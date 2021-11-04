Around the Districts: Freemount and Kilbrin

The O' Rahilly family with members of the fundraising committee who helped organise the recent 'Memory Walk' in Kilbrin for the Alzheimers Society of Ireland during which €2,483 was raised.

Mike and Sinead O' Rahilly with their children Ava and Luke presented a Cheque for €2,483 to Marie Gallagher, Lena O' Sullivan and Amy Murphy from the Alzheimers Society of Ireland, proceeds from the recent 'Memory Fundraising Walk' they organised in Kilbrin. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount will re-commence in November, as soon as we get more clarity on sanitisation etc.So get your cards out and have a practice game! Read Freemount Notes for further news.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next November 8th 2021 at 10.06pm.. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced on Wednesday night October 6th. For 10 nights. All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook ‘Cois Alla’ Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes.

We give hereunder a number of important guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Thursday Club Fundraiser for Marymount.

It’s that time for our annual fundraiser for Marymount Hospice. We are unable to run our usual Coffee Morning due to Covid 19. We’ll have collection buckets from Thursday 23rd. September at Casey=92s Food Store,Freemount, Food Store John’s Bridge and Freemount Creamery Shop.. One can donate online on the GO FUND ME page or to any member of Thursday Club. Many thanks for your generosity in the past

Monster used clothes collection

We are delighted with the response to the clothes collection and due to demand we have extended the collection dates. We can now accept clothes up to Saturday the 13th of November at 11am.

Please do a clear out and we will take away your unwanted clothes to be recycled sustainably or reused.

All clean, dry, reusable clothes, shoes, handbags, belts, costume jewellery, hair accessories, sun/reading glasses, hat, scarves and gloves are gladly accepted. (Please note, items not accepted are Underwear, & Bedlinen, blankets.) All items must be clean and reusable

If needed please contact 0872952488 or 0834589222 and we can arrange collection. We will be at Freemount hall taking donations on Friday 12th of November 6pm to 8pm. Final day, Saturday 13th of November 9am to 11am.

Juvenile GAA Sponsored Walk

Freemount Juvenile GAA Sponsored Walk will take place on Sunday 14th of November. Sponsorship cards will be available this week. Please support this walk and join us as we run, walk or crawl to support our juveniles.

The return to play after the restrictions were lifted has been brilliant for children, mentors and coaches alike. It has been so enjoyable for all involved and we hope it will continue unhindered. If you would like to enquire about hurling or football training for your child please contact John O Flynn at (087) 247 9784

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Social dancing

Social Dancing returns to Freemount Hall. Sundays from 3-6pm from the 14th of November Freemount Hall is the place to be for Tea Dancing. Here is the initial line up. To kick things off to a flying start on Sunday 14th of November is the ever popular Michael Collins.

Followed by the popular duo Checkers on Nov 21st. The Singing Jarvey, Ger Healy will entertain on the 28th and Finbarr Dennehy will star on the 5th of December.

Dec 12th will be the turn of Cathal & Teddy Barry. More updates will follow at a later date.

These events will follow all current Covid restrictions and vaccination certs are required for entry.

Light refreshments will be provided. Cost of entry is €10.

We are looking forward to many fun filled Sunday evenings ahead. We can’t wait to see you all there.

Old photographs

Just a thought ,while you are confined to your home why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

Church news

Mass on Sunday morning November 7th at 10.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or Freemount Church live stream. Mass will be on Monday night at 8pm.

Mass will be on Tuesday 9th morning at 9.30am. A congregation of 50% is allowed at all Masses.

Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

If you go to the website,www.churchservices.tv any day , you will have a choice of several Masses that you can follow on a computer, laptop or other device.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Thursday Club

The re-opening of The Thursday Club has been postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 numbers. Watch The Freemount Notes for further details.

Used Postage Stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

Freemount History Website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.! We would also like to hear from you

G.A.A. Lotto

Numbers drawn last week-end were: 5 29 35 36. There was no Jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Tim & Patricia O’Callaghan Lismire. 2. Seamus Madden, Lyre. 3. Larry Curtin, Freemount. 4. Amanda Walsh, Killnockin. 5. Kate Keane, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3200.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

KILBRIN

G.A.A. notes

Lotto draw results for October 27th. There was no winner of the Jackpot, Numbers drawn were - 7, 13, 18, 22. Lucky Dip winners, Eily Heffernan, Ballybane, John Joe Corkery, Corbally, Eily Heffernan, Ballybane, Katherine Heffernan, Garrane na Darra, Tara O’Brien, Curraghs.

Duhallow Junior B Football Champions - On Saturday last our Junior B footballers played Boherbue in the championship final in the Banteer Astro Turf pitch under lights. Eoin Sheahan opened Kilbrins scoring with a point from play. he followed this up with 2 further points, to leave the score at half time Boherbue 0-4 Kilbrin 0-3. On the resumption of play he added a 2 furthur points, a William Heffernan free had the sides level 8 minutes into the second half.Just before the water break, Niall Field was on the end of a pass from Eoin Sheahan to raise the only flag of the game . Stephen O’Reilly and Eoin Sheahan added further points from play. Dispite intense Pressure from Boherbue, Kilbrin Emerged winners on the final scoreline of Kilbrin 1-8 Boherbue 0-8. Captain Paudie O’Callaghan Accepted the Dan Sheahan Cup on behalf of the team.

The winning panel were - D. Griffin, D. Heffernan, T.Mullane, J. Harrington, R. King, B. O’Mahony, B. Power, T. Nash, G. Lynes, P. O’Callaghan Capt. E. Sheahan, S. O’Reilly, S. Crowley, N. Field, W. Heffernan, B. Tuathal O’Brien, J. Corkery, S. McMahon, M. Sheahan, G. O’Callaghan, R. O’Connor, C. King, N. O’Callaghan, J. Drumm. Coach N. English. Selectors - V. Hayes, D. Sheahan, D. O’Mahony

Bingo

Bingo every Monday night at 8.30 pm. We wish to thank each and everyone for your support.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to send our condolences to T.T. O’Sullivan and family on the death of his wife Eileen, Edel Quinn Place Kanturk.

Kilbrin community would like to send our condolences to Ann Heffernan and family on the death of her husband, Peter, Dr. Croke Place Kilbrin. May they rest in Peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries.

Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.