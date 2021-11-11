Around the Districts: Castlemagner and Killavullen

Freemount Macra's Know Your Ag Team of Seamus Murphy, Edmond Curtin and David Fenton who qualified in the Avondhu Macra Regional Round and took part in the National Know Your Ag Final recently.

Freemount Macra members with Ann Fitzgerald and Niall O'Regan on their Wedding Day recently in Adare. The club would like to wish Ann and Niall all the best for the future.

CASTLEMAGNER

Battle of Knocknanuss

The Battle of Knocknanuss was fought in the townland of Knocknanuss in Castlemagner parish on November 13 in 1647. To the mark the anniversary the Duhallow Heritage Society are pleased to host a talk by Desmond Sharp Bolster on the Battle of Knocknanuss via Zoom at 7.30 p.m. on November 11. If you would like to join the talk please emailduhallowheritage@gmail.com who will send you a link.

Tidy Towns

Castlemagner Tidy Towns is cleaning off their equipment after a long and productive year. A huge amount of work has been completed around the parish making the community a cleaner, safer and nicer place to live, work and visit.

Thank you to everyone who assisted and supported in so making different ways whether it was raking leaves, picking litter, painting, pulling weeds, washing signs, planting flowers and bulbs, building raised beds, putting up bunting, designing posters, planting hedges, updating Facebook pages, filling grant forms, networking, making tea, sharing machinery, skills and expertise or donating funds. The hundreds of voluntary manhours are all much appreciated, and the workload couldn’t have been completed without everyone’s goodwill, generosity and support.

Wishing all Tidy Town groups in the area the best of luck in the upcoming annual competition.

Ballyhass NS

Ballyhass NS have got into the Christmas spirit of giving by making up 176 Christmas shoe boxes which will be sent from Ballyhass NS to Moldova, Eastern Europe. Students, Teachers and parents are all to be commended for their thoughtfulness and generosity to others at this special time of year.

KILLAVULLEN

Santa Claus is coming to town

Back by popular demand – we are delighted to announce our Killavullen Santa Drive By on December 4 at 5.30 p.m.

Santa seriously considered meeting families face to face as in previous years but the safety of our community, Santa and his helpers is our main priority. The drive by will keep our festive families safe while bringing our community together.

The Plan: On Saturday, December 4, Santa will drive through Killavullen and switch on our lights.

Respecting all Covid Guidelines families are asked to follow Santa on a short magical trail in their cars.

Santa has kindly gifted us his time and will stop along the route and wait for each car to pass him by. Cars will have the chance to drive by, have a quick word with him from the window and are then free to drive through the village once again to see Killavullen lit up. You can also post your Christmas letter and get your unique Killavullen magical reply.

Make the experience magical for yourselves and your family. Wrap up in blankets, bring travel mugs of hot chocolate, crank up the wireless and sing Christmas songs, decorate your car.

The small print: one. This event is not just for families with children, we extend a warm welcome to all. Santa knows we have all tried our best again this year and has a little time to spare for us all. There is no expiry age for the magic of Santa – he was delighted to meet car loads of grown-ups as well last year. Please, book in your car and enjoy the fun – you are never too old for the magic of Christmas. We extend a huge welcome to all our community members to please come along on the night and have a drive through to experience the magic and beauty.

Two. As this year has been extraordinary we will not be holding our usual fundraisers which defray costs. We will have donation buckets on the evening and all contributions would be appreciated. At all times people are kindly asked to remain in their cars for the health and safety of us all.

Three. To book in your car please contact our car valet elf at 086 8071807 with: a contact name ; your car registration; the number of children per car if applicable.

Please note booking in your car does not reserve your place in numerical order in the drive by. It will be a queue system so your patience is appreciated. We don’t want anybody going on the naughty list because they are pouting.

There will be a raffle and one lucky car will be selected to be the very first car to have the drive by visit.

Community Centre

Killavullen Community Council have decided in light of the most recent Covid-19 guidelines to reopen Killavullen Community Centre. For any club or organisation which needs further details on this please contact killhallbookings@gmail.com.

Lotto

Killavullen Community Council weekly lotto is being relaunched. Wednesdays sheet is full and there are still people looking to join so we there will also be a Saturday draw as well. If anyone wants to join the Saturday lotto please contact Marion Regan. The cost is €2 per week with people paying €10 monthly. Prize is €50 per draw.

GAA club news

Not so good against Ballyhea – Killavullen hurling season for 2021 came to a poor end in Castletownroche last Saturday when we were defeated by Ballyhea in the semi-final of the under-21 A Hurling championship.

On paper, this was an impressive Killavullen team, with no less than eight of our junior team starting in the 15 selected players, but we failed to fire on the day, conceded some soft goals, and missed our point opportunities at the other end that would have helped to claw our way back into the game, that slipped away from us.

Ballyhea opened their scoring from their very impressive free taker in the first minutes before we equalised from a free, from our marksman, Jamie Magner in the third minute Ballyhea regained the lead from open play in the sixth minute, and we forced a 65 metres shot after Jamie Magner and Pádraig Looney exchanged some passes, after a fluffed free. We scored the resultant 65 metre shot from Jamie to gain some measure of consolation; this was in the 11th minute.

We took the lead from a nice point from open play in the 12th minute from Jamie, after getting on, a good relying clearance from Michael Cagney. We went behind to a somewhat fortuitous goal from Ballyhea, when a high speculative shot from their player deceived our goalkeeper, and went in over the line. That was the final score of the opening period, 1-02 to 0-03.

On the resumption, Eddie Cotter scored a nice point, but it was noticeable how hard the Ballyhea backs were making us work for a score and Jamie capitalised on another free in the 17th minute to complete our comeback 1-02 to 0-05.

We got another blow to our collective solar plexus’s in the 19th minute when a shot of distance went into the net. Should have been saved, but was not and thus a significant blow. Shell shocked, we conceded another point from open play in the 20th minute and despite being more in the game, we gave away a cheap free to allow our opponents to stretch the Ballyhea lead out further, 2-04 to 0-05 in the 25th minute, and our solitary response from a mis firing attack was a free from distance, scored by Jamie. At the short whistle, we found ourselves behind 2-04 to 0-06. In that opening period, and with a tricky and swirling crosswind, we amassed seven wides as against six from Ballyhea, but crucially, we never threatened their goal.

After the break, we got a point back from Jamie from another free before the ace Ballyhea free taker and expert shooter scored two points from distance, struck low and with confidence over the bar. We got some further frees, but they were all, a long way out and wide on the channels, and we failed with two or three of those, that may have put pressure on Ballyhea.

We did get one back from Mikey O’Connor from a dead ball situation in the eighth minute of the half, but that was answered back again, almost on the puck out from the concession of a free, that resulted in another score. Pádraig Looney scored a nice point, from open play for us, in the 15th minute to leave four points between the teams at the water break, 2-07 to 0-09.

The fate of the game was well and truly sealed when the Ballyhea No. 12, on the end line, got inside his man and cooled batted the sliotar into the net for a fine goal to make the score gap rather large against us, and it was added to, three minutes later with another converted free. Ballyhea scored from open play in the 22nd minute to leave three clear goals between the teams. Killavullen tried hard to pull back those scores; but we could only force a point from Eddie Cotter from a free, and a lovely score from Liam Fox, at the death, to leave us well beaten on the day 3-09 to 0-11.

Lotto – There was no winner of the lotto jackpot last Tuesday night, when the numbers drawn, were 2, three, and 29. The jackpot on the night was, at €3,100. There was no winner on the night, but several people had two of the three numbers, with No. 29 not so popular, and thus saving the jackpot. The next jackpot, will be drawn on November 9 will be for €3,200. The winners of the lucky dips on last Tuesday night were as follows: €50 – John Magner, Carrigacunna (seller – Himself); €30 – Anthony Kennelly (seller – The Haven Bar); €20 – Pat Hayes, Clonmel (seller – Michael Linehan). Tickets can be purchased from any committee member or from our website – Killavullengaa.com. Thank you for your anticipated and ongoing support.

Clothes collection – Next Saturday morning, November 13, between 9.30 and 12.00, Killavullen GAA Juvenile club will welcome any old but clean clothes that people want to discard, as a fundraiser for the club.

The clothes can be dropped down to the dressing rooms area at that time, where they will be gratefully received. If necessary, they can be collected from your house, by contacting the club at 087 9448844.

Congratulations to Ballygiblin – Killavullen GAA Club would wish to congratulate Ballygiblin on winning out the Junior A Hurling championship in Avondhu. The final game in that great viewing ground, that is Buttevant, in front of a huge crowd, was a tight game of hurling, with Ballygiblin having in their midst the two best players on the field, on the day, in Mark Keane and Darragh O’Flynn.

15 teams set out to win this ultra-competitive championship at the start of the year, but Ballygiblin won through their pool games as winners, and improved as the year progressed. Congratulations to them.