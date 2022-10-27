Around the Districts: Freemount, Castlemagner, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Meelin

FREEMOUNT
Weekly 45 Drive
The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.
Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize went to Pat and Patrick O’Connor, Churchtown. The winning Ladies team was Delia Conroy and Eileen Scott, Churchtown. Best gents teams were: 1 Timmie Joe and Frankie O’Sullivan, Cullen. 2 Daithi Burke, Meelin and Dan Murphy, Freemount. Best Mixed teams were: 1 John O’Riordan, Kanturk and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. 2 Nellie Mai Foley, Glash and Neily O’Connor, Freemount. 1 Mike Ryan,and Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West. 2 Tom Sheahan, and partner, Glash won Spot prizes. The following won Raffle prizes:-1 Eileen O’Sullivan,Kanturk. 2 Mary Nunan, Freemount. 3 Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. 4 Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk. 5 Paddy O’Leary, Glash. 6 Tom Sheahan, Glash. 7 John O’Riordan, Kanturk. The Cards will continue on this Sunday night Oct. 30th. at 8pm.
Social Dancing
Join us for Sunday afternoon Social Dancing in Freemount Hall every Sunday. This Sunday October 30th we have Colum Burke. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Dancing 3pm. to 6pm. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.
Look out for Ger Healy coming on Sunday November 6th. Please note also that from Sunday November 6th, dancing will be from 3pm to 5.30pm.
Comhaltas
Music Classes commenced on Wednesday October 5 th. .ALL pupils must be enrolled prior to commencing music classes. We still have vacancies for flute and tin whistle pupils on Saturday mornings. If you are interested please contact us immediately,Ring 086-1971005 or 022-28664.
Comhaltas A.G.M.–The A.G.M. of Freemount Comhaltas Branch will be held in The Heritage Centre on this Thursday Night October 27th. At 8pm.We appeal to parents of musicians and all who might be interested in helping The Branch during the coming year. Your attendance would be much appreciated.
Old Photographs
Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.
St Michael’s Church
Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.
Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.
On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.
Shop Local
Just a reminder to you one and all. Don’t forget to consider shopping local as far as possible. Our local shop is providing a huge service to our community .They work long hours seven days a week providing a service second to none.
Thursday Club
The next get together will be held on this Thursday October 27th at 2pm. New members are very welcome.
Mass for the dead
November Mass for the dead will be celebrated in Cois Abhann Centre on Thursday November 10th. At 2pm. All are welcome.
Community Food Service
Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.
Used postage stamps
If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.
History website
If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.
G.A.A. Weekly Lotto
Numbers drawn last weekend were 1-11-27-33. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1 Mike Browne, Ferryfort, Dromina. 2 The Withers Family, Tourard, Freemount. 3 Michael John O’Regan, Coolbane, Freemount. 4 Cathal Walsh, Commons, Freemount. 5 Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €1000. If you’re not in you can’t win.
Notes
Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com.
CASTLEMAGNER
St Mary’s Church
Tuesday 1st November All Saints’ Day. Mass at 9.30am. Wednesday 2nd November All Souls Day. Mass at 9.30am.
November Remembrance Mass
A Mass in remembrance for the dead will take place in the Church of St Mary, Castlemagner on Saturday 5th November at 7. 30pm.The names of those who died during the past twelve months will be read out and a candle will be lit in remembrance of each person. Families of the deceased are welcome to take the candles after the ceremony.
Cemetery Prayers for the Dead
Sunday 6th November in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Castlemagner at 2.00pm.
KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE
Congratulations
Congratulations to Mary & Seamus Curtin, South Horsemount, Kilcorney on winning first prize for Simmental Weanling Bull and also First Prize for CH Weanling Heifer at the recent Spring Weanling Show at Kanturk Co-Op Mart sponsored by Southern Milling. Best of luck to Mary & Seamus on their future endeavours.
MEELIN
Community Development Group
Meelin Community Development Group is now taking applications for funding from community organisations in Meelin. Please follow the link below to apply. This will remain open until 11th November 2022.
https://www.changex.org/ie/funds/knockacummer-community-fund-meelin
Revival of Meelin Local History Group
Anyone interested in becoming involved in the local History Group or for further information please contact 087-2757608 or 087-3103323
Halloween Disco
Meelin National School Parents Association are holding a Halloween Disco on Friday 28th October in Meelin Hall from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.. Free glow sticks on the night, colouring area and tea and treats for parents.
Admission €5 per child or €10 per family. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, please support.
Meelin Hall
Exercise classes will commence in Meelin Hall on Wednesday 2nd November 7.30pm - 8.30pm. Pre booking is essential. €10 per class for 5 weeks.To book your place or for more details ring/text Eilish 086-1597429.
Line dancing, slosh & social dancing continues every Monday night, 0877454525 for details.