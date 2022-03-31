Around the Districts: Castlemagner and Killavullen

Amid great sunshine, locals were out in force for the Castlemagner Tidy Towns Spring Clean over the weekend. Pictured are, above left: Ann, Hazel and Emily Barry;

CASTLEMAGNER

Tidy Towns

There was a great turn out over the weekend for the annual Castlemagner Parish Spring Clean. Both the villages were swept, debris, weeds and litter removed and plans for the summer made. Neighbours all tackled their own roads around the parish and after a busy weekend of work there are only a couple of roads left to be cleaned.

A sincere thanks from Castlemagner Tidy Towns to all the amazing volunteers, who did such a fantastic job to clean the community. The good news is that as a result of the work over the last number of years the volume of rubbish was greatly reduced. Thank you also to the many people who have ‘adopted a mile’ and keep their own area litter-free on a weekly basis.

Tidy Towns would like to acknowledge the support they have received from Cork County Council.

CCDA Clothes Collection

The CCDA was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of used clothing collected over the weekend. There was well in excess of a hundred bags. The clothes collection forms part of the community sustainability plan and also helps to fund CCDA led initiatives. Thank you to everyone who contributed. Thank you also to committee members and community volunteers who assisted by lifting and moving bags.

Golf classic

Date for your diary – On Monday, June 6, the Castlemagner and Cecilstown Playground Committee are hosting a Golf Classis to help finance a playground in the community. You can support this worthy cause by purchasing a Tee Box (€50) or by entering a team of Three Players (€150). The focus on the day is firstly about fun and secondly golf.

For further information please contact Joe Barry 086 6054755, Pat Gayer 087 7861919 or Julie O’Shea 087 2628771 or by email to candcplayground@gmail.com. Your support is greatly appreciated. Please follow the progress of the group on their Facebook page (Castlemagner and Cecilstown Community Playground).

Croke Rovers

Congratulations to the under-21 Croke Rovers team who played a great game of football against the Robert Emmets in the under-21 A Duhallow Final, on Saturday, March 26, in Banteer, but were unfortunately beaten by two points. The score was 2-05 to 1-10. Well done to all the team and coaches and wishing them well in the future.

Show Jumping

Congratulations to Shane Sweetnam of Killavallig, who won the overall series victory on Sunday, March 27, at the Four-Star Grand Prix at Wellington International in Florida. Congratulations also to Shane’s nephew Jeremy Sweetnam, who finished as runner-up in the two-star Grand Prix at Riesenback in Germany. Wishing them both continued successes.

KILLAVULLEN

‘Climb with Charlie’ walk

This Saturday will be our ‘Climb with Charlie’ solidarity walk. As the number of Covid cases is starting to rise again it has been decided to continue the planned Climb with Charlie in Killavullen but at a more low-key, less crowded way in the interest of the health and safety of those walking and those who have to steward the event.

Instead on Saturday, April 2, nd you are encouraged to meet up with a friend or two or more, pick the route you would like to walk based on your own ability and to make a donation to the causes Motor Neurone Disease Ireland and Pieta House.

For some a stroll to the mast might be an option, a trek from Ballyhooly to Killavullen is another route being discussed by others. The hill up Monanimy or Carrigacunna might be enough of a climb for some legs or a walk around Nano’s might be just right to join in solidarity with others on this day.

It is all about walking a hill, making a climb, for some it may be an actual hill, for others it may be a challenge inside. We will unite with the cause while remaining apart. Donations can be made online climbwithcharlie.ie/donate/

Cúl Camp

Killavullen GAA Club will host its Kellogg’s Cúl Camp on Monday, July 4, till Friday, July 8. Details to follow.

Raffle for Ed Sheeran tickets

Killavullen Juvenile Club are holding a raffle for Ed Sheeran tickets. Enjoy the experience of seeing Ed Sheeran at the Premium Level, in Pairc Ui Chaoimh by entering into a draw for two tickets, that is being organised by the Juvenile Club. This performance is part of his Mathematics tour performance in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Friday, April 29, Tickets for that draw are only €5, and can be purchased by clicking the link below. admin.sportsmanager.ie/sportlomo/registration/event-registration/index/11032.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council lotto is back up and running. The bonus ball of the National Lottery draw is the winning number each Wednesday and Saturday evening. The following people have been the most recent jackpot winners: On Wednesday, March 23, Kieran Forde was the lucky winner and on Saturday, March 26, it was won by Kate O’Connor. Congratulations and thank you to one and all for your support.

Parish news

Lenten Stations: Please contact Fr Gerard if you would like to host the Station Mass for your area. The Station Mass for Slumber Hill; Knockbrack; Toureen; Toomore; Beenaskehy; Ballybane; etc., and Carrigacunna; Highland View; Ballincurrig; Ballyduff; Cloughoola will take place next Friday, April 1, at 7.30 p.m. in Killavullen Church. The Mass for Lower Kilcanway and Carrig will take place on Saturday, April 2, at 10 a.m. in the parish office.

Nano Nagle Birthplace: A half-hour of Lenten reflection and prayer is held on each of the Wednesdays of this holy season at 7 p.m.

Cloyne Diocesan Pilgrimage to Knock: The pilgrimage will take place on May 8 and will be led by Bishop William Crean.

Lough Derg, Pettigo, County Donegal: has reopened for 2022. Posters detailing this year’s programme are on notice boards. See: loughderg.org.

Killavullen Fairies

Some of the beautiful fairy doors and their accessories have faded over winter and the recent flooding. It might be a nice idea to go for a walk along the trail and see if your one needs a spring overhaul. New fairies would also be welcomed if they wished to take up residence along the walkway. A nice little spring project for young and old alike.

GAA club news

Killavullen open with a win – On a warm day in Killavullen last Sunday, and it being the first game of 2022 to be played on our pitch after the recent sewage upgrade works, and with only the Harris fencing being taken down yesterday, Killavullen opened with a fine win.

We started with a nice point from Paul O’Sullivan, only for Dromina to equalise in the third minutes, courtesy of their fine free taker. Jamie Magner started in the corner forward berth and he was to excel over the hour, with a nice point in the fourth minute and Paul stretched out our lead in the fifth minute.

Jamie was on place ball duty as well, and he scored our opening free in the eighth minute, after Michael Cagney had been fouled. Jamie scored from open play in the 12th minute and then, the same player capitalised on a short puck out, that went askew from the resultant puck out to open up a nice lead, 0-06 to 0-01 by the 12th minute.

At the back, the youthful full back line of Kian Lane, Seán Bartley and the senior citizen of the trio, Fionn Magner, and he but 21 were attacking every ball that came their way and were coping well with the physicality of the Dromina inside line. We conceded a long range free, that was converted before the same player scored another free in the 15th minute, and then, sent a delightful side line cut over the bar in the 17th minute.

Jamie arrested the temporary slide, with a converted free in the 18th minute and then a 65 metre shot at the goals after a Barry Murphy shot was pushed around the post for the first of three good saves by the Dromina custodian. We had to be grateful to our own goal keeper in the 21st minutes when Mick bravely got his body in front of a close in shot, and diverted it outside the post.

Jamie scored in the 22nd minute before Eddie Cotter got a reward for his fine half back play with a point in the 22nd minute. Mikey O’Connor scored a point for us in the 23rd minute but we were guilty of some poor wides in this period also.

Jamie stretched out our lead further with a converted free in the 26th minute, added to his tally in the 27th after great pressing by Michael Cageny and Seán Bartley overturned a good possession, when Dromina would have been favourites to score. Dromina finished with a point in the 30th minute to leave the score at the break, 0-13 to 0-05 in our favour. We had seven wides in that period, but would have been pleased with our general play.

Séamus Fox got the opening score of the second period, and Jamie our 15th of the day in the fifth minute of the half. Mikey O’Connor got our next score in the eighth minute before Barry Murphy nearly blew the goals from the securing tie wraps, that held the net in place with a ferocious shot in the same minute, after collecting an accurate hand pass across the box, from Paul O’Sullivan. Good job the nets were securely put in place, else we would be trying to retrieve the sliotar in County Clare from whist Barry came from. Jamie scored again in the ninth minute and Barry was called ashore and replaced by Séamus O’Mahony.

Jamie scored another free, after a foul on Mikey before the full forward from Dromina scored a goal back, across our goal keeper Mike, and down low. Brian Cotter got a point back from us, when he came off the shoulder of the man in possession Eoghan Buckley.

Kian Lane had to be withdraw with a knee injury that we hope is only a twist and he was replaced by Darragh O’Grady. Paul O’Sullivan beat his man on the outside, and sent a good strong shot to the net, that displayed fine upper body strength. It seems that skiing was the reason for this strength, and he just back from France.

Dromina got a goal back from a free in the 15th minute, before Paul pushed out our scoring to 2-20 with a point in the 18th minute. Jamie added another point, a simply delightful one, when he controlled a long ball delightfully on his stick and rifled the ball over the bar. Dromina got another goal from another close in free to bring their tally to 3-07 but Jamie wrapped up proceeding with a fine point, that was to be the last score of the game. Final score Killavullen 2-22; Dromina 3-07

With a few players out injured, or having departed the team of 2021, this was a good showing from others for inclusion. With Kevin Fox (shoulder), Liam Fox (shoulder) Pádraig Looney (knee) Gary Lane (Hamstring) Conor Griffin (hamstring) and Pa Sheehan (working) out, the selectors would have been happy. Noah Butler to Shanballymore and Jack O’Connor to Cashel have departed the set up in Killavullen. So we go forth with what we have, and delighted to have them.

Lotto – No winner of the lotto jackpot, but all of the lucky dips came across the Blackwater There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €1,900 this week, when the draw took place in the community centre. The numbers drawn were 1, 24 and 31. The jackpot on the night was, at €1,900. Next week, the jackpot will be €2,000. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 Pat O’Donovan (seller – Michael Linehan) €30 Denis Canavan (seller – Eileen O’Gorman); €20 Kathy Quane (seller – Michael Linehan. Purchase your ticket from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com.

Forthcoming Fixtures – Inaugural under-19 Football game against Wolfe Tones in Killavullen on Wednesday, the 30th at 7 p.m.

Division 3 Junior Football league, first game of this group is due to be played on March 31 in Mitchelstown versus Mitchelstown at 7.30 p.m.

Division 1 Junior Football league, third game of this group is due to be played on April 2 in Mallow versus Mallow at 7 p.m.