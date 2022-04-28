Around the Districts: Castlemagner and Kilbrin

Mark Condren from Castletownroche and Martin Doyle ready for road in the Ride Dingle cycle on Saturday. They completed the arduous 120km route around hilly West Kerry in five hours. Photo by Declan Malone

CASTLEMAGNER

Community Development Association/Tidy Towns AGM

On Wednesday, April 27, the AGM of the Castlemagner Community Development Association and Tidy Towns will take place in Castlemagner Community Centre at 8 p.m. The AGM will give an update on progress to date and discuss plans for the coming year. The committee would like your views and support. The meeting is open to everyone in the community.

Tidy Towns

The biodiversity shrubbery in Castlemagner was weeded last week and is beginning to show some welcome colour. This week and next week the focus will be on tidying up St Bridget’s graveyard. Tidy Towns meet every Tuesday at 7.30 p.m. All help welcome.

Irish Red Cross fundraiser

Castlemagner GAA is supporting Duhallow GAAs initiative in raising funds for the Irish Red Cross working in the Ukraine. The former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin designed the Dynamo Duhallow jersey that has proved to be a huge success. Anyone interested in buying the jersey and supporting this most worthy cause can contact any member of the Castlemagner GAA committee.

Stretch and Tone Fitness Class

A Stretch and Tone Fitness Class with Dave Hurley will commence in Castlemagner Community Hall Friday, May 6 (Please note change of date and start times). The First class at 6.30 is nearly full and there are a few remaining places in the 7: 30 class. For further information or to book your place please contact Kieran at 087 7497524.

Darkness into Light walk

The Darkness into Light walk takes place on Saturday, May 7 (organised by members of Kanturk Men’s Shed in aid of Pieta House).

The walk will start at the Sport’s Hall at Coláiste Treasa (note change of meeting place from Edel Quinn Hall to Sports Hall) at 4.15 a.m. and then go down Greenane Hill, out by the Grotto, turning left out the back road to Sally’s Cross and back in the Buttevant Road finishing with two laps of Greenane Park.

The organising committee are encouraging as many people as possible to join them for this worthy cause and to walk and talk. Please register online in advance. Please wear suitable footwear and clothing. Light refreshments will be provided. All welcom.

Golf classic

On Monday, June 6, a golf classic will be held by the Castlemagner and Cecilstown Community Playground Committee at Kanturk Golf Club to help finance a playground in the community.

You can support this worthy cause by purchasing a Tee Box (€50) or by entering a team of Three Players (€150). The focus on the day is firstly about fun and secondly golf. For further information please contact Joe Barry 086 6054755, Pat Gayer 087 7861919 or Julie O’Shea 087 2628771 or by email to candcplayground@gmail.com.

Thank you to many businesses and individuals who have already entered their team or paid for a Tee box. Your support and generosity is very much appreciated. Please spread the word and follow the progress of the group on their Facebook page (Castlemagner and Cecilstown Community Playground).

Annual Dawn Chorus Walk

This Saturday, April 30, Castlemagner Sinsir Club will host their annual Dawn Chorus Walk. This well established special Bealtaine event will begin at 4.30 a.m.

The walk will start at the community centre and proceed to Ardine Bridge and the surrounding countryside of Gneeves North and Kilpatrick. The route is approximately three miles in length. The walk will be led by ornithologist and bird watch expert, Vivian O’Gorman.

The registration cost for adults is €10 and children are free. This will include the traditional hearty full Irish barbecued breakfast which will be served at Castlemagner Community Centre on completion of the walk. An optional novelty quiz with simple prizes will take place during the breakfast, based on information given by the speakers during the walk.

Please wear appropriate footwear and clothing including a high visibility vest. For registration and further details, please contact 086 8521808.

Edel Quinn Novena

The annual Novena in honour of the Venerable Edel Quinn will take place in St Mary’s Church, Castlemagner from fourth May 12 at 8 p.m., except on Saturday the fifth and 12th, when the novena will take place at 7 p.m., before the 7.30 p.m. evening Mass. The event includes rosary, benediction and other prayers each evening. The faithful continue to pray for the beatification of Edel Quinn, a wonderful Irish lay missionary.

On December 15, 1994, Pope John Paul II declared Edel Quinn ‘Venerable’ One more miracle attributed to her intercession is still required for her beatification. The Eucharist was the centre of her life. She said she could not refuse Our Lady anything.

Many Children baptised in Castlemagner in the same Baptismal font as Edel bear the same name, be it a first name or second name.

In Castlemagner Church there is a shrine erected in honour of Edel Quinn, and in the church grounds there is a bronze monument set in limestone.

Edel Quinn was born on the feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, September 14, 1907, at Greenane in the parish of Castlemagner. Father Greene, the parish priest of Castlemagner, baptised Edel on September 18 Her father, a bank employee, was transferred often. This meant many moves for Edel, her three sisters, and brother; the family finally settled in Monkstown, County Dublin in 1924.

Like the rest of her family, Edel adored sports. An avid rugby supporter, she played tennis and cricket. She loved to cycle, especially at high speeds and to dance; many who knew her, spoke of her exuberant nature and cheerful outlook.

On completing her education in Ireland, she went to boarding school in England for a brief spell. On her return she undertook a commercial course. At age 20 Edel was working as a secretary proving to be most efficient and conscientious. At this time the spiritual side of her life was becoming more dominant. She joined the Legion of Mary in Dublin.

In 1932 when about to join the Poor Clare Convent in Belfast, an enclosed order, it was discovered she had advanced tuberculosis of the lungs. This would eventually end her life. An eighteen-month stay in a sanatorium followed. Towards the end of 1933 she went back to her office job and her beloved Legion. She spent time visiting the sick and the needy.

In November 1936, she arrived in Kenya. Within 14 days she had set up the first Legion group, called ‘The Immaculate Conception’. Like everything else she had tackled previously, Edel threw herself into fulfilling her role, which was to bring Catholics of all cultures, languages and backgrounds to work together through Our Lady.

Sheer necessity brought about the purchase of a six-year old Ford V8 coupe. When her newly acquired driver proved unreliable, in true Edel fashion she learned to drive. Harrowing journeys, in her ‘Rolls Royce’ as she called it, were all part of the job ‘She was utterly undaunted’ Frank Duff, the Legion’s founder once said of her, ‘Just laughed her way through obstacles that would have beaten almost anyone else.’.

In the period 1937 1940 she introduced the Legion to Uganda (Tanzania), (Malawi) and Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

She organised the translations and printing of prayers in several different languages and dialects. During her many hospital spells she continued her work through correspondence.

By 1943, the tuberculosis was well advanced and even Edel had to admit she was slowing down considerably. Yet she still continued her travels.

By November 1943, her hard labour had paid off. Hundreds of Legion groups were thriving on African soil thanks to this single-minded Irish woman

The disease, fought for so long, finally defeated Edel on May 12, 1944. Receiving the last rites at the Convent of the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Nairobi, she spoke her last words: ‘What is happening to me? Is Jesus coming?’

She was 36 years old. Hence the annual Novena in Castlemagner is held to remember and celebrate the Anniversary of her death.

In 1963 the process of her canonization was opened in Nairobi and Dublin. On December 15, 1994, Pope John Paul II solemnly proclaimed her heroic sanctity, declaring her ‘Venerable’.

KILBRIN

What a night with Bernard Casey

We are absolutely blown away with the the support we have been given for our first big evening of entertainment in almost 2 years. Thanks to all our patrons.

A huge thank you to the community council for organising this event and ensuring full household with regular updates in cancelled tickets and reissuing to those who wanted to join us.Thanks to the bar team for keeping everyone refreshed all evening, to all who supported the clean up and set up–thank you all. To our sponsors of spot prizes for the interval raffle, we thank you and we appreciate your very welcome support. We look forward to hosting many more events in the near future.

Communion/Confirmation

If you would like to book in for an event or special occasion, we can provide catering, space and bar to meet your needs. Please contact us here on the community Facebook page.

Kilbrin GAA

Kilbrin GAA club are holding a Fundraising Golf Classic at Kanturk Golf Course on Saturday 11th June. These funds will go towards improving and investing in new club facilities and amenities for our community.

We are depending on the generosity of business, sponsors, friends and supporters of the club to support us in our fundraising activities.We really appreciate your support and trust you will enjoy a round of golf whilst meeting up with friends from Kilbrin and beyond.

We are asking for your support by either : Entering a team of three at €150 which (includes a meal) or Sponsorship of Tee Box or Green for €50. To sponsor a team or Tee Box or Green, please forward cheque to the Secretary, Kilbrin G.A.A Club, Ballybane, Liscarroll, Mallow, Co. Cork, please make payable to Kilbrin GAA Club.

Tee times must be reserved and can be done so by contacting Sean McAuliffe on 087 2331518 or Michael Dennehy on 087 2427841.Any other queries can also be made to Sean Fitzgerald on 086 0528300. Thanking you in advance for your continued support.Dawn Mass.The dawn mass will be held in the Kilbrin cemetery on Saturday 7th May at 6.30 am. Everybody welcome.

School news

The Parents Association are very grateful to all those that supported the Church Gate Collection on Sunday last. Anyone else who wishes to contribute can do so by handing in their donation to the school or by giving it to any of the PA Officers before the end of the week. All proceeds will go towards a sensory/relaxation room in the school.

School open night – new date: We look forward to welcoming you all to our Open Night on Thursday night week, May 5th at 7pm.

American Tea Party

The Parents Association are holding an American Tea Party on 28th May. Funds raised will go towards a sensory room in the school. More details to follow.

Bingo

Don’t forget our bingo every Monday night at 8.30pm.

Remote Studying/Working Hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/ studying office with WiFi and high speed broadband in the Community centre with two work spaces and a commercial printer, If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267.

Kilbrin Golf Club

Kilbrin Golf Club held its first outing of the year on Saturday last to Tipperary. Eighteen players took to the course in excellent weather conditions. Results as follows–1st. D. O’Sullivan, S. McAuliffe, Ann O’Sullivan. 2nd. S. Guiney, V. Hayes, Betty O’Connor. 3rd. T. O’Riordan, M. O’Riordan, P. O’Grady. 4th. M. Murphy, Betty Sheils, J. Moran. Next outing for the society is on May 20th in New Ross.

Condolences

We send our condolences to the following families. To the Quirke family Kanturk and Loving Partner Eddie Murphy, & daughter Sarah, on the death of Carmel Ann Quirke. To the family of Denis (De De) O’Sullivan Greenane Street, Kanturk, May they rest in peace.

