Around the Districts: Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Killavullen

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club - Winter Competitions:Ned Kelleher 3 points, Danny Murphy 5 points, Eugene O Sullivan 4 point, Sam Aherne 3 points, Maurice Cashman 4 point. Mikie McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 1 point.

Jackie Daly/Liam Casey Competitions: 1st Ned Kelleher, 2nd Sam Ahern, 3rd Maurice Cashman, John Cummins Competitions 1st Ned Kelleher, 2nd Eugene O Sullivan, 3rd John Breen. Bol Fada - A section Ned Kelleher, B section Sam Aherne.

KILLAVULLEN

Upcoming dates for your diary

Mondays – Parish Choir Rehearsal in Killavullen Church at 8 p.m. Tuesdays – Killavullen Patchwork and Crafter Group 7.30 p.m. Killavullen Community Centre. Wednesdays – Killavullen Art Group meet at 10.30 a.m. Saturday, October 8 – Killavullen Farmer’s Market in Nano Nagle Birthplace. Saturday, October 22 – Chiropody Service in Killavullen Hall. Saturday, December 3 – Santa grotto in Killavullen and Killavullen lights will be turned on.

Road closures

The L1223 Ballymacmoy Road will be closed from Monday, October 3, till Friday, October 14, to facilitate the repair, rebuild work of a collapsed stone bridge.

The N73 road will be closed between Oliver’s Cross Mallow and Mitchelstown from September 28 and March 15, 2023. Traffic will be diverted from Oliver’s Cross towards Castletownroche and onto Ballyhooly.

Patchwork and Crafters group

Killavullen Patchwork and Crafters group has recommenced since Tuesday, September 6, in Killavullen Community Centre. New members are welcome. The group meets at 730 p.m.

Killavullen Arts Group

The art group will resume meetings on Wednesday mornings from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. New members and the artistically curious are welcome to attend. Meeting at Killavullen Community Centre.

Chiropody

A chiropody service continues in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, October 22, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Farmers market

Killavullen farmers market will be held again this Saturday, October 8, and takes place every fortnight from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is based in the Nano Nagle Birthplace, a 30 acre organic farm with walks down to the river Blackwater and benches set along the river to enjoy the views and a picnic if notion takes your fancy.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening.

Last week’s winners was Liam Dorgan on Wednesday, for the second week in a row and on Saturday, Noreen Hegarty was the lucky winner. Congratulations to you both and thank you to all for your continued support.

Church notes

Parish Choir: The parish choir resumed meetings on September 5 at 8 p.m. in Killavullen. New members are especially welcome. The choir normally leads the singing at the 11.30 a.m. Mass and meets fortnightly (on Mondays) for a rehearsal.

Young Christian Workers: A meeting will take place next Friday, October 7. In the parish office at 7.30 p.m.

Parish Pastoral Council: A meeting will take place on October 12 at 7.30 p.m.

Family Carers Group

Blackwater Family Carers Group meets every second Thursday in the Fermoy Resource Centre 11-12, a Mitchelstown Meeting takes place on Thursday a month. Contact Pádraig Moynihan for information 087 2271153.

Community Employment Scheme

Positions are now available on our CE Scheme for Killavullen GAA as groundskeeper and cleaner. 19.5 hours per week, part time. Give them a buzz at 087 0924901 or ring your local Intreo Office to check Eligibility.

GAA club news

Killavullen Ladies bow out of championship – Killavullen 2-4 Ibane Gaels 3-15. On a weekend when Killavullen’s famous drifters were giving their legions of followers plenty of thrills on a slippery track in Poland, Killavullen Ladies struggled to get a grip on this Round four clash with Ibane Gaels. The stakes were high, with a place in the semi-final on offer for the winners.

Seventeen minutes had elapsed before Niamh Buckley registered our first point, though it wasn’t for serious effort throughout the field. In fact Killavullen had the lion’s share of possession in the opening quarter, but Ibane converted three of their chances. Caoimhe O’Riordan closed the gap to the minimum with a great point from the wing.

Killavullen suffered a blow when Ellie Coughlan, who had been playing very well, was forced off injured, to be replaced by Emma Taylor. Killavullen were thankful in the twenty-fourth minute to Eva Lankford, who parried a goal chance over the bar. Emma Nagle cancelled out that point immediately but then Ibane pushed forward again and stung us with a goal.

The home team responded well and got a great boost when firstly Niamh Buckley and then Emma Nagle struck for goals to push Killavullen in to an unlikely lead. Ibane scored the last point of the opening half and Killavullen led by a point at the break.

The second half proved a torrid affair. Ibane levelled the scoring after four minutes and Niamh Buckley nudged us in front again two minutes later. This was as good as it got, however, for Killavullen. Ibane found extra gears and while Killavullen tried hard we couldn’t respond.

A further blow was dealt when injury ended Caoimhe O’Riordan’s involvement and Shania Butler replaced her, while Niamh O’Gorman and Ciara Jones were also introduced. Though we created scoring chances, we failed to capitalise and Ibane scored with a fluency that propelled them to a convincing victory. We wish them well in their semi-final.

The Killavullen Junior panel has made huge progress under Coach Cathal Cronin, bringing great pride to the Ladies’ Club and giving the supporters plenty to cheer about. Well done to all the players and management for their commitment all year. Roll on 2023.

Team: Eva Lankford, Clara Walsh, Siobhán Sheehan, Edwina Dingivan, Camille Ní Shúilleabháin, Lily Sheahan, Claire McGuire, Caoimhe O’Riordan (0-1), Erica O’Connell, Jessica Scuffins, Kate O’Keeffe, Ellie Coughlan, Emma Nagle (1-1), Niamh Buckley (1-2), Clare Brennan, Niamh O’Gorman, Emma Taylor, Ciara Jones, Hannah Martin, Emily Fresh, Claire Nagle, Shania Butler, Catherine Norris.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, September 27, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 22, 33 and 36. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,300. Next week, the jackpot be at be €1,400. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Seán Taylor (seller – Online Sales); €30 Don Larkin (seller – The Haven Bar); €20 Mary O’Brien (seller – John Angland) Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Underage blitzes galore – Our under-7s player played on the 4G pitch in Pairc Ui Chaoimh very early last Saturday morning. Great excitement to play there for the first time where they showed exceptional skills, well done players and coaches and thanks to parents also as they had a very early start. This initiative by Cork GAA and Rebel Óg is very commendable, so that the next generation of players can appreciate the experience on being in the home of Cork GAA.

Third Saturday in a row playing matches for our under-6s who played both hurling and football against Clyda Rovers in Killavullen, super stuff guys and coaches and thanks to Clyda for the sporting games.

Our under-8 team who played their blitz in Mallow last Saturday, well done to all on great displays of hurling, and sincere thanks to Mallow for the invite.

Well done to our under-10s and their coaches who played their blitz in Glenville on Saturday morning against Carrignavar and Glenville, and great to be invited. Glenville has spent a very considerable sum of money in their facility of late, and it is great to be able to see the quality of the endeavours at close quarters.

U7 Player of the week – Well done to Darragh Curtin, who is our under-7 player of the week and doesn’t he look happy, Darragh showed great displays of passing and moving into position to help his teammates win the ball, great stuff Darragh.

U8 Player of the week – Congratulations to Alex Sheahan on getting our under-8 player of the week, Alex showed great improvement with this week’s skill of striking from the hand, well done Alex, keep up the great work.

Drifting action in Poland

There was huge interest in the European drift-master championship, which concluded in Lodz, Poland last weekend, with three local drivers competing, and a very healthy crowd of supporters and well-wishers from Killavullen travelling out there.

Conor Shanahan, driving a Red Bull sponsored car, qualified in Pole position, on Saturday but unfortunately lost the power steering in the warm up on Sunday. Jack Shanahan qualified in second place, with James Deane in third and Polish home-favourite, and reigning champion and current championship leader Piotr Wiecek would slot in next in fourth position.

On the Sunday, Jack Shanahan crashed out at the last 16 stage, and the eventual winner, Dave Evans from Wales in the semi-final, edged out James Deane.

After the conclusion of the event, in the purpose built DMEC Arena in Lodz, the standings of the European standings were: Piotr Wiecek taking top spot, Ahead of Irish brothers Jack Shanahan in second and Conor Shanahan in third. James Deane claimed fourth position.

With such a strong placing from the Killavullen group, it was no small surprise that Ireland were crowned the Nations Cup Winners. Congratulations to all.