Around the Districts: Kilbrin and Killavullen

KILBRIN

Kilbrin Golf Society

Kilbrin Golf Society held its final outing of the year on Saturday last August 13th playing for the Captains Prize, and the Michael O’Riordan Perpetual Cup in Kanturk.P layed in scorching weather conditions, the results were as follows: 1st. Dan O’Sullivan. 2nd. Michael Murphy. 3rd. Mick Dennehy. 4th. Ann O’Sullivan. 5th. Tom O’Riordan. Gross Michael Higgins. Nearest the Pin, Damien Crowley. Non G.U.I. 1st Owen Sheahan. 2nd. Brian Mackessey.

Damien Crowley presented his captains prize to the winner, while the Michael O’Riordan Perpetual cup was presented to the winner by Michael O’Riordan Jnr.and his son Tadgh.

Croke Rovers

Best wishes to the Croke Rovers hurling team travelling to Croke Park on Thursday to compete in an U12 Blitz. This is an amazing opportunity for our young children drawn from Kilbrin/Castlemagner parishes. Alongside the Blitz they will also get a Stadium & Museum tour.

Michael Collins and the GAA

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the death of Michael Collins , it has been decided to recognise his involvement in the GAA by participating in an event in Clonakilty on Saturday 20th August. A parade through the town led by Brass Bands will commence at 2pm, location Faxbridge , near Scally’s supermarket. It will finish at Emmet Square where a wreath laying by Cathaoirleach Marc ó Siocháin will take place. It will be followed by Marc speaking on Michael Collins and the GAA.

The Tree of Hope

Fr. Leader PP will recite prayers at The Tree of Hope, in the Cemetery Kilbrin at 8pm on Friday 9th September. Prayers will be offered for all those who have lost their lives to suicide. Everyone welcome.

Tir na nOg

Return of Tir na nOg active retirement group, the week commencing 29th August. Contact Noramary O’Riordan, for any further information.

Sympathy

Kilbrin Community extends sympathy to Mick & Renee Harding and family on the passing of Mick’s brother John, late of Ballyagran Co. Limerick.

To Gerardine & Tom Field and family on the passing of Gerardine’s mother, Mary Cagney, late of Charleville.

To Paul & Sharon Daly and family on the passing of Paul’s brother Donie late of Carrig na bhFear.

May their souls Rest in Peace.

KILLAVULLEN

Upcoming dates for your diary

Saturday, August 20 – monthly chiropody service

Saturday, August 20 – Súil Eile Walk from Killavullen to Ballyhooly.

Saturday, August 27 – Killavullen Farmers Market 1030 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 18 – Killavullen annual Vintage Tractor Run.

Chiropody

A chiropody service has started in Killavullen Community Centre. The next clinic will be on Saturday, August 20, and on a monthly basis thereafter. Appointments can be made with Patricia at 086 3225052.

Annual Vintage Tractor Run

This wonderful spectacular, dedicated to the memory of John O’Sullivan this year, will take place on Sunday, September 18, Leaving Killavullen hall at 10.30 a.m. the route will see the tractors travel to Doneraile (11.30 a.m.) Buttevant (12.30 p.m.) Mallow (1 p.m.) and arriving back to Top Shop, Killavullen at 3 p.m.

All vintage and classic tractors are welcome on the day and spectators are invited to come along to each stop to see the style.

This event is being run in aid of Mallow General Hospital and all support is appreciated. For further information please contact Timmy at 086 3127679 or Dave 086 8211081.

Avondhu Way

A series of long walks are being organised in our area, and the one for this coming weekend is as follows.

Day 3 – Saturday, August 20 (17km) Check in Ballyhooly 9.30.10 a.m., bus to Killavullen, walk to Ballyhooly. This predominantly woodland trail begins with picking up the Killavullen loop as it ascends through Corran Wood. The trail continues through Ballydague Woods with the soothing sounds of streams along the route as the Ballyhoura and Galtee mountain ranges appear across the valley.

The trail descends towards and then crosses the river Blackwater with Ballyhooly Castle a picturesque backdrop. There are many more walks available to join on the website siuleile.com.

Community Council lotto

The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening.

Last week’s winner was a Mother and Son win with Catherine Canavan being the lucky winner on Wednesday and Brendan Canavan being the lucky winner (once again) on Saturday. Congratulations to you both and thank you to all for your continued support.

Welcome home

It’s been heart-warming over the last while to see families reunited and visitors retuning once again to our parish. A true sign that by staying apart we could once more be together. We hope all those who have returned to sweet Killavullen have enjoyed their stay as much as those of us around enjoy seeing familiar faces return.

GAA club notes

Death of Micheál Deane in Australia – The death has occurred in Australia, of Micheál Deane, in his 89th year, former Killavullen player and previously of Main Street in Killavullen, but Micheál has been living in Australia, a long, long time.

Micheál travelled out to Australia in 1954 with two others from Killavullen, Willie Linehan and Hughie Kennedy. Fr Dan Linehan from Ballygriffin, and David Linehan in our parish was already in Australia, and helped with the move and transition, from Killavullen in 1954 to Wallsend, Newcastle, in New South Wales, and to working in a giant steel mill there. What a contrast that must have been.

David Linehan had left two years prior to that, in 1952 so there was some contacts in Australia, at a time when that country was assisting personnel to move there, to work in its fledging industries. These were the so-called 10-pound poms. More than a million Britons, and by extension Irish people, immigrated to Australia between the 1940s and 1970s. In 1954, Michael went by train to Rosslare, to Fishguard, and then from Fishguard to Southampton. The journey by sea from Fishguard to Sydney took six weeks.

Some, like Micheál settled in Australia, and he met a local Australian girl, called Nancy, and reared a family of two girls and boy in Australia, while others returned to Ireland.

Fr Dan was a priest in Wangi Wangi, a suburb in the city of Lake Macquarie, in New South Wales. Wangi Wangi is a well known holiday spot, that was frequented in the early days by families from the coalfields. It is known for its views, bush-walking, and fishing spots. Wangi Wangi is located 128km north of Sydney via the M1 – Pacific Highway.

This correspondent and three others from Killavullen visited Fr Dan in Wangi Wangi in 1996, and were guests of honour at a glorious banquet prepared for us. It was very humbling to be treated so well, so far away from Killavullen.

Micheál must have wrestled with the anguish of homesickness in the intervening years, in which he was home to Ireland about three times, and returned to his new family in Australia, and now has two grandchildren.

Micheál is survived in Ireland by his brother Tom, and sisters Eileen and Sheila. What changes would Micheál have seen in the intervening sixty-eight years?

Killavullen GAA is much stronger now, and has its own playing field. In 1954, there was two clubs in the parish, neither that successful, but with the help of Canon O’Neill, the two became one, and success following quickly in 1963.

We offer our condolences to Micheál’s wife Nancy, and children and grandchildren, and to his siblings, Tom, Eileen and Sheila, family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Lotto – Last Tuesday night, August 9, in the community centre, there was no winner of the lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 8, 11 and 32.The jackpot on the night was, at €2,500. Next week, the jackpot will be €2,600., which is a glorious sum, matching our glorious weather. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Irma Pauliukaite (seller – Mary Mellerick); €30 John Angland (seller – John Angland); €20 Annabel Roche (seller – John Angland). Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Westlife tickets winners – Tom Barry, Monanimy, won an additional draw on the night of the lotto draw, for a pair of Westlife tickets for the Premium Level, of the South Stand in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, for Friday, August 12. This draw was for anyone that bought a lotto ticket, for the draw of August 9.

Alan Scuffins, Rahan, won an additional draw on the following night for a pair of Westlife tickets for the Premium Level, of the South Stand in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, for Saturday, August 13.

This draw was for anyone that bought a ticket, in the Rebel Bounty Draw, through Killavullen GAA Club in 2022.

The feedback from the respective Barry and Scuffins clans was the Westlife put on a hell of a show, and was fantastic entertainment.

Forthcoming Games – The proposed junior football Q-Final game between Killavullen and Kilworth had to be proposed last week, due to the death of Donnchadh Ó Cinnéide. Donnchadh, Munster Comhaltas was widely known and highly regarded for his dedication to the promotion of ‘ár gCultúr Gaelach’ and served as Munster Council treasurer for almost 20 years as well as being a Munster delegate to the Ard-Chomhairle. Mikey O’Connor, on the Killavullen team would be a grandson of Donnchadh.

The forthcoming championship date for the Junior A Hurling and Football championship is as follows: Rearranged Junior A Football Q-Final – Killavullen V Kilworth on Tuesday, August 30, in Castletownroche at 7 p.m. Hurling – Killavullen V Castletownroche – Time and venue to be confirmed.

Golf classic – Killavullen GAA will be running or annual golf classic in Doneraile Golf Club on September 16 and 17. We are asking individuals and local business for support for this event. The golfing slots are nearly all full on Saturday, but some slots are available yet, on Friday afternoon.

If you would like to play or advertise, we would be delighted to have you involved. You can revert to any committee member or directly to Dave Brosnan – Mobile 086 0558173 Ian Roche – secretary Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3979833 John O’Donovan, PRO Killavullen GAA Club 2022 – Mobile 086 3934232 simply reserve a slot for your team to killavullengolfclassic@outlook.com.

Exciting draw for under-12 Team – On Monday night, Killavullen and Ballygiblin played out an exciting draw in the under-12 Plate Hurling Final, on a game played in Glanworth. Killavullen led at the break, but the concession of two goals in the second period, from close in frees brought parity to a tight game. Killavullen 1-06 ; Ballygiblin 2-03. This competition was the Rebel Og North Fe12 Hurling League Group one Phase two Shield Final.

U7 Player of the week – Congratulations to Sophie Norris on receiving our under-7 player of the week for huge improvements in her kicking and scoring, well done Sophie.