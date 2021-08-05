Around the Districts

KILLAVULLEN

Clay pigeon shoot

Killura Gun Club will hold a clay pigeon shoot on Sept between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., for further information contact Eugene at 087 8390744.

National Heritage Week

National Heritage Week 2021 will take place from Saturday, August 14, to Sunday, August 22. National Heritage Week projects can involve creating something new, such as developing research about a particular place in your locality, or developing an oral history collection about a moment of history in a community. Projects can also involve revisiting or building on a heritage project that you have already worked on, such as showcasing research you have done on a monument, waterway or traditional skill, and finding new ways to grow awareness of it.

On Wild Child Day, The Heritage Council encourages kids and families to drop the devices, jump off the couch and get outdoors to explore the heritage in their locality. This year’s Wild Child Day will take place on Wednesday, August 18.

Water Heritage Day will take place on Sunday, August 22, as a collaboration between the Heritage Council and the Local Authority Waters Programme. As an island nation, our history and heritage have been shaped by the sea and the great Irish rivers, lakes and wetlands. Water Heritage Day will highlight projects that celebrate water and our connections with it.

Further information can be found online at heritageweek.ie/projects.

Litter Bug(s) strike again

It was appalling to see the amount of rubbish being left at the bottle bank lately. It is probably a waste of time asking those responsible to return and clean-up, but they might ask themselves who is going to clean up your rubbish. (This time a kind hearted local did)

Our community is very lucky to have these facilities BUT they may be withdrawn if the small few disrespecting individuals keep dumping. If the banks are full anyone can ring Cork County Council and request them to be emptied. To the person who left a bag of Schweppes plastic bottles did you know you can put these in your own recycling bin? There are no facilities for plastic bottles or any type of plastics at the bottle bank. Please stop dumping at the bottle bank. Take your rubbish home.

Garda Advice re bogus phone calls.

We are all being asked to be extra cautious and more alert to phone calls we may get from people claiming to be from financial institutions e.g. Banks, post office or government agencies who are trying to get information so that they can take money from our bank accounts.

If you get a call that you are worried about, or makes you suspicious in any way at all, or if you are unsure if the call is genuine it is a good idea to hang up, look up the number of the organisation in a phone book, from old statements or letters you have got in the post or online (do not ring the number back as this may be a false number) and ask for assistance. Explain to them that you got a call from them looking for personal information and you wanted to check out the matter.

You can also ring your local garda Station and tell them of your concerns if you get calls from a financial or government agency looking for your bank details for money.

The calls may sound very real, and often use scaremongering to deduct money from you. It is ok to hang up and redial the agencies with their genuine, official number for help. You will not be in trouble for double checking the validity of any such call, but it could be costly if you do not.

Tom Barry Memorial at Annakisha

Cork County Council Commemorations Committee has offered the parish a grant towards restoring the monument, subject to our local contribution. Please contact Fr Gerard if you would like to make a donation. ‘It is hard to say whether it was in the paths of war or in the paths of peace, whether it was by his undaunted spirit as a fighter, or by his sound sense and ability as an administrator in the local government of the country, that Tom Barry did the greatest service to his country.’ William O’Brien MP, speaking at the unveiling of the monument at Annakisha on August 19, 1906.

Art Group

Killavullen Art Group are generously sponsoring the refurbishment of the floor of the Nano Nagle Porch at Killavullen. Natural 4-inch tiles will be used to create a Jerusalem Cross design in the floor.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market will take place again on Saturday, August 7, the at103OAM with a range of products from locally grown veg, handcrafted baked goods, breads, jams, chutneys, cordials, smoked salmon, fresh raw milk and yogurts. Fresh seasonal produce is now ripe and harvested for sale. It is wonderful that the tunnel has now re-opened and is operating a one way system through it. More stall holders are attending and new ones have joined too. It is one of the oldest markets in Ireland, located at the Birthplace of Nano Nagle. The market has spent a lot of time working out best practice in the current Covid-19 situation, consulting with the HSE and relevant authorities. The organisers would also welcome any tips or advice you may have for improvement or adjustment to how it is run in the current climate.

Church news

Mass for the week ahead: Friday, August 6, Annakisha 7.30 p.m. Saturday Killavullen 7 p.m. Sunday Annakisha 10 a.m. Killavullen 11.30 a.m.

GAA club news

Golf classic planned for early September – After no golf classic last year, due to the Covid Pandemic, Killavullen GAA Club have decided to return to Doneraile Golf Club, on September 10 and 11 this year, for what is always a great day of enjoyment for all of the participants.

Doneraile Golf Club is in magnificent condition now, with a lot of work undertaken at the venue, and the setting has seen a bounce in membership due to local travelling restrictions.

The format will be a Champagne scramble, and Killavullen GAA Club has secured prizes for Killarney, Fota and Monkstown Gold Club as prizes. There will also be prizes for the longest drive, on the fifth hole and nearest the pin on the eighth hole.

We hope that anyone that has even a fleeting interest in Golf will participate. The cost for taking part is €120 for a team of three, and that includes a meal for each, which is great value. It is also possible to sponsor a green for €100 and a tee box for €50.

If you would like to play or advertise, we would be delighted to have you involved. You can revert to any committee member or directly to Finian Magner, club chairman Killavullen GAA Club 2021 – Mobile 086 8135799 simply reserve a slot for your team to on the email address; killavullengolfclassic@outlook.ie Secure online payment options are facilitated through our website – killavullengaa.com Thank you again and regards.

Win over Buttevant for U18 Footballers – On Wednesday night, Killavullen faced Buttevant in an under-18 league match-up which saw two teams fight for precious points in this competitive North Cork competition. As Buttevant were lacking in numbers on the evening, the match was a 14 vs 14 affair.

In the first quarter, both teams began the game cagey, with defensive errors on both sides leading to fast attacking build-ups. It was Killavullen, who were first to strike as wing forward Kian Lane’s pace was too much for the Buttevant defence and was able to work an angle for himself for a neat score. Killavullen maintained attacking pressure as the ever clinical Rory O’Regan commanded the full forward line and added two more points to Killavullen’s early tally. Buttevant were evidently very dangerous on the counter attack which on numerous occasions was well defended from the likes of Michael Cagney and Conor Griffin. The opposition were able to win some well positioned free kicks however which were comfortably scored by the centre forward, who was a main threat for Buttevant. Killavullen 0-3, Buttevant 0-3.

The second quarter began with Killavullen showing moments of dominance, which were shaped from the work of playmakers such as Ronan Barry and Shane Walsh, who both continuously provided the full forward line with high quality deliveries leading to scores from Rory O’Regan and full forward Séamus O’Mahony. The second quarter showed itself to be another low scoring 15 minutes as Buttevant’s sole scorer, their centre forward, added one more point to his tally before the break for half time. Killavullen 0-5, Buttevant 0-4.

As the third quarter got under way, there was a noticeable change in the Killavullen demeanour. They began the third quarter with a much sharper and aggressive approach. This translated onto the score board as Killavullen scored two rapid fire goals again from the main outlets on the night, Rory O’Regan and Séamus O’Mahony. A reason for Killavullen’s dominance in this period is a result of stellar defending from the boys in blue as the full back line of Dan Cronin, Seán Palmer and Donal Cronin snubbed out any potential threats that were presented to them. Kian Lane also added another point to his scorecard. A penalty miss from Séamus O’Mahony which was well saved from the keeper was not enough to detour his hunger for more scores as he found himself through on goal quickly after, and this time made no mistake. Killavullen 3-6, Buttevant 0 – 4.

The final quarter allowed Killavullen the opportunity to display the depth of their squad with the introduction of many players off the bench. All of which were a credit to themselves during their time on the pitch keeping a high level of intensity throughout this final period. A point from Séamus O’Mahony saw Killavullen’s lead extend. To give credit to Buttevant, they showed a tremendous amount of heart and reduced the deficit with a goal and a point in the closing minutes. But, a late Shane Walsh goal refuelled Killavullen’s impressive lead before the whistle sounded. Killavullen 4-7, Buttevant 1-5.

Death of Connie Fitzpatrick – Last Monday morning, the GAA community in Killavullen learnt of the death of Connie Fitzpatrick, from Cappagh, in our parish.

Connie had an incredible fight with cancer that lasted more than 20 years, yet Connie never left that most dehabilitating disease define him. Connie was great company to be with, kind, witty, effervescent and a great raconteur, of stories of Cork GAA and horses. He followed the fortunes of Cork and Killavullen GAA faithfully and always was ready for any game, and anywhere.

In a lesser-known fact, Connie played with Killavullen, when he was well into his sixties. We were desperately tight on players, playing a junior B hurling game against Araglen, in Araglen on one Friday night, and rather than forfeit the game, and we in the venue, Connie agreed to stand in at corner forward. Trouble was, Connie could never stand still, and more than got stuck in. It made for great storytelling in the pub afterwards.

To his partner Eileen and family, especially, Laura, Naoimh and Neil, we offer our sincere condolences. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 28, 29 and 30. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,700. This phenonium of adjacent numbers came out recently as well, in week 27, as well, when the numbers drawn were 18, 19 and 20. The next jackpot, will be drawn on August 3 will be for €1,800 the winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Frank Nash – Seller – Billy Feore €30 – Jake Barrett – Seller – John Angland €20 – Fr Denis Luddy – Seller – Lar Luddy

Tickets can be bought from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. E-Sales to be valid must be completed before 8.00 PM on the night of the draw. Any ticket purchased after that time goes forward to the draw, of the following week. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Fantasy Football is returning – Killavullen GAA, in an initiative that has come from the players, have formed a mini-league for the 2021/2022 Fantasy Premier League.

Joining the league could not be easier. Entry is €10 League code: bcqzfw Entry is €10 and can be paid by Revolut to 083 4835293 or can be via the collection point link available from our website, along with your team name in the reference. Deadline to enter teams is: 6.30, Friday, August 13.

If you do not already have a fantasy premier league account, follow these steps. Go to fantasy.premierleague.com or download the fantasy premier league app on your phone or tablet from the app store. Register using your email address. Quickly pick your team, you can use the ‘auto pick’ function, which will build a squad for you. Go to ‘join fpl league’ and enter the code above.

Forthcoming fixtures – No adult games forecast for next week, as we have played out our quota in both Hurling and football, and await the qualifiers from the other sides of the draw. Killavullen play Buttevant in under-18 Minor A Football League in Killavullen, on the 28th Always check out our website, for updates.