Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilbrin and Mourneabbey

Children in the 'Tipperary' group enjoying their time on the indoor Astroturf at Mallow GAA Grounds for the Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were: First Prize went to Nellie Mai Foley, Glash, and Neily O’Connor, Freemount. The winning ladies team was Kathleen Guinee, Glash, and Kathleen Twomey, Newmarket. The best gents team was Pat and Patrick O’Connor, Churchtown. Mixed Prize was won by: 1 Paddy O’Leary, Glash and Mary Noonan, Freemount. 2 Esther Hayes, Kilbrin and John O’Riordan, Kanturk.

The following won raffle prizes: 1 Tom Sheahan, Glash. 2 Theresa O’Regan Kilmeedy. 3 Eileen O’Connor, Glash. 4 Nellie Mai Foley, Glash. 5 Pat O’Connor, Churchtown. 6 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 7 Neily O’Connor, Freemount.

Cards Continue on this Sunday night August 7th at 8pm.

Jimmy Reidy back on Radio

Jimmy will have his own Music show on Cork Music Station every Saturday at 1pm. On the same station you can listen to Jimmy with a new programme called Jimmy Reidy and friends on Tuesday nights at 8pm. You can tune in on your computer, laptop or tablet or smartphone. We wish him best of luck in his new venture.

Comhaltas

This week is All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil Week in Mullingar. We wish all our members who are attending The Fleadh as spectaters or those competing a very safe and successful weekend.

Social dancing

Join us on this Sunday August 7th.for afternoon dancing in Freemount Hall.Dancing 3pm. to 6pm.Admission €10 and this includes tea etc.Music on this Sunday (Aug.7th) will be provided by Glenn Flynn.Get your dancing shoes ready for another great afternoon’s dancing. Coming on Sunday August 14th.Declan Aungier.Our eircode is P56 P893 .

Mother & Baby Exercise Class

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 0861749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 8-15-17-31. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip Winners were: 1. Hazel Huxley, Knockaneda,Freemount. 2. Rory Walsh,Commons, Freemount. 3. Anne. O’Flynn, Mallow. 4. Jim Goggin, Knocaneda, Freemount. 5. Con O’Connor,Knockough, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3750. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Our annual lotto for next year will run from the start of August to the end of July 2023 We would greatly appreciate if you would support Freemount GAA by joining our annual lotto.

You can make a payment of €100 which can be paid by cheque/bank draft [made payable to Freemount GAA] to any club member or alternatively you can pay by bank draft Bank detail are IBAN-IE32 AIBK 9363 1612 1500 52 To enable us to identify your payment it is essential that you include your name as a reference .We can also facilitate monthly or quarterly payments by standing Order.

If you join the annual lotto, we will use the same numbers as last year unless you instruct us to change them Our Annual Lotto is the main source of income for Freemount GAA and your continued support of the annual lotto is vital to its success Contact Kate Keane 086 2320994 if you wish to join

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

KILBRIN

Engagement

Congrats to Sharon O’Reilly on her recent engagement to Jeremy O’Sullivan which was celebrated at the Social Club the weekend.

House Fire

Regretfully a family have lost their home last weekend to a serious fire in the village. Thankfully no one was injured. The family lost all their possessions in the fire.

A neighbour is helping along with others in trying to do what the can for the family. They are in need of clothes for 8 year old girl and 3 year old girl and 7 and 2 year old boys and also mom is size 10/12 for clothes. If anyone can help in any way could you please contact Paula O’Donoghue on 0874669888.

Dog Faeces

It has been brought to our attention that there is an increase in the amount of dog faeces, in the GAA pitch and surrounding areas. It is the individual with the dog that is responsible to clean up. There are a lot of people using this facility and surrounding areas and our volunteers don’t need extra work cleaning up after others. Dogs should be kept on tgeir leads. Please note dogs are not allowed on the pitch. Please adhere to the signs.

Croke Rovers

We had an outstanding Cúl Camp 2022. Hope everyone enjoyed the photos over the week. A big thank you to all the Cork players who came , gave their time to talk to the children, give demonstrations & sign jerseys etc. To all the camp participants, you were outstanding & are a credit to both club & families. The amp couldn’t run without the coaches, who volunteer their time so be it one day or five, a big thank you to everyone who helped out. But a special note of thanks to Bridget Lucey who stepped up as co-ordinator and organised a fantastic camp. Thank you. See you all at camp next year and keep training & playing in the meantime.

Croke Park - Croke Rovers have been invited to take part in an u12 Blitz in Croke Park on Thursday 18th August. This is a very rare opportunity for our club and would for sure be a great experience for the kids. Alongside the Blitz they would also get a Stadium and Museum tour. We need an idea of numbers before we make a final decision on transportation but we will travel either by bus or train. Please contact David O Sullivan on 0876308381 if your child is interested in taking part.

Best of luck to our U13 hurlers who are playing in the North Cork League Final on Thursday August 4th against Kilshannig in Ballyhea at 7pm.

GAA Fixture

Friday 5th August Junior A Hurling ChampionshipKilbrin V Newmarket in Kanturk @7pm. Please come out and support the team.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Geoffrey O’Callaghan and Leona Connolly on the birth of baby Dylan. Dylan’s nana says he will play for Limerick.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club

Jackie Daly and Liam Casey Competitions: Dean Sexton - 11 points, Danny Murphy - 5 points, Ned Kelleher - 22 points, Alan Sexton - 4 points, Sam Ahern - 20 points, Maurice Cashman - 18 points, Edmund Sexton - 2 point, Eugene O Sullivan - 17 points, John Breen - 13 points, Patrick Sexton 3 points.

John Cummins Competition: Ned Kelleher -15 points, Eugene O Sullivan - 6 points, Edmund Sexton - 1 point,,John Breen - 5 points, Dean Sexton - 1 point, Abby Lehane - 1 point.

MOURNEABBEY

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto Results – Draw Jackpot €11,900. Numbers drawn 11, 21, 25, 26. No Winner. Lucky Dips: €20 Marie Fitzpatrick, Garrynageragh; €20 Jerry O’Donoghue; €20 Aoife & eimear Walsh, Ballyphilibeen; €20 Fergal Cronin; €20 Tomas Murphy, Newgrove.

Results – Well done to our Junior hurlers who started their campaign with a good win in Shanballymore on a scoreline of Clyda Rovers: 2-31 (37) Castletownroche: 0-21 (21)

Fixtures – Next round of Junior A Hurling is v Killavullen in Glantane on Saturday the 6th of August at 7.30pm. Best of luck lads.