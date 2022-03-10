Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilbrin, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Lismire

Sgt. Tom Moore is pictured (front centre) with his colleagues in Charleville Garda Station, ahead of his retirement next week after forty years service to the force.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday nights winners were: 1st prize went to :-Tim Curtin,and Tim Aherne, Freemount.Best Ladies team was : Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. Gents team was :-Dan Murphy, and Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. Best mixed team was: John and Joan Dillane ,Milford. Alex and Sarah won a spot prize. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Dan Murphy, Freemount. 2 Jerry O’Callaghan, Freemount. 3 Neily O’Connor, Freemount.4 Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. 5 Neilie O’Connor, Freemount.

The 45 continues on this Sunday night March 13th at 8pm. Pass the word around.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next March 14th at 10.06pm.. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced for 10 nights on Wednesday night February 2nd. All registrations for this term MUST be done online this week-end. The County Fleadh Cheoil will take place this year in Dunmanway, on Friday April 29th.Saturday 30th. And Sunday May 1st. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemount Notes.

All the following are guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Social dancing

A great time was had by all in Freemount Community Centre on Sunday last March 6th. With Billy O’Brien and Steve doing the honours to a large crowd of dancers who enjoyed the craic.

Michael Collins and his Band will be on stage on this Sunday March 13th.at 3pm. Followed by Peter Burke on Sunday March 20th.

It is brilliant to welcome the bands and dancers.back to Freemount Hall in such good numbers.

Looking forward to seeing you all there. Watch this space every week for details of the upcoming bands, there will be something for everyone

All dances will run on Sundays from 3-6pm. Cost €10 Adults only. P56 P893. 3pm to 6pm.

Strength and Conditioning Classes

Strength & Conditioning Classes ran by JM Fitness run in Freemount Hall on Tuesday nights. Class1 from 7-8pm & Class2 from 8-9pm. John uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as kettle or dumbbells to train the whole body from top to toe in a friendly and fun class where fantastic goals are achieved. Classes run in 6 week blocks, pay in block or pay as you go options available. To book your place contact John on 083-1053666 for details.

Thursday Club is Back

It was with joy and excitement that 31 members attended a lunch at Charleville Golf Club last Thursday. It had been two years since we met. So now with restrictions lifted we’ll resume our get-togethers, starting on this Thursday March 10th at 2 pm. New members will be very welcome. We are looking forward to seeing everybody and enjoy the activities and most of all the cuppa and the chat.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

Freemount history website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.!!We would also like to hear from you

GAA lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 8-24-26-36. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Nellie Coakley,Ballyclough. 2. Pat Keane, Galway. 3. Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. 4. Mairead O’Connor,Charleville. 5. Breda Hawe, Ballyhea . Jackpot this weekend is €3,450. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

KILBRIN

St. Patricks Day Parade

The school are holding a St. Patrick’s Day Parade on next Wednesday, 16th March starting at the school at 10am.

Tree planting ceremony

We will be planting a tree in memory of Dancing Mary in the school grounds on Wednesday, 16th March at 11am. All Welcome

Kilbrin National School

The Parents Association are holding an American Tea Party on 28th May. Funds raised will go towards a sensory room in the school. More details to follow

G.A.A. Medal presentation

A medal presentation will be held in the community sports & social club, on this Friday, 11th March at 9pm. Everyone welcome. Refreshments on the night, and a great way to meet up with friends again.

Lotto draw results

No’s Drawn 1,9,18, 30. There was no Jackpot Winner. Lucky Dips–1. Brendan Barrett, Kilbrin. 2.Irene Heffernan, Ballybane. 3. Tom Cashman, Garrison. 4. Ronan O’Sullivan, Corbally. 5. Katherine, Heffernan, Kilbrin.

Litter pick

On this Saturday morning 12th March There will be a litter pick in the village and surrounding areas, litter bags will be available in the centre from 11am to 12 noon.

Kilbrin Community Council

Under the new committee there will be a drive to bring back a series of events to the club, to get people involved,and get a social scene back into the community after covid A Date For Your Diary.Bernard Casey comedian will be in the Kilbrin Community Sports and Social Club on Saturday 23rd April. Tickets to be had from Pat at 087 8157741 and Paulina at 086 4097267.

Remote Working/Studying Hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/studying office with wifi and high speed broadband in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community send their Condolences to the family of the Late Martin Val Cussen, Glenduff, Broadford, Co. Limerick. May he rest in peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Bowling Club Winter Competitions~Ned Kelleher 33 points. Maurice Cashman 37 points. Danny Murphy 33 points. Sam Ahern 25 points. Eugene O Sullivan 13 points. John Breen 31 points. Joanne Murphy 2 points. Kieran Duggan 1 point. Dean Sexton 12 points. Mikie Mcauliffe 3 points. Mikie Murphy 4 points. Scott McNulty 1 point. Keven Flynn 15 points. Denis O Sullivan 5 points. Kieran Sexton 3 points.

LISMIRE

Under 21 Football

Congrats to Robert Emmets the Newmarket/Lismire combination on being victorious at the Banteer 4G pitch last Sunday in the round robin U21 football encounter with BK Plunketts on a 2.9 to 0.12 score line. Well done to Eamon Hayes, Conor, Rory and Jack Sheahan for their part in the win. Robert Emmets next match is the postponed game with Dromtariffe at a date to be decided.

Club Membership

Membership is now open at €30 for adults and €50 for family membership. New members welcome.

Scrap Metal

A load of scrap metal is being prepared for the end of March. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area. Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics or tyres.

Collection For Ukraine

There will be a collection in St Josephs Church,Lismire for Ukraine on Sunday 13th March. The money collected will be forwarded to the

Red Cross for their work in Ukraine.Please give what you can.

Spring/Lenten Stations 2022

Mass will be held on Friday 11th March at 7.30pm in St Josephs Church for Lismire Station Area .