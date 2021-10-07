Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Kilbrin, Kilcorney-Dromtarrife and Lismire

Ballydesmond Singer Sheila Fitzgerald pictured with Boherbue choir who are accompanying her on her brand new Single, 'Silver & Gold'. The song is already receiving extensive airplay on both national and international Radio Stations. It has also been featured on some TV Shows with more appearances scheduled over the coming weeks.

CASTLEMAGNER

Biodiversity Workshops

The first of many biodiversity workshops will begin in the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket starting on Saturday 9th October. The workshops are facilitated by Ian McGregor of Gortbrack Organic Farm and will be run over a series of Saturdays during October and November, including a couple of field trips.

On the 9th October there are two workshops- Biodiversity in the context of Towns & Villages (10-12:30) and Planting Techniques & Options (13:30-15:30). You can book directly with IRD (029 60633) or with Hazel (087 6913660). Please say you are with Castlemagner Tidy Towns!

Proposed Playground

A Public Meeting re Proposed Playground will take place in Castlemagner Community Hall on Thursday 7th October at 7:30 PM. This meeting is open to anyone who has an interest in a playground being developed in the community as a safe place for children to play.

The meeting will be facilitated by Stephanie Moynihan (Development Officer with IRD). Local public representatives have all been invited.

Commemoration Grant

The CCDA was delighted to be successful in being awarded a Commemoration grant by Cork County Council to mark an defining time of our national history. The grant monies were used to design two historical information boards for Cecilstown village. Last week the signs were erected and they give a good account of part of our rich history.

There will be a celebration in the coming weeks to unveil the plagues. Watch this space for more details.

KILBRIN

GAA news

Dromtarriffe will play Kilbrin in the JA Hurling championship semi final at Kanturk on Sunday next 10th October at 12 noon. We wish the team the best of luck, so please support them.

Wedding bells

Congrats to Seamus Butler, Knocknalohert & Jillian Aldridge, Mitchelstown and formerly of England who were married on 8th July 2021 in Springfort Hall Mallow. Jillian is cousin of the former Liverpool player John Aldridge. We wish Seamus and Gillian many years of happiness and health.

Kilbrin National School

A vacancy exists for a part-time Cleaner. Please email your Application to office@kilbrinns.org or by post to The Chairperson, Board of Management, Kilbrin NS, Kilbrin, Kanturk, Co. Cork P51Y223. Closing date is Monday 11th October.

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday and it is great to have everyone back. Reminder that it will start at 8.30 pm.

Tir na Nog

The Tir na Nog group are also back and hopefully they are also up and running without further interruption. Anyone wishing to join this group can contact Nora Mary O’Riordan.

Kilbrin Ploughing

Kilbrin Ploughing Association held its 39th Annual Ploughing match last Sunday at Kilbarry Cross, with the kind permission of the landowner, Dennis O’Sullivan. Before the ploughing commenced the field was blessed by Father Leader.

This was a hugely successful day and the land ploughed very well even though there had been plenty of rain. There were competitors from near and far with several counties represented. There were caterers onsite and the many volunteers ensured that the day ran smoothly.

Of course these events take much planning and effort by many, and there are a few people to thank. Firstly the Judges, who travelled from West Cork, many thanks to them. Volunteers mark the land, erect road signs and direct traffic. They are due a big thanks also and their work is greatly appreciated.

The Kilbrin Ploughing Association themselves deserve huge credit. That an event is held for 39 years is very impressive by any standards. Not only for the present association members but the members throughout those 39 years, who gave their time and dedication to keep it going. We can only wish the association every success for the next 39.

Of course there was a competitive side and the results are as follows. Senior Class. First, Pat O’Brien. Second, Billy Tarrant. Third, Michael Hannon. Under 28 Class. First, Jamie Hayes. Ladies Class, First Orla Hayes. Intermediate Class. First, Donal Og O’Connell. Second, Damien Aherne. Three furrow Class. First, Jim Barrett. Second, Eddie Hannon. Vintage Trailor. First, Paddy Connolly. Vintage Hydraulic. First, Tom Beausange. Second, Feidhlim Cotter. Third, Ray Clancy. Single Furrow. First, Trevor Fleming. Rev. Two Furrow. First, Paddy Harrington.

Polytunnel

The Polytunnel should be up and running next week. If anyone has idea’s or is interested in using it please contact Pat on 086 3522411 or Deirdre on 089 4410496.

Community Biodiversity Training

IRD Duhallow are running Community Biodiversity Training at the James O’Keefe Memorial Institute Newmarket on October 9th 2021. If anyone is interested in attending this please contact Pat on 086 3522411 or Deirdre on 089 4410496.

Kilbrin Fairy Grove

The Fairy Grove will be closing for the winter in the coming weeks and it will open again in the Spring. The Grove, which is located at Hogan’s Cross Roads, Castlecor, is a great place to visit and a massive thanks is due to the Kilbrin Village Renewal group for creating and maintaining it.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Once restrictions are eased we plan to work on it and have it up and running as soon as possible. We hope this will be of great benefit to the community when it is up and running and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences

Kilbrin Community would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of James Thornton, Kanturk & Buttevant

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Clonbanin Ambush Centenary

On Saturday 9th October 2021, the Clonbanin Ambush Centenary Commemorations / Celebration will take place in Derrinagree Church Carpark.

This commemoration is to honour the men and women that participated in the War of Independence and the fight for freedom. To celebrate the freedom and, Self- Governance, that we all take for granted today. Let us not forget the supreme sacrifices’ the extreme hardships, the human endurances, those brave men of the Volunteers, and the women of Cumann na mBan, went through for that fight for our freedom. Even to the extent of some of them of sacrificing their life for the cause.

Clonbanin Ambush was unique in its own right, because even though the British suffered heavy losses including a very high-ranking Officer and a high number of soldiers. Not an Irish man was killed or wounded only a grazed ankle. But what made it unique was there were no reprisals in the area after the ambush mainly due to a Rev Leader’s connection with some very high-ranking personnel in the British Army.

Our commemoration commences with Concelebrated Mass in Derrinagree Church at 1 30pm followed by Blessing of centenary monument. Some Ceremonial duties, address by President Higgins Representative, Reading of the Proclamation, Oration by County Mayor Gillian Coughlan, Chairmans Address, The Raising of The Try Colour, accompanied a Colour Party from the I.U.N.D.A organization. Irish Followed by an evening of refreshments and entertainment in Dromtarriffe Parish Hall.

Everyone welcome but due to Covid restrictions we can’t guarantee every one will get in the Church.

Mass will be relayed to the carpark only 160 persons allowed in the Church, come early and avoid disappointments

Bowling

Denis Horgan Bowling Club Winter Competitions: Ned Kelleher 5 points, Maurice Cashman 6 points, Danny Murphy 5 points, Sam Ahern 3 points, Eugene o Sullivan 3 points, John Breen 4 points, Joanne Murphy 2 points, Kieran Duggan 1 point, Dean Sexton 2 points.

LISMIRE

Footballers Win

Lismire advanced to the final of the Junior B Football Championship with a six-point win over Tullylease at Lismire recently.

The sides were evenly matched in the first half with Lismire a goal to the good at half time 1.6 to 0.6 the goal coming from the boot of Damien Finn following some good approach work by Daniel Richard Guinee. Tullylease thundered into the game following the break and would have gone ahead but for some excellent goalkeeping by Lismire custodian Cathal Field. The home side gradually got the better hand and ran out winners on a score-line Lismire 1.15 Tullylease 1.09.

The Lismire team was: Cathal Field, James Moynihan, Sean McSweeney, Tom Sheehan, Patrick Buckley, Mark Field, Oisin O’Connor, Eamon Hayes, Michael McSweeney, Stephen Jones, Daniel Richard Guinee, Jack Sheahan, Darragh Kearney, Damien Finn, Jamie Finn. Sub; Blake Jones.

County Football

Lismire will play Ballypheane in the semi-final of the County Junior C Football Championship on a date and venue to be finalised.

Scrap Metal

A load of scrap metal is being prepared for collection. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics or tyres.