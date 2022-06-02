Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Freemount, Lismire and Meelin

Keven Roche, Banteer and Aisling Daly, Boherbue were married in Boherbue on Saturday last, 28th of May and held the reception in Great Southern, Killarney. Photo: Adrian O'Neill (www.staywildimages.com)

CASTLEMAGNER

Benemerenti Medals

On Saturday Evening, June 4th, His Excellency Most Reverend Bishop William Crean will celebrate the Eucharist in Saint Mary’s Church Castlemagner at 7.30 pm. At this mass, the bishop will make a presentation of the Benemerenti Medal to Andy Bourke of Pallas and sacristan Sheila Healy of Ballintubber in recognition of their continuing loyalty and faithful service to Castlemagner Parish down through the years. Light refreshments will be served in the hall after the mass.

The Benemerenti Medal is a medal awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church. This medal was originally established as an award for soldiers in the Papal Army. The current version of the Benemerenti medal was designed by Pope Paul VI. The medal is a gold Greek Cross depicting Christ with his hand raised in blessing. On the left arm of the cross is the tiara and crossed keys symbol of the papacy. On the right arm is the coat of arms of the current Pope. The medal is suspended from a yellow and white ribbon, the colors of the Papacy.

Parish pilgrimage

There will be a parish pilgrimage to Knock on Grandparents=92 day, July 24th. The bus will leave the church car park at 7.30 am. Everybody is welcome to come as long as places are available. For bookings, contact 0868521808. The cost for the bus is Eur 25.00.

Community Centre AGM

Castlemagner Community Centre AGM will be held on Tuesday night, June 7th at 8.00 pm. The facility is enjoyed by people of all ages across the community. To sustain the running of this facility, the invitation to this meeting is extended to all members of the community. Attendance would be greatly appreciated.

If you have ideas for fundraisers, activities or events that could be held in the hall please attend and let us know. We would love some feedback as to how we could better serve the community. Looking forward to seeing you there.

The hall can be hired for all kinds of events: children’s birthday parties, baby showers, meetings, as well as all kinds of activities–yoga, irish dancing etc. Please contact Lisa on 0861237421 for more info or to book the hall.

Playground Golf Classic

Castlemagner & Cecilstown Community Playground Group will hold a Golf Classic in Kanturk Golf Club on Monday June 6th 2022. The group was formed in October last year with a view to building a playground for the Castlemagner/Cecilstown area.

The Castlemagner/Cecilstown area has grown immensely over the last number of years and as a result, there are a significant amount of children in the area who would benefit hugely from a playground, not to mention the children in surrounding areas also.

A site for the playground was offered by Castlemagner GAA, this offer was gratefully accepted by the playground committee. A planning application for the ambitious plans has been submitted to Cork County Council. The project will be grant aided through public funding but a portion of the funding will need to be raised by the local community.

Next Monday 6th June will see teams of three take to the golf course from 7am until late in the evening judging on the amount of teams that have signed up so far. There is still room on the timesheet for any teams that want to play with payment options through Stripe or payment on the course accepted. Teams of three will cost €150 with Tee Box sponsorship of €50 also available. Prizes on the day will be for First, Second and Third teams, Best Gross Score, Longest Drive and Hitting the Green. After completing your round of golf, participants are encouraged to avail of the facilities provided by Kanturk Golf Club in the newly refurbished Bobs on the Green with teas, coffees and full bar / restaurant open.

The Castlemagner & Cecilstown Community Playground Group would like to thank sincerely all those that have supported us on our journey so far. Remembering that this is the first of many steps in the process of securing funding for our playground we hope that you will support our project through to completion.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows: First Prize went to Nora May Deane,Glash and Daithi Burke, Meelin. The winning Ladies team was Maureen Vaughan and Eileen Vaughan, Kanturk. Best gents teams were Michael O Callaghan & Partner, Freemount. Best mixed team was Mary Noonan, Freemount & Paddy O Leary, Glash. Spot prizes were won by . 1) Nelly May Foley,Glash & Chris Wallace, Freemount and 2) Frank & Timmy Joe O Sullivan, Cullen

The following won raffle prizes: 1) Billy Browne,Freemount 2) Timmy Joe Sullivan,Cullen 3)Kathleen Guinee,Glash 4)Timmy Joe Sullivan,Cullen 5)Paddy O Leary,Glash 6)John Dillane,Milford. Cards Continue this Sunday night June 5th at 8pm.

Thursday Club

Mass will be celebrated in Cois Abhann on Thursday June 9th at 2pm. This will be our last get-together before the Summer break.Everybody welcome. Looking forward to seeing you all.

Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday Social Dancing in Freemount Hall on June 5th for the ever popular Peter Burke. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. And save this date as Michael Sexton will play on Sunday the 12th of June.

Tidy Towns

We are delighted with the help so far on Monday evenings. Great work is getting done. The Tidy Towns won’t meet on the Bank holiday Monday 6th of June.

Please join us on Monday night 13th of June from 7-9pm to help with the Tidy Towns efforts to spruce up the village.

Please bring brush/spades etc to help out. There is lots of weeding, tidying, planting and brushing to be done. We would love to see you all there.

Darts Exhibition

There is a huge opportunity for junior members of North Cork Junior Darts to meet and play World ranked Darts Star Rob Cross in their club on the June bank holiday Monday.

We are delighted to announce that we have upgraded our Rob Cross exhibition to being exclusively in the Freemount Community Hall Bank Holiday Monday 6th Jun, professional photographer and raffles. Doors open at 4pm. All welcome. It will be a €5 entry that includes refreshments. There is a DJ, meet and greet, Q&A

Lego STEM Summer Camp

A Lego STEM Summer Camp will take place in Freemount Hall from the 15th August to 19th of August from 10am to 1pm. This camp is taught by Bricks 4 Kidz West Cork. Please contact Eileen Beattie 089 942 5496. ebeattie@bricks4kids.com for booking or any further details you need

Mother & Baby Exercise Class

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 0861749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis.

Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 1-5-20-32. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Daithi Burke, Meelin. 2. Mary Barry, Barry’s Bar, Freemount. 3. Tady Roche,Tullylease. 4. Joe Daly, Dromanig, Tullylease. 5. Neill Coakley, 16 Allow Hill, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3,650. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

LISMIRE

Clothes collection for Lismire NS

Any unwanted clean, dry re-usable clothes and shoes (no curtains or duvets) can be dropped to collection point outside Lismire G.A.A. Hall on Saturday 11th June between 11.30-1pm

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners for 27th May were: Jeremiah Lane, Newmarket, €40; Paudie Ryan, Freemount, €30; Troy O’Donoughue, Newmarket, €50. Spinners for Friday 3rd June are Ella Marie Angland, Meelin; Teddy Linehan, Ballyclough; Patrick O’Sullivan, Meelin. Next week’s jackpot is €7,800. Best of luck to all. Confined members weekly lotto, €100–Liam Brosnan, Meelin.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Result: Division 2 FL 28th May–Rockchapel (2-15) vs Ballydesmond (0-12)

Upcoming fixtures: 4th June–Meelin vs Aghada in Aghada (Rostellen) @4pm. 16th June–Meelin vs Lisgoold in Meelin @8pm10th June–Rockchapel vs Dohenys in Rockchapel @ 8pm. Best of luck to all in their upcoming games.

Tuesday 7th June–Duhallow Cup F Final Rockchapel V Knocknagree @ Rathcoole 7-30pm ET & Penalties if needed.

Amenity Projects AGM

The AGM of Meelin Amenity Projects CLG is on Thursday the 16th June at 8pm in the hall. Everyone welcome.