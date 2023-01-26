Cork

Around the Districts: Freemount, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

The Cork U13 A Badminton team were victorious in Killarney on Sunday with very comprehensive wins across all singles, doubles and mixed games in the Munster InterCounty competition. They started out against Tipperary and then faced a strong Clare side. They dominated across all courts with very strong scores and their final match was against old rivals Kerry. They displayed fantastic skill and great teamwork and secured the Munster InterCounty title with ease. The team now qualify for the FZ Forza InterCounty Finals in Dublin on 7th May. We wish Ciara O'Flynn (Team Manager) and all the team particularly local girl Ava O'Sullivan, Kilbrin (pictured on the front right) the best of luck in the All Ireland finals. Expand
Congratulations to the Cork U13B Badminton team and local girl Mairéad O'Sullivan that secured silver medals in Killarney on Sunday in the Munster InterCounty competition. They played Kerry in their first round, followed by Waterford and then Tipperary. They played great badminton and secured silver medals. Pictured below is local girl Mairéad O'Sullivan, Kilbrin with her silver medal. Mairéad is a member of Banteer Juvenile club. Expand

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

