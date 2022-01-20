Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Freemount and Meelin

CASTLEMAGNER

Operation Transformation/Every Step Counts

Castlemagner GAA have joined the Every Step Counts challenge in support of Norma Taylor’s Operation Transformation Journey. The challenge runs from January 19th to February 23rd. More information is available from GAA members as how to join.

Shane Sweetnam Congrats to Castlemagner man Shane Sweetnam with his recent success on the international showjumping circuit winning the top prize in Bainbridge 1.45m Classic at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, on his Irish bred horse. CCDA & Tidy Towns the committee are currently planning activities for the coming year.

Review of Third Quarter 2021

The third quarter of 2021 (July, August & September) brought a lot of positives to Castlemagner. The CCDA received good news that their application to the Commemoration Grant Scheme 2021was successful towards installing two information boards in Cecilstown on Lohort Castle. Work began by Cork County Council on re-surfacing the road from Dennehy’s Cross to Abraham’s Cross as part of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal Road Restoration Maintenance Programme.

Castemagner Native Will Collins was accepted as a member of the exclusive Oscars Academy as recognition for his animated film Wolfwalkers.

Various organisations in the parish worked together to clean and tidy the villages as preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Bunting in the parish colours of black and amber were hung and posters supporting Team Ireland and especially our local heroes — Shane and Michelle (Castlemagner) and Eddie (Banteer). The community had many late nights and early morning to cheer on Team Ireland.

The CCDA & Tidy Towns started work in earnest to clean bridges around the parish. Neighbours gathered to work and chat and a huge volume of work was completed.

The First Holy Communion was celebrated (all be with restricted numbers) in early September. The Centenary of the Foundation of the Legion of Mary was also celebrated in September.

The GAA Junior Football Team played some fantastic football resulting in a win over rivals Kanturk in the Duhallow A Football championship They then beat Knocknagree which gave the team a place in the semi-final.

Ballyhass NS organised a successful litter pick as part of their Green Flag initiative. In September the Community Centre re-opened for classes in Yoga & dance.

Despite lockdown it was a good summer.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The weekly 45 Drive in Freemount will re-commence as soon as we get more clarity on sanitisation,and the existing restrictions be lifted etc. So get your cards out and have a practice game!!

Around The Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next January 24th at 10.06pm. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week while the present restrictions continue. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) will commence for 10 nights at the end of January. All registrations for this term to be done online. PLEASE send in your details ASAP.Further details on 086-1971005 ,text or EMail,or Freemountarchive@gmail.com. Or facebook “Cois Alla” Look out for further details in The Freemount Notes. These arrangements will depend on how severe the covid 19 outbreak will be.

All the following are guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Social Dancing in Community Centre

Social Dancing postponed until further notice..

Due to the high Covid numbers nationally the social dancing on Sundays in Freemount is postponed until a later date. We will continue to reassess the situation on a weekly basis and we will follow the current guidelines as they are decided by the government. The safety of the dancers, bands, local volunteers and the general community will always be our first priority.

We are disappointed for the dancers and bands but this feels like the only possible decision at this stage.

Fingers crossed a more normal life will be possible very soon.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm. And Tuesday morning at 9.30am, All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on;- churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm. If you go to the website www.churchservices.tv any day ,

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute ,Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for.Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

Freemount History Website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.!!We would also like to hear from you

GAA weekly lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 8, 16, 28, 33. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky dip winners were: 1. Joan Dillane, Milford. 2. Mag Davern, Freemount. 3. M&M Hannon, Ballybahallow, Freemount. 4. Breda Nagle, Ballinla, Freemount. 5. Joe Daly, Dromanig, Tullylease. Jackpot this weekend is €3,500. If you’re not in you can’t win.

Freemount GAA are now promoting the annual Rebel Bounty Draw. This is a vital fundraiser for the club. Tickets are €100 each and can be bought directly from the club or on line There are 30 prizes each month ranging from €100 to €20,000. Closing date is the end of February. Please support.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners from 14th January: Niamh Brosnan, Meelin, €30; Mary Ann Stokes, Tullylease, €30; Pat Curtin, Meenishal, €60.

Spinners for next week Friday 21st of January are: Timmy & Siobhan Curtin, Meelin; Sean O’Connor, Rowels, Meelin; Kathy Lenihan, Meelin.

Next week’s jackpot is €5,900. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

GAA club membership

A reminder to anyone who was not at the AGM and has yet to pay their membership to please try and do so over the next few weeks. € 40 for adults and €20 for OAP and students.

Cork GAA Draw

Rebels Bounty 2022 draws are beginning in February and are asking people to sign up for tickets for the year coming. The January and February draws are always held together at the end of Feb/start of March. Tickets are 100 euro for the year and there are some brilliant prizes to be won each month.

The draw is important to our club as a certain percentage will come back to assist with our clubs running. All you need to do is contact a club officer who will assist you or you can google Cork Rebels Bounty draws and click the link, select Meelin as your club and off you go. Best of luck to all.