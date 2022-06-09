Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Meelin

FREEMOUNT
Weekly 45 Drive
The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.
Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows: First Prize went to Jack O’Keeffe, and Bill Guinee, Glash. The winning Ladies team was Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. Best gents team was Con and Pat O’Neill, Newmarket. Best mixed team was 1 Mary Noonan, Freemount & Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 2 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount and Kathleen Guinee, Glash. Spot prize was won by John and Joan Dillane, Milford
The following won raffle prizes: 1 Martin Flynn, Feohanagh. 2 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. 3 Daithi Burke, Meelin, 4 Con O’Neill, Newmarket. 5 Jack O’Keeffe, Glash. 6 Kathleen Guinee, Glash. 7 Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. Cards continue this Sunday night June 12th at 8pm.
Thursday Club
Mass will be celebrated in Cois Abhann on this Thursday June 9th at 2pm. This will be our last get-together before the Summer break. Everybody welcome. Looking forward to seeing you all.
Freemount Social Dancing
Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall on this Sunday June 12th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the ever popular Michael Sexton. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.
Tidy Towns
We are delighted with the help so far on Monday evenings. Great work is getting done. Please join us on Monday night 13th of June from 7-9pm to help with the Tidy Towns efforts to spruce up the village.
Please bring brush/spades etc to help out. There is lots of weeding, tidying, planting and brushing to be done. We would love to see you all there.
Lego STEM Summer Camp
Lego STEM Summer Camp will take place in Freemount Hall from the 15th August to 19th of August from 10am to 1pm. This camp is taught by Bricks 4 Kidz West Cork. Please contact Eileen Beattie 089 942 5496 email ebeattie@bricks4kids.com for booking or any further details you need
Mother & Baby Exercise Class
Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 086 1749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence.
Old Photographs
Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!
St Michael’s Church
Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’
Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.
Community Food Service
Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375
Used postage stamps
If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning
History website
If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.
G.A.A. Weekly lotto
There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Sophia Collins, Freemount. 2. Eoghan O’hAodha, Curraleigh, Freemount. 3. Jeff Morton, Cork. 4. Tim and Rose O’Sullivan, Seeds, Freemount. 5. Rose McNamara, Dromina. Jackpot this weekend is €3,650.If you’re not in you can’t win.
Your news
Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com
KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE
Kilcorney Graveyard Mass
The Kilcorney Graveyard Mass will take place on Friday 17th June at 7.30pm. Everybody Welcome
Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club
Jackie Daly And Liam Casey Competitions: Dean Sexton–10 points, Danny Murphy–5 points, Ned Kelleher–11 points, Alan Sexton–4 points, Sam Ahern–11 points, Maurice Cashman–9 points, Edmund Sexton–1 point, Eugene O Sullivan–10 points, John Breen–11 points, Patrick Sexton 2 points.
John Cummins Competitions: Ned Kelleher–11 points, Eugene O Sullivan–3 points. Edmund Sexton 1 point.John Breen -2 points.
MEELIN
Amenity Projects AGM
The AGM of Meelin Amenity Projects C.L.G. is on Thursday the 16th June at 8pm in the hall. Everyone welcome.
Annual Grotto Mass
The Grotto Mass will take place on Friday 17th June at 8.30pm.