Around the Districts: Castlemagner and Freemount

Siobhan Lynch, Liz Keane and Patricia Walsh were in attendance at the annual general meting of the Ladie's section of Charleville Golf Club last Sunday.

Michelle Barrett, secretary and Lorraine Fitzgibbon, chair of the Ballyhea Pre School Project pictured at their fund raising disco last week in the Charleville Park Hotel.

Billy Gallagher got to meet Santa and Mrs Claus when they visited Castlemagner Hall last weekend.

CASTLEMAGNER

Christmas Arrangements

Christmas Arrangements for the Parish of Castlemagner and Parish of Kanturk & Lismire are as follows

Duhallow Choral Society Christmas Concert Sunday 18th December, Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk 7.00 p.m.

Penitential Service Wednesday 21st December, Church of the Immaculate Conception Church Kanturk 7.30 p.m. Visiting priests available.

Confessions: Sunday 18th December after 11.00 a.m.Mass in Lismire. Monday 19th December in Castlemagner at 7.30 p.m. Thursday 22nd December 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in Kanturk. Friday 23rd December 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 6.00p.m to 7.00 p.m. in Kanturk

Masses for Christmas: Saturday 24th December Christmas Eve - Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk: 4.00 p.m. (Children and family Mass) and 6.00 p.m. St. Mary’s Castlemagner: 7.30 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church Lismire: 8.00 p.m.

Sunday 25th Christmas Day - St. Mary’s Castlemagner: 9.00 a.m.; Church of the Immaculate Conception Kanturk: 10.00 a.m. and 12 Noon; St. Joseph Church Lismire: 11.00 a.m.

Sport

What a weekend for Castlemagner Sports people! Michelle Finn won a bronze medal in the Eiropean Cross Country Championships with the Irish Relay in Italy team.

Shane Sweetnam took gold in the Credit Suisse Challenge final in Geneva in show jumping. Shane also shared third place in the Rolex Grand Prix final.

At the end on November Katie O’Keeffe won a gold medal in Poland. Wishing all the sports stars continued sucess in 2023.

Finally congratulations to Will Collins who won a BAFTA award in London as part of the team of Wolfwalkers for Best Animated Feature.

Ballyhass NS concert

Congratulations also to all the cast and crew of 3rd class Ballyhass NS who took to the stage on Friday 9th December in Castlemagner Hall, under the direction of Ms Michelle Gayer, Mr. Des Cronin & Ms Marion Quirke. The young cast gave an outstanding performance and giving life to the poem written by Marion Quirke.

Santa Claus accompanied by Mrs. Claus arrived by sleigh for short visit to watch the show and to meet the boys and girls of Castlemagner community. He was given a warm welcome and had time for some photos. He promises to return again on Christmas Eve.

Thank you to Garda PJ Quirke & Garda Dave Lyons who helped to co-ordinate a Garda escort for the visiting dignitaries. Thank you to everyone for their generosity to Temple Street Hospital which is a such a worthy cause.

Many thanks to the volunteers who assisted in decorating hall and getting lights up in Castlemagner and Cecilstown to add some festive sparkle. Kanturk Men’s Shed made some lovely Christmas trees from upcyled pallets which look lovely lit on the Green in Cecilstown.

GAA Quiz night

Castlemagner GAA will hold a Quiz night in Geoffs on Friday 16th December. All are welcome for a fun filled event. The GAA will also host their annual 5KM walk/run on St. Stephen’s Day meeting on the walkway. A popular annual event.

Be neighbourly

Please check in on elderly neighbours as a slip/fall in icy conditions can be very serious.

FREEMOUNT

Weekly 45 Drive

The 45 Drive has re-commenced on Sundays at 8 p.m. in the Heritage Centre (The Old School). Admission €10. We request our patrons to wear their masks and sanitise your hands on your way in. Looking forward to seeing you all on Sunday night.

Last Sunday night’s winners were as follows. First prize was won by 1 Jack O’Keeffe, Glash and John O’Riordan, Kanturk. 2 Joan O’Leary, Castleishon and Chris Wallace, Freemount. 3 Paddy O’Leary Glash and Mary Noonan, Freemount. 4 Neily O’Connor, Freemount and Nellie May Foley, Glash. 5 Dan Murphy and Bridie Farrissey, Freemount. The best Gents team was Tim Curtn, and Tim Ahern, Freemount. The winning mixed team was John and Joan Dillane, Milford. Spot prizes were won by: 1 Tom Sheahan, Ballydesmond and Nora Mai Deane, Glash. 2 Mike Ryan, and Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West. The following won Raffle Prizes: 1 John O’Riordan, Kanturk. 2 Michael O’Callaghan, Freemount. 3 Joan Dillane, Milford. 4 Hugh Murphy, Boherbue. 5 Pa Quilligan, Newcastle West. 6 Jack O’Keeffe, Glash. 7 John Dillane, Milford. Cards will continue this Sunday night December 18th at 8pm.

Social Dancing Christmas Party.

Well there’s no time like Christmas and there’s no band who like to party like Fran Curry & Muriel O Connor. Join Fran & Muriel on this Sunday 18th December from 3-5:30pm and dance your way into Christmas. We will have a few surprises in store for our loyal dancers as a thank you, and if you haven’t been with us before, why not start on a high. All are so welcome to attend. It doesn’t get much better than this.

We hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and social dancing will return on New Year’s Day with Teddy & Cathal Barry from 3-5:30pm. This will be the very best way to kick off 2023 in Freemount Community Hall, P56P893. €10.

Comhaltas

The first meeting of Comhaltas for the 2022-23 year was held in The Heritage Centre on Thursday night last. It was decided that Music Classes will resume on Wednesday night January 25th at the usual time. Enrolment will take place in The Heritage Centre on Wednesday January 11th and also on Saturday January 14th. Enrolment forms will be available beforehand.

The meeting concluded with the passing of Votes of sympathy to the family relatives and friends of Helen O’Gorman,Tipperary,Jerry Geaney, Rockchapel,Mary O’Flynn, Freemount,Tecie O’Sullivan, Newmarket, Mary O’Connor, Lismire,and Hannah O’Mullane ,Freemount.May their Souls rest in peace.

Exercise Classes

Youth and adult exercise classes are starting soon, contact John of John Morrissey Fitness 0851033666

St Michael’s Church

Mass Sunday Morning 10.30 as usual Monday night at 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. All Masses will be live streamed by clicking on churchtv3.eu/freemount/or ‘Freemount Church live stream’.

Mass Broadcasts: Mass is broadcast every weekday at 10.30 a.m. on the RTÉ News Now Channel on television. On Sundays there is a Mass on RTÉ one television at 11 a.m. every second week.

On the other Sundays there is a service at this time but there is a Mass on those Sundays on RTÉ News Now Channel after 2 p.m.

Trócaire Gift of Love - Buy a Trócaire Gift of Love and send your love around the world this Christmas.

Trócaire Gift Cards will be available in each of our parish churches this Christmas. Your donation would be very much appreciated. As Trócaire ( founded 1973) will celebrate its 50th anniversary in this coming year, 2023, a special calendar to mark the event has been produced. Copies of this calendar will also be available at the churches.Further details may be had from Vincent at 083 1978435

Kangaroo Club

The Kangaroo club members and helpers did a great job in erecting the lights in the village, Christmas tree and the crib, sincere thanks to all concerned.

If you would like to support this great work by The Kangaroo Club in providing our Christmas Lights, you can show your appreciation by supporting their annual raffle for a hamper. Cards are available in Casey’s Shop, The Haggart Bar and Barry’s Bar.

Freemount Music and Drama Group

There is a buzz in the air around Freemount in anticipation of a mighty night on Saturday 17 th December at 7.30pm. There is something for everyone, including talented local musicians dropping into the Rambling House for music, Song and dance. Performances from West End musicals and a performance from local children.

Freemount shows would not be complete without their fabulous comedy group. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 7.30pm sharp. €10 adults, €5 secondary children, Primary children free.

Thursday Club

The annual Christmas Mass will be held in Cois Abhann on Thursday December 15th at 2 pm. Everybody welcome.A raffle in aid of the Alzheimer Society will be held on the day.

Community Food Service

Duhallow Community Food Services at the James O’Keeffe Institute, Newmarket provides a home delivery meal service for the eldery or those isolating in quarantine or cocooning. Meals can be booked on a long or short term basis. Dinner and Dessert cost €7.50 per day delivered to your door Monday to Friday. Menu changes daily and special diets are catered for. Chilled meals are also available for you to heat up at home when required. For further details, contact Orlaith/Olive at 029 76375.

G.A.A. Club news

Lotto - Numbers drawn last weekend were 7-22-25-33. There was no jackpot winner. Lucky Dip winners were: 1. Teresa Carroll, Muckenagh, Freemount. 2. Larry Curtin, Freemount. 3. Jimmy Dunlee, Freemount. 4. Sean Dunstan, Knockilla, Freemount. 5. Eddie O’Regan, Buttevant. Jackpot this weekend is €1,100. If you’re not in you can’t win!

Club Christmas Draw - Prizes as follows: 1st prize €1,000; 2nd Prize €200; 3rd Prize Christmas Hamper; 4th Prize €100; 5th Prize €100 Online shop; 6th Prize Meal for 2; 7th Prize €50 Voucher; 8th Prize Bottle of Brandy; 9th Prize Leg of Lamb; 10th Prize Bottle of Whiskey; 11th Prize Red and White Wine; 12th Prize Biscuits/Chocolates. Tickets €10 each or 3 for €20 + Free Ticket for All Ireland Club Draw for a car. Tickets are on sale in local outlets or from any club member. Draw will be held in Ballantynes Bar on 23rd December. Your support would be much appreciated.

Your news

Items for these notes should be with the correspondent each Monday night before 8pm E-Mail osullivanpj38@gmail.com