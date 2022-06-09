Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Meelin

Sazone Dlepu having her face painted last week at Mallow Library during the ''Africa Diversity' week.

During the forthcoming Mallow Arts Festival a mural will be painted at Herlihy’s Centra by five pupils from Davis College working with and under the supervision of artist Edith O’Mahony. Pictured at the initial meeting to discuss the project are Davis College Art Teacher Ronan Duggan , pupils Nadia Fasuji, Lydia Ruby, Maja Uszko, Mingaile Lukosiute,and Saraha Flynn Artist Edith O’Mahony, Tadhg Curtis, Chairperson Mallow Arts Collective and Keith Mullane, Assistant Manager Herlihy’s Centra. Photo..Eugene Cosgrove

Derinagree NS pupils Lucas de Freitas, JJ Murphy, Fionn Murphy and Adam Dineen who came first in the relay in Bishopstown, on June 3rd are pictured at the event with their Class Teacher and School Principal Andrias O’ Sullivan.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows: First Prize went to Jack O’Keeffe, and Bill Guinee, Glash. The winning Ladies team was Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. Best gents team was Con and Pat O’Neill, Newmarket. Best mixed team was 1 Mary Noonan, Freemount & Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 2 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount and Kathleen Guinee, Glash. Spot prize was won by John and Joan Dillane, Milford

The following won raffle prizes: 1 Martin Flynn, Feohanagh. 2 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. 3 Daithi Burke, Meelin, 4 Con O’Neill, Newmarket. 5 Jack O’Keeffe, Glash. 6 Kathleen Guinee, Glash. 7 Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. Cards continue this Sunday night June 12th at 8pm.

Thursday Club

Mass will be celebrated in Cois Abhann on this Thursday June 9th at 2pm. This will be our last get-together before the Summer break. Everybody welcome. Looking forward to seeing you all.

Freemount Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall on this Sunday June 12th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the ever popular Michael Sexton. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.

Tidy Towns

We are delighted with the help so far on Monday evenings. Great work is getting done. Please join us on Monday night 13th of June from 7-9pm to help with the Tidy Towns efforts to spruce up the village.

Please bring brush/spades etc to help out. There is lots of weeding, tidying, planting and brushing to be done. We would love to see you all there.

Lego STEM Summer Camp

Lego STEM Summer Camp will take place in Freemount Hall from the 15th August to 19th of August from 10am to 1pm. This camp is taught by Bricks 4 Kidz West Cork. Please contact Eileen Beattie 089 942 5496 email ebeattie@bricks4kids.com for booking or any further details you need

Mother & Baby Exercise Class

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 086 1749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly lotto

There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Sophia Collins, Freemount. 2. Eoghan O’hAodha, Curraleigh, Freemount. 3. Jeff Morton, Cork. 4. Tim and Rose O’Sullivan, Seeds, Freemount. 5. Rose McNamara, Dromina. Jackpot this weekend is €3,650.If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Kilcorney Graveyard Mass

The Kilcorney Graveyard Mass will take place on Friday 17th June at 7.30pm. Everybody Welcome

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club

Jackie Daly And Liam Casey Competitions: Dean Sexton–10 points, Danny Murphy–5 points, Ned Kelleher–11 points, Alan Sexton–4 points, Sam Ahern–11 points, Maurice Cashman–9 points, Edmund Sexton–1 point, Eugene O Sullivan–10 points, John Breen–11 points, Patrick Sexton 2 points.

John Cummins Competitions: Ned Kelleher–11 points, Eugene O Sullivan–3 points. Edmund Sexton 1 point.John Breen -2 points.

MEELIN

Amenity Projects AGM

The AGM of Meelin Amenity Projects C.L.G. is on Thursday the 16th June at 8pm in the hall. Everyone welcome.

Annual Grotto Mass

The Grotto Mass will take place on Friday 17th June at 8.30pm.