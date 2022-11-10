Around the Districts: Freemount, Lismire and Meelin

Aoife O' Dwyer enjoyed the talk given by Children's Author Judi Curtin at Kanturk Library to mark Children's Book Featival month.

Eddie O' Keeffe, Norodem Kowalik, Gavin Higgins and James Chester pictured with Author Judi Curtin during her visit to Kanturk Library.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize was won by Tim Aherne, Freemount and Tom Sheahan, Glash. Best Ladies team was Joan O’Leary, Castleishon, Tullylease and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. The winning Gents team was Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West and Jack Flaherty, Castlemahon. The winning mixed team was John and Joan Dillane, Milford.

The following won spot prizes: 1 Delia Conroy, and Eileen Scott, Churchtown. 2 Nellie Mai Foley, Glash and Neily O’Connor, Freemount. The following won Raffle Prizes: 1 Kathleen Guinee, Glash. 2 Jack O’Keeffe, Glash. 3 Pat O’Connor, Churchtown. 4 John Flaherty, Castlemahon. 5 Eileen Scott, Churchtown. 6 Pat O’Connor, Churchtown. 7 Joan Dillane, Milford. The Cards will continue on this Sunday night November 13th at 8pm.

Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday afternoon Social Dancing in Freemount Hall every Sunday. This Sunday November 13th we have Finbarr Dennehy. Dancing from 3pm to 5.30pm. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. Look out for Peter Burke, coming on Sunday November 20th.

Comhaltas

Music Classes commenced on Wednesday October 5th. All pupils must be enrolled prior to commencing music classes. We still have vacancies for flute and tin whistle pupils on Saturday mornings. If you are interested please contact us immediately. Ring 086-1971005 or 022-28664.

Set dancing classes

Set dancing classes will commence in Boherbue in the new year. These classes may be held in The Heritage Centre if we get enough children interested. All participants would need to be registered Comhaltas members for insurance purposes, both in Boherbue and Freemount.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

Exercise Classes

Youth and adult exercise classes are starting soon, contact John of John Morrissey Fitness 0851033666

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Cemetery Prayers

Prayers at Knawhill Cemetery will be on this Sunday November 6th after Mass @ 11.15am. approx. and in Deliga Cemetery at 3pm.

Shop Local

Just a reminder to you one and all. Don’t forget to consider shopping local as far as possible. Our local shop is providing a huge service to our community .They work long hours seven days a week providing a service second to none.

Christmas concert

Date for your diary–A night of music song dance and laughs in the Community Centre on 17th December. Tickets will be on sale at Casey’s shop and Ballantynes Bar shortly or can be purchased from any cast member

Thursday Club

The next get together will be held on this Thursday October 27th at 2pm. New members are very welcome.

Mass for the dead

November Mass for the dead will be celebrated in Cois Abhann Centre on Thursday November 10th. At 2pm. All are welcome.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. weekly lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 2, 3, 24, 27. There was no jackpot winner.

Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Michael O’Callaghan (Jnr.). Ballinla, Freemount. 2. Rev. Fr. Herlihy, P.E. Freemount. 3. Breda Nagle, Ballinla, Freemount. 4 Mike Browne, Ferryfort, Dromina. 5. Con O’Connor, Knockough, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €1,050. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

LISMIRE

County Junior B Football

Lismire went under to a strong Fr. O’Neill’s side in the quarter final of the County Junior B Football Championship at the 4 G pitch at Pairc ui Chaoimh recently.

With the wind at their backs Fr. O’Neill’s raced into an early lead but points to Darren and Cian O’Sullivan and a well taken goal by Conan Walsh saw Fr. O’Neill’s lead at half time on a 1-9 to 1-2 scoreline.

Lismire played with more purpose in the second half with points to Conor Sheahan and Darren O’Sullivan (0.2) but Fr. O’Neill’s had too much firepower and brought Lismire’s season to a close with a 2.14 to 1.5 victory.

Lismire: Cathal Field, James Moynihan, Conor Sheahan (0.1), Patrick Buckley, Eamon Hayes, Michael McSweeney, Jeremy Lawlor, Oisin O’Connor, Daniel Richard Guinee, Jack Sheahan, Rory Sheahan, Mark Field, Cian O’Sullivan (0.1), Conan Walsh (1.0), Darren O’Sullivan (0.3). Subs used; Stephen Kiely for Jeremy Lawlor (inj), Darragh Kearney for Jack Sheahan, Tom Stritch for Eamon Hayes (inj).

50th Anniversary Social

Lismire will celebrate the 1972 founding of the club with a 50th Anniversary Social in Springfort Hall on Saturday 19th November. Everybody welcome.

Bus leaving the GAA Grounds at 7.00pm. For ticket and bus enquiries please text Karen at 086 7335742.

Clothes Collection

The Parents Association of Lismire NS are organizing a clothes collection. Venue: Lismire School. Bags can be dropped into the school lobby area any day during the week from 9.10am to 3pm from November 7th. The final date is Thursday 17th November. We would greatly appreciate your support for this fundraiser

Cemetery Prayers For The Dead

November Prayers for the dead will be offered during the month of November for all buried in the Parish cemeteries.Prayers for the dead will take place in Kilamcow Cemetery.after 11am Mass in Lismire on Sunday 13th November and St Patricks Cemetery Kanturk at 3pm.

Yoga With Clare

A 5 week course starts on Thursday 10th November from 7.30pm - 8.30pm in Lismire Community Centre. Contact Clare on 087/6640018.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on Friday 4th November were: Seamus Hickey, Rockchapel, €30. Dan Joe & Evelyn Curtin, Meelin, €35. John Fehin, Newmarket, €35. Spinners for Friday 11th November are: Micheal Biggane, Meelin; Micheal Walsh, Inchatotane; Trish Clements, France. Next week’s jackpot is €10,100. Best of luck to all.

Three extra prizes will be drawn on Friday night. 2 x €50 Vouchers for the Haggart Bar and Grill. 1 x 6-month Spin and Win ticket. We have a couple of online prizes too. Please like and share on Facebook and Instagram to be in with a chance.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin Hall

Big Maggie & Billy O Brien are playing in Meelin Hall on Saturday night 26th November at 10pm. Admission €10. Full bar and raffle on the night. All proceeds from the door will go to Air Ambulance, proceeds from the raffle will go towards running of the hall.