 a.m.; Saturday Mass Killavullen 7 p.m. ; Sunday Annakisha 10 a.m. Killavullen 11.30 a.m.

Cleaners’ Rota: A new rota for cleaning Killavullen Church is being drawn up. Adult siblings or neighbours might form a team for keeping our church dusted and hoovered for one month at a time. Contact Denise Cronin, the group coordinator, or the parish office if you would like to sign up.

Tom Barry Monument at Annakisha.

Cork County Council has confirmed that it will make a grant available towards the substantial cost of restoring the railing and cleaning the stonework. Contact the parish office if you would like to make a donation toward the local contribution.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market will take place again on Saturday, August 21, at 10.3Oam with a range of products from locally grown veg, handcrafted baked goods, breads, jams, chutneys, cordials, smoked salmon, fresh raw milk and yogurts. Fresh seasonal produce is now ripe and harvested for sale. It is wonderful that the tunnel has now re-opened and is operating a one way system through it. More stall holders are attending and new ones have joined too.

It is one of the oldest markets in Ireland, located at the Birthplace of Nano Nagle. The market has spent a lot of time working out best practice in the current Covid-19 situation, consulting with the HSE and relevant authorities. The organisers would also welcome any tips or advice you may have for improvement or adjustment to how it is run in the current climate.

Keep Fit Classes for over-60s

As part of the ongoing, healthy club initiative, Killavullen GAA has organised to have Keep Fit classes for the over-60s cohort on the Astra turf, in the Killavullen GAA facility for each of the four Mondays in September, starting on September 6 at 10.00 AM These classes will be free to attend, and available to either male or female participants. The instructor on the day will be John Morrissey. To Book please contact John at 083 1053666.

GAA club news

Golf classic – After no golf classic last year, due to the Covid Pandemic, Killavullen GAA Club have decided to return to Doneraile Golf Club, on September 10 and 11 this year, for what is always a great day of enjoyment for all of the participants.

Doneraile Golf Club is in magnificent condition now, with a lot of work undertaken at the venue, and the setting has seen a bounce in membership due to local travelling restrictions.

The format will be a Champagne scramble, and Killavullen GAA Club has secured prizes for Killarney, Fota and Monkstown Gold Club as prizes. There will also be prizes for the longest drive, on the fifth hole and nearest the pin on the eighth hole.

We hope that anyone that has even a fleeting interest in Golf will participate. The cost for taking part is €120 for a team of three, and that includes a meal for each, which is great value. It is also possible to sponsor a green for €100 and a tee box for €50.

If you would like to play or advertise, we would be delighted to have you involved. You can revert to any committee member or directly to Finian Magner, club chairman Killavullen GAA Club 2021 – Mobile 086 8135799 simply reserve a slot for your team to on the email address; killavullengolfclassic@outlook.ie Secure online payment options are facilitated through our website – killavullengaa.com Thank you again and regards.

Neighbours triumph in U18 encounter – Killavullen came up against Mallow in what was a delayed start in this closely contested under-18 A grade league clash which saw Killavullen chairman, Finny Magner ref one half, and a Mallow representative ref the second half. Both men reffed very fairly and we were treated to a high intensity game throughout.

The scoring in the first stage of the game was opened by Mallow, with a sharp run into space from their full forward, who was one of Mallow’s main men on the night showing up in the big moments. Killavullen though, quickly shown that they are well up for the challenge with Séamus O’Mahony initiating the scoring for Killavullen. He then quickly changed from scorer to assister as he consistently played great deliveries into full forward Jamie Magner, who as always, was a driving force on the score sheet for the blues.

Magner was particularly dangerous from the dead ball, scoring all of the three frees put to him in the quarter. A stylish link up between Colm O’Mahony and Shane Walsh saw the latter through on goal and smartly found the back of the net. Mallow though, stayed consistent and kept responding scoring a well taken goal in the closing minutes of the quarter. Killavullen 1-6, Mallow 1-6.

The second quarter saw a continuation of exciting end to end hurling. Killavullen’s hunger to run at Mallow saw them earn frees in dangerous positions and allowed the ruthless Jamie Magner to continue his scoring from set pieces slotting over another three frees during this quarter. Séamus O’Mahony also added a third point to his tally with a powerful over the shoulder score. Mallow, although low on possession, were clinical where it counted even with great defensive displays on the night by all six members of the Killavullen backline. Jamie Magner fought hard for a great score from play in the dying seconds leaving the score at half time Killavullen 1-11, Mallow 1-10.

Killavullen started slow in the beginning of the third quarter which Mallow capitalised on gaining three scores in quick succession. But, Killavullen’s ability to find cracks in the Mallow defence through outlets such as captain Michael Cagney and Eoghan O’Hanlon frustrated the Mallow side. This again allowed Jamie Magner to punish these moments of poor discipline with four more marksman-like frees. Mallow’s full forward and centre forward combined for the majority of their scores in this third quarter period seeing the sides enter the last 15 minutes with the score line of Killavullen 1-16, Mallow 1-15.

With not much to split the two teams in the final 15 minutes, it was clear that spectators were in for a thrilling closing phase of this match. Mallow seemed to again come out of the break with a bit more desire, as their centre back fielded great ball all night and scored three huge points. Killavullen began to step up to the occasion with players like Kian Lane and Conor Griffin nullifying some of Mallow’s key men in this final period. But, unfortunately, the Killavullen momentum was crushed by a split second burst by the Mallow number 12 who ran from the 45 with only a goal on his mind, and that is what he received catapulting Mallow into the lead. Colm O’Mahony scored a great point from a difficult angle to lower the deficit but in the end, Mallow valiantly hung on to claim the win. Killavullen 1-20, Mallow 2-20.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 13, 33 and 36. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,800. The next jackpot, will be drawn on August 10 will be for €1,900 the winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Mary Taylor (seller – Rosemaria Taylor); €30 – Darragh, Conor and Eabha O’Neill (seller – Mary Mellerick); €20 – Denis Lillis (seller – John Beechinor). Tickets can be bought from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. E-Sales to be valid must be completed before 8.00 PM on the night of the draw. Any ticket purchased after that time goes forward to the draw, of the following week. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Fantasy Football – Killavullen GAA, in an initiative that has come from the players, have formed a mini-league for the 2021/2022 Fantasy Premier League.

Joining the league could not be easier. Entry is €10 League code: bcqzfw Entry is €10 and can be paid by Revolut to 083 4835293 or can be via the collection point link available from our website, along with your team name in the reference. Deadline to enter teams is: 6.30, Friday, August 13.

If you do not already have a fantasy premier league account, follow these steps. Go to fantasy.premierleague.com or download the fantasy premier league app on your phone or tablet from the app store. Register using your email address. Quickly pick your team, you can use the ‘auto pick’ function, which will build a squad for you. Go to ‘join fpl league’ and enter the code above.

Forthcoming fixtures – Killavullen play Grange in Junior A Football Championship, on Saturday next, the 14th in Ballyhooley at 7.15 PM Killavullen play Clyda Rovers in under-18 Minor A Football League in Clyda, on the 11th at 7.30 PM Always check out our website, for updates.

Great Support for Cork in Croke Park – There was great local support from Killavullen for the Cork Team in Croke Park last Sunday, when thousands of fellow Cork Supporters made the long journey to cheer on their team, and what entertainment they witnessed. An Epic. While in Dublin, several supporters from both Kilkenny and Cork went to the nearby home address of Kellie Harrington, in Portland Row to wander down that street and bask in the glow of her famous Olympic Gold medal. Well done, Kellie.