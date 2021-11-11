Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilbrin and Meelin

Dr Louise Curtin from Doneraile, who recently graduated from Mary Immaculate College Limerick, with a PhD in Inclusive and Special Education.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount will re-commence in November, as soon as we get more clarity on sanitisation etc.So get your cards out and have a practice game! Read Freemount Notes for further news.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced on Wednesday night October 6th. For 10 nights. All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook =93Cois Alla=94Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes.

We give hereunder a number of important guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Thursday Club Fundraiser for Marymount.

It’s that time for our annual fundraiser for Marymount Hospice. We are unable to run our usual Coffee Morning due to Covid 19. We’ll have collection buckets from Thursday 23rd. September at Casey=92s Food Store,Freemount, Food Store John’s Bridge and Freemount Creamery Shop. One can donate online on the GO FUND ME page or to any member of Thursday Club. Many thanks for your generosity in the past

used clothes collection

We are delighted with the response to the clothes collection and due to demand we have extended the collection dates. We can now accept clothes up to Saturday the 13th of November at 11am.

Please do a clear out and we will take away your unwanted clothes to be recycled sustainably or reused.

All clean, dry, reusable clothes, shoes, handbags, belts, costume jewellery, hair accessories, sun/reading glasses, hat, scarves and gloves are gladly accepted. (Please note, items not accepted are Underwear, & Bedlinen, blankets.) All items must be clean and reusable

If needed please contact 0872952488 or 0834589222 and we can arrange collection. We will be at Freemount hall taking donations on Friday 12th of November 6pm to 8pm. Final day, Saturday 13th of November 9am to 11am.

Juvenile GAA Sponsored Walk

Freemount Juvenile GAA Sponsored Walk will take place on Sunday 14th of November. Sponsorship cards will be available this week. Please support this walk and join us as we run, walk or crawl to support our juveniles.

The return to play after the restrictions were lifted has been brilliant for children, mentors and coaches alike. It has been so enjoyable for all involved and we hope it will continue unhindered. If you would like to enquire about hurling or football training for your child please contact John O Flynn at (087) 2479784. Thank you for your ongoing support.

Social dancing

Social Dancing returns to Freemount Hall. Sundays from 3-6pm from the 14th of November Freemount Hall is the place to be for Tea Dancing. Here is the initial line up.

To kick things off to a flying start on Sunday 14th of November is the ever popular Michael Collins.Followed by the popular duo Checkers on Nov 21st. The Singing Jarvey, Ger Healy will entertain on the 28th and Finbarr Dennehy will star on the 5th of December. Dec 12th will be the turn of Cathal & Teddy Barry. More updates will follow at a later date. These events will follow all current Covid restrictions and vaccination certs are required for entry. Light refreshments will be provided. Cost of entry is €10.

We are looking forward to many fun filled Sunday evenings ahead. We can’t wait to see you all there.

Old photographs

Just a thought ,while you are confined to your home why don=92t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Thursday Club

The re-opening of The Thursday Club has been postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 numbers. Watch The Freemount Notes for further details.

Used Postage Stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History Website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.! We would also like to hear from you

Your news

KILBRIN

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday and it is great to have everyone back. Reminder that it will start at 8.30 pm.

Photography

Just John photography will be in Kilbrin GAA hall from 12 noon and 5pm on 20th November. Family portraits in a Santa chair, hats provided (if you wish). Other gift ideas will be available. Limited time slots available so deposit and booking is essential. For bookings please text 083 0796024 or 087 1611171.

Halloween Disco

The recent Halloween disco was a huge success in the community centre.

Big thanks to Parents Association for organising and to parents who supported set up on the night help and clean up afterwards. Thanks also to Aileen Lehane & helpers for face painting. Also thanks to Alan Sheill & Dave Connelly for sponsorship towards DJ.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Work is ongoing and we hope to have it up and running as soon as possible. This will be of great benefit to the community and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the following families.

To the family of Paul O’Regan, Killarney & Kanturk. To the family of Charles McCarthy, Edel Quinn Place Kanturk.

To the family of James (Jimmy) Murphy, Glounicomane, Freemount. May they rest in peace.

Contact

MEELIN

Spin and Win results

Seamus Hickey, Rockchapel, €30; Sheila Fitzgerald, Meelin, €35; Kevin and Caroline O’Doherty, Meelin, €35. Confined weekly members lotto, winner of €100 was Stephen Martin O’Sullivan. Well done to all winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4,900. Players for Friday 12th November are: Tommy and Mark Noonan, Freemount; Amy O’Sullivan, Knockscavane; Galino Stefanova, Newcastle West. Best of luck to all.

GAA notes

U15 Féile Winners 2021: Huge well done to St.Marks who won the Division 3 final vs Lee Gaels last weekend. The game went to extra time and the lads fought a great battle to win. Well done to all mentors and players. Final score was 2.11 to 1.09.

Juvenile updates: This Sunday our u17 hurling final v Kildorrery is rearranged for Milford at 3.30pm - best of luck all.

Notes

