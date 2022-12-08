Around the Districts: Freemount and Lismire

Recipients of dedicated services awards at the 10th Anniversary of Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club were Michael Collins, Millstreet; John Reen, Rathmore, Hannah Lee O'Connor, Millstreet; Donal Kelleher and Neally Cronin.. Picture John Tarrant

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize was won by Paddy O’Leary, Glash and Mary Noonan, Freemount. Ladies prize was won by Bridie Farrissey, Freemount and Joan Heffernan, Dromina. Jack O’Keeffe and Bill Guinee, Glash won the gents prize after a play off. The mixed prize was won by Nellie May Foley, Glash and Neily O’Connor, Freemount. Spot prizes were won by: 1 Daithi Burke, Meelin and William O’Gorman, Milford. 2 Pat and Patrick O’Connor, Churchtown. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Joan O’Leary, Castleishon; 2 Kathleen Guinee, Glash; 3 William O’Gorman, Millford; 4 Joan Dillane, Milford; 5 Timmy Curtin, Freemount; 6 Pat O’Connor, Churchtown; 7 Tom Sheahan, Ballydesmond; 8 Ben Cronin, Tullylease. The Cards will continue on this Sunday night December 11th at 8pm.

Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday afternoon Social Dancing in Freemount Hall every Sunday. This Sunday December 11th we have P.J. Murrihy. Dancing from 3pm to 5.30pm. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. Look out for Muriel and Fran Curry, coming on Sunday December 18th.

Comhaltas

Set dancing classes will commence in Boherbue in the new year. These classes may be held in The Heritage Centre if we get enough children interested. All participants would need to be registered Comhaltas members for insurance purposes,both in Boherbue and Freemount.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

Exercise Classes

Youth and adult exercise classes are starting soon, contact John of John Morrissey Fitness 0851033666

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Kangaroo Club

The Kangaroo club members and helpers did a great job in erecting the lights in the village, Christmas tree and the crib, sincere thanks to all concerned.

If you would like to support this great work by The Kangaroo Club in providing our Christmas Lights, you can show your appreciation by supporting their annual raffle for a hamper. Cards are available in Casey’s Shop, The Haggart Bar and Barry’s Bar.

Recent Death

The death took place of Mary O’Flynn, Freemount on November 28th after a long illness, borne with dignity.Removal of her remains took place on Tuesday November 29th.from O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Newmarket, to St Michael’s Church, Freemount. Her funeral took place on Wednesday November 30th after Requiem Mass at 12 noon to St. Patrick’s Cemetery ,Kanturk.

We extend the sympathy of the parish to her dedicated husband Tadhg,sons John,and Liam, daughters Mairead, Eilish, Siobhan and Maire and to her extended family, relatives and friends. May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

A night of music, song and laughs

Freemount Music and Drama Group are performing an Extravaganza of music, songs and laughter in the Community Centre on Saturday 17th December at 7.30pm. Come and see an array of very talented local adults and children perform acts from world famous shows such as Les Miserables and Annie. You will not be disappointed. Tickets on sale in Casey’s shop, Balantyne’s Bar or from any cast member.

Thursday Club

The Christmas Party was held in Cois Abhann on Saturday December 3rd. This was a great get together for our senior citizans. A beautiful Christmas dinner was provided by IRD Catering, Newmarket and was really enjoyed by the large gathering of patrons. Billy O’Brien provided the music and singing afterwards. There was a free draw for a huge number of prizes, nearly a prize for everybody in the audience!

This marked the 21st birthday of Freemount Thursday Club. This brought a memorible day to a close.Sincere thanks to The Thursday Club Committee and helpers for a most enjoyable day.

The annual Christmas Mass will be held in Cois Abhann on Thursday December 15th. At 2 pm. All are welcome. A raffle in aid of the Alzheimer Society will be held on the day.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website, please go to freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Club news

Lotto - Numbers drawn last weekend were 16-18-30-35. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Josephine O’Flynn O’Flynn, Ballinla, Freemount. 2. Tommy Nunan,Kilknockane, Freemount. 3. James O’Regan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 4. Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. 5. Eddie O’Regan, Buttevant. Jackpot this weekend is €1,100. If you’re not in you can’t win.!!

Club Christmas Draw - Prizes as follows: 1st prize €1,000; 2nd Prize €200; 3rd Prize Christmas Hamper; 4th Prize €100; 5th Prize €100 Online shop; 6th Prize Meal for 2; 7th Prize €50 Voucher; 8th Prize Bottle of Brandy; 9th Prize Leg of Lamb; 10th Prize Bottle of Whiskey; 11th Prize Red and White Wine; 12th Prize Biscuits/Chocolates. Tickets €10 each or 3 for €20 + Free Ticket for All Ireland Club Draw for a car.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets or from any club member. Draw will be held in Ballantynes Bar on 23rd December.

Your support would be much appreciated.

Your news

LISMIRE

Cork Penny Dinners

Much appreciation to everyone who contributed to the Cork Penny Dinners collection last weekend. A large quantity of food and groceries together with a substantial cash donation made their way to Catriona Twomey at Cork Penny Dinners on Sunday evening.

Scrap Metal

Another load of scrap metal is being prepared before year end. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron.

Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics, ceramic tiles, or tyres.

Community Association AGM

The Annual General Meeting of the Lismire Community Association was held recently. Chairwoman Maire Arnold thanked everyone for all their hard work and dedication during the year.The following officers were elected : Chairperson Marie Arnold, Secretary Martina Ahern, Treasures Jo Ahern.