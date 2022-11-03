Around the Districts: Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Killavullen

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Banteer Parish Cemetery Devotions

Cemetery Devotions and Blessing of Graves will take place on 6th November at Kilcorney after 10am Mass, at Banteer after 11.30am Mass and Clonmeen after cemetery devotions in Banteer at 12.45pm; on 13rd November at Lyre at 2.30pm and Old Kilcorney at 3pm.

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Winter Competitions: Ned Kelleher 6 points, Danny Murphy 9 points, Eugene O Sullivan 7 points, Sam Aherne 5 points, Maurice Cashman 10 points. Mikie McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 5 points.

KILLAVULLEN

Have A Try!

Killavullen GAA Club are raffling off two premium tickets to the Munster V South Africa XV rugby game due to be held in Pairc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10, This rugby match is part of the Springboks autumn Tour and with the match sold out, this is definitely a great prize.

The Proceeds of the draw will be for coaching development and coaching equipment, key for future Juvenile Club development. Tickets for the draw can be got online (see Killavullen GAA Facebook page for details) of from any Juvenile Club Committee Member. The draw will place on Monday, November 7, at 9 p.m.

Church news

Church Cleaners are sought to join the rota for both churches. Cleaners work in teams (often siblings or neighbours) on a monthly basis. Please contact Fr Condon if you would like to volunteer.

The Pledge (to abstain from alcohol) for November: Many people offer spiritual support to a relation who is struggling because of alcohol or an addiction problem. Parishioners, who wish to take a short-term Pioneer pledge during the month of the Holy Souls are invited to visit pioneers.ie/pray.

November: November is a time for remembering and praying for our loved ones who have gone before us and whose loss we feel. It is a time when we are particularly conscious of those in our parishes who are grieving and especially all those families who have lost loved ones in the past year. We also remember the rememberers, those left behind to keep those who have gone from us alive in heart and mind. The people left to cherish their memory and preserve their legacy. November is a time of special prayer for our deceased relatives and friends. The church dedicates the month of November to the remembrance of the dead. Next Sunday (November 6), there will be prayer services in four of the parish’s graveyards, at Annakisha and Killavullen Church cemeteries, following Sunday Mass; at Carrigacunna (2.30 p.m.) and Monanimy (3.15 p.m.).

Free Fitness Classes

Free Fitness Classes are held every Monday morning in Killavullen GAAs gym at 10 a.m. for over-50s and 60’s. If you want to get stronger why not come along and give it a go.

Flower Arranging Classes

Flower Arranging Classes will take place in the Birthplace of Nano Nagle on Wednesdays in November. Please contact Margaret for more details 022 26243 or at 087 6877776.

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is coming to town and will be meeting families once again in our Killavullen Grotto 2022 on Saturday, December 3, rd. As he leaves the village to return to the North Pole he will turn on the Christmas Lights. Covid didn’t prevent Santa from bringing Christmas Spirit to Killavullen for the last two years and neither will the issue of increased electricity prices as all of our lights are LED low wattage bulbs are very cost effective to run.

Street Lighting

As the darker evenings have set in, you will likely notice street lights that need bulbs replacing. Please take a note of the pole number if there is one, and ring Airtricity at 0818 372 772 From reporting to Airtricity it should take up to 10 days to fix the issue.

Chiropody

A chiropody service continues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, November 26, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Farmers market

Killavullen farmers market will be held again this coming Saturday, November 5, and takes place every fortnight from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is based in the Nano Nagle Birthplace.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. Last week’s winners were Connie Looney on Wednesday and the O’Gorman Trio of Lottie, Harry and Anna were the winner on Saturday. Congratulations to you all and thank you to all for your continued support.

GAA club news

Sublime goal by Seán Palmer in U21 win – On a heavy pitch in Kildorrery, last Saturday, but without being any bit critical of the facility, it is a credit to Kildorrery that games can proceed there, in spite of the amount of rain, which has fallen of late, Killavullen, overcame Ballygiblin in the Quarter Final of the under-21 B Grade Hurling championship.

This was a game that saw one red card flashed by the referee, but others on both sides can count them fortunate not to have the same fate befall them. We started in whirlwind fashion, with a Mickey O’Connor score in the opening 30 seconds, after Kian Lane delivered a lovely pass into his hand.

We pressed forward again on the puck out, and the Ballygiblin goalkeeper, was forced into a wonderful close body reflex save from Colm Looney. It was worth getting the Ballygiblin keepers name for his save, and it was Jody Finn. From the resultant 65 Metre shot, Jamie Magner was unerring. Ballygiblin scored in reply from a free in the sixth minute and equalised from open play in the eighth minute.

We regained the lead again, after Liam Fox was fouled, and Jamie drilled the ball over the bar. We stretched out that lead further with a point from open play from Colm Looney before Ballygiblin took a point back with another converted free.

Ballygiblin forced an equaliser followed a good catch from the air from Darren Sheehan but Colm restored our lead with another fine point. On the heavy underfoot conditions, the ball was plugging somewhat in the ground, leading to several ruck situations, that always threatened to spill over into something worse.

Ballygiblin scored another free to equalise before their goalkeeper again pulled off a great save, this time from Séamus O’Mahony to somehow tip the ball behind the goals. Jamie scored the resultant 65-metre shot. In the 21st minute, the Ballygiblin goal line was finally breached when Séamus O’Mahony was at hand to force the ball over the goals, to give Killavullen a 1-06 to 0-05 lead, which was deserved on the balance of play.

Ballygiblin got another point back, but Jamie scored two long distance frees in quick succession, and then another Mikey O’Connor point from open play, to bring the score to a tally of 1-09 to 0-06 at the interval. The referee spoke to both teams to calm things down for the second period, as a caution.

Jamie scored another free, that he won for himself in the opening minute of the second period, but Ballygiblin got that score back from another dead ball situation. Then came the score of the game, when Seán Palmer took a cross field pass from Mickey Cagney, on his hurley beautifully, and took out the defender with his control, and the goalkeeper with a deft flick, of the other side of the hurling to raise a delightful green flag.

At the other end, Eoin O’Hanlon, making his debut in goals somehow got his hurley to a close in shot, and push the ball over the cross bar, for a point. Ballygiblin were awarded a penalty after a Killavullen player was alleged to have picked the ball off the ground, inside his own parallelogram and this was probably the right call, as the ball was unlikely to have bounced on the heavy sod. The penalty was scored to bring their tally to 1-08

Jamie scored another free and Ballygiblin got a point back in the 11th minute of the increasingly fractious game, and the referee finally lost his patience with the carry on, and issued a red card to a Ballygiblin player.

The next 10 minutes was every reason why hurling, so splendid a field game is not suited to play, deep in October as it descended into a robust, physical game, devoid of skill. Too often Killavullen invited trouble on themselves by trying to play through the lines, with a short game, that requires hard ground, and good underfoot conditions in the month of June.

Several times, play was halted for those dreaded ruck situations, that do nothing only antagonise the crowd into calling frees that were not awarded. The lovely compact stand in Kildorrery amplified the noise as well, to add to the drama.

Jamie scored another free for us, before Colm Looney had to leave the field after a nasty incident earlier in the game, whose inflicted pain was causing him considerable distress. Rory O’Regan replaced Colm. We scored two more points before the end of the game, another Jamie free, and then, another beauty from Seán Palmer.

We had good performance from own Junior A players in Ronan Barry, Seán Bartley and especially young Joe Cagney in the full back line, while the half back line cleared their lines well, with some great catches from the air from Brian Cotter.

Our midfield worked very hard and our forwards scored what was needed but Liam Fox was very strong at centre forward and gave a great platform to the other players on his line. Inside though tackled very robustly at times, Jamie was decisive and any indiscretion was punished and Séamus and Mikey scored nice scores.

Not pretty fare, but a win, in difficult conditions, and setting up a semi-final place again Clyda Rovers, and ultimately trying to secure a place in the final against Kilworth.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, October 25, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were nine 28, and 35. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,000. Next week, the jackpot will be at €1,100. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Ricky Fitzpatrick (seller – The Haven Bar); €30 Mikey Joe Healy (seller – Mary Mellerick); €20 Michael Walsh (seller – John Beechinor). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.