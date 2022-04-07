Around the Districts: Castlemagner and Kilbrin

Children at Cullen National School who took part in National Spring Clean week pictured with School Principal Eileen O’ Mahony and Teacher Elaine Cronin.

CASTLEMAGNER

Grant awarded

Castlemagner Community Centre and Castlemagner Sinsir Club were both delighted to be successful in the North Cork Communities Activities Fund and will each receive a grant of €1,000 towards Operational Costs. Well done to both committees.

Dates for your Diary

Wednesday, April 27: The AGM of the Castlemagner Community Development Association and Tidy Towns will take place in Castlemagner Community Centre at 8 p.m. The AGM will give an update on progress to date and discuss plans for the coming year. The committee would like your views and support.

Saturday, April 30: Dawn Chorus – Castlemagner Sinsir Club are pleased to host the Dawn Chorus again this year, which is always the highlight of Castlemagner Community Events. More information to follow next week.

Friday, May 6: (Please note change of date and start times) Stretch and Tone Fitness Class with Dave Hurley will commence in Castlemagner Community Hall. First class beginning at 6.30 and second class at 7.30. For further information or to book your place please contact Kieran at 087 7497524.

Saturday, May 7: Darkness into Light Walk (organised by members of Kanturk Men’s Shed and Kanturk Tidy Towns). The walk will start at Edel Quinn Hall down Greenane Hill, out by the Grotto, turning left out the back road to Sally’s Cross and back in the Buttevant Road finishing with two laps of Greenane Park. The organising committee are encouraging as many people as possible to join them for this worthy cause. More information to follow next week.

Monday, June 6: A golf classic will be held by the Castlemagner and Cecilstown Community Playground Committee at Kanturk Golf Club to help finance a playground in the community. You can support this worthy cause by purchasing a Tee Box (€50) or by entering a team of Three Players (€150). The focus on the day is firstly about fun and secondly golf. For further information please contact Joe Barry 086 6054755, Pat Gayer 087 7861919 or Julie O’Shea 087 2628771 or by email to candcplayground@gmail.com. Your support is greatly appreciated. Please spread the word and follow the progress of the group on their Facebook page (Castlemagner and Cecilstown Community Playground).

Parish notes

Holy Week/Easter 2022 – Palm Sunday, April 10: Vigil Saturday evening Mass 7.30 p.m., Palms blessed at Mass. Monday, April 11: Confessions at 7.30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13: Chrism Mass in St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh at 7.30 p.m. Holy Thursday, April 14: Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7.30 p.m.; Trócaire Boxes should be handed in. Please change coins into notes; Ministers of the Eucharist will be commissioned at the Mass. Good Friday, April 15: 7.30 p.m. Celebration of the Lord’s Passion; Collection for the Holy Places on Good Friday. Easter Sunday, April 17: Mass at 9 a.m. Easter Week: Mass on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

FREEMOUNT

45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8pm in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday nights winners were as follows. 1st prize went to: Mary Noonan & Paddy O Leary. Best Ladies Team was Margaret & Theresa O Regan. Gents prize went to:-Martin Flynn & Daithi Burke. Mixed prize went to Nelly May Foley & Neilie O Connor. Spot prize went to Tim Curtin & Tin Aherne. The following won raffle prizes: 1: Eileen O Sullivan. 2:Margaret O Regan .3: Con Foley. 4:Nora May Deane. 5:Mary Noonan.

The 45 continues on this Sunday night April 10th at the same time 8pm. Pass the word around.

Around the Fireside

The next programme of Around the Fireside will be broadcast on C103 Local Radio on Monday night next April 11th at 10.06pm. Next week,as usual Jimmy will look back over the past 30 years of Around The Fireside to produce a programme from the archives each week. Make sure you tune in on Monday night next.

Comhaltas

Music and singing classes (all instruments) commenced for 10 nights on Wednesday night February 2nd. All registrations for this term MUST be done online this week-end. The County Fleadh Cheoil will take place this year in Dunmanway, on Friday April 29th, Saturday 30th and Sunday May 1st. PLEASE send in your details ASAP. Further details from 086-1971005, or check Freemount Notes.

All the following are guidelines for parents and pupils going forward.We appeal to all parents and guardians to adhere to ALL guidelines and avoid cancellation of classes going forward

1 Each pupil needs to have returned the completed covid 19 declaration.

2 One way system to be adhered to in The Heritage Centre and in The Community Centre.

3 No parent or guardian is allowed to enter either building.

4 Masks to be worn while entering ,leaving or moving around within the building.

5 Use the sanitiser and sign into class giving your contact number.

6 If a child gets sick or unwell during class he or she would be isolated and should be collected ASAP.

7 If any pupil is sick or unwell in any way ,they should NOT attend class.

8 Groups should NOT congregate inside or outside the buildings.

9 Please ensure your child is familiar with covid 19 hygiene etiquette.

Social dancing

Dermot Lyons will provide the entertainment on Sunday 10th of April for our social dancers. A great afternoon out is assured. The following Sunday 17th of April the Michael Collins Band will be back again. Entertainment at its best. Cost 10€. Adults only. Eircode P56 P893. 3pm to 6pm.

Strength and Conditioning Classes.

Strength & Conditioning Classes ran by JM Fitness run in Freemount Hall on Tuesday nights. Class1 from 7-8pm & Class2 from 8-9pm. John uses a combination of body weight and equipment such as kettle or dumbbells to train the whole body from top to toe in a friendly and fun class where fantastic goals are achieved.

Classes run in 6 week blocks, pay in block or pay as you go options available. To book your place contact John on 083-1053666 for details.

Old Photographs

Why don’t you look up your supply of old photographs and send them to us with a caption .We can send them to the weekly paper or we can put them on our parish website for posterity . The e-mail address is freemountarchive@gmail.com. Start searching!

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8pm and Tuesday morning at 9.30am. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/ or “Freemount Church live stream’

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 am on the R.T.E. News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on R.T.E. 1 television at 11 am every second week. On the other Sundays there is a Service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on R.T.E. News Now Channel after 2 pm.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at The James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket,provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating ,in quarantine or cocooning .Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50. Per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details,contact Orlaith /Olive at 029-76375

Used postage stamps

If you have used stamps you can hand them into The Heritage Centre any morning

Freemount history website

If you would like to keep up with the progress of our history website,please log on to www.freemountvillage.com. You might see your own photo.!!We would also like to hear from you.

G.A.A. Weekly Lotto

Numbers drawn this week were 23, 24, 29, 32. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Dave Hannigan Aughrim. 2. Sean o Mullane Ballybahallow. 3. Padraig Curtin Mallow. 4. Mairead O’Connor Charleville. 5. Kevin Heffernan Allow Hill. Jackpot this weekend is €3,550.If you’re not in you can’t win.!!

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com

KILBRIN

Bingo

We wish to thank all our bingo supporters for their great attendance every monday night most of them come from outside the parish, we would like to see more people from the locality coming to play the lotto with us. It begins at 8.30 pm and finishes at 10pm. Come along and enjoy the craic. We also thank the people that look after the running of the bingo.

Community Alert

The community alert AGM will be held on this Thursday April 7th at 8pm in the Social Club All welcome.

Remote studying/working hub

Work on the village hub is now complete and is up and running. The hub has a remote working/ studying office with WiFi and high speed broadband in the Community centre with two work spaces and a commercial printer, If you are interested in using this facility please contact Paulina on 086 4097267.

Kilbrin National School

The Parents Association are holding an American Tea Party on 28th May. Funds raised will go towards a sensory room in the school. More details to follow

Sympathy

Kilbrin Community sends our Deepest Sympathy to the following families. To Sheila & Dave Corbett and family on the death of Sheila’s father, Walter Ahlert. To Mary Noonan, Knockalohert, on the death of her brother Tim McSweeney, formerly of Clonfert, Newmarket, who died in England. To the O’Brien family Ballincollig, and Kanturk, on the death of Lucy O’Brien. May they rest in peace.

Contact

The community council can be contacted at kilbrincc@gmail.com for any queries. Whether you are at home or abroad we would be delighted to hear from you if you have anything that you would like to share with the wider community.