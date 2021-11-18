Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Kilbrin and Kilcorney-Dromtariffe

Singer, songwriter and teacher Annmarie O’Riordan graduating with honours in the Masters of Christian Leadership and Education at Mary Immaculate College recently.

CASTLEMAGNER

When I was about Knee High

During the 2020 Covid Lockdown the Castlemagner Community and Development association gathered memories and stories from older members of the community which was published in a book called ‘When I was about Knee High’ prior to last Christmas.

It was a wonderful record of times past with heart-warming stories, memories, poems, precious old, and beautiful scenic photographs. It has preserved old stories and traditions and in future years will very much be part of local history.

Castlemagner parish has an incredibly rich history with ancient forts, churches, Holy wells, castles, houses, Bronze age and Viking hoards, and artefacts from bloody battles fought on her soil but the everyday life of her people is as important and valuable.

In the words of Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, who graciously wrote the foreword, ‘In their own way, each of the contributors to this book are also capturing forever their unique lives and perspective and these are equally worth remembering and celebrating, mar na beidh a leitheidi aris ann.’.

In the lead up to Christmas 2020 the book literally flew off the shelves and now due to popular demand, a re-print is now being finalised. If you would like to pre-order a copy, please contact Mary O’Sullivan at 086 0717761.

It will be stocked in local shops in the coming weeks. The book would make a beautiful gift for anyone connected to Castlemagner Parish or interested in local history. Last year many people living abroad or unable to travel home due to restrictions were delighted to find a copy in their Christmas Stocking.

Castlemagner Tidy Towns

The Castlemagner Tidy Towns Association was delighted to receive the Endeavour Award for Cork North as they received an 11.5% increase on their 2019 marks. This is an incredible achievement especially as it is only the second year that Castlemagner Tidy Towns has taken part in the competition.

Thank you to the many people who worked so hard to get this fantastic result. The huge amount of voluntary man hours has been nationally recognised. But more important is has made our community a nicer place to live, work and visit. Congratulations one and all.

Castlemagner Tidy Towns would also like to congratulate all the other local Tidy Towns groups who all did exceptionally well in this year’s competition and show strong community spirit.

KILBRIN

Bingo

Bingo continues every Monday from 8.30 pm at Kilbrin Community Centre. We would ask that everyone bring their vaccination cert as this will be checked on arrival.

Photography

Just John photography will be in Kilbrin GAA hall from 12 noon and 5pm on 20th November. Family portraits in a Santa chair, hats provided (if you wish) from as little as =D0=8450 (session 10x8 in print and a 8x6 in print). Other gist ideas will be available. Limited time slots available so deposit and booking is essential. For bookings please text 083 0796024 or 087 1611171.

Roadworks

Work continues with laying of water pipes around the village. Thanks to everyone for their patience for the duration of this project.

Remote working/studying

A grant has been approved from IRD for a remote working/studying office in the Community Centre with two work-spaces and a commercial printer. Work is ongoing and we hope to have it up and running as soon as possible. This will be of great benefit to the community and will keep you informed of the progress. If you are interested in using the facility please contact Ben on 087 2801908 or Paulina on 086 4097267.

Condolences.

Kilbrin Community would like to send our Deepest Condolences to the Buckley family on the death of Dan Buckley, late of Kilbrin. May he rest in Peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Also the PRO can be contacted directly at Bennymick1968@gmail.com or on 087 2801908 if you have anything of interest for this column. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling Notes

The A.G.M. of the Denis Horgan bowling club was held recently. The chairman, Ned Kelleher welcomed everybody to the meeting. He thanked all the members for their hard work during the year. The hon secretary, John Breen gave a comprehensive report on the years events. Hon treasurer, Maurice Cashman gave a break-down of the clubs finances and said the club was in a healthy state.

The following officers were elected Hon President Johnny O Riordan. Hon vice President’s Con Kelleher, Paddy McSweeny, John Sheehan, Willie Joe Leahy. Hon Chairman - Ned Kelleher. Hon Vice Chairman Eugene O Sullivan. Hon Secretary’s - John Breen/Joanne Murphy. Hon Ass Secretary - Damion Leonard. Hon Treasurer’s Maurice Cashman/Mikie McAuliffe. Hon Ass Treasurer’s - Danny Murphy/Rose Twohig. P.R.O Damion Leonard. Youth officer - Eugene O Sullivan. Ass youth officer Aaron Mackey. Committee members Jerry Cooney, Keven Flynn, Dean Sexton, Sam Ahern.The Johnny O Mahony player of the year award went to Maurice Cashman. Club presentations - Ned Kelleher and Danny Murphy.

John Cummins Competitions~1st Dean Sexton. 1st~Donal Cashman. 2nd Ned Kelleher. 3rd A.j mackey. 3rd Mikie Murphy. 3rd Danny Murphy. 3rd Veronica O Mahony. 3rd John Breen. Jackie Daly/Liam Casey competitions~1st~Keven Flynn. 1st Ned Kelleher. 1st Maurice Cashman. 2nd Dean Sexton. 2nd Danny Murphy. 3rd Denis O Sullivan. 3rd Mikie Murphy. 4th Sam Ahern.

Denis Horgan bowling club Winter competitions: Ned Kelleher12 points. Maurice Cashman 15 points. Danny Murphy 12 points. Sam Ahern 8 points. Eugene o Sullivan 7 points. John Breen 11 points. Joanne Murphy 2 points. Kieran Duggan 1 point. Dean Sexton 6 points. Mikie Mcauliffe 1 point. Mikie Murphy 2 points. Scott McNulty 1 point. Keven Flynn 5 points.