Around the Districts: Buttevant, Castlemagner, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe, Lismire and Meelin

Michael and Cora Looney from Burnfort presenting a cheque for €4,650 to Mary Brady for Marymount Hospice, proceeds from Michael’s Book ‘My Island of Dreams’. Such is the demand for the book, a reprint has been ordered so copies are now available for purchase. Michael was delighted with the amount raised for such a worthy cause and he thanked everyone who helped produce the book and also all those who bought it. Michael can be contacted at 022 29195.

Hazel Maher, Lea Delauche and Hannah Lucey, with their Junior Certificate Achievement Awards, at the Ballincollig Community School Academic Awards 2022, at the Oriel House Hotel, Ballincollig, Cork.

Michael and Cora Looney from Burnfort presenting a cheque for €4,650 to Mary Brady for Marymount Hospice, proceeds from Michael’s Book ‘My Island of Dreams’. Such is the demand for the book, a reprint has been ordered so copies are now available for purchase. Michael was delighted with the amount raised for such a worthy cause and he thanked everyone who helped produce the book and also all those who bought it. Michael can be contacted at 022 29195.

