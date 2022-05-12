Around the Districts: Buttevant, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe, Lismire and Meelin

Dylan Horgan pictured with his family and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation day in Kanturk.

Children from Knocknagree National School who received their First Holy Communion in Christ the King Church are pictured with Fr. Pat O’ Donnell PP, and their Teachers Michelle Murphy, Maura Daly, Padraig Doyle and Clare Jones. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

BUTTEVANT

Four Mile Road Race

Buttevant Road Race Club are holding their annual 4-Mile road race on this Friday evening, May 13th. At this stage, there May be some vacant places available, with registration being taken online. The registration link is www.popurace.ie/race/Buttevant-roc-4-mile-2022-. Other information can be found on DM-Facebook/Instagram, or buttevantrc@gmail.com. This event is always well supported, and a great turnout is expected.

Takewon-Do Club

The art of Takewon-Do is a very useful and disciplined form of self-development and protection method which can be used to protect one’s own person, should the occassion arise.

Classes in this fine art are held on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Community Council Hall, between the hours of 6.30p.m. and 8.30p.m. for various age groups. All details, can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Cemetery Mass

The annual Cemetery Mass will be held in Saint Brigids Cemetery, Buttevant, on Wednesday May 18th at 8.00p.m. All who have relatives interred in the cemetery are welcome to attend. As there are many people from other areas also buried in this cemetery, please inform relatives from other parishes of this Mass.

Templemary Holy Well

The annual Mass in Templemary Holy Well, Lisgriffin, Buttevant, will take place, on Friday May 20th at 8.00p.m. This area was in olden times a former Church.

Bingo

The weekly, bingo session, continues to be held in, Buttevant G.A.A., hall, in Monday nights’ with all the usual games, associated with these sessions. There is a substantial “BIngo Jackpot”, to be won, or shared, by some lucky players. The jackpot, has passed the €7000 total, and will continue to rise, until won by some lucky attendees. Games commence, at 8.00p.m.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Weekly Walking Club, continues to meet on Monday, and Wednesday, evenings, beginning at 7.00p.m. The club meets at Scoil Mhuire Na Trocaire School, and is open to those who wish to exercise leisurely and comfortably at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura on 086 402609. HI-vis and luminous clothing is advisable.

Folk Group

Buttevant Folk Group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. The group meets between the hours of 7.00p.m., and 7.50p.m. New members are always welcome.

Dance Academy

The Radcliffe Dance Academy continues its weekly dance classes, under R.A.D., syllabus instruction, in Buttevant Community Hall on Friday evenings, under the tutorship and supervision of Ms Lesley Ann Radcliffe, a qualified tutor and co-ordinatior. Further details can be had by contacting 087 1201001.

Running Club

Buttevant Running Club continues its training sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, congregating at the local Co-Op store on the Charleville road. Assembly time is 7.15p.m., and is confined to over-18-year olds. Further details can be had by contacting the club’s Facebook page or email buttevantrunning club@gmail.com.

Local Lotto Draw

The local weekly lotto draw promoted by Buttevant Soccer Club takes place on Thursday nights at the club’s pavilion on New Street, Buttevant. The winning, or sharing of the monetary jackpot rests on the choice of four lucky numbers to match the four numbers drawn on draw night. The jackpot is now approaching €6,300, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky entrant.

Post Office

Buttevant Post Office continues continues to be, an integral part of, community life, in the town, and surrounding locality. The local post office offers numerous postal services to the public, and also offers banking services, from several of the prominent banks in the Irish banking system. The post office offers same day cash withdrawals, cash lodgements, Cheque lodgements and many other banking services. Do support your local post office, which is a lifeline for the local community.

Dorada School Of Dance

Classes for the locally based Dorada School of Dance continue each weekend in Buttevant Community Council Hall, at the usual appointed times. Class times and further information can be had by contacting Theresa on 087 2424143.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those in need can apply for assistance, in confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477. Also, visit www.svp.ie.

Religious

The 6.30p.m. Mass for the month of May will take place in Lisgriffin Church.

Weekday Masses: in Buttevant, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10a.m. No Mass on Thursdays. In Lisgriffin, Tuesdays at 10a.m.

Weekend Masses: in Buttevant, on Saturday 6.30p.m.(Dec., Feb., April., June., August., and Oct.) In Lisgriffin, Saturday 6.30p.m.,(Jan.,March., May., July., Sept., November).

Trocaire boxes, can be returned to, either of the local Churches, or the Parochial House.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently.

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Denis Horgan Bowling Club

Jackie Daly And Liam Casey Competitions: Dean Sexton - 5 points, Danny Murphy - 5 points, Ned Kelleher - 6 points, Alan Sexton - 3 points, Sam Ahern - 6 points, Maurice Cashman - 4 points, Edmund Sexton - 1 point, Eugene O Sullivan - 5 points, John Breen - 4 points,

John Cummins Competitions: Ned Kelleher - 3 points, Eugene O Sullivan - 2 points.

LISMIRE

County Football

Lismire will play Rochestown in the County Junior C Football Championship in Grenagh at 4.00pm on Saturday next. Please support.

O’Neill Furniture and Carpet

Best of luck to James and Dympna O’Neill who opened their Furniture and Carpet Centre in Kanturk recently. James has 26 years in the trade having worked at Burke’s in the town while his charming wife Dympna from Liscannor in Clare brings a wealth of experience in interior design to help in furnishing your home. Call in to their store in Strand Street the next time you’re in Kanturk.

Sympathy

The community of Lismire would like to offer their deepest sympathy to the Hayes family on the recent bereavement of Kathleen Hayes (nee Donovan). May her soul rest in peace.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners for 6th May were: Nicholas Linehan, Meelin, €35. Tara, Kian & Ava Jafar Mohammadi, England, €60. Kieran Linehan, Meelin, €60. Spinners for Friday 13th May are: Kieran Linehan, Meelin. Brendan O’Sullivan, Knockscovane. John & Kathleen Twomey, Meelin. Next week’s jackpot is €7500. Best of luck to all. Confined members weekly lotto, €100 - Eammon Brosnan, Meelin.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

Meelin GAA

Upcoming fixtures: U17 hurling - Friday 13th May (St. Marks vs Buttevant) in Meelin @ 7pm. Red FM Division 3 HL - Saturday 21st May (Meelin vs Argideen Rangers) in Meelin @ 4 pm Cork Credit Unions Div 2 FL Group A - Friday 13th May (Rockchapel vs St.Vincents) in Glantane @ 8pm.Best of luck to all in their upcoming games.

Red FM Division 3 HL result: Meelin 1.16Dripsey - 0.24 Hard luck lads, next game is in two weeks at home.