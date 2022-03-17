Around the Districts: Freemount

Cork College of FET Mallow Campus Business Level 6 Students held a fundraising Raffle in aid of Mallow Search and Rescue, as part of Open Day at the College on Tuesday. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Some of the volunteers who helped construct the course for the Liscarroll Point To Point races which take place this Sunday. The first race is off at 2pm.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday nights winners were-:- 1st prize went to :-Con Foley, and Ben O’Sullivan Freemount. Best Ladies Team was :-Margaret and Theresa O’Regan, Kilmeedy. Gents prize went to:-Tim Curtin, and Tim Aherne ,Freemount. Mixed prize went to :- Dan Murphy, Freemount,and Nellie May Foley, Glashakeenleen. Spot prize went:-Maureen Vaughan, and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk.The following won raffle prizes:-1 Tim Aherne, Freemount.2 Paddy O’Leary,Glashakinleen. 3 Eileen Twomey,Newmarket.4Kathleen Guinee, Glashakeenleen.

The 45 continues on this Sunday night March 20th at 8pm. Pass the word around.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next March 21st at 10.06pm. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced for 10 nights on Wednesday night February 2nd. All registrations for this term MUST be done online this week-end. The County Fleadh Cheoil will take place this year in Dunmanway, on Friday April 29th.Saturday 30th. And Sunday May 1st. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemount Notes.

All the following are guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Social dancing

A great time was had by all in Freemount Community Centre on Sunday last with Michael Collins doing the honours to a large crowd of dancers who enjoyed the craic. Peter Burke will be on stage this Sunday March 20th at 3pm. Followed by Neily O’Connor on Sunday March 27th.

It is brilliant to welcome the bands and dancers.back to Freemount Hall in such good numbers. Looking forward to seeing you all there. Watch this space every week for details of the upcoming bands, there will be something for everyone All dances will run on Sundays from 3-6pm. Cost €10 Adults only. P56 P893. 3pm to 6pm.

Strength and Conditioning Classes.

Strength & Conditioning Classes ran by JM Fitness run in Freemount Hall on Tuesday nights. Class1 from 7-8pm & Class2 from 8-9pm. John uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as kettle or dumbbells to train the whole body from top to toe in a friendly and fun class where fantastic goals are achieved. Classes run in 6 week blocks, pay in block or pay as you go options available. To book your place contact John on 083-1053666 for details.

Thursday Club is Back

The next get together of The Thursday Club will be on March 31st .at 2 pm. New members will be very welcome. We are looking forward to seeing everybody and enjoy the activities and most of all the cuppa and the chat.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

Freemount history website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.!!We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 9, 14, 25, 33. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Jack Walsh, Aughrim, Dromina. 2. Michael O’Regan, Glounicommane, Freemount. 3. Tom Crowley, Cools, Freemount. 4. Adrian O’Sullivan, Cois Abhann, Freemount. 5. Pat and Hannah Reidy, Broadford. Jackpot this weekend is €3,500. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Dan Brennan R.I.P. - An Appreciation

Dan Brennan was born in Glounicommane, Freemount in 1929 and passed away on December 6th 2021.Dan enjoyed singing all his life, and at the age of 9 he was chosen to sing in the local Church Choir. He remained a member of the choir for the rest of his life until the arrival of the covid 19 pandemic in 2020. Dan loved singing the old hymns.He regularly sang solo on special occasions at Mass.He was a member of the choir for over 80 years.

He received his Confirmation in Milford in 1941. At that time you took a Confirmation pledge to abstain from all alcoholic drinks until you reach 21 years of age. Dan never broke that pledge during his life.

In 1947 Rev. Fr. Cogan, C.C. Freemount, set up a Total Abstinence Centre (Pioneers) in Freemount. Dan was one of the first people to become a member. He played an active part in the Association for the rest of his life. He was President of the Centre for several years before his death.He was a Pioneer for over 80 years--a record surely.

In the 1940’s, Padraig O’Sé organised ranganna gaeilge and céilí dancing classes in the school. Dan attended these classes and regularly played the fiddle for the céilí if Willie Dunne was unable to attend. Dan was a member of most organizations in Freemount including the formation of Macra na Feirme. He loved question time competitions and won an all Ireland Muintir na Tíre question time competition and several other competitions both individually and as a member of a team. He also competed in Scór competitions .He had a large selection of trophies to confirm his achievements.

Dan was a person who loved talking with people and his regular visits to the shop,the creamery ,the garage or the mart in his farming years before he retired. Here he could meet people to talk with,and this would make his day. He always looked forward to any group outing such as the annual bus to Knock Shrine,or the Thursday Club outings .He would entertain the group with the history of the places visited and join in with a singsong on the return journey.

Dan married Betty Brosnan, a neighbour in the 1960’s and reared 7 children: 3 girls and 4 boys. As well as rearing her family Betty worked as a nurse in Mallow General Hospital. She was also a great Community activist .She was involved with organising a branch of I.C.A. and was elected its first President.She was also involved with the Community Council and the Pioneer Association. Sadly Betty was diagnosed with cancer and passed away after a long fought battle.

Despite this great tragedy Dan devoted his time and energy to his family and his farm ,he also managed to remain involved in the affairs of the community.

Dan played a major role in the organising of the School Reunion. He played a very active role at the event and provided much of the history and some old school records to the delight of many past pupils. He had a great interest in Vintage Rallies and shows, and you would be sure to meet him and members of his family on such occasions.

He was a dairy farmer for most of his life in his farm in Ballybahallow.He attended all agricultural night classes and educational events,including Macra fielding etc,in Freemount.

He loved the seaside and especially West Cork.His favourite place was Clonakilty,he would make several visits with the family every year.

Dan was our local historian ,he could recall all local events during his lifetime.If Dan didn’t know something -no one else knew it either!! He was a lifelong member of the G.A.A.and played with Freemount in his early years. Again he loved going to all local matches where he would meet and talk with people especially if Freemount won!!

When Muintir na Tíre was set up in Freemount in 1948, Dan was involved.This organisation became Freemount Community Council in 1972 when the field and other property was bought. On these grounds stand the Community Centre,the G.A.A. field, the National School and the playground . To make all these facilities possible, huge fundraising events were organised such as the annual carnival,dances,raffles and weekly bingo etc. Dan called the bingo numbers for years and put up with all the disgruntled patrons for not calling the number they were waiting for.He was also chairman of the Community Council for many years during the development of the Community property.

Dan looked forward to the Comhaltas Summer Seisiún in The Heritage Centre and loved singing a song or two each night .One of his favourite songs was “Are you right there Michael ,are you right.” He was also involved in The Thursday Club.

Dan was a young man when Thursday Club was founded in October 2001, 20 years ago.. He was still farming. Dan always had been active in the community so we were keen to get him involved. We knew for Dan to be involved he would have to be of service to the club. We invited him to call the bingo at our then monthly get-togethers. He called the bingo for many years in the Community hall. He was always loyal and never let us down. There were many parties and day trips during those 20 years and Dan was always willing to entertain us with a song or two. On those outings he loved to chat with local people to get a feel for the place. He loved the old songs and had a great repertoire. He also loved to attend our monthly Gramophone nights.

He had a wealth of knowledge about Freemount, it’s history and its people. He was always so willing to share it with us. He enjoyed the chat and the banter over a cuppa and his favourite apple tart. He had a very sweet tooth. When Dan was with us in February 2020, for the last get together, he was in his usual good form. Little did we think that it would be his last time. During Covid he missed the club and meeting his friends.

We were privileged to have Dan as a member of our club. We’re grateful for his generosity, loyalty and commitment. We’ll treasure the many great memories we have of Dan.

Dan didn’t get covid 19, but covid 19 led to his death by preventing him from meeting and chatting with people. He also missed his regular visits to Sean Fitzpatrick,where they spent hours reminising and they both would agree at the end of the night,they hadn’t taken anybody’s character !!

In conclusion we extend the sympathy of the parish to his sister Peig and brother Jeremiah,to his daughters Mary,Sinead,& Martha, sons John,Donal,Kevin & Colman,his grandchildren,relatives, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com