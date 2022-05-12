Around the Districts: Freemount

The Freemount Comhaltas Craobh Chronáin under 12 group which took part in Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan in Newcastlewest, pictured with teacher Alan Finn and Nuala O'Connor.

The Freemount Comhaltas Craobh Chronáin under 18 group which took part in Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan in Newcastlewest, pictured with teacher Alan Finn and Nuala O'Connor.

The Freemount Comhaltas Craobh Chronáin under 15 group which took part in Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan in Newcastlewest, pictured with teacher Alan Finn and Nuala O'Connor.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday nights winners were as follows. First Prize went to :-Jack O’Keeffe, and Bill Guinee, Glash. Best Ladies team was: Maureen Vaughan, and Eileen O’Sullivan,Kanturk.Gents Prize was divided between 1 Con Foley, and Ben O’Sullivan,Freemount.2Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount and Martin Flynn, Feohanagh.The best mixed team was: Mary Noonan, Freemount Paddy O’Leary,Glash.John and Joan Dillane , Milford, won a spot prize.

The following won raffle prizes:-1Jack O’Keeffe, Glash. 2 Margaret O’Regan, Kilmeedy,3 Tim Aherne, Freemount.4 Con Foley, Freemount. 5 Jerry O Callaghan, Freemount. Cards Continue this Sunday night May 15th at 8pm.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next May 16th at 10.06pm. Next week, as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

THE following is a list of our successful Comhaltas members who qualified for Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan in Newcastle West on July 15th and 16th. We congratulate them on their success in the Co. Fleadh and wish them every success in the Munster Fleadh in Newcastle West.

1A Fidil / Fiddle (Faoi 12) 1st Oisin Ó Conchúir,2nd Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin,

1B Fidil / Fiddle (12-15) 1st VyHa Ní Laoire, 2nd Colm Ó Riordáin,

1C Fidil / Fiddle (15-18) 2nd Emma Ní Cheallaigh,

1D Fidil / Fiddle (O18) 1st Leah Ní Mhurchú, 2nd Aine Ni Bhuachalla,

2A Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (Faoi 12) 1st Oisin Ó Conchúir, 3rd Liam Ó Catháin,

2B Bosca Ceoil / Button Accordion (12-15) 3rd Jason O Braoin,

3A Feadóg Mhór / Flute (Faoi 12) 1st Oisin Ó Conchúir,

3B Feadóg Mhór / Flute (12-15) 1st Muireann Ní Chonchuír

4B Feadóg / Whistle (12-15) 2nd Muireann Ní Chonchuír,

5A Cairdín Pianó / Piano Accordion (Faoi 12) 3rd. (rec )Ciara Nic Amhlaoibh,

6A Consairtín / Concertina (Faoi 12) 1st Áine Ní Chorbáin,

6B Consairtín / Concertina (12-15) 3rd.(rec) Muireann Ní Chonchuír,

7B Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes (12-15) 2nd Muireann Ní Chonchuír,

8B Cruit / Irish Harp (12-15) 2nd VyHa Ní Laoire,

10A Bainseó / Banjo (Faoi 12), 2nd Kyle Ó Cróinín, 3rd.(rec) Luke Ó Ceallacháin,

10C Bainseó / Banjo (15-18) 1st Eoin Ó Tornóir,

11A Maindilín / Mandolin (Faoi 12) 2nd Luke Ó Ceallacháin,3rd. (Rec ) Kyle Ó Cróinín,

12C Pianó / Piano (15-18) 1st Sean Mac Amhlaoibh,

13A Mileoidean / Melodeon (Faoi 12) 1st Oisin Ó Conchúir,

14D Rogha Gléas / Miscellaneous (O18) 1st Fionn Ó hAnluain, 2nd Leah Ní Mhurchú,

15A Tionlacan / Accompaniment (Faoi 12) 1st Ciara Nic Amhlaoibh,

15B Tionlacan / Accompaniment (12-15) 1st VyHa Ní Laoire,

5C Tionlacan / Accompaniment (15-18) 1st Sean Ó Riordáin, 2nd Sean Mac Amhlaoibh,

18A Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (Faoi 12) 1st Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin, 3rd (rec) Oisin Ó Conchúir,

18B Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (12-15) 3rd Sorcha Ní Cheallaigh,

18D Foinn Mhalla, Fidil / Fiddle Slow Airs (O18) 1st Leah Ní Mhurchú,

19B Foinn Mhalla, Píb Uilleann / Uilleann Pipes Slow Airs (12-15) 1st Muireann Ní Chonchuír,

20A Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (Faoi 12) 1st Oisin Ó Conchúir,

20B Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg Mhór / Flute Slow Airs (12-15) 1st Muireann Ní Chonchuír,

21B Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (12-15) 2nd Muireann Ní Chonchuír,

3A Ceol Beirte / Duets (Faoi 12) 2nd Oisin Ó Conchúir, Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin,

3rd.rec. Rachel Ní Cheallaigh, Luke Ó Ceallacháin,

23B Ceol Beirte / Duets (12-15) 3rd.rec. Mahilet Ní Laoire, VyHa Ní Laoire,

25A Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (Faoi 12) 1st Crossfield Ceili Band, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh, IE

25B Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (12-15) 2nd Crossfield Ceili Band, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh, IE

25C Bannaí Céilí / Céilí Band (15-18) 1st Crossfield Ceili Band, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh, IE

26A Grúpaí Ceoil (Faoi 12) 3rd.(rec) Ceoltoirí Chronáin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh, IE

26B Grúpaí Ceoil (12-15) 2nd Ceoltoirí Chronáin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh, IE

26C Grúpaí Ceoil (15-18) 2nd Ceoltoirí Chronáin, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh, IE

33A English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (Faoi 12)1st Éabha Ní Dhraighneáin,

2nd Ciara Nic Amhlaoibh, 3rd.(rec)Aisling Nic Amhlaoibh, CCÉ, Chronáin, Corcaigh,

33B English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (12-15) 1st Lisa Ní Bhocháin, 2nd Donna Ní Mhúineacháin,

33C English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (15-18)

1st Áine Ní Mhúineacháin, 2nd Cáit Ní Shuilleabháin, 3rd.( rec) Aoife Ní Riordáin,

33D English Singing (Ladies) / Amhráin Bhéarla (Mná) (O18) 1st Leah Ní Mhurchú,

39E Píosaí Ceoil Nuacheapatha / Newly Composed Tunes (Aon Aois/Any Age) 1st Leah Ní Mhurchú (Dano’s Hornpipe),

Social Dancing in Freemount Hall

We had Neily O’Connor in Freemount to keep all the dancers on their toes last Sunday and what an enjoyable evening we had which was enjoyed by all our patrons. Dancing on this Sunday May 15th.to Muriel and Fran Curry. As always, a fantastic afternoon’s entertainment is guaranteed. Cost €10. Adults only.P56P893 3 to 6pm. Thank you all for your great support.

Tidy Towns

Come along and help out the Tidy Towns do a bit each Monday evening from 7-9pm. ‘Many hands make light work.’ We look forward to seeing you all there.

Mother & Baby Exercise Class

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 0861749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence. P56 P893.

Freemount Juvenile Darts

The juvenile darts are going from strength to strength. Please contact Dave on 085 8632380 for any details. It takes place on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm upstairs in Freemount Hall. P56 P893. New members welcome.

Strength and Conditioning Classes

Strength & Conditioning Classes ran by JM Fitness run in Freemount Hall on Tuesday nights. Class1 from 7-8pm & Class2 from 8-9pm. John uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as kettle or dumbbells to train the whole body from top to toe in a friendly and fun class where fantastic goals are achieved. Classes run in 6 week blocks, pay in block or pay as you go options available. To book your place contact John on 083-1053666 for details.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 13-22-27-36. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Shane Hayes Curraleigh, Freemount. 2. Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. 3. James O’Regan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 4. The Haggart Bar, Freemount. 5. Flor McAuliffe, Kilknockane, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3,600. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

