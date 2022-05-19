Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Freemount and Meelin

Firefighter Edith Bhokani and her daughter Elisha Bhokani with Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien at the opening of the new fire station in Kanturk on Friday last. Photo: Cathal Noonan

CASTLEMAGNER

Bealtaine Concert

Castlemagner Sinsir Club Presents their Bealtaine Concert on this Friday May 20th and is an event enjoyed by young and not so young. Song dance, story telling entertainment is the theme of the night and a cuppa is also part of the Bealtaine celebration. Starting at 8pm, admission €10. Children are free.

Come along and enjoy the evening and you will also be supporting the Sinsir Club. Everyone is welcome.

Pilgrimage to Knock

Castlemagner Sinsir Club are organizing the Annual Pilgrimage to Knock Shrine on Sunday July 24th, this Particular Sunday is allocated to Grandparents Day and is a very enjoyable prayerful feast. Dana Rosemary Scallon will also sing Our Lady of Knock on the day.

We firmly believe that grandparents and the elderly are needed now more than ever, not just as teachers of the faith, but as fountains of wisdom and sensibility qualities which our world needs these days.

This is a day of joy and hope for all of the Catholic Grandparents Association and a day to give thanks to our Holy Father, who has a great love for grandparents and the elderly, and who often talks about his own grandmother Rosa. We look forward to being part of this new annual celebration so that the healing power of Jesus in all grandparents and the elderly are brought to the fore and passed on to the next generation.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First Prize went to: 1 Jerry O’Callaghan,and Dan Murphy, Freemount. 2 Pat Dennehy and Paddy Barry ,Derrinagree. 3 Con Foley,and Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. The winning Ladies team was: Margaret and Theresa O’Regan ,Kilmeedy. Best gents teams were:-1 Pat t,and Martin Flynn, Feohanagh.Best mixed team was :-Daithi Burke,Meelin, and Nora Mai Deane,Glash. A spot prize was won by Paddy O’Leary, Flash, and Mary Noonan, Freemount.

The following won raffle prizes:- 1 Pat Dennehy, Derrinagree.2 Tim Curtin, Freemount.3 John O’Riordan, Kanturk,4Nora Mai Deane, Glash. 5 Martin Flynn,Feohanagh.6 Margaret O Regan, Kilmeedy.7 Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. Cards Continue this Sunday night May 22nd at 8pm.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next May 23rd at 10.06pm. Next week, as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Community Development AGM

Report from the Community Development AGM which was held on Wednesday 11th May in The Community Centre.

Chairman Paddy Collins welcomed everyone to the 2022 AGM of Freemount Community Development. Paddy thanked the outgoing committee for their hard work over the past few years, and suggested the team involved with the social dancing work continue the good work being done. Paddy said this would not continue without the support of the volunteers involved, and FAS who help out every week.

Joint Secretary Margaret O’Mullane read secretary’s report which spanned the last four years, highlighted regular activities in the hall, the grant application processes and the successful fundraisers along the way which currently is the Sunday social dancing but appealed for continued focus on fundraising ideas going forward.

Treasurers Report and Finance Update was given by Joint Treasurer Emer Healy who outlined the income and expenditure for 2021 and gave a comprehensive account of expected income to year end 2022.

Update from Sub Committees (Tidy Towns, Facilities, Community Alert & Thursday Club)

Community Alert: Adrian McAuliffe elaborated on the work ongoing with Senior Alert Alarms, maintaining the BeAlert Text Group, CCTV cameras and the defibrillator located on the Cois Abhainn wall. Facilities team were working hard to maintain the hall, walkway and environs but again would hope to widen their group. Tidy Towns similarly appealed for help in sprucing up the village coming into the summer there was a lot of work needing doing. Tidy Towns meet each Monday night 7-9pm and would appreciate extra help to get the place looking well for the Communion on May 21st.

Since the last AGM a number of people in our community had sadly passed away and condolences were expressed to the families of all those bereaved.

Election of Officers for 2022 / 2023: Chair Paddy Collins & Joint Sec. Margaret O’Mullane stepped down. Incoming committee members:- Chairperson–Michael O’Regan. Vice Chairperson–Michael O’CallaghanJoint Secretaries Michelle Green & John O’Dwyer.Joint Treasurers Emer Healy & Sinéad O’Sullivan (also co-ordinating the community phone) PRO Eilísh Dunstan

There were new volunteers recruited for Sub Committee groups, but an appeal made for more help with Facilities and Tidy Towns work.

Incoming Chairperson Michael O’Regan said the past few years during the pandemic had been challenging but a lot of hard work on the various projects had been done regardless. It was hoped monthly meetings would resume which would be open to the whole community.Volunteers were needed to help run the weekly Social Dancing, for both setting up on Saturdays, and being at the hall on Sundays. Discussion continued around forming smaller sub groups through which various projects / initiatives could be explored and undertaken successfully.

Anyone willing to help out for any community activity please contact 083 4589222. A recent open evening had unearthed a lot of new ideas for potential projects and events, and with extra help these could be realized.

The next meeting of Freemount Community Development Association will be held on Thursday 26th May at 8pm. All are welcome to attend and discuss any relevant issues they wish to discuss. It is hoped that these meetings will continue on a monthly basis.

Tidy Towns

Please join us in the village every Monday night from 7-9pm to help with the Tidy Towns efforts to spruce up the village. Please bring brush/spades etc to help us. There is lots of weeding, tidying, planting and brushing to be done. We would love to see you all there.

Lego STEM Summer Camp

Lego STEM Summer Camp will take place in Freemount Hall from the 15th August to 19th of August from 10am to 1pm. This camp is taught by Bricks 4 Kidz West Cork. Please contact Eileen Beattie 089 942 5496. ebeattie@bricks4kids.com

Sunday Social Dancing

Join us on this Sunday May 22nd.for our weekly Social Dancing in Freemount Hall for the return of Neily O’Connor. A great afternoon out is assured

Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893. Coming on Sunday May 29th . P.J.Murrihy

Mother & Baby Exercise Class

Contact Valerie (MissFit Studio) on 0861749611 if you would like to join these Mother & Baby Classes. These classes will equip you with the knowledge how to help rehab & rebuild strength after pregnancy. Using Core and breath work to develop Core and pelvic floor muscles while also increasing mobility, overall health and confidence. P56 P893.

Freemount Juvenile Darts

The juvenile darts are going from strength to strength. Please contact Dave on 085 8632380 for any details. It takes place on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm upstairs in Freemount Hall. P56 P893. New members welcome.

Strength and Conditioning Classes

Strength & Conditioning Classes ran by JM Fitness run in Freemount Hall on Tuesday nights. Class1 from 7-8pm & Class2 from 8-9pm.

John uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as kettle or dumbbells to train the whole body from top to toe in a friendly and fun class where fantastic goals are achieved. Classes run in 6 week blocks, pay in block or pay as you go options available. To book your place contact John on 083-1053666 for details.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

History website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo. We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 13-19-20-34. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Breda Nagle, Ballinla, Freemount. 2. Gillian Doody, Broadford. 3. Sean O’Sullivan, Knockanglasse, Freemount. 4. Con O’Connor, Knockough, Freemount. 5. David and Conor Curtin, Freemount. Jackpot this weekend is €3,600.

Notes

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners on 13th May were: Kieran Linehan, Meelin, €45; Brendan O Sullivan, Knockscovane, €50; John & Kathleen Twomey, Meelin, €30. Spinners for Friday 20th May are: Con Twomey, Millstreet; Christine Murphy, Newtown; Marie Brosnan, Newmarket. Next week’s jackpot is €7,600. Best of luck to all. Confined members weekly lotto €100 - Jimmy Duggan, Meelin.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Upcoming fixture: Red FM Division 3 HL 21st May - Meelin vs Argideen Rangers in Meelin @ 4pm. Best of luck to all in their upcoming games.

Meelin Hall

Would you like to be more active but don’t know where to start? Exercise classes starting Wednesday 25th in Meelin Hall.Move at your own pace, low impact, no jumping, exercise to music, everybody welcome.6 classes for €50. Contact Eilish @ 086-1597429 for details. Pre booking is essential.