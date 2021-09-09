Around the Districts: Castlemagner and Killavullen

It was a case of 'All aboard' as Mayor Gillian Coughlan checked out the Train feature during her visit to Boherbue last week, with Majella Murphy of the Development Association and Diane Finucane of Cork County Council.

CASTLEMAGNER

A return to normal

The past week has been a busy one in Castlemagner parish with signs of ‘normal’ returning as restrictions are being eased. ‘Normal’ is very welcome, but everyone is still urged to do their best to follow national guidelines and common sense to keep themselves and others safe.

First Holy Communion

Congratulations to all who received their First Communion on Saturday, September 4, in Castlemagner. Wishing you, your families, and teachers every blessing.

A special word of thanks to the church cleaners who had the church looking lovely for the First Holy Communion.

Centenary of foundation of Legion of Mary

Father Bluitt said Mass on Saturday, September 4, to mark the centenary of the foundation of the Legion of Mary, which was founded on September 7, 1921, by Castlemagner’s Venerable Edel Quinn.

Football news

Castlemagner junior footballers had a good win, beating Kanturk in their Duhallow Junior A Football Championship clash in Kilbrin last Sunday. Castle started well with the first three points before Kanturk came into the game, clipping over three points themselves to bring the sides level. Castle pushed on with Danny Linehan and Darragh O’Sullivan kicking points to leave the half time score 0-5 to 0-3 in favour of castle.

From the restart, castle scored two quickfire goals netted by Tim Murphy with follow on points leaving them in a comfortable position at the second water break. Kanturk hit back with some scores of their own to narrow the gap but a late Cillian O’Sullivan goal sealed the win for castle. Key to the win were several strong performances from younger players such as Tadhg O’Riordan, Daniel Vaughan and Denis Lucey.

Team: D O’Callaghan, D Lucey, P O’Leary, T O’Riordan, A O’Keeffe, C Murphy, D Vaughan, C O’Sullivan (1-0), D Linehan (0-5), T Murphy (2-3), D Murphy, D Gayer, S Tobin, D Whooley, D O’Sullivan (0-1). Subs: J Bourke, L Fitzmaurice.

Barry family in running for Milk Award

Congratulations to Joe and Anne Barry and their daughters Emily and Hazel from Castlemagner, who are representing North Cork Creameries as finalists in this year’s NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. Wishing the Barry Family, the best of luck.

The farming community has been working tirelessly over recent weeks judging by the sound of farm machines that can be heard from dawn to dusk. Hoping that the hard work will be paid off with a good harvest and yield.

Tribute to the late Kate Linehan.

As a tribute to the late Kate Linehan of Cecilstown, her neighbours and friends as a token of appreciation for her kindness, generosity, and friendship that she displayed over the years, have erected a brass plaque to her memory in the village green. She is remembered with much fondness by her neighbours and many friends.

Ballyhass Lakes

Ballyhass Lakes was delighted to be able to once again host the annual Ballyhass Open Wakeboard Competition from the third to September 5.

CCDA/Tidy Towns

Work is continuing on cleaning bridges with huge work done by volunteers on Bannagh and Assolas Bridge over the past couple of weeks. Each of the bridges are unique but all are a testament of the quality workmanship of the craftsmen who designed and built them.

We are slowly searching through archives for their history. We would be very appreciative if anyone has any information (or old photographs) of any of the bridges in the parish if they would share their knowledge.

KILLAVULLEN

Communion first time at Ballygown NS

This coming weekend the very patient and understanding Communion Class of 2021 will celebrate the occasion of their First Holy Communion.

The ceremony this year will be a little different to other years but it will still be a momentous occasion in the lives of the families who are celebrating. May you all have a wonderful time and make many happy memories. We congratulate you on your First Holy Communion and pray that you will continue to feel God’s light, God’s warmth, and God’s love within you.

Leaving Cert results

Congratulations to the Leaving Cert Class of 2021 who received their results and third Level offers in the last week and wish those who are embarking on new paths the very best of luck. Some people already have their paths chosen, some are still waiting.

Never give up on your dreams. Numbers do not define your future or your worth. In your future be bold enough to use your voice, brave enough to listen to your heart, and strong enough to live the life you’ve always imagined. Don’t let anything come in-between you and your dreams because nothing is worth giving up on your destiny. Go n-eirí libh go léir.

Clay Pigeon Shoot – thank you

Killura Gun Club wish to thank all those who participated in a great Clay Pigeon Shoot last Sunday. They would also like to express their thanks to their sponsors on the day.

Vintage Tractor Run postponed

The Killavullen Vintage Tractor Run which is held each year is once again being postponed till 2022 in the interest of the health and safety of their members and the many faithful spectators not only in Killavullen but those who turn out along the route as well as in the towns and villages the tractors pass through.

This has been a very enjoyable Sunday morning each year as more and more people gather to see the many tractors, take photos, chat to the enthusiasts and for some who take their families on walks down memory lane as the tractors evoke memories of times gone by.

While it is disappointing that this successful charitable event, which in the past has raised funds for many local causes in Killavullen and the North Cork area, has to be postponed this year it is in the best interest of all during these unusual Covid-19 times, we look forward to 2022 and saving the date in our diaries and waving you off from Sweet Killavullen.

Cuisle Avondhu

Cuisle Avondhu will be returning in September for music classes. Registration for new members will take place this Friday, September 10, at the Nano Nagle Birthplace between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Button accordians, concertinas and banjos can be rented for beginners.

Exercise classes for the over-60s

John Morrisey is leading exercise classes for the over-60s at the astroturf in the GAA pitch beginning Monday, September 6, and continuing this month. Attendance is free. To reserve a place call John (083 1053666). Guided Pilgrimages on the Lough Derg Pilgrim Path, Co. Donegal (F94 N289) are taking place throughout this month, with 8 and 12km loop options.

Church news

Mass Update: Think Covid Safety: From September 6, attendance at our churches increases from 50 people to 50% capacity. Every second seat will continue to be sealed off. Please continue to sit with your household bubble when attending Mass. Sanitize your hands on entering the church and wear a face covering. Sit with your household on a green marker and socially distanced from others. Fill the church from the front. Communion is to be received on the hand. The remaining restrictions on church activities, including our simplified liturgies, are expected to be lifted on October 22.

Mass for this weekend: September 10 Killavullen 7.30 p.m. Saturday the 11th Vigil Mass Killavullen 7 p.m. Sunday the 12th Annakisha 10 a.m. Killavullen 11.30 a.m.

Parish History Notes: killavullenparish.ie: now includes a section for parish history notes. If you Would like to contribute a short piece (150-200 words/photos) on a tidbit from our parishes Christian heritage, please get in contact.

Young Christian Workers: The group meets on Sunday afternoons on a regular basis. New members, aged TY and older, are welcome. Email Seán at ycwkillavullen@gmail.com for details.

Farmer’s Market

Killavullen Farmer’s Market will take place again Saturday, September 18, at 103OAM with a range of products from locally grown veg, handcrafted baked goods, breads, jams, chutneys, cordials, smoked salmon, fresh raw milk and yogurts. More stall holders are attending and new ones have joined too.

It is one of the oldest markets in Ireland, located at the birthplace of Nano Nagle. The market has spent a lot of time working out best practice in the current Covid-19 situation, consulting with the HSE and relevant authorities. The organisers would also welcome any tips or advice you may have for improvement or adjustment to how it is run in the current climate.

GAA club news

U18 Hurling – Another big night for Killavullen took place on Friday night as they took on Whitechurch in the highly anticipated replay of the Division One League Plate semi-final. The first encounter was an incredible spectacle and this clash was sure to be no different.

The game started out similar to the previous match, both teams showing great attacking promise. Whitechurch were first to open the score with cork 20s player Michael Mullins slotting over an impressive score. Killavullen did begin to find a rhythm following this, with the main outlet Jamie Magner, showing his ability both from frees and from play scoring four points on the bounce. Following this, Killavullen were dealt a momentum killer as Goalkeeper James O’Keeffe, who has given a great service to the team all year unfortunately made a rare mistake leading to a goal. Further scores from Jamie Magner and Colm O’Mahony saw a Killavullen revival in the closing minutes of the quarter. Killavullen 0-8, Whitechurch 1-3.

The second quarter was a lower scoring affair, but this was due to the impressive defensive displays by both teams. For Killavullen, players such as Seán Palmer and Ronan Barry showed great intelligence on the ball securing both back lines. Jamie Magner provided Killavullen with their only score of this period with another superb free. Whitechurch were able to add a further three points to their tally with some sharp overlapping plays. However, the main talking point came shortly before half time as Michael Mullins for Whitechurch was shown his second yellow card of the game for a dangerous high swing of his hurley. Killavullen 0-9, Whitechurch 1-6.

As can sometimes happen in any team sport when you lose a man, Whitechurch seemed to feed off the adversity and began to gain control at the start of this quarter. This was quickly proven on the scoreboard as the opposition scored 2-1 in quick succession. Killavullen also introduced Colm Hannon and Patrick O’Grady during this period. Both players had a great impact on the game with the latter, not long on the pitch, showing why he is in the cork set up for football with a blistering run finishing with style for a goal. Killavullen piled on more pressure soon after as young Colm O’Mahony also got the green flag raised with an across goal finish into the side netting. Killavullen 2-11, Whitechurch 3-9.

With 15 minutes left in what already had been a thrilling game of hurling, there was only a point splitting the teams. It was Whitechurch that struck first extending their lead to two points. Killavullen’s Seán Bartley then made a great run from corner back and confidently striked the ball over the bar as good as any forward would. Following this, Killavullen’s one man advantage had also been lost as Eoghan O’Hanlon received a second yellow for an off the ball challenge. Scores from Jamie Magner and Colm O’Mahony kept Killavullen in the match into the dying embers of the game but Whitchurch were able to grind out the win, advancing into the final of the competition. Killavullen 2-14, Whitechurch 3-13.

Golf classic – The results of the Golf were as follows.

Winners – Aryton Group – The team was Séamus O’Mahony, Colm O’Mahony and Nickolas Linehan. Second – Eamona Bloodstock. Third – John Roche. Longest Drive – Men’s – Colm O’Mahony. Longest Drive – Women’s – Eileen O’Gorman. Nearest the Pin – John Burch.

Raffle: First Prize – Richard Magner; second – Joe O’Mahony – Agway Milling; third Padraic Coakley; fourth Cian Cremin – 086 0688590; fifth prize – Jimmy Power CTR.

Killavullen GAA wish to thank all of those who participated, who sponsored the event and who helped out in any way, to make this a tremendous success, and very enjoyable. The course was in magnificent condition, and was very well received by all of the 52 teams who took part.