Around the Districts: Freemount, Castlemagner, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Meelin

Gary Gray, Australian Ambassador to Ireland, was guest of honour at the Munster Maths and Science Fair in Mallow GAA Complex on Sunday. Joining Mr. Gray at the Cork County Council Stand were Councillor Liam Madden FG, Keith Jones, Cork County Council, Sharon Cregg, Mallow Chamber President, Councillor Deirdre O' Brien, Deputy Mayor of Cork County, John McDonnell, Mallow Development Partnership, Councillor James Kennedy, Labour, and Gerard Daly, Cork County Council.

Convent Primary School Mallow pupils and their Teacher Sarah Tarrant had a Halloween themed stand at the Munster Maths and Science Fair.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize went to Pat and Patrick O’Connor, Churchtown. The winning Ladies team was Delia Conroy and Eileen Scott, Churchtown. Best gents teams were: 1 Timmie Joe and Frankie O’Sullivan, Cullen. 2 Daithi Burke, Meelin and Dan Murphy, Freemount. Best Mixed teams were: 1 John O’Riordan, Kanturk and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. 2 Nellie Mai Foley, Glash and Neily O’Connor, Freemount. 1 Mike Ryan,and Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West. 2 Tom Sheahan, and partner, Glash won Spot prizes. The following won Raffle prizes:-1 Eileen O’Sullivan,Kanturk. 2 Mary Nunan, Freemount. 3 Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. 4 Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. 5 Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 6 Tom Sheahan, Glash. 7 John O’Riordan, Kanturk. The Cards will continue on this Sunday night Oct. 30th. at 8pm.

Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday afternoon Social Dancing in Freemount Hall every Sunday. This Sunday October 30th we have Colum Burke. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Dancing 3pm. to 6pm. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.

Look out for Ger Healy coming on Sunday November 6th. Please note also that from Sunday November 6th, dancing will be from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Comhaltas

Music Classes commenced on Wednesday October 5 th. .ALL pupils must be enrolled prior to commencing music classes. We still have vacancies for flute and tin whistle pupils on Saturday mornings. If you are interested please contact us immediately,Ring 086-1971005 or 022-28664.

Comhaltas A.G.M.–The A.G.M. of Freemount Comhaltas Branch will be held in The Heritage Centre on this Thursday Night October 27th. At 8pm.We appeal to parents of musicians and all who might be interested in helping The Branch during the coming year. Your attendance would be much appreciated.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Shop Local

Just a reminder to you one and all. Don’t forget to consider shopping local as far as possible. Our local shop is providing a huge service to our community .They work long hours seven days a week providing a service second to none.

Thursday Club

The next get together will be held on this Thursday October 27th at 2pm. New members are very welcome.

Mass for the dead

November Mass for the dead will be celebrated in Cois Abhann Centre on Thursday November 10th. At 2pm. All are welcome.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn last weekend were 1-11-27-33. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1 Mike Browne, Ferryfort, Dromina. 2 The Withers Family, Tourard, Freemount. 3 Michael John O’Regan, Coolbane, Freemount. 4 Cathal Walsh, Commons, Freemount. 5 Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €1000. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Notes

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com.

CASTLEMAGNER

St Mary’s Church

Tuesday 1st November All Saints’ Day. Mass at 9.30am. Wednesday 2nd November All Souls Day. Mass at 9.30am.

November Remembrance Mass

A Mass in remembrance for the dead will take place in the Church of St Mary, Castlemagner on Saturday 5th November at 7. 30pm.The names of those who died during the past twelve months will be read out and a candle will be lit in remembrance of each person. Families of the deceased are welcome to take the candles after the ceremony.

Cemetery Prayers for the Dead

Sunday 6th November in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Castlemagner at 2.00pm.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Congratulations

Congratulations to Mary & Seamus Curtin, South Horsemount, Kilcorney on winning first prize for Simmental Weanling Bull and also First Prize for CH Weanling Heifer at the recent Spring Weanling Show at Kanturk Co-Op Mart sponsored by Southern Milling. Best of luck to Mary & Seamus on their future endeavours.

MEELIN

Community Development Group

Meelin Community Development Group is now taking applications for funding from community organisations in Meelin. Please follow the link below to apply. This will remain open until 11th November 2022.

https://www.changex.org/ie/funds/knockacummer-community-fund-meelin

Revival of Meelin Local History Group

Anyone interested in becoming involved in the local History Group or for further information please contact 087-2757608 or 087-3103323

Halloween Disco

Meelin National School Parents Association are holding a Halloween Disco on Friday 28th October in Meelin Hall from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.. Free glow sticks on the night, colouring area and tea and treats for parents.

Admission €5 per child or €10 per family. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, please support.

Meelin Hall

Exercise classes will commence in Meelin Hall on Wednesday 2nd November 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Pre booking is essential. €10 per class for 5 weeks.To book your place or for more details ring/text Eilish 086-1597429.

Line dancing, slosh & social dancing continues every Monday night, 0877454525 for details.