Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe and Killavullen

Castlemagner natives rolled up their sleeves for the Autumn Clean Up last week.

CASTLEMAGNER

GAA news

Congratulations to the under-17 Croke Rovers football team who were the overall champions of the Rebel Og North Championship against BK Plunketts in the final played on Saturday, October 30.

This was an exciting match with Croke Rovers trailing by seven points at half-time. The team then put in a great second half performance to claw back the lead and take the cup.

Special mention to Brian O’Sullivan, who scored some crucial points in Croke Rovers comeback. Well done to all the team and trainers.

Biodiversity workshop

As part of the IRD Communities Planting for Biodiversity Programme the workshop on Saturday, November 6, is on woodlands. The morning session (10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.) is on Native Tree Variety and the afternoon session is on Woodland Management.

These workshops are free to all participants. If interested, you may book a place directly with IRD 029 60633. Please say you are with Castlemager Tidy Towns.

Playground Group

The group would like to thank everyone who took time to complete their recent online survey. There was a huge response and useful information gathered with lots of workable ideas and suggestions as to what people would like in a playground.

The group has also set up a Facebook page called Castlemagner and Cecilstown Community Playground and they would appreciate if you would ‘Like’ their page.

History noticeboards in Cecilstown

A wonderful community afternoon was held in autumn sunshine on Saturday, October 30, to unveil the new Commemorative Information signs on Lohort Castle.

The information board was unveiled by guests of honour Cllr Gillian Coughlan, mayor of the county of Cork and local man Mr Anthony Cronin, who is a native of Cecilstown and resides in the townland of Lohort. The signs and the community were blessed by Canon Toby Bluitt and Rev Meurig Williams. The information board tells the story of Lohort Castle through the centuries.

There was a festive atmosphere in the village with tea and cakes served from the marquee and the crowd was entertained by music from Eileen Tobin and Sheila Fitzgerald. Thank you to everyone who contributed to making the occasion a success.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Denis Horgan bowling club

Winter competitions–Ned Kelleher 10 points. Maurice Cashman 11 points. Danny Murphy 9 points. Sam Ahern 6 points. Eugene O Sullivan 5 points. John Breen 8 points. Joanne Murphy 2 points. Kieran Duggan 1 point. Dean Sexton 4 points. Mikie Mcauliffe 1 point. Mikie Murphy 2 points. Scott McNulty 1 point. Keven Flynn 3 points.

KILLAVULLEN

In November we remember

his week marks the beginning of a month of remembrance of those who have gone before us. November is a time for remembering and praying for our loved ones who have gone before us and whose loss we feel. It is a time when we are particularly conscious of those in our parishes who are grieving and all those families who have lost loved ones in the past year.

More than most years, this November will be especially poignant as we remember all those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic. We also remember the rememberers, those left behind to keep those who have gone from us alive in heart and mind. The people left to cherish their memory and preserve their legacy. November is a time of special prayer for our deceased relatives and friends.

At Mass this Saturday evening (7 p.m., Killavullen) we will light a candle for each person whose funeral has taken place since November 2020. If your family has been bereaved in that time and would like to carry their candle to the altar, then please contact Fr Gerard over the coming days.

Prayer services at the cemeteries will take place next Sunday (November 7) at Annakisha following the 10 a.m. Mass; at Killavullen following the 11.30 a.m. Mass; at Carrigacunna at 3 p.m. and at Monanimy at 3.45 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to town

Back by popular demand – we are delighted to announce our Killavullen Santa Drive By on December 4 at 5.30 p.m.

Santa seriously considered meeting families face to face as in previous years but the safety of our community, Santa and his helpers is our main priority. The drive by will keep our festive families safe while bringing our community together.

THE PLAN

Saturday, December 4, Santa will drive through Killavullen and switch on our lights.

Respecting all Covid Guidelines families are asked to follow Santa on a short magical trail in their cars.

Santa has kindly gifted us his time and will stop along the route and wait for each car to pass him by.

Cars will have the chance to drive by, have a quick word with him from the window and are then free to drive through the village once again to see Killavullen lit up.

You can also post your Christmas letter and get your unique Killavullen magical reply.

Make the experience magical for yourselves and your family. Wrap up in blankets, bring travel mugs of hot chocolate, crank up the wireless and sing Christmas songs, decorate your car.

The small print: one. This event is not just for families with children, we extend a warm welcome to all. Santa knows we have all tried our best again this year and has a little time to spare for us all. There is no expiry age for the magic of Santa – he was delighted to meet car loads of grown-ups as well last year. Please, book in your car and enjoy the fun – you are never too old for the magic of Christmas. We extend a huge welcome to all our community members to please come along on the night and have a drive through to experience the magic and beauty.

Two. As this year has been extraordinary we will not be holding our usual fundraisers which defray costs. We will have donation buckets on the evening and all contributions would be appreciated.

At all times people are kindly asked to remain in their cars for the health and safety of us all.

Three. To book in your car please contact our car valet elf at 086 8071807 with: a contact name ; your car registration; the number of children per car if applicable.

Please note booking in your car does not reserve your place in numerical order in the drive by. It will be a queue system so your patience is appreciated. We don’t want anybody going on the naughty list because they are pouting.

There will be a raffle and one lucky car will be selected to be the very first car to have the drive by visit.

Community Centre

Killavullen Community Council have decided in light of the most recent Covid-19 guidelines to reopen Killavullen Community Centre. For any club or organisation which needs further details on this please contact killhallbookings@gmail.com.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council weekly lotto is being relaunched. Wednesdays sheet is full and there are still people looking to join so we there will also be a Saturday draw as well. If anyone wants to join the Saturday lotto please contact Marion Regan. The cost is €2 per week with people paying €10 monthly. Prize is €50 per draw.

Parish Choir

Practices resumed practices last Monday (November 1) at 8 p.m. Killavullen Church. Contact Fiona Hannon/Cathy Dingavan for information.

Killavullen Art Club

Meetings recommenced on Wednesday, October 27, in the hall from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Info: Anne Hartnett or Margaret Ryall.

GAA club news

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 17, 18, and 32. The jackpot on the night was, at €3,000. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – Irma Pauliukaite (Seller – Mary Mellerick) €30 – Julianna Buckley (Seller – Mary Mellerick) €20 – Bernadette O’Hanlon (Seller – John Angland)

The next jackpot, will be drawn on November 2 will be for €3,100. Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Under-21 Hurling Fixture – Killavullen play Ballyhea in Avondhu under-21 A Hurling Championship semi-final, on Saturday, November 6, in Castletownroche at 2.30 PM.

After the disappointment of our junior hurling exit, it would be nice to advance to the final of this completion, where Kilshannig awaits. November may not be ideal time for hurling, but the divisional board are to be commended in trying to plan the remaining games in the Division, to complete the full program.

A local win in the Rebel Bounty – Greg Fennell, another man from Clare to find love and work in Cork, and in company with our esteemed players and members, Paddy Nagle and Barry Murphy, who did similar, and to throw his lot in with our club won €250 in the Rebel Bounty Draw of October. Congratulations to Greg.

Killavullen club also announced that they will have a draw for all rebel Bounty participants at the start of December 2021, and the details of that draw, are contained in the recent communicate, that was sent to all partakers.

Congratulations to Kilworth – Killavullen GAA Club would wish to congratulate Kilworth on winning out the Junior A Football championship. The game in splendid Castletownroche, was a good game of football, with fine level of skills on display. After extra time, Kilworth’s ability to gather goals proved crucial.

It also proves that a club can have success in both codes, as Kilworth play at a very high grade of hurling in Premier Intermediate, with largely the same group of players.

The Junior A football championship in the Avondhu division has been played for, since 1927 when Newmarket won the first title, and this is the first time that Kilworth has won this accumulate.

Congratulations to them. Kilworth will represent the Avondhu division in the County Quarter Final, next Saturday at 2.00 PM in Mourne Abbey, when the play the Seandun region winners, which is Douglas after their defeated St Michael’s in the final 0-12 to 1-04.

Some tasty games to come up in the county championship, and you would have to be wary of another team, that dons a red jersey, in Urhan, but Kilworth are a fine side, and could advance far in the competition.

GAA Gambling Awareness - The GAAs gambling awareness campaign, ‘Reduce the Odds’, aims to protect the wellbeing of GAA members and the integrity of Gaelic Games.

The campaign reinforces the ground-breaking decision by GAA Congress 2018 to prohibit the sponsorship by a betting firm of any GAA competition, team, playing gear, or facility. Specifically, the campaign aims to inform all members of the Association’s rules relating to gambling highlight research identifying athletes as an at-risk group in relation to problem gambling signpost persons in need of help to support services available in Ireland.

Previous Uachtarán CLG, John Horan, said: ‘Gambling and sport is a societal issue in the modern world. The wellbeing of our members and the integrity of our games are paramount to the GAA the association has made significant strides in recent years to preserve both and we hope that his campaign offers our clubs and members the resources necessary to continue that work at grassroots level.’.

Galway hurler, Davy Glennon, having experienced the devastation of gambling addiction, says: ‘I never thought I could become addicted to gambling when I started betting. I had no idea of the potential consequences of what started out as a bit of fun. I’m delighted to support the GAAs campaign to ‘Reduce the Odds’ and I hope that the posters and the presentation keep other players and members fully aware of the GAAs new rules but also of the risk to their wellbeing. I recommend anyone that is concerned about their gambling to seek help sooner rather than later. Reaching out helped save my life.’.

Gambling Awareness Workshop – Reduce the Odds Problem gambling is becoming a growing concern in modern Ireland. To respond to this growing concern, the association has produced the Reduce the Odds workshop, as an educational resource highlighting key risk and actions a club or squad can adapt.

This workshop aims assist GAA members in identifying what problem gambling is and to encourage those who may be experiencing a difficulty to seek support and assistance.

Further details on this issues, are available on the Killavullen GAA Club website, in the Welfare section, under the About Us banner, on the home page.