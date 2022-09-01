Around the Districts: Freemount, Lismire, Meelin and Mourneabbey

Freya Clancy and Margaret Kelleher from Dromahane at the SR Fundraiser at the Arches last Saturday.

Tik Tok legends Steve (Murphy Law) Murphy, his mother Irene and his 7 year old son Shay at the fundraising day at the Arches, Mallow on Saturday.

Marie Kelleher, Irene Murphy and Margaret Murphy enjoying the fundraiser at the Arches, Mallow on Saturday last.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were First prize was won by: one Eileen O’Connor, and Nora May Deane, Glash. Two Paddy O’Leary, Glash, and Mary Noonan, Freemount. Best ladies’ teams were: one Delia Conroy and Eileen Scott, Churchtown; two Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. Best mixed team was: Neily O’Connor, Freemount and Nellie May Foley, Glash. The best Gents team was: Jack O’Keeffe, and Bill Guinee, Glash. The Spot prize was won by: Tom Sheehan, Boherbue, and Dan Murphy Freemount. The following won raffle prizes: one Tim Aherne, Freemount. two Jack O’Keeffe, Glash. Three Con Foley, Freemount. Four Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. Five Delia Conroy, Churchtown. Six Paddy O’Leary, Glash. Seven Nellie May Foley, Glash. Cards will continue on this Sunday night, September 4, at 8 p.m.

Strength and Conditioning Classes.

Join up with JM Fitness for weekly Strength and conditioning classes in Freemount Hall. Class is open to both men and women. The class uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as dumbbells and kettlebells. We train the whole body from top to bottom in a friendly and fun class. Contact John at 083 1053666 for further details. Prepay or pay-as-you-go options available.

social dancing

Join us for Sunday social dancing in Freemount Hall where Neily O’Connor will play on this Sunday, September 4, A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Dancing 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. And save the date as Michael Sexton will play on Sunday, September 11.

Comhaltas

Music Classes will commence at the end of September or early October. Please watch these notes for further details.

Thursday Club

The Thursday Club will resume after the summer break on Thursday, September 8, at 2 p.m. Everybody is welcome. During the summer we had two outings. In July we went to Tralee and had a most enjoyable day. In August we went to Gougane Barra, Glengarriff, Kenmare and Killarney. Both outings were most enjoyable and were enjoyed by everybody, and of course the beautiful weather was a bonus. Coffee morning.

A coffee morning will be held in Cois Abhann on Thursday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in aid of Marymount Hospice, your support would be much appreciated. Remember the date.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week. On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

Well done Elle

Congratulations to Elle Marie O’Dwyer for making the front cover of the American Irish Music Magazine. She gave a beautiful rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann at the all-Ireland Senior Ladies’ football final at Croke Park recently and she will shortly release her new album ReImagined.

Congratulations

Congratulations to St Mark’s under-13 hurlers who defeated Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels in the Division 1 hurling final in Milford on Sunday last on a score of 3.14 to 1.8. Credit to the selectors, Ger Withers, Ben O’Sullivan and Tom Carroll for having the team so well prepared on the day. There was great excitement when captain Frankie Geary accepted the cup on the day as this group had been very unlucky to lose a number of finals last year. He gave a special mention for Darragh Withers, who was unable to play because of injury.

The team was Ryan McCarthy, Shane Curtin, Eoin O’Sullivan, Ben Ryan, Seán O’Riordan, Michael McAuliffe, Tom Geary, Frankie Geary, Jerry Carroll (one – 0), Tom O’Mahoney, Eamon Morton (1-2), Liam Og Sheahane, Sam McCarthy, Ryan Ballantyne (1.2), Liam Heffernan (0.8). Subs: Shane Vaughan, Thomas Duane, Billy Mulcahy, Dion Field, Daniel Carroll.

GAA Weekly lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 25, 31, 35 and 36. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky-dip winners were one. Nicholas O’Connor, Ballybahallow, Freemount. Two. Richard Ring, Kilbrin. Three. Billy Daly, Kilbrin. Four. Róisín Collins, Castlemagner. Five. Patsy Flavin, Kanturk. Jackpot this weekend is €3,800. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday before 8 p.m. E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com.

LISMIRE

St Pio Mass

The Monthly Mass in Honour of St Pio will take place in St Josephs Church, Lismire on Wednesday 7th September at 8pm.

Community Association

Lismire Community Association will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday 7th September at 8pm in the local Community Centre. Everyone is welcome.

MEELIN

Night of fashion

Meelin Community Hall presents a night of fashion on Friday 9th September 2022.in Meelin Hall at 8:00pm.Cheese & wine reception @ 7.30. Admission €20. Prize on door ticket and raffle on the night. Tickets available from Nora 0877455425.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto – Results for August 26. Jackpot €12,300. Numbers 2, 6, 20, 23. No winner. Spots: €20 Jimmy Roynane, Lavally; €20 Jerdie Jones, Knockbrack; €20 Seán and Ann Murphy, Knockannig; €20 Neilus Harold, Clashmorgan; €20 Bridie McGlinchey, Toureen

Fixtures – Our Senior Footballers play there final game this Saturday night v Skibereen in Coachford at 7 p.m. Please support the lads on a big game where everything is still to play for as they seek qualification for the knockout stages.