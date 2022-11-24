Around the Districts: Freemount, Meelin and Mourneabbey

Minister Dara Calleary with local lady Eileen Hanley at the Charleville Park Hotel last Friday evening.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows.

First prize was won by Mike Ryan and Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West.

The winning Ladies team was Joan O’Leary, Castleishon and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. The best gents team was Daithi Burke, Meelin and William O’Gorman, Milford.

The winning mixed team was Paudie Kenneally and Mai Ward, Castlmahon.

Pat and Patrick O’Connor, Churchtown won a spot prize, as did Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount and Tom Sheahan, Glash.

The following won raffle prizes: 1 Daithi Burke, Meelin; 2 Eileen Scott, Churchtown; 3 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin; 4 Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West; 5 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin; 6 Kathleen Guinee, Glash; 7 Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West; 8 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue.

The Cards will continue on this Sunday night November 27th at 8pm.

Freemount Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday afternoon Social Dancing in Freemount Hall every Sunday. This Sunday November 27th we have Glen Flynn. Dancing from 3pm to 5.30pm. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. Look out for Colm Burke,coming on Sunday December 4th.

Comhaltas

Music Classes commenced on Wednesday October 5th. All pupils must be enrolled prior to commencing music classes. We still have vacancies for flute and tin whistle pupils on Saturday mornings. If you are interested please contact us immediately. Ring 086-1971005 or 022-28664.

Set dancing classes

Set dancing classes will commence in Boherbue in the new year. These classes may be held in The Heritage Centre if we get enough children interested. All participants would need to be registered Comhaltas members for insurance purposes, both in Boherbue and Freemount.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

Exercise Classes

Youth and adult exercise classes are starting soon, contact John of John Morrissey Fitness 0851033666

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Thursday Club

The next Thursday Club get together will be held on November 24th at 2pm at Cois Abhann. The Christmas Party will be held at Cois Abhann on Saturday December 3rd. Give your names to Eileen at 28604.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. weekly lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 18-21-24-29. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Sean Fitzpatrick, Kiltane, Freemount. 2. Mick Twomey, Knockilla, Freemount. 3. Breda Brennan, Ballinla, Freemount. 4. Conor and David Curtin, Freemount. 5. Helen O’Callaghan, Castlemagner. Jackpot this weekend is €1,050. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

MEELIN

Meelin Hall

Big Maggie & Billy O’Brien are playing in Meelin Hall on Saturday night 26th of November, at 10 00pm. Admission €10. Full bar and raffle on the night. All proceeds from the door will go to Air Ambulance, proceeds from the raffle will go towards running of the hall.

For God and Country

On November 26th at 8.00pm, Bruach na Carraige, Rockchapel will be host to a book launch by local man Pat Mulcahy. The book entitled ‘For God and Country’ gives an account of the Rockchapel man’s colourful and eventful life. On the night there will be entertainment from local musicians followed by refreshments.

All proceeds will go to Rockchapel National School and Bruach na Carraige.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

The Juvenile AGM takes place on Friday night in Castlebarrett Room at 7.30pm please support.

Lotto - Results for 19th November: Jackpot €12,500; Numbers 1,2,26,27; No winner. Spots: €20 Derry Murphy, Railway bar; €20 Vincent Twomey, Bottlehill; €20 Francaid O’Mullane, Island; €20 Eoghan O’Mullane, Monaparson; €20 Declan Walsh, Greenhill.

Results - Hard luck to our U19 Hurlers who lost the county final against a very strong St Colmans team (Cloyne and Russell Rovers) last Saturday night in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Fixtures - Saturday 26th November - Clyda V Killavullen in U21 Hurling in Glantane at 2pm. Please Support

Burnfort Village Development Group

Blessing of the Crib will take place on on Wednesday 7th December after 7.30pm Mass. Refreshments in the Hill Bar afterwards. All welcome.

There is a clean up in the village on Saturday 3rd December from 10.30am to 12 noon.