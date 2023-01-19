Around the Districts: Buttevant, Castlemagner, Kilcorney-Dromtariffe, Lismire and Meelin

BUTTEVANT

Buttevant Running Club

Buttevant Running Club is commencing a new initiative for 2023 for all levels of interested persons, beginners, intermediate, and advanced runners, who may wish to partake in this new venture at their own pace and time.

The club will be meeting and training at Buttevant G.A.A. grounds in a safe and secure environment, every Tuesday and Thursday, evenings, commencing at 7.00p.m. Yearly Athletics Ireland registration fees apply.

All those interested are asked, to register as soon as possible. All Information can be had, by telephoning 087 9881025 or DM, Facebook page, on Instagram pages or by email,@buttevantrc@gmail.com.

Religious news

The 6.30p.m. Saturday Vigil Mass for the month of January will be celebrated in Lisgriffin Church.

Celebrations - Holy Week this year will begin on Ash Wednesday February 22nd. Holy Thursday will be held on April 6th, with Good Friday being held on April 7th. Easter Sunday will be held on April 9th. Pentecost Sunday will be held on May 28th, with Corpus Christi, being held on, June 11th. All information will be posted at the main Church door, prior to these celebrations.

Social dancing

The social dancing classes, which were being held in Buttevant, have been transferred to Liscarroll Community Centre, and will continue on a weekly basis. The classes will re-start on January 18th, between the hours of 8.00p.m., and 9.30p.m. inclusive. Further information can be had by contacting, Yvonne on 0872448535.

Knitting and Crochet

The ‘Pins, and Needles Group’ have revived their activities and will continue to meet every Wednesday from 7.00p.m. in the club room at Buttevant Soccer Club Pavillion. A warm welcome awaits you if you would like to share your skills, or learn new skills and enjoy a cuppa and a chat to brighten the long and dark winter evenings.

Takewon-Do

Classes in this form of self-development and protection continue to take place in Buttevant Community Council Hall on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Information can be had by contacting 087 94279763.

Bingo

The weekly bingo session continues, to be held, in the local G.A.A., Hall, on Monday night, commencing at 8p.m. There is a substantial monetary jackpot to be won, as well as other prizes to be played for. The monetary jackpot has passed the €3,000 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky player.

Local Lotto Draw

The local lotto draw continues to take place weekly on Thursday night in the club’s Pavillion, at New Street, Buttevant. The jackpot amount has passed the €2,600 mark, and will continue to rise until won by some lucky punter, who can match the four lucky numbers drawn on draw night. The draw is live-streamed on the club’s Facebook page from 7.00p.m. Your support of all club activities is greatly appreciated.

Walking Club

The Buttevant Walking Club continues to meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 7.00p.m. The meeting point is at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire, and is open to all who wish to walk at their own pace. Details can be had by contacting Laura at 086 402609. Hi-vis clothing is necessary.

Folk group

Buttevant folk group continues to rehearse on Tuesday evenings in Buttevant Church. Face masks are required at rehearsal and Masses. Rehearsal time is 7p.m, and 7.50p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

St Vincent De Paul

The Buttevant conference of St Vincent de Paul has a designated mobile number, where those who may need, help and assistance. All contact will be held in the strictest confidence. All information can be had by contacting 086 0209477 or visit www.svp.ie.

Be Aware

Do keep an eye out for your living alone, infirm, or elderly neighbour.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended, to those who have suffered a bereavement, or personal loss, recently. Well Wishes

Well Wishes

Well Wishes go to those who are ill, at home. or in hospital, at this time. Hope you all, will be well again soon.

CASTLEMAGNER

Sinsir Club

As the New Year is well and truly here we can already see a stretch in the days. No doubt there is a touch of spring in the air with a host of buds appearing. Daffodils, bluebells and snowdrops are already bursting through with delightful winter heathers already blooming. Mother nature is well on her way to welcoming a new spring, with the promise of hope, light and life.

Castlemagner Sinsir Club will resume on Thursday February 16th at the usual time of 12 noon. Singing For The Mind classes with Maria Twomey will begin again on Tuesday 14th February. New members are always welcome. We hope to continue with a full packed calendar of events in 2023. It is with the appreciated support of the members that the Sinsir club stays alive and vibrant.

Castlemagner Sinsir Club is proud to have made its annual generous contribution to Cork Penny Dinners, one of Cork’s oldest caring charitable organisations, serving up to 2000 freshly made meals per week. They aim to help all who struggle and those in need. Cork Penny Dinners provide a hot nourishing meal of soup, main course, dessert and tea/coffee daily. In addition sandwiches, biscuits, fruit and juice are also available to take away as an evening meal for those in need.

As it is still January, Castlemagner Sinsir Club wishes to extend warmest best wishes to all members and to the wider community for the New Year of 2023. What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet. We look forward to outings, to holidays, to being together, and enjoying each other’s company in many new and exciting settings.

The coming year brings a sense of renewed hope and a new beginning. New adventures are just around the corner. Here’s to a year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with unforgettable friends. Let us endure whatever comes and be there to support each other in the true spirit of community that the Sinsir Club aims to foster.

As the club pursues new hopes and dreams, may the year bring much success and may our journey together be one to remember.

Please keep an eye on this column for all Sinsir events.

KILCORNEY-DROMTARIFFE

Bowling notes

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club Winter Competitions: Ned Kelleher 15 points, Danny Murphy 18 points, Eugene O Sullivan 11 points, Sam Ahern 8 points, Maurice Cashman 20 points, Mike McAuliffe 2 points, John Breen 10 points, Denis O Sullivan 3 points, Edmund Sexton 2 points, Alan Sexton 2 points, Paul Sexton 2 points, James Walsh 2 points.

LISMIRE

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Lismire GAA will be held on Friday 27th January at 8.00pm in the Hall. New members welcome.

Rebels’ Bounty Draw

Tickets are now on sale for the Rebels’ Bounty Draw. The first draw will take place on Thursday 30th March in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7.00pm. There will be three draws on that night to cover January, February and March. The cost for the 12 monthly draws hasn’t changed at €100 but the prizes are significant with 30 cash prizes every month. The top prize each month is €20,000 and this rises to €25,000 in April and August with the December draw having a €100,000 first prize.

Existing draw participants will be contacted by their usual club contact and new draw members are asked to make enquiries through any club officer or through club Draw Coordinator Ollie Kearney on 086 1552854. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.gaacork.ie/rebelsbounty clicking on Lismire as your club.

MEELIN

Spin and Win

Winners from Friday 13th January: Sean O’Connor, Meelin, €30; Charlie Anketell, Boherbue, €30; Jim and Joanne McMahon, Meelin, €35. Spinners for Friday 20th January are: Denis Collins, Newmarket; Siobhan Twomey, Meelin; Charlie Anketell, Boherbue. Next week’s jackpot is €11,100. Best of luck to all.

A reminder that we are now on Smart Lotto online and you can purchase your tickets online too now for just €2. You can add a certain amount to your account and use it for a number of weeks as well. It could be a great way forward for those near or far. Find more info and the links on social media.

St. Marks AGM

St. Marks AGM will be held on Tuesday January 24th at Meelin GAA meeting rooms. Time is 8pm. All members and parents are welcome and encouraged to attend. Thank you.

Meelin Hall

Meelin Hall will host ‘The Parish’ by Hubcap Theatre on Saturday 21st January at 8pm. Tickets €15. Raffle on the night. Tickets available from the local shops and from Nora 087 7454525.