Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Weekly 45 Drive

The weekly 45 was well attended on Sunday night last. The 45 Drive is on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize went to Martin Flynn, Feohanagh and Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. The best ladies team was Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. The best gents team was Jack O’Keeffe, Ballydesmond and Bill Guinee, Glash. The winning mixed team was Paudie Kenneally, Newcastle West and May Ward, Shanagolden.

Spot prizes were won by: 1 Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy; 2 Timmie Curtin, and Tim Ahern, Freemount.

The following won raffle prizes: 1 Ben Cronin, Tullylease. 2 Nellie May Foley, Glash. 3 Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 4 Joan O’Leary, Castleishon. 5 Nellie May Foley, Glash. 6 Delia Conroy, Churchtown. Bill Guinee, Glash.

The 45 Drive continues this Sunday night at 8pm.

Social Dancing

The weekly social dancing continues every Sunday afternoon in Freemount Community Centre from 3pm to 5.30pm. All top bands are booked for the year ahead , so head for Freemount this Sunday Jan 29th where Checkers will provide the music for the afternoon. Coming on Sunday February 5th, Fran Curry and Muriel O’Connor.

Comhaltas

The following are Comhaltas Craobh Chronain, Results of Ceol an Gheimhridh Corcaigh 2023 held in Macroom on 15.01.2023.

11X Céilí Band (Faoi 14): 1st Oisín O Conchubhair, Sorcha Ni Cheallaigh, Muireann Ni hAnluain, Sean O Dalaigh, Fionn Ó Murchú, Darragh Mac Giolla Phadraig, Mahilet Ni Laoighre, Daithí O hEidhin, Luke O Ceallacháin, Ciara Nic Amhlaoibh, CCÉ, Chronáin

Wind (11-14): 2nd Oisin O Conchubhair, CCÉ, Chronáin

2Y Reed (11-14): 2nd Oisín O Conchubhair, CCÉ, Chronáin; 3rd Sorcha Ni Cheallaigh, CCÉ, Chronáin

3Z String (Faoi 11): 3rd Rachel Ni Cheallaigh, CCÉ, Chronáin

3Y String (11-14): 1st Sorcha Ni Cheallaigh, CCÉ, Chronáin; 2nd Ronan Ó hEidhin, CCÉ, Chronráin

5Z Singing (Faoi 11): 1st Olivia Ni Thoráin, CCÉ, Chronáin

5Y Singing (11-14): 1st Donna Ni Mhuineacháin, CCÉ, Chronáin; 3rd Lisa Ni Bhocháin, CCÉ, Chronáin

9Z Duets (Faoi 11): 1st Zara Ní Liatháin, Seamus O Liatháin, CCÉ, Chronáin

9Y Duets (11-14): 1st Sorcha Ni Cheallaigh, Rachel Ni Cheallaigh, CCÉ, Chronáin

Kangaroo Club

The following were the lucky winners of the Kangaroo Club Christmas Draw. First prize went to Michael O’Callaghan, Knockanglass East, Freemount. Second prize went to Adrian O’Sullivan, Freemount. Third prize went to Derry Walsh, Freemount.

The Club would like to thank most sincerely everybody who contributed so generously to this draw as funds are required on an ongoing basis to upgrade the lights each year. Many thanks and wishing everybody a very happy New Year.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

We will have a promotional visit by Radio Maria Ireland to the Parish on Sat/Sun 28 & 29 Jan. Fr Eamonn McCarthy, Priest Director of RMI (previously Curate in the Parish 2011-2014) will celebrate Mass & speak at the 3 weekend masses (Tullylease Sat 7pm, Milford Sun 9am & Freemount Sun 10.30am). After 10.30am mass, everyone inside & outside the Parish welcome to a ‘Meet & Greet’ with Fr Eamonn & his team in the Heritage Centre in the village (11.15am until 1pm -Refreshments provided). Prayer intentions are welcome to be submitted at the masses and RM 2023 Calendars will be available too.

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. Mass on Saturday night --Christmas Eve will be at 8.pm.and Sunday Morning Christmas Day,Mass will be at 10.30

All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Thursday Club

The first get together of 2023 will take place on January 26th at 2pm. Everyone is welcome.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

G.A.A. club news

Lotto - The results of our weekly Lotto draw for last weekend. Numbers drawn were:-12-18-30-34.There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Larry Browne, Ferryfort, Dromina. 2 Rachael Morton, Knocknamuck, Freemount. 3 Derry Walsh, Freemount. 4 Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. 5 Kevin O’Dwyer, Knockough, Freemount.The Jackpot this week is €1150. If you’re not in you can’t win!

Club AGM - Freemount GAA will hold its AGM next Monday night the 30th. January at 8 pm.Everybody welcome.We wish to thank all who supported our Christmas Draw and all who attended our victory social.Congratulations to Liam o Flynn who won a two night stay in Killarney in the confined Rebel County Draw.

Your news

KILBRIN

Bingo

Bingo continues on Mondays at 8.30pm. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the comfortable surroundings at Kilbrin Community Centre.

Tractor Run

Fifth year students attending Colaiste Treasa Kanturk, Jack Harrington and Alex Thornton held a very successful Tractor run on Sunday last.

On a lovely mild Sunday afternoon more than 60 tractors and trucks came out and gathered at Kanturk mart. Following registration all vehicles started out on their route with passersby out waving and cheering on all those who participated.

Refreshments were served in Colaiste Treasa afterwards where a raffle also took place. A Special thank you to Mr. Murphy principal Colaiste Treasa, Frank Thornton for sponsoring the sandwiches and to Twohigs Supervalue for sponsoring the Hamper.

The event raised a total amount of €1,425, with all proceeds going directly to Colaiste Treasa. Well done to the lads and to all involved.

GAA club present comedy play

Kilbrin GAA proudly presents ‘I’m The One For You’ By Jimmy Keary, a hilarious comedy in 3 Acts, in Kilbrin Community Centre, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Feb 24th/25th/26th and Saturday and Sunday Sunday March 4th/5th. Tickets €10. Bookings: (087) 9547757–(087) 3968652.

Recycle facilities

We would ask that people respect the facilities we have and not leave large glass items or bags of glass or rubbish at the bins. If it doesn’t fit in the bin or not fit for these bins please dispose appropriately yourself. It is an absolute mess at the bins at the moment with broken glass and bags of jars dropped there as bins were full.

Community Council AGM

The community council AGM will be held in the coming weeks. It is an important part of the community and everyone is welcome to come along and hear about all the voluntary work that the community council and sub committees do.

So if you have any suggestions or changes you think can be initiated at the sports & social club, please do join us and have your say. Remember this community centre and all its facilities belong to the entire community and is supported in its running by elected voluntary members.

Badminton

The Cork U13 A Badminton team were victorious in Killarney on Sunday with very comprehensive wins across all singles, doubles and mixed games in the Munster InterCounty competition.

They started out against Tipperary and then faced a strong Clare side. They dominated across all courts with very strong scores and their final match was against old rivals Kerry. They displayed fantastic skill and great teamwork and secured the Munster InterCounty title with ease. The team now qualify for the FZ Forza InterCounty Finals in Dublin on 7th May. We wish Ciara O’Flynn (Team Manager) and all the team particularly local girl Ava O’Sullivan the best of luck in the All Ireland finals.

Congratulations to the Cork U13B Badminton team and local girl Mairéad O’Sullivan that secured silver medals in Killarney on Sunday in the Munster InterCounty competition. They played Kerry in their first round, followed by Waterford and then Tipperary. They played great badminton and secured silver medals.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Winter Competitions: Ned Kelleher 17 points, Danny Murphy 20 points, Eugene O’Sullivan 12 points, Sam Ahern 8 points, Maurice Cashman 21 points, Mike McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 10 points, Denis O’Sullivan 3 points, Edmund Sexton 4 points, Alan Sexton 3 points, Paul Sexton 2 points, James Walsh 4 points.