Around the Districts: Freemount and Meelin

Reserve Champion Animal, Charolais Bull 585kg - €1390: Reserve Champion in the Kanturk Mart Autumnn Weanling Show and Sale were Mr Sean Lynch, Clondrohid pictured with John Cott – Chairman Kanturk Mart, Denis O’ Connor, Judge, Tadgh O’ Leary & Declan O’ Keeffe, Boherbue Co-Op Creameries.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount Community Centre has been cancelled until further notice.

Around The Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next August 16th at 10.06pm. Next week, as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue.. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

All music and singing classes continue on line. All interested pupils should contact us immediately by registering by email at freemountarchive@gmail.com or text to 086-1971005 for further details and payment of fees before class begins. If you would like to log onto our Comhaltas website go to Cois Alla and log in and enjoy all the young musicians and singers.

Tidy Towns

Freemount Tidy Towns will meet in the village on Wednesday nights from 7 o’clock to do a clean up. To improve the appearance of our village we need to plant flowers, do painting and weeding. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Macra AGM

The Annual General Meeting of Freemount Macra was held on 4th August 2021.

Danny Lane (Chairperson) noted that it had been a very challenging year for all Macra clubs due to the cancellation of many events and COVID-19 restrictions.

Danny also thanked all members for their support at online events and outdoor events (when restrictions allowed) over the past year.

Highlights during the past year included Aoife O’Connor winning best new member, members participating in the National Talent Competition, having a team in the Know Your Ag Quiz Final and various outdoor hikes.

The following officers were elected for the coming year: President: Miriam Angland, Vice President: Brendan Buckley, Chairperson: Danny Lane, Vice Chairperson: Eugene Hough, Secretary: Aoife O’ Connor, Vice Secretary: Karen O’ Connor, Treasurer: David Fenton, Vice Treasurer: Niamh Twomey, PROs: Edel O’Sullivan, Aoife O’Connor and Aileen Fehin, Social Officers: Michael O’Callaghan, Niamh Twomey and Karen O’Connor, Sports Officer: Edel O’Sullivan, YFDG: David Fenton, Seamus Murphy and Brendan Buckley, COVID Compliance Officers: Bríd Anne O’Donoghue and Ciara O’Sullivan.

After the election of the new officers, there was a short discussion on upcoming events and the club is hoping that with the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions more events can take place in the near future. Best of Luck to the new officers for the coming year.

As always if anyone is interested in becoming a member please contact the Freemount Macra Facebook or Instagram page or reach out to any club member.

Old photographs

Just a thought–while you are confined to your home why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass on this Sunday morning August 15th at 10.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’. The usual weekday Masses will continue on Monday night at 8pm, and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. A congregation of 50 people will be allowed at all Masses as and from Monday May 10th.

Mass Broadcasts–Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am on every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

If you go to the website,www.churchservices.tv any day , you will have a choice of several Masses that you can follow on computer, laptop or other device.

Cemetery Masses

Mass will be celebrated in the cemeteries of the parish as follows:- Ballinakill {Kilbolane) on this Saturday August 14th at 5pm. Knawhill Cemetery on Tuesday night next August 17th at 7.30pm. Deliga Cemetery on Wednesday night next August 18th at 7.30.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Recent death

The death of Jerry Buckley Noonan Place and Ballinla, Freemount, took place ln CUH, Cork, on Wednesday July 28th. After a long illness, borne with dignity.

Jerry’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Rev.Fr. Peter O’Farrell,P.P.in St. Michael’s Church, Freemount on Saturday July 31st. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Kanturk. We extend the sympathy of the parish to his son Darragh, sisters ,brothers and extended family relatives and friends.May his Soul rest in peace.

Senior Alert Alarms

Free personal monitored alarms are available through the Community Alert group. The alarm can be worn as a pendant or on your wrist as a watch. When pressed it connects wirelessly to a base unit that immediately sends a call to a 24 hour monitoring centre.

If you yourself or you know of any vulnerable neighbour / relative who you feel would benefit from having a SAA please call or email any member of Freemount Community Alert, who will apply on your / their behalf. Defibrillator Location

New people to the area - a community defibrillator (checked regularly) is located on the wall of Cois Abhainn (rhs of front door). Cois Abhainn is located adjacent to the traffic lights.

Text Alert Network - membership due

Annual Text Alert membership fee (€10) is now due - this network was set up some time ago to immediately alert our community when an incident has occurred, prompt exchange of information between Gardaí and community has proved to deter criminal activity. Please renew or join this network now and help reduce crime and increase personal safety for all.

Renewal forms (new members welcome) available from Casey’s Shop and The Creamery Shop Freemount. Pay online by downloading the Cairde app or log into www.muintir.ie.

Any queries / issues please call Freemount CA at the number below.

Thank you for your continued support of Freemount Community Alert. Any queries please call 086/0836042 or Email: freemountca@gmail.com

GAA club news

Best of luck to the local lads who play Araglen in the County Junior B hurling Final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Sunday August 15th.

Lotto - Numbers drawn last weekend were 13, 17, 24, 34. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. The Haggart Bar, Freemount. 2. Edel Browne, Browne’s Bar, Freemount. 3. Eddie O’Regan, Buttevant. 4. Arthur O’Sullivan, Knocknamuck, Freemount. 5 Matt Noonan, Kilknockane, Freemount. Jackpot this week is €3,000 – if you are not in you can’t win. It is that time of the year when you can purchase an annual Freemount GAA lotto ticket at a cost of €100. If you are interested, please contact any Freemount GAA officer.

Thursday Club

The Thursday Club activities have been cancelled until further notice,due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning

Local history website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

Any news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

MEELIN

Meelin interest in the Olympic Games

Daithi Burke relates: About 35 years ago my daughters Rita and Janet were members of the Duhallow Hunt pony club and the club ran a Cross Country event for children up to the age of sixteen every year. I decided to build a course on the farm one year. The Cross Country event was open to children up to the age of 16.

The winner of that event was only nine years of age and was none other than Austin O’ Connor who competed so well at the recent Olympics, which was his third time competing at the Olympic Games. I was doubly interested this year as my Granddaughter Zara Burke Ott who is a working pupil at his yard in Oxfordshire has daily contact with his horse Colorado Blue.

Also of interest is the fact that Colorado Blue was bred by the local joint Master of the Duhallow Hunt Kate Jarvery. So congratulations to all involved.

Spin and Win

Winners on Friday August 6th were: Rory Herbert, Charleville, €45; Joe ‘Frog’ O’Sullivan, Dernagree, €35; Cork/Kerry Crew c/o Danny McAuliffe, Newmarket, €30. Spinners for Friday August 13th are: Danny Murphy, Meelin; Declan O’Riordan, Meelin; The Ferris girls, Meelin. Best of luck to all. Jackpot next week will be at €3,600.

The winner of the confined members weekly draw of €100 was Eugene O’Sullivan, Meelin. Well done!

Meelin GAA

Fixtures and results: Below are the results from this week, a 100% win rate! Well done everyone!

U12 St Marks 4-7, Newtownshandrum 1-5; U13 St Marks 4-9 Croke Rovers 3-11; U15 St Marks 5-22 Dromtariffe 2-3; U18 St Marks 7-19, Newmarket 2-9

And the fixtures for the week after: August 16th U12, St Marks V Liscarroll/ Churchtown. August 19th U13, St Marks V Shandrum. August 21st- U15, Cork County Feile. Minors have a bye that week.