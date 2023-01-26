Around the Districts: Buttevant, Lismire and Mourneabbey

BUTTEVANT

Summer Soccer Camp

Buttevant Soccer Club, has arranged their annual Summer Soccer Camp for this year. This year’s Camp will take place between the dates of July 17th and July 21st inclusive, and will be held daily with the hours being advertised, in the near future.

There are limited places available, and early booking, is advisable, to secure a place, for your child. All activities, will be supervised, and organised by, experienced coaches, and club officers. There will also club kits and goodies for participating children at the end, of the Camp Activities and a certificate of participation for each member.

A packed lunch will be required for those attending and strict supervision will be maintained. For further details and relevant information, please contact the club office at their Pavillion,at New Street, Buttevant.

Buttevant Running Club

Buttevant Running Club is commencing a new initiative for 2023 for all levels of interested persons, beginners, intermediate, and advanced runners, who may wish to partake in this new venture at their own pace and time.

The club will be meeting and training at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds in a safe and secure environment, every Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, commencing at 7.00p.m. Yearly Athletics Ireland registration fees apply.

All those interested are asked, to register as soon as possible. All Information can be had, by telephoning 087 9881025 or DM, Facebook page, on Instagram pages or by email,@buttevantrc@gmail.com.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for the month of January will be celebrated in Lisgriffin Church.

Feast of Saint Brigid –The feast of Saint Brigid, one of our national patron Saints, will be celebrated on Wednesday February 1st. There will be a Mass celebrated and there will also be blessing of Saint Brigid’s Crosses at the 10.00a.m. Mass.

Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord - The feast day of the Presentation of Our Lord, which is also Candlemas Day will be celebrated on February 2nd. Mass will be celebrated in Saint Mary’s Church, Buttevant. Donations of candles for use in the churches of the parish will be accepted on the day. Candles may be left on the altar rails of the churches. Candles for use in the home should have the relevant name, written on the pack of candles.

Feast of Saint Blaise–The annual feast of Saint Blaise, patron Saint of Throats and Voices, will be celebrated on Friday, February 3rd, with Mass being celebrated at 10.00a.m. Throats, will be blessed, following the 10.00a.m., Mass.

Seasonal feasts for Holy Week and Easter - Holy Week this year will begin on Ash Wednesday February 22nd. Holy Thursday will be held on April 6th, with Good Friday being held on April 7th. Easter Sunday will be held on April 9th. Pentecost Sunday will be held on May 28th, with Corpus Christi, being held on, June 11th. All information will be posted at the main Church door, prior to these celebrations.

Social dancing

The social dancing classes, which were being held in Buttevant, have been transferred to Liscarroll Community Centre, and will continue on a weekly basis. The classes will re-start on January 18th, between the hours of 8.00p.m., and 9.30p.m. inclusive. Further information can be had by contacting, Yvonne on 0872448535.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €3,550 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night in the club’s Pavillion, at New Street, Buttevant. The jackpot amount has passed the €2,600 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky punter, who can match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night. The draw is live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page from 7.00p.m. Your support of all club activities is greatly appreciated.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

LISMIRE

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Lismire GAA will be held this Friday 27th January at 8.00pm in the Hall. New members welcome.

Scrap Metal

A load of scrap metal is being prepared for the end of January. If you have any unwanted scrap metal, please bring it to the GAA Grounds and leave it at the designated scrap metal area.

Please be reminded that only scrap metal and batteries are suitable for recycling e.g., farm machinery, old cars, engines & parts, gates, corrugated iron, wheelbarrows, trailer chassis, cement mixers, transport boxes, electric motors, batteries, milk cans, slurry tanks, electric cookers, dishwashers, washing machines, radiators, food mixers, lead, bicycles, solid fuel cookers, barrels and any old iron. Please do not bring fridges, freezers, timber, plastics or tyres.

Rebels’ Bounty Draw

Tickets are now on sale for the Rebels’ Bounty Draw. The first draw will take place on Thursday 30th March in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7.00pm. There will be three draws on that night to cover January, February and March. The cost for the 12 monthly draws hasn’t changed at €100 but the prizes are significant with 30 cash prizes every month. The top prize each month is €20,000 and this rises to €25,000 in April and August with the December draw having a €100,000 first prize. Existing draw participants will be contacted by their usual club contact and new draw members are asked to make enquiries through any club officer or through club Draw Coordinator Ollie Kearney on 086 1552854. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.gaacork.ie/rebelsbounty clicking on Lismire as your club.

St Padraig Pio Monthly Mass

Mass in Honour of St Padraig Pio will take place on Wednesday 1st February at 8pm in St Joseph’s Church, Lismire.

Yoga With Claire

Yoga and Movement for Wellbeing with Claire will take place on Monday evenings at 7.30pm in Lismire Community Centre. All levels are welcome. Contact Claire on 087/6640018 for more details.

MOURNEABBEY

Community Council AGM

The AGM of Mourneabbey Community Council takes place this Monday night at 8 p.m. in the Clyda Room of the dressing rooms.

Clyda Rovers GAA

Lotto – Results for lotto for 2023 this Friday night with a huge jackpot of €12,500. If anyone would like to buy a prepaid ticket for every draw this year for €100 please let any committee member know.

Healthy Clubs – Operation transformation walking – Our Healthy clubs organisation has signed up with Operation Transformation this year and will walk as a group under lights every week for a number of weeks every Wednesday night at 7.30. Lets continue get a good crowd out here walking then.

Medal Presentations for 2022 – Thanks to Derry and Doreen Murphy for hosting a medal presentation to the successful under-21 Footballers and 19 Hurlers teams in the Railway bar last Friday night. There was also presentations to Eoin Walsh for being voted player of the year and Jeremiah Ronyane for Clubman. A presentation was also made to Eoin Walsh and Aidan Kelly to acknowledge them making Cork panels last year. Tokens of appreciation were also presented to Doreen Murphy for looking after us during the year, Marie Buckley and Deirdre Nyhan was doing nurses duty in some of our hurling matches, Jerry Donoghue for his sterling work with the lotto and the Carey Family for looking after the Jerseys.

2023 Rebel Bounty Membership – To re-join contact any committee member or coordinator Liam Cronin 086 0437268. This is a valuable fundraiser for the club with over 500k in prizes and we encourage all our supporters to join.

AGM – Clyda Rovers AGM took place last Friday night in Mourne abbey Community Centre before a large crowd. The following officers and management teams were elected and we would like to wish them the very best of luck for 2023.

Chair Liam Cronin; secretary Marie Kelly; Asst secretary Damien Ryan; president Eddie Walsh; Vice-president, Tom Murphy, Derry Murphy, Jim McGlinchey, Willie Cronin, Tom Dorgan, Con Cronin, Michael O’Riordan, Denis O’Donoghue, Mick Looney, Paddy Dorgan, John Cronin, Jerry O’Donoghue, Jerry Cronin Lily O’Connor, Keith Neville; treasurer Billy Cronin; Vice-chairman John Walsh; PRO John Walsh; Children’s Officer Maria Corbett; Registrar Marie Kelly Injury Fund Coordinator Damien Ryan; County Board Delegates – Derry Murphy (Football) and John Roche (Hurling) Avondhu Junior Board Delegate – Billy Mulcahy Community Council Delegate Outgoing Donie Mulcahy;

Senior A Football: Coach: Donal Dorgan; Team Manager: Noel Walsh. Selectors: Cormac O’Sullivan, Fergal Dorgan.

Junior Hurling Coach: Coach: John Hurley. Team Manager: Tadhg O’Connor Selectors: Steven O’Sullivan Niall O’Mullane.

Division 3 Hurling: Oliver O’Hanlon, Michael Nyhan, Fergal Cronin.

Junior A Football: John O’Sullivan, Karyn Graham, Mick O’Shea, James Fitzgerald, Dan Joe Browne. Under-21 hurling and football wll be Organised when details of fixtures are available. Clubman of the year – Jeremiah Ronyane. Player of the year – Eoin Walsh.