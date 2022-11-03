Around the Districts: Castlemagner, Freemount and Lismire

John Joe Herlihy, Knocknagree, presenting a cheque for €2,525 to Donie Lucey of the Irish Community Air Ambulance at Rathcoole, proceeds from the recent fundraising dance organised by John Joe at the CYMS Hall in Newmarket

CASTLEMAGNER

Harvest Supper

The Harvest Supper held on October 22 was a great success with over 185 people enjoying the evening. The hall was decorated in an autumnal theme with locally grown Sunflowers and Pumpkins. Traditional music was provided by Flor and Stan and had everyone’s toes tapping. Hosts and hostesses provided bountiful feasts and good craic was had in the set up and clean down.

This was a joint fundraising venture by the Hall Committee and the CCDA All money raised will go towards facilities within the community. Both committees would sincerely like to thank all those who attended on the night and would also like to thank everyone for their generosity with both time and money to making this fundraiser such a success. The support from the entire community was phenomenal. Thank you.

SMART Village Survey

Many local organisations from Castlemagner (CCDA, GAA, Hall Committee, Castlemagner and Cecilstown Playground group, Sinsir and Tidy Towns) are currently attending SMART village training provided by IRD with other neighbouring community groups in the Duhallow area. The training is being facilitated by Dr Brendan O’Keeffe.

The aim of the course is to help each community involved to create a Smart Village Plan to encourage cross community collaboration.

In order to create an overall future plan for the community it is important to gather as much data as possible from the community as to how the people living in the area see Castlemagner Community and its strengths and weaknesses. The survey invites local citizens to give their views about their quality of life, sense of place, local amenities and facilities. The findings will help clubs and organisations in Castlemagner Community to formulate plans, and they will also feed into IRD Duhallow’s overall strategy for the area.

CCDA, with support from all the organisations/clubs in the community hope to complete a survey before Christmas. Please note this is an anonymous survey and all the information gathered will be collated by Brendan O’Keeffe. This survey can be completed by anyone in the parish aged 18+. We will gather information from under-18s (primary and secondary school) in a different format at a later date. The survey can be done on-line, by using a QR code or on a paper version to make it accessible to all. The survey will take about 10 to 15 minutes to complete.

The collated results from the survey can be used by all organisations within the community and could be most useful when applying for grants. Please complete a survey and have your say for the future in Castlemagner parish. Thank you in advance for your support. The survey will be available on the social media accounts of the various clubs/organisations during the week. There will also be option of completing a paper version.

For further information or to get a paper copy please contact Hazel at 087 6913660.

Tidy Towns

The SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition Results for 2022 came in during the week. Thanks to the dedicated work of numerous volunteers Castlemagner Tidy Towns has gone up an impressive 14 points. The judge made many positive comments on work done to date. There were also comments on areas that could be improved on, much of which has been completed during the summer since the judging, which took place in early June.

Please note that for the Tidy Town competition we include the entire parish plus both Castlemagner and Cecilstown Villages as the committee feels that the community is the entire parish. Sincere thanks to both individuals and the many clubs/organisations that support Tidy Towns and our work.

This was Castlemagner’s third year entering this national competition and the group is ready looking forward to growing on the achievements to date next year. We would also like to congratulate our neighbouring Tidy Towns groups who also all did well.

November Remembrance Mass for the Dead.

A Mass in remembrance for the dead will take place in the Church of St Mary, Castlemagner on Saturday, November 5, at 7.30 p.m. The names of those who died during the past 12 months will be read out and a candle will be lit in remembrance of each person. Families of the deceased are welcome to take the candles after the ceremony.

Cemetery Prayers for the Dead

Cemetery Prayers will take place on Sunday, November 6, in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Castlemagner at 2 p.m.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize was divided between 1 Joan O’Leary, Castleishon, Tullylease and Eileen O’Sullivan, Kanturk; 2 John and Joan Dillane, Milford; 3 Jack O’Keeffe and Bill Guinee, Glash; 4 Paddy O’Leary, Glash and Mary Noonan, Freemount; 5 Con Foley and Ben O’Sullivan, Freemount. Best Ladies team was Kathleen Guinee, Glash and Eileen Twomey, Newmarket. The winning Gents team was Martin Flynn, Feohanagh and Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. The best mixed team was: John O’Riordan, Kanturk and Esther Hayes, Kilbrin. Spot prize winners were: 1 Tom Sheahan Glash, and Tim Ahern, Freemount; 2 Nellie Mai Foley, Glash and Neily O’Connor, Freemount. The following won raffle prizes: 1 Delia Conroy, Churchtown; 2 Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West; 3 Paddy O’Leary, Glash; 4 Jack O’Keeffe, Glash; 5 Tim Ahern, Freemount; 6 Pat O’Connor, Churchtown; 7 Eileen Twomey, Newmarket; 8 Dan Murphy, Freemount. The Cards will continue on this Sunday night November 6th at 8pm.

Freemount Social Dancing

Join us for Sunday afternoon Social Dancing in Freemount Hall every Sunday. This Sunday November 6th we have Ger Healy. Dancing from 3pm to 5.30pm. A great afternoon’s entertainment is assured so get your dancing shoes ready. Cost of entry is €10 and tea is included. Eircode is P56 P893.

Look out for Finbarr Dennehy,coming on Sunday November 13th.

Comhaltas

Music Classes have commenced on Wednesdays. All pupils must be enrolled prior to commencing music classes. We still have vacancies for flute and tin whistle pupils on Saturday mornings. If you are interested please contact us immediately. Ring 086-1971005 or 022-28664.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption. We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity. The email address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching.

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Cemetery Prayers

Prayers at Knawhill Cemetery will be on this Sunday November 6th after Mass @ 11.15am. approx. and in Deliga Cemetery at 3pm.

Shop Local

Just a reminder to you one and all. Don’t forget to consider shopping local as far as possible. Our local shop is providing a huge service to our community .They work long hours seven days a week providing a service second to none.

Christmas concert

Date for your diary–A night of music song dance and laughs in the Community Centre on 17th December. Tickets will be on sale at Casey’s shop and Ballantynes Bar shortly or can be purchased from any cast member

Thursday Club

The next get together will be held on this Thursday October 27th at 2pm. New members are very welcome.

Mass for the dead

November Mass for the dead will be celebrated in Cois Abhann Centre on Thursday November 10th. At 2pm. All are welcome.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into the Heritage Centre any morning.

G.A.A. weekly lotto

Numbers drawn last week-end were:-15-20-26-33.There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Tadgh O’Flynn, Freemount. 2. Padraig Curtin, Mallow. 3 Mike Murphy, London. 4. Pat and Hannah Reidy, Broadford. 5. Mairead O’Connor, Charleville. Jackpot this weekend is €1,050.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm. E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com.

LISMIRE

County Junior B Football

Lismire will play Fr. O’Neill’s in the rearranged County Junior B Football Championship Quarter Final next Thursday evening at 8.00pm. The venue is now the all-weather 4G pitch at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. The original fixture last weekend was postponed due to floodlight failure.

50th Anniversary Social

Lismire will celebrate the 1972 founding of the club with a 50th Anniversary Social in Springfort Hall on Saturday 19th November. Everybody welcome. For ticket enquiries please text Karen at 086 7335742.

Rebel’s Bounty Draw Winner

Congratulations to Mary Bourke, Broadford, Co. Clare and formerly of Coolageela on winning €250 in the October Rebel’s Bounty Draw. The Rebels Bounty draw was initiated two years ago by the County Board to help clubs raise vital funds for running the club and facilities development. Club officers are very grateful to everyone who supported the club and bought tickets for the 12 monthly draw which is the club’s main fundraiser. The next draw will take place on 24th November with a top prize of €20,000 and 29 other cash prizes.

Clothes Collection

The Parents Association of Lismire NS are organizing a clothes collection. Venue: Lismire School. Bags can be dropped into the school lobby area any day during the week from 9.10am to 3pm from November 7th.The final date is Thursday 17th November .We would greatly appreciate your support for this fundraiser.